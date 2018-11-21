Liberty Quote
Liberty is not a privilege to be conferred, but a habit to be acquired.— Daniel Hannan
-
Wednesday Forum: November 21, 2018
I can’t even
John Constantine:
So the smart farmers will get out of barley?
What barriers are there to this?
Can other crops be grown in barley paddocks, or is the Australian farming industry too sclerotic to do so?
In the team once again
Lock up Ivanka!
Lock up Monty!
2GB report Qld dead baby was ‘sacrifice’ at NSW beach. Mother came from Geelong.
Sneaky sneaky…
M0nty wants to lock up a lefty.
The Left loves purging lefties for being insufficiently lefty.
There can be only one!
Actually, TE, I have a question now.
How do French submarines surrender while under water?
It is astonishing ,there IS a liberal party in Victoria ! I thought it had folded up after Kennet,well acording to the left media thats what happened . However andrew daniels gang told me in a massive tv campaign , there is one and it is despicable , it will cit spending to the bone !shock orror ! I suppose if the libs are elected Victoria will vanish from the media like SA after weathercocks defeat. The SA libs must be doing a good job or the left would be all over it. Andrew daniels is gonna spend spend big cos the budget is in surplus ,neglecting to mention the surpluuss is from selling the Port of Melbourne to the Chinese communists ,who also own Darwins port . Australia is in capable hands innit?
If you sell the house you have money to spend and give away,what do the economists say about that.
It is the lefty alternative to governing their own appetites – to impose restrictions on everybody else.
Envy of successful people becomes a desire to see those people impoverished or maimed or whatever.
Discovering that a beautiful woman is not interested in them, but in someone else, instantly makes the woman horrible and owed punishment.
It is why they have such a pessimistic estimation of human nature – all their stunted and flawed traits projected onto millions of other people.
Father allegedly “African”. Held for extradition. Mother in psychiatric care.
because Clover Moore’s council is hiring artists to design heritage-sensitive barriers.
They should be done as the ugliest concrete monstrosities imaginable.
To rub in the rampant idiocy of a non discriminatory migration policy, maybe we could have concrete Al Grasbys?
With the help of the Press, and despite what they knew of him, Al Grassby became known as the “Father of Multiculturalism”
Yep, Al Grassby was the original author of the insidious section 18C, which today still prevents anyone discussing immigration problems, or ethnic issues on the basis of “race” that might offend.
Trump proven correct once more.
Their meat free abc hands the billion dollar bully pulpit to PETA to call for the end of animal use for profit.
Vegan wool.
Relentless and taxfunded, the Paris convention to reduce australias sheepflock by 30 percent will be hit, we are unswerving in our committment.
https://www.peta.org.au/news/author/lweymanjones/
Their abc has obtained a press release from laura weyman-jones on behalf of PETA and its foreign sponsors.
https://secure.peta.org.au/page/33840/action/1?_ga=2.101620993.1210453704.1542752676-1960327413.1542752676
“In 2018, an eyewitness worked on a sheep farm in Victoria, Australia, the world’s top wool exporter, and found the farm manager and workers mutilating terrified lambs in assembly line fashion—showing, yet again, that there is no such thing as humanely produced wool.
Then, an eyewitness worked for a sheep-shearing contractorin New South Wales, Australia, and found that workers struck the gentle, frightened sheep in the face with sharp metal clippers.
Come meet the sheep behind your wool sweaters and blankets and see what the wool industry does to them in its production of woolen products.”
Comrades.
About time..
I fucking hate the welfare state. It’s been the source of so much destruction and misery and its contribution to the downfall of the West is massive. But since we have it and since it costs $150 billion of our hard-earned a year, how the fuck does an infant end up living on the streets and then turns up dead on a beach?
WTF? Too much for a mendicant Abo to forego a new Land Cruiser? How much did the RGR country shoppers cost? 11 billion and counting? What’s the salary of the 10 most senior Labor appointed spiv maaaaates in DoCS and Centrelink on?
If anyone thinks Government welfare helps “da most needy” and “da poorest” needs their head examining. It’s a fucking rort, a con, a virtue signallers dream. The most powerful, the biggest liars and conmen and the very worst parasites will take everything. No wonder the left love it so much. When this shit was done by individuals and private organisations on a micro level it worked. Now it doesn’t. Go figure.
Now, would this be the same Grand Mufti who required the services of a translator, or is he now proposing to speak the English language?
Anybody who ever did that, in any shed of mine, got one warning – the last.
On the barley question, the entire domestic feed grain complex is interchangeable, feed rations vary according to price and supply.
The point is that the chicom peoples liberation army is flexing its muscles and weaponising its power as the major and irreplaceable customer for much of australias exports.
Worldwide, if the Tyrant of the chicoms chooses to replace australian grain with competitors grain, that just frees up other markets.
If the tyrant chooses to use one belt, one road, one way infrastructure to open up the vast grainbelts of central asia, clear the nomads and unleash the peoples liberation army billionaire landshark property developers to replace australian grain with new supply, he can, just depends on the price he places on food security.
Doesn’t have to replace it all, just create a price war to the bottom.
They don’t.
Patriotic Frenchmen don’t fight for France.
Maybe she can wrap her bollards like Christmas presents.
If the Tyrant of all the chicoms puts a tariff on Australian barley, and uses the hundreds of millions of dollars to subsidise peoples liberation army billionaire property developers to grow barley in central asia, that could be a new normal for grain pricing.
Well heres a hole with no bottom.
Evidence not convincing enough to secure a conviction to appease political interests: No worries.
Scrap juries in rape trials, Labour MP suggests
Ann Coffey to call for urgent inquiry to avoid ‘perfect storm’ where juries are reluctant to convict young men
Juries may need to be scrapped in rape trials because of the dominance of rape myths in society and “shockingly low” charging and conviction rates, the House of Commons will hear.
…
The debate comes after the Guardian revealed in September that less than a third of prosecutions brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) against young men result in a conviction.
“The figures suggest a reluctance on the part of juries to find young men guilty of rape even when they believe a rape has been committed,” said Coffey. “Research shows that stereotypes about how rape victims are expected to behave remain prevalent in society – and by extension in juries.
