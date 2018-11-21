So how is that appeasement working for you?

I think that it would certainly help the standing of Islam and Muslim people in Australia if their official representatives would sit down and have a meaningful discussion with the Prime Minister about what all of us can try to do to try to ensure that we don’t see more terrorist outrages like the attack in Melbourne 10 days or so back.
When it comes to counter-terrorism everyone needs to be part of ‘Team Australia’ and I have to say that the Government’s proposals to change 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act have become a complication in that respect. I don’t want to do anything that puts our national unity at risk at this time and so those proposals are now off the table.
Yep. Abbott is definitely Australia’s biggest problem. A modern-day “Chamberlain”.
If only we would chuck him out and install a potentially great PM.
“How is THAT working for you?”
Moslems have not accepted offers.
18c has support of ALP/MSM.
Sinc, at your age and experience you should stop believing politician promises. They all lie to you to improve themselves. They don’t go to bed thinking about you. They go to bed thinking about their massive entitlements and how they can keep it going.
I think this is a hate Tony Abbott post. JC has also taken the dethronement of Mr Turnbull badly. lol.
All history now.
But I think PM Morrison has talked too roughly about all Muslims being responsible. For Heaven’s sake, that’s a silly thing to say and bound to offend. I have Muslim acquaintances , near neighbours and I know for sure they did not participate in the Bourke Street killing. Nevertheless Islamic leaders need to be at the table to discuss what’s going wrong. Is my opinion.
A hit sir, a palpable hit!
If only the Libs hadn’t ditched the host of the 2016 Point Piper Iftar dinner the Bourke Street unpleasantness would likely never have happened.
No matter how bad some think Abbott is or was he was and is superior to Turnbull, Morrison, Rudd and Gillard – and by a country mile.
some of us don’t run very fast
Sinc is worse than the never trumpers.
Is he going to vote Labor when his buddy Malcom gets booted from the Libs?
Surely Muslims are morally accountable to the extent that a matter is within their power to control. They thereby may be jointly or severally responsible for failure to exercise that power.
Do you know for sure that they have renounced the Koran?