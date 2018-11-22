ALP adopts direct action

Remember how the ALP laughed and sniggered and carried on about the Coalition’s Direct Action policy. How the ALP were the party of “market solutions”? Yes? Well it seems direct action is now bipartisan policy.

Labor will end a decade of commitment to an explicit carbon price by instead opting to subsidise household batteries and underwrite clean power generation to meet its 45 per cent target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and minimise the potential for a Coalition scare campaign over power bills.

A “decade of commitment to an explicit carbon price” you say?

Anyway – a glorious victory for those of us who argued against Labor’s carbon tax policy.

In the meantime look for Pink Batts on Steroids as their latest policy.

A Shorten government would subsidise batteries for 100,000 homes — paying $2000 to eligible families — and set a goal of installing them in a million households within six years as a means of reaching its 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030.

So some quick back of the envelope calculations – there are about 250 working days in a year, so 6 years makes 1,500 working days. One million households in 1,500 working days equals 666.67 households per day. (I’m sure the sign of the beast number is a pure coincidence.) Don’t get too cynical – according to the ALP shoddy workmanship and house fires stimulate the economy.