…
On Tuesday the retired judge Sir John Gillen called for better training* for rape juries, limited access to rape trials and legal representation for rape complainants as part of his review into the law around sexual offences in Northern Ireland.
Coffey called for a similar “radical” inquiry for England and Wales to look at whether juries were fit for purpose in rape trials, the possibility of jury vetting, the introduction of specialist rape courts, low conviction and charging rate and the pre-recording of cross-examination.
…
So “justice” by your peers or “Justice” by “muh feelz”…
* Thats not how you spell “indoctrination”.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-11-14/china-tells-world-to-ignore-gossip-about-xinjiang/10494560
Nomad clearances underway.
Time for a joke;
Q: How do you know if someone is a Vegan?
A: Don’t worry – you’ll know….
* Also works for Crossfit and Atheism.
Reposted.
Because spastic spamminator.
Well heres a hole with no bottom.
Evidence not convincing enough to secure a conviction to appease political interests: No worries.
Scrap juries in r$$e trials, Labour MP suggests
Ann Coffey to call for urgent inquiry to avoid ‘perfect storm’ where juries are reluctant to convict young men
Juries may need to be scrapped in r$$e trials because of the dominance of r$$e myths in society and “shockingly low” charging and conviction rates, the House of Commons will hear.
…
The debate comes after the Guardian revealed in September that less than a third of prosecutions brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) against young men result in a conviction.
“The figures suggest a reluctance on the part of juries to find young men guilty of r$$e even when they believe a r$$e has been committed,” said Coffey. “Research shows that stereotypes about how r$$e victims are expected to behave remain prevalent in society – and by extension in juries.
…
On Tuesday the retired judge Sir John Gillen called for better training* for r%%e juries, limited access to r%%e trials and legal representation for r%%e complainants as part of his review into the law around s&&ual offences in Northern Ireland.
Coffey called for a similar “radical” inquiry for England and Wales to look at whether juries were fit for purpose in r&&e trials, the possibility of jury vetting, the introduction of specialist r&&e courts, low conviction and charging rate and the pre-recording of cross-examination.
…
So “justice” by your peers or “Justice” by “muh feelz”…
* Thats not how you spell “indoctrination”.
From the Oz.
No link because it has bad, bad word in it.
Scrap juries in r$$e trials, Labour MP suggests
Ann Coffey to call for urgent inquiry to avoid ‘perfect storm’ where juries are reluctant to convict young men
Juries may need to be scrapped in r$$e trials because of the dominance of r$$e myths in society and “shockingly low” charging and conviction rates, the House of Commons will hear.
…
The debate comes after the Guardian revealed in September that less than a third of prosecutions brought by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) against young men result in a conviction.
“The figures suggest a reluctance on the part of juries to find young men guilty of r$$e even when they believe a r$$e has been committed,” said Coffey. “Research shows that stereotypes about how r$$e victims are expected to behave remain prevalent in society – and by extension in juries.
…
On Tuesday the retired judge Sir John Gillen called for better training* for r%%e juries, limited access to r%%e trials and legal representation for r%%e complainants as part of his review into the law around s&&ual offences in Northern Ireland.
Coffey called for a similar “radical” inquiry for England and Wales to look at whether juries were fit for purpose in r&&e trials, the possibility of jury vetting, the introduction of specialist r&&e courts, low conviction and charging rate and the pre-recording of cross-examination.
…
So “justice” by your peers or “Justice” by “muh feelz”…
* Thats not how you spell “indoctrination”.
Won’t somebody please think of the nomads? We can’t stand by while this type of thing goes on!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Cyclone
Given Sydney’s nautical heritage, perhaps Raytheon Peace Bollards might be appropriate.
FIX THE SPAMMINNATOR
ITS GONE INSANE
IN THE MEMBRANE
Title of the Voldemort article im trying to post/quote…
Scrap juries in r$$e trials, Labour MP suggests
Ann Coffey to call for urgent inquiry to avoid ‘perfect storm’ where juries are reluctant to convict young men
“I’ll teach you not to struggle, you bastard!”
What a load of shit.
It’s a race to the bottom.
Nothing beats stabbing a shearing comb into a wether’s nose to calm it down. All shearers know this.
Frank Sinatra was right about journalists in 1974.
Forty-five years later, his sentiments are more right than ever …
How Bob Hawke and a bottle of brandy saved Frank Sinatra from tour disaster.
A new day, a new thread, a new opportunity for ScoMo to roll over and try get his tummy tickled by the mussies.
What a country.
Is there a link for this?
Mother Lode, French submarines would fire a white flag on a buoy to the surface out of a torpedo tube to surrender.
This is being considered of course for the new design Aussie subs, as they will have so many problems if they ever see seawater they will need the feature.
(I feel another article coming on….)
Meanwhile, another chance to advertise:
Cats with an interest in the present submarine debacle might care to tune in tonight to Outsiders.
I’ll be on board being interviewed about the subversive articles I’ve had published, arguing that an off-the-shelf nuclear would be a far better deal for Australia than retro-fitting a diesel-electric setup into a modified French nuclear hull.
Artificial intelligence is “shockingly” racist and sexist, a study has revealed.
In one example, the team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology looked at an income prediction system and discovered it was twice as likely to misclassify female employees as low-income and male employee as high-income.
Garbage in – Garbage out : who knew ! Where’s my PhD?
Obama, speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit on Monday night, said the answers already exist to solve many of the problems facing both the U.S. and the world, but that the nation was not making progress “because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues.”
This bloke is no eccentric conspiracy theorist …
Noted Vatican Theologian Calls for Examination of Validity of Pope Benedict’s XVI’s Resignation.
Msgr. Nicola Bux is a former consultor to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith under Benedict XVI and current theologian consultor to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.
If anyone has “mommy issues” it is the black firebrand whose mommy is white.
Democrats thinking about running for president in 2020 are dramatically changing the way the party talks about race in Donald Trump’s America: Get ready to hear a lot more about intersectionality, allyship, inclusivity and POC.
White and nonwhite Democratic hopefuls are talking more explicitly about race than the party’s White House aspirants ever have — and shrugging off warnings that embracing so-called identity politics could distract from the party’s economic message and push white voters further into Donald Trump’s arms.
From the Oz. Sickening.
Snoopy, only link is for last two statements. First statement, about father’s alleged nationality, is purely anecdotal; hence the alleged.
Linky thingy
No. The new Congress from this months mid term elections doesn’t convene until next January 3rd. This weeks stock market correction belongs entirely to the PGiC.
ZK2A … snap
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal immigrant in viral police shootout in U.S. under DACA, ICE says
Includes police video of shootout.
mommy issues.
Rae, that is possibly the dumbest comment I have seen on this blog.
Well done.
Could this be a last minute Vic State election promise?
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to decriminalize Metro fare evasion in the District, citing concerns over soaring enforcement levels and disproportionate enforcement against African Americans.
The law passed an initial vote of 11 to 2; Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans (D) — who also is a Ward 2 council member — and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) cast the dissenting votes. Under the legislation, criminal fare evasion penalties of up to $300 would be replaced by a $50 civil infraction that would not appear on a criminal record.
Council members sparred over the issue upon the bill’s final reading, as statistics reflected the reality of Metro’s fare evasion crackdown. Data show fare evasion arrests, citations and warnings have risen dramatically — from 4,000 in 2013 to 15,000 in 2017.
“It is endemic of a systemic issue and problem which this legislation is trying to get at, and decriminalizing is an appropriate and necessary way of trying to get at the problems we’re trying to solve,” said Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chairman of the panel’s committee on the judiciary and public safety.
Allen and other backers pointed to a disparity in fare evasion arrests that shows police disproportionately target African Americans. The bill, introduced in 2017, cited statistics from a Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs report that found 91 percent of Metro Transit Police citations and summons for fare evasion from January 2016 to February 2018 were issued to African Americans.
How unfair!
The head of the UN’s environmental body has resigned after an audit found that he had claimed nearly $500,000 in travel expenses in under two years.
Erik Solheim’s frequent flying prompted accusations that he risked damaging the reputation of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), which calls for reductions in emissions to prevent climate change. Some countries were said to have held back funding from the body because they were unhappy with his conduct, risking undermining its finances.
First class travel IS expensive.
Let’s see….
If he spent $250k a year, and each flight was 10 grand, then he’d have done 25 flights, which is one a fortnight…which is….totally unbelievable.
The new Congress from this months mid term elections doesn’t convene until next January 3rd. This weeks stock market correction belongs entirely to the PGiC.
Apart from having the planning capability and foresight of a goldfish sick-boy apparently doesnt know time is linear and with sufficient foresight you can make plans to reduce exposure to risk.
Low energy.
Sad.
Poor Jon Faine. How he keeps going with new challenges every day I’ll never know.
This morning he had to do a story on the 260 CFA unionists on an average salary of $225 thousand.
A bit hard for him to work himself into his usual high dudgeon when he would be on almost double that.
Nobody interviewed raised the question of ABC salaries.
91 percent of Metro Transit Police citations and summons for fare evasion from January 2016 to February 2018 were issued to African Americans
Im sure no right thinking person could come up with any other explanation….
To me the right side pixelated photo of the father some days ago showed resemblance of African facial appearance.
Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower split after over 20 years
Grace looks like a trannie
Gools
mh is right. That was a hugely stupid comment.
Mother Lode
#2868709, posted on November 21, 2018 at 12:20 pm
M0nty wants to lock up a lefty.
It is the lefty alternative to governing their own appetites – to impose restrictions on everybody else.
Leftism is the lust for power built on foundations of hate and envy.
DETROIT (WJBK) – A federal judge has dismissed six charges of female genital mutilation against a doctor, declaring the nation’s female genital mutilation law as unconstitutional.
The federal judge in Detroit ruled in the historic case on Tuesday, ruling the law that prevents female genital mutilation (FGM) is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled that congress does not have the authority to make FGM illegal, which it had been classified as illegal under the Necessary and Proper Clause or the Commerce Clause.
The case involved Dr. Jumana Nagarwala who had been awaiting trial on female genital mutilation charges. She was arrested in the summer of 2017 and was released on a $4.5 million bond.
According to the opinion filed by Friedman, congress had banned FGM under a statute that states “whoever knowingly circumcises, excises, or infibulates the whole or any part of the labia majora or labia minora or clitoris of another person who has not attained the age of 18 years shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.”
Prosecutors said she did that with at least six girls at a clinic in the Detroit area, including two girls from Minnesota. The doctor denies that she committed a crime and says she performed a religious custom from her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.
“The procedure my client does, the religious nick, is the f0reskin on a girl, or the cl!tteral hood – the law did not prohibit that.”
Grace looks like a trannie
So does Robert
Good stuff TE.
De Niro has advanced TDS. Must’ve been hard to live with.
The theologian consultor … was implying that further study of the situation could reveal that Francis is not and has never been a valid pope, but is, in fact, an antipope who could be removed from the papacy, thus nullifying his “insurmountable” errors.
My Evil Degenerate Refugee Foot Fetishist Commie Imposter Pope Theory CONFIRMED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Okay thanks, BIWA, I get it. Held for extradition to NSW. The African ‘evidence’ is a bit thin.
I went to the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court yesterday to check out the alleged terror trio’s first appearance. I sat next to a court artist who was doing a freehand sketch of the three blokes in the dock, while, at the same time, I was looking at internet news photos of all the blokes, which had been taken earlier in the day. After the hearing, I went around to the prisoner loading dock, to see if they would emerge in police cars but, instead, the bus was arriving – a tight fit, as you can see!
https://youtu.be/Hwz_OlUGlV8
Rae is clearly feeling much better.
But it’s believed the girl’s mother, 23, will not face charges. Police sources in Queensland allege the mother admitted to knowing about the planned “sacrifice” – as it has been described to AAP – but only the father would be accused of throwing her into the water.
No.
No excuses because she’s a woman.
F$cking Useless F$cking Cops.
The Liberal Party is racing to contain another internal row over its leadership after members on Sydney’s north shore voted for a motion to expel former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull from their party.
A future Shorten government would seek to bypass Parliament as part of its bid to drag Australia’s electricity sector away from fossil fuels, suggesting hopes of a bipartisan approach to climate policy are dead.
This might involve rules, regulations or other changes that can be implemented solely by government and would not require parliamentary assent – however regulation can be disallowed by the Senate.
Other measures Labor would not need to pass through the legislature, should it choose to adopt them, include further investment by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and curbing concessions for big polluters under the Safeguard Mechanism so they would be forced to emit less.
At TheirABC. This is NOT irony.
Gough bypassed parliament.
And the ChiCom Wind and Solar Corp?
Taylor Swift has very poor appraisal ability when it comes to judgeing males.
I can’t recall, TE, whether you prefer buying submarines off-the-shelf from, say, Japan or Germany, or whether leasing otherwise-unused US subs is the go.
What’s the scoop? 🙂
Are there any possum-proofing guidelines for powerline installations? It seems to happen fairly regularly.
I can’t recall, TE, whether you prefer buying submarines off-the-shelf from, say, Japan or Germany, or whether leasing otherwise-unused US subs is the go.
I’d be happy with a cheap second hand Argentine submarine to be honest.
Be quicker than our current options.
Possums like powerlines. Avoid dogs and cats .
I’d be happy with a cheap second hand Argentine submarine to be honest.
I think they consider them a sunk cost.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/sunkcost.asp
Lease from US is obvious answer. Doubt if we would get much of a nuc umbrella from Germany or Japan.
whether you prefer buying submarines off-the-shelf from, say, Japan or Germany, or whether leasing otherwise-unused US subs is the go.
In this order:
– buying US nuclears
– buying Brit nuclears
– leasing if we have to
– buying the Japanese diesel-electric
My model if we had to build them here is what the RN did in the 1960s. They decided they wanted to go nuclear and fitted, with US assistance, the nuclear engines. They were fitting ICBMs as well but I can’t see us doing that.
The French solution is to take the French nuclears but put diesel-electric engines inside instead. Imagine doing that with a car.
Fresh thinking: the carbon tax that would leave households better of
Today, as part of the UNSW Grand Challenge on Inequality, we release a study entitled A Climate Dividend for Australians that offers a practical solution to the twin problems of climate change and energy affordability.
It’s a serious, market-based approach to address climate change through a carbon tax, but it would also leave around three-quarters of Australians financially better off.
It is based on a carbon dividend plan formulated by the Washington-based Climate Leadership Council, which includes luminaries such as Larry Summers, George Schultz and James Baker. It is similar to a plan proposed by the US (and Australian) Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
How it would work
Carbon emissions would be taxed at A$50 per ton, with the proceeds returned to ordinary Australians as carbon dividends.
The dividends would be significant — a tax-free payment of about A$1,300 per adult.
The average household would be A$585 a year better off after taking account of price increases that would flow through from producers.
If those households also cut their energy consumption as a result of the tax they would be even better off.
And the payment would be progressive, meaning the lowest-earning households would get the most. The lowest earning quarter would be A$1,305 a year better off.
Untaxed exports, fewer regulations
For energy and other producers making things to sell to Australians, the tax would do what all so-called Pigouvian taxes do — make them pay for the damage they do to others.
But Australian exporters to countries without such schemes would have their payments rebated.
Imports from countries without such schemes would be charged “fees” based on carbon content.
This means Australian companies subjected to the tax wouldn’t be disadvantaged by imports from countries without it, and nor would importers from countries with such a tax.
The plan would permit the rollback of other restrictions on carbon emissions and expensive subsidies.
Our estimates suggest the rollbacks have the potential to save the Commonwealth A$2.5 billion per year.
It’s working overseas
Our plan is novel in the Australian context, but similar to one in the Canadian province of British Columbia which has a carbon tax that escalates until it reaches C$50 per ton, with proceeds returned to citizens via a dividends.
Alaska also pays long-term dividends from common-property resources. The proceeds from its oil reserves have been distributed to citizens since 1982, totalling up to US$2,000 per person.
It could be phased in
We would be open to a gradual approach. One option we canvass in the report is beginning with a A$20 per metric ton tax and increasing it by A$5 a year until it reaches A$50 after six years.
The dividends would grow with the tax rate, but the bulk of households would immediately be better off in net terms and much better off over time.
And it would be simple
Our plan doesn’t create loopholes or incentives to get handouts from the government, as have previous plans that directed proceeds to polluters.
It will not satisfy climate-change deniers, but then no plan for action on climate change would do that — other than perhaps the governmment’s direct action policy, which provides a costly taxpayer-funded boondoggle to selected winners.
https://theconversation.com/fresh-thinking-the-carbon-tax-that-would-leave-households-better-off-107177
Commie can’t take a punch:
https://imgur.com/KKb0STb
No, this is …
Fail. Imagine this slippery slope when the left got a hold of it.
If it is meant to compensate for increased energy costs, then let it do so without bias. Otherwise, it’s another wealth distribution scheme.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
Some Liberal MPs are scathing of conservative alliance, Advance Australia…
That’s exactly why it’s needed – clueless Liberals.
Once again, it’s abundantly clear that the Libs have nothing but contempt for what once was their base constituency. That is because they are now so far left that they are closer to the greens than real conservatives. Just like Turdball always was.
And still some want to support and even reward these grubby frauds. They must be destroyed.
Shame. I thought Hightower was really good in those Police Academy movies …
Thanks TE, I am now imagining buying a new Peugeot and retrofitting it with the drive system from on of their sewing machines.
Mind you, it’s been a long time since Peugeot made sewing machines.
Jim Acosta is Reintroduced back into the Press Briefing Room
Blech.
Backgrounding and leaking to the press while being too craven to be openly quoted.
Their turnbullites really are one trick ponies.
Robert De Niro and wife Grace Hightower split after over 20 years
De Niro has advanced TDS. Must’ve been hard to live with.
Grace looks like the type of woman who has NEEDS.
I reckon old Bobby hasn’t much lead left in the pencil. It would explain the advanced TDS symptoms.
The only thing the scene to understand about the market, is that an increase in the price of something reduces how much will be bought.
Nothing about voluntariness, nothing about exchange of value, nothing about competing and choosing: just the realisation that one thing that happens in the market place can be mimicked for political advantage.
Every day I feed the birds. Every day Indian Mynahs turn up and bully their feathered brothers out of the booty, with the exception of the wattle birds who won’t be pushed around. One hears a lot of complaints about New Australian mynahs. Restoring air rifles to the hands of young lads (and girls too; no sexism here!) would have a wonderful impact on their numbers. That and, say, 50 cents a head bounty. They’d be gone in a month.
I see the resident nasty roach scuttled across the page again. Still doesn’t follow the rules it sets for others.
Still easy to make it show itself too. Just turn the light on. Lol.
rickw
#2745762, posted on June 24, 2018 at 10:32 am
Majuro is in the Marshall Islands you complete fuckwit.
Thats just funny.
Lickspittle statist squeals for the state to do something only to find its a different state altogether.
Whats the bet it google ” Marshall Islands firearms laws” 5 seconds later to see if it could still dob.
Rae,
Put yourself out of our misery and shuffle off this mortal coil.
You utter, utter xunt.
Rae
#2745738, posted on June 24, 2018 at 10:10 am
bwhahaha hahahaha HAHAHAH ROFL ROFL the dementia is strong in this one
Just spent an hour getting a skin check.
Stupid doctor wants to cut a BCC off my neck.
Pfffft.
Everyone gets those.
Still easy to make it show itself too. Just turn the light on. Lol.
As opposed to turning the light off to get you to show yourself?
The flakey moley thing I wanted him to look at, imagining it was some exotic skin cancer.
Harmless!
Who trains these guys?
Gruinaid is gradually coming around to Tony Abbotts position on the Middle east.
For a year they have been castigating the Saudis for fighting in Yemen, today they have a small look at whats being fought against.
To their credit they have worked out its “baddies Vs Baddies”..
Goals in Yemen’s civil war
The Houthis’ slogan, known as the sarkha, or scream, is “God is great, death to America, death to I**ael, curse on the J***s, victory to Islam.” Apart from the resistance narrative, the Houthis have no stated political or governance goals for Yemen, despite the fact they are currently in control of both Sana’a and Hodeidah, a Red Sea port city through which 80% of the country’s imports flow.
They capitalised on the chaos of the Arab spring to seize control of Sana’a in 2015, leading the exiled Yemeni government to ask its allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to launch a military campaign to drive out the Houthis.
Last December the Houthis turned on and killed Saleh after realising he was about to switch sides again to ally with the Saudi-led coalition. His death has further destabilised the chaotic Houthi command structure. Infighting is rife among Houthi leaders, military wings and clerics.
Throughout the war the Houthis have been accused of torturing and killing journalists and critics, siphoning off aid supplies, using civilian infrastructure as a shield for military activity and persecuting the country’s Jewish and Baha’i minorities.
No, it is not a “serious, market-based approach”. It is a tax on one-quarter of Australians to give money to the others. It is forced redistribution of income.
The sneaky ones will get you every time Arky.
Senile
If a carbon tax was set low at first, GST was removed on energy purchases and it meant there would be absolutely no restrictions on coal fired power stations etc, it wouldn’t horrendous. Of course nuke would be part of the mix. That was always the original intent of a carbon tax until it was hijacked.
Hey roach.
Your little indulgence upthread has got your dopey mates falling over themselves to talk to me or about me.
Maybe you should issue new orders.
Lol.
Totally looking forward to your next video.
Hey Death i had 2 thingys cut out the other month at great expense, turns out one was a BCG and the other not. I asked for a refund when i returned for results but only got a weird look.
Lets try again, as the filter ‘o doom kicks in again..
1/2 comment deleted because unknown bad word detected..
Gruinaid is gradually coming around to Tony Abbotts position on the Middle east.
For a year they have been castigating the Saudis for fighting in Yemen, today they have a small look at whats being fought against.
To their credit they have worked out its “baddies Vs Baddies”..
Goals in Yemen’s civil war
The Houthis’ slogan, known as the sarkha, or scream, is “God is great, death to America, death to I**ael, curse on the J***s, victory to Islam.” Apart from the resistance narrative, the Houthis have no stated political or governance goals for Yemen, despite the fact they are currently in control of both Sana’a and Hodeidah, a Red Sea port city through which 80% of the country’s imports flow.
The flakey moley thing I wanted him to look at
Harmless!
It hurts when you talk about me that way….
Jesus Lord. This animal confesses to 90 murders and the cops seem to believe him.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-samuel-little-victims-20181120-story.html
Lol. The truth hurts.
therollickinghole = BCG* = Basal Cell Goose-inoma.
[* h/t – Woolfe]
A typical lying, pretending bugman.
Bwahahaa this is the dumbest contribution from Graegooglery since he recommended not getting tartare on a McFish. What a moron. This is Andrew Leigh level stupidity.
Stick to checking the ramps for the grey nurse sharks.
Happy birthday, to you
Happy birthday, to you
Happy birthday, dear Mo-oh
Happy birthday to you!
————–
Kabul suicide bombing kills more than 50 gathered to celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birth.
I dont want to imply the writer of this is a racist slut.
I want to state it clearly and loudly.
Note the only race mentioned in each shooting shes carefully curated.
Where to avoid if you don’t want to be shot in America
Arwa Mahdawi
Heres the list where the shooters race is mentioned, out of 15
26-year-old white man
24-year-old white male shooter
A white man
a white teenage boy.
46-year-old white man
40-year-old white man
Lefties really, really hate crackers dont they?
“Kabul suicide bombing kills more than 50 gathered to celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s birth.”
Yep, that the religion of pieces for you. Endless pieces of bodies across the globe.
The GOP should give her the votes when the speakership comes before the house. it would cause chaos within the D’rats.
I was reading that the victim of the alleged Jarryd Hayne sexual assault was bitten so hard that she bled and required some medical attention. The bite was, allegedly, in her genital area. The report claims she had ‘resisted’ Haynes.
But da air miles?
But Australia makes a tiny percentage of human CO2 and CO2 is not bad for life. It is a pointless and stupid strategy. And, as Australia will not go nuclear in the near future, most places are forced onto expensive sources of power.
I’m not the frequent flyer
I’m just flying frequently…
I’m sorry JC but why bother with a carbon tax at all.
Just end the excessive government interference.
And why on earth would you support a new tax?
The tax Abbott cut.
Solheim is Norwegian for “Home of the Sun”.
He was a Norwegian Blue flying North for the Winter.
A kiss on the quim can be quite continental
But biting’s not a girl’s best friend.
[Apologies to Carol Channing and Marilyn Monroe]
..
I wonder if he will let me video the BCC removal?
That would be great!
Arwa is half “Palestinian” and half English.
All you need to know about her agenda
No, no. We had this argued here a decade ago. To argue for a carbon tax is to give the game away. It is to concede that AGW is real and that taxes can ameliorate it in some way. It’s thought of as a clever modus vivendi but it doesn’t actually work because to admit the necessity of a carbon tax is to bring into play all the other modes of ameliorating AGW via carbon trading, caps on emissions, and the like. No, no, no, please stop this shit.
Mufti’s and Imam’s are smart.
They are disappointed with SloMos’s recent comments and don’t want to be seen anywhere near him.
I think most Cats would agree
This is so shocking, from Britain, (PC central as we found a widespread infection of PC everywhere): clip on last thread of British police arriving to arrest a woman who enquired of police why Muslims were permitted to pray en masse in a public park, saying there was one rule for them and another for everyone else.
Below the clip itself, which the woman took on her phone showing the police actual storming of her home, the clip apparently banned on Twitter, are comments entirely from Muslims, which are most disturbing. The sense of entitlement is what grates; absolute entitlement and freedom to abuse this woman as racist and goodness knows what else. Britain was her home, and that of her ancestors, long before it was theirs. But now she has to watch and stay silent when the norms and values of her culture are being trashed.
Exactly. Once such a taxing mechanism is in place WE KNOW it will be manipulated to fleece us using this fraud AGW. Start of very small, we won’t notice it. Yeah right. Within a few years this revenue stream will be netting billions from our increasingly emptied pockets.
I agree Lizzie. The irony is that in the days following the storming of her home and her arrest, the police actually started enforcing the law.
In other words, she was 100% correct.
I’ll be back.
Been away.
What was cat verdict of the vicpol arrests?
Was it one they saved up for the last week of an election campaign?
Lol. I was just thinking the same thing
Not technically illegal to eat a sandwich while driving, or drink water.
But once all the looking down cameras are set up to fine mobile phone users in cars, they will be photographing a lot of people eating, with one hand off the wheel.
How inevitable is it to open up the next revenue stream from traffic cameras?.
https://www.criminaldefencelawyers.com.au/blog/the-law-on-eating-or-drinking-while-driving/
Reproduced in full because the link won’t work properly.
This is just so much BS I don’t even know where to start.
This may be the single most anti-historical couple of paragraphs even put in a newspaper.
Its montys daddy showing him how its really done.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/nov/21/britain-go-back-european-club-history-leave
History suggests an EU that could evolve into a new Holy Roman Empire: a confederation of states, some big, some small, some little more than cities, like Monaco, San Remo and Lichtenstein. The old Holy Roman Empire was much derided by historians of the age of empires. Yet as its biographer, Peter Wilson, has written, its weakness was in truth its strength. It threatened no one. Its status as an essentially German empire guaranteed its members a local autonomy that was “multi-layered, from household, parish, community, territory, region to empire.”
This empire lived, mostly at peace, for an astonishing 1,000 years, until smashed by Napoleon and Bismarck. It gave Europe among its greatest architects, artists, composers and philosophers. From such an example of graduated union I can see emerging one day a new form of union that Britain would be happy to rejoin.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Wars_involving_the_Holy_Roman_Empire
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thirty_Years%27_War
The Thirty Years’ War was a war fought primarily in Central Europe between 1618 and 1648. One of the most destructive conflicts in human history,[24] it resulted in eight million fatalities not only from military engagements but also from violence, famine, and plague. Casualties were overwhelmingly and disproportionately inhabitants of the Holy Roman Empire, most of the rest being battle deaths from various foreign armies.[20] In terms of proportional German casualties and destruction, it was surpassed only by the period January to May 1945; one of its enduring results was 19th-century Pan-Germanism, when it served as an example of the dangers of a divided Germany and became a key justification for the 1871 creation of the German Empire.
Take-away pies at our local pie shop (very nice meat pies), my fave for a quick lunch on the terrace while builders are knocking down walls to enlarge our dining room, have gone up from $7 to $9 in the past year.
Electricity prices mainly being the reason; probably also other costs also creeping up due to flow on effects.
The humble meat pie not so humble any more.
“As well as cracking down on dangerous drivers, the assistant commissioner said he will also work with the police and other agencies to influence young people and older drivers to invest in newer and safer vehicles.
“If mum or dad are still driving and they are in their early 70s ”
https://startsat60.com/news/stephen-leane-assistant-commissioner-victoria-police-doctors-dob-in-elderly-drivers-herald-sun
Australia, we have imported so many mass millions of the worlds poorest people that we can afford to cull our pale stale seventy year olds off the road to make way for them.
Vicpol head office also want everybody in a new car with automatic gps tracking and remote control kill switches.
The State remotely curfewing your car is our Strength.
NO CARBON TAX! REPEAT UNTIL IT SINKS IN! NO CARBON TAX!
Rae #2868879, posted on November 21, 2018 at 5:29 pm
Carol Channing, now 97 yrs old, first brought us “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” in the Broadway production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blonds” 1949.
Cheers Rae.
I’ve just received my first Christmas card – from a very elderly 97 year old rellie in Louisiana USA, in her own writing, and saying that she is still driving and still living alone unassisted in her same old house – which I recall as a little two bedder by the bayou where she brought up seven children. Tough old bird.
Corn cob pipe generation of a big Cajun clan. Very welcoming to ‘cousin Lizzie’.
That’s the way to do it, Lizzie – and without a kill switch in her car!
Old P sharing the love.
Another meaningless cricket match gets under way.
Amazing; islam doesn’t get a guernsey. Is the bint a muzzie?
Not sure what the path to recognition is, but Larry Pickering’s death has made the front page of Wikipedia
Avoid the gun free zones?
And the Dem mayoral cities.
Do these wankers have a political deathwish or what? Pissing off their core voting demo yet again.
Making them do driving tests is going to drop the LNP primary vote 5% all on it’s own.
My recommendation to ScoMo is wear body armour near any soon to be ex-LNP voting seniors.
De ja vu.
The last time you were spouting this nonsense was 2008, when you were also rooting for Obama.
has now introduced a virtual reality driving simulator to check the driving skills of senior Australians and improve road safety.
Because nothing enhances road safety like chucking old people into a “VR” environment and pretending its the same as reality.
Clueless they are.
Election losing they will be.
Value will not be lost.
Just remind me when vehicle licensing approvals became a Commonwealth responsibility?
Would appreciate is someone emailed Morrison a copy of our Constitution.
Carol Channing is a Class Act that all others can barely imitate. She will be 100 years old on January 31, 2021, and still has Class!
For you H B Bear.
Well yes, Carol Channing lauding diamonds, although I prefer Marilyn Monroe doing it any day. Monroe makes a man want to buy diamonds for his love. She feminises them right out of the sleazy ballpark. Have to say this, as Hairy has bought me quite a nice diamond and gold bracelet for Christmas. 🙂
Diamond update: just today I picked up my best diamond, sapphire and ruby ring in heavy gold from the j3wellers; had it size-adjusted so that I can wear it more securely on my middle finger; lost it once wearing it on the little finger – it fell off; luckily found it later in the car. My ring fingers of both hands are well-occupied by other j3wels, including Hairy’s thoughtful big act diamond eternity ring. I still keep the new Tanzanite ring on the little finger of my right hand as it not heavy and less likely to fall off. My ring wasn’t resized in time, but I did wear its companion earrings to the IPA 75th birthday formal cruise. Gina Rinehart wore pearls: a big pearl bracelet and pretty floaty dress with glitter. Let hope those were Paspaley pearls, as the boss of that company was a sponsor. Gina’s looking good lately, btw. Smiling and happy, and I think she’s lost some weight. Didn’t catch up with any other Cats though. Anyone else there?
The wandering serenading band on the boat were fantastic and we all got a-hopping. Especially Cassie, who was close-up Latin woo’d. We both spent some time talking to David Flint from the Australians for a Constitutional Monarchy, who is a very charming gentleman. Her Majesty should be proud of him.
The Oz.
Imported Ponzi herd certainly boosting the cricket crowd. Maybe give the 7-11s a miss in Brisvegas tonight.
IT, that was JC, not me. Get your quotes right.
Scomo has rejected the UN’s proposal for unfettered immigration under its auspices because it diminishes a sovereign nation’s rights to govern it’s borders and because the proposal does not distinguish between illegal and genuine refugees.
If turdball gets expelled from the libs and the libs make the Pakistani Christian lady, Asia Bibi, a citizen so she can come here then I think the libs should be voted for in the house.
The report is jumbled but it seems a specific law banning the muslim barbaric act of cutting off the clits of little girls was used within the commerce regulations to attack the evil bitch who did this and because commerce was not involved the clit act failed.
Little Somalia.
And how is this a federal responsiblity ?????
Did Constable Plod ( UK ) think, prior to pressing the send button, that asking the public to assist the Police when one of their chiefs did not do same, would perhaps raise consternation or even derision amongst said unarmed public ?. OZ version; you f%^$%ing clowns.
Just for the sake of poor old oxygen that always comes hind tit in the CAGW debate, it should be referred to as a carbon dioxide tax. That’s always the first debating point when discussing the issue; most idiots fail at describing what a carbon foot print is.
Cheers, P.
Friendly crowd tonight.
When the Feds get rid of the Meerkat drivers ( nodding, looking up and down over phones ), I’ll take them seriously. Snort..
In all those old people stats other than, one or two percent of not many is not many, has the percentage of old people increased by any chance?
And how much effect has the immigration Ponzi’s effect on road traffic affected the number of accidents?
Scott Morrison’s government has now introduced a virtual reality driving simulator to check the driving skills of senior Australians and improve road safety.
And how is this a federal responsiblity ?????
Just another example of Canberra pubes sticking their noses in.
Btw I’m still reeling from JC proposing a new and completely unnecessary tax that assumes man made climate change is real.
Re Bruce in WA at 6.09.
The phrase “In God we trust, all others require data” oft used by John McConnell (book- Safer than a Known Way). The sponsors of this crap never produce data based on absolute incidence or relative based on population proportion or exposure (per kM eg.). in NE Vic most incidents seem to be head on with a tree or head-on on wrong side of the road as near Rutherglen last week. Only rarely is age a possible factor.
What utter twaddle ;
there were the original Carolingans – Charlemagne & Saxony
then the Ottonians – tried to annex Italy (did I mention a massive civil war?)
then the Salians – who continually fought the Papacy as a result of the Ottonian legacy
then the Staufer/Hohnestaufen – a few civil wars and wars against the papacy & a crusade or 2 in the Middle East & the Slavic states
now a big interegnum where there were kings of Germans/Romans who were not crowned HRE
a massive civil war until Rudie the 1st von Habsburg as King of the Germans/Romans(NOT HRE) took over in 1273
then another civil war until Bertie of Habsburg killed his rival Adolph – King of Germany (never HRE) in battle in 1298 and Albrecht (Albert) tried to conquer the low countries & was at war with France over Burgundy and in Hungary
finally a new HRE in the person of Henry 7 in 1312 – a few wars in Italy and against France
his son Louis4 spent an awful lot of time fighting the Habsburgs and the French & in Italy (and another civil war!)
his son Charlie Iv invaded Brandenburg
At his point we are at the time of Black Death – with the 100 years war ,which the HREs intervened in
Charlies son – Sigismund – Hussite War & much fighting against the turks
I could go on …
The Uniparty in action;
-ALPBC
No one ever suicides by car in Australia.
Though Mr Shorten is likely to frame ALP adoption of the NEG as an attempt to find common ground with the Coalition on energy and climate change, it will also serve to give Labor political cover against Coalition attack.
Stupid ABC indulging in wishful thinking.
Why would it give “political cover against Coalition attack? The Coalition, or at least enough of them, recognised it as a Turnbull Turkey, and ditched it.
Follow the vig.
From the Oz. I dunno, it looks to me as though the junior officer is being hung out to dry, what do other military type Cats think?
Allowing someone to crouch behind a target, whether or not live ammunition is used, seems a bit foolhardy.
Indeed. He’ll have to go into hiding just as Vigano and others have had to do.
Don’t ask me I’m just rewatching Paths of Glory which is all about military hanging out to dry. The ADF is stuffed due to SJW contamination.
Yan Yean voters.
Vote 1 Klein
Scomo has rebuffed the UN migration pact. If the libs expel turdball, exit Paris and allow Asia Bibi to become a citizen they may be worth voting for.
My view is that the real but unstated assumption is that neither man-made climate change nor man-made climate change prevention is real.
I agree Leo G
He did WHAT?
JC, stop hanging out with that leftwing reprobate and rake-wrangler monty. Stop it.
“Paths Of Glory?” Wasn’t that banned in France, for some time?
It’s normal that the laws regarding murder, GBH, assault, torture, etc are all state laws.
The Judge is correct, these things have nothing whatsoever to do with the Commerce Clause.
If Michigan lacks laws against cutting up children, that’s for the people of Michigan to reflect upon, not supposed to be the business of Washington. Having said that, I’m pretty sure that if you cut off little girls hands or ears the state would find there is a law against that … so FGM should be using the same law IMHO.
BAU on Teh Drum. The appalling Julia Baird replaced by another blonde ALPBC clone but the show goes on. Tinted muzzy woman in a head scarf lecturing Australia on the UN refugee pact, overweight female academic with a scarf agrees and more agreement all round.
For 20 years although the term was withdrawn from viewing.
“Daily Mail” cites the father of the child as being defended by the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Commission. Make of that what you will.
If Scomo Fair Dinkum Exits their global compact on the genocide of the Anglosphere through free movement of excess incel military age revolutionary males from polygamous Tyrannies into western welfare vote plantations, and shorten will sign immediately:
I am voting liberal for this alone.
Unswervingly.
While lining up the turnbullites for a good shove should I ever get in an elevator with one.
Comrades.
Mediterranean appearance?
Another criteria for voting for scomo; closing this shithole down; get a gander of the fucking iman:
From buck-toothed ‘Jihadi Jake’ to the men accused of plotting a Christmas massacre: Inside the mosque where the Bourke Street terrorist prayed each day – but his Imam blames police and the PM for the attack
And that is where he should have refused to go any further with the Exercise. To demand otherwise would be an illegal order.
I know the pressure these young ‘men’ are under in such circumstances, but moral courage is critical for a junior officer for exactly this reason.
It may have damaged his career, but he’d still be able to sleep soundly at night. Neither is very likely now.
As for being thrown under the bus, I guess that’ll be decided by the integrity of his seniors.
QFRS tried “Fire Protection Officers” but the only places it stuck were HR and payroll…
Are there no adults in charge?
Circumcised vagina monologues?
Their shortens safe trucks legislation to genocide pale stale male owner drivers and import third world incels steering wheel holders to join unions and drive for crony corrupt Big trucking company donors.
The current Rudd safe trucks is bad enough.
Somehow kneecapping the turnbullites without having shorten ban livestock farming must be possible.
Mediterranean appearance?
Just druggies, I think, of any skin colour. I can’t see that a person not on substances would throw their baby into the ocean to drown, walk away and get a bus to another beach. Sadly though I reckon the mum will be out and about shortly and not considered culpable, and get her 2 year old back, and free to have more children to watch killed by a psychopath.
cohenite
#2868978, posted on November 21, 2018 at 8:54 pm
Muzzos all look like repressed homos.
Come on guys, take off your white dresses and dance!
Pop-historian Peter Fitzsimmons has a gig at one of Australia’s leading cultural institutions – the National Library of Australia – giving an ‘Author’s Talk’ on his new book on the mutiny on HMS Bounty:
https://nationallibraryofaustralia.cmail20.com/t/ViewEmail/i/20956433AD5F2BE52540EF23F30FEDED/B706DA7BD3333F12A29558A201773426
I gather there are no hard/fast rules at the NLA on whether a presenter at an event like this gets a fee – its usually negotiated on case by case basis taking into account the greed v the public spirit of the speaker. I’m assuming even Fitz couldn’t be so crass as to seek a fee for flogging his own book but in any case the tome will doubtless be on sale in the library bookshop and attendees will be encouraged to line up to buy a signed copy, so he will do alright.
Fitz is also a ‘National Library Ambassador’, one of several Australian literacy, err, icons whose role it is to ‘to raise awareness of the institution and help all Australians grow closer to it.’
I dunno if there is any direct connection between Fitz’s NLA ‘ambassadorship’ and the opportunity he has been given to promote himself and his books at the same public institution, but ethically it looks a bit dingy.
Hunchback Andrews on Sky debating Matt Guy. Paul Murray talking to the bogans that will decide the election.
I reckon hunchback is in trouble.
I knowt that Islamophobia is an all encompassing insult against the religion that is verboten
Having said that, am I allowed to suffer from a phobia that triggers me in the presence of wahhabis or sallifists. Mental illnesses are tough things to deal with.
No offence intended but I’m waiting for Monty’s opinion.
You will know the hunchback is in trouble if he wears a time. It is his tell.
Tie.
Oh well, just call them flame snuffers, keep everyone happy
Anti – Flamers ?
When all of our federal and state politicians disarm their protective security protection, I will welcome them in the civilian trenches in which we live. It could be an eye opening transformative experience for most of them. Simple questions along the lines of which group is most likely to have a crack at you.
Call them FIREMEN or, if you must, FIREYS (sp?) FFS!
Never.
Running leftist, feminist, beta male lackey of the progressive dogs!
Why?
I’m a volunteer with my local brigade. I’ve shared the cab of the truck, and several fire grounds, with some very capable ladies indeed. The preferred term is “firies.”
Atoms for Peace., ,
#2868995, posted on November 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm
Tie
He wasn’t wearing a tie.
But he was under pressure. When pushed, he pushed back. Looked arrogant. Punters don’t like arrogance.
Firies. Fairies. Whatever. I’ll keep using firemen.
JC…the punters asked Andrews tougher questions.
The punters gave the debate to him 49/33 with 18 still undecided.
Should every Australian be offered a government-funded job?
Where do the catonomic expert pundits come down on this gem from the proponents of modern monetary theory?