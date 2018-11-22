Climb every mountain

Come and celebrate the launch and release of Marc Hendrickx’s new book:
A guide to climbing Ayers Rock — Marc Hendrickx
With Roger Franklin, online editor of Quadrant, launching this important book.
Wed. 5 December 2018
6:30 pm – 8:30 pm AEDT
Il Gambero
166 Lygon Street
Carlton, VIC 3053
Having climbed and enjoyed the experience 3 times, this development appalls me.
On one occasion it was 113F and our entire family climbed to the top.
Light clothing, big hats, and plenty of water. All good.
We all cherish the memory of this splendid achievement.
……those who have undertaken the climb, have been made to feel guilty about simply enjoying the natural world.
No different to a boat trip on Katherine Gorge , the indigenous guide could white bash fast enough.
What is the saying “Welcome to Country”!
Climbed in in 1975, it’s a long way up!
You think you’re finally near the top, but you’re just at the top of the current hump, looking at the next long hump. Once you get to the top there are lots of dips and ridges to negotiate. If it was in Europe there would be a cafe on top, so I think we Gubbas should get a pat on the back for that.
I would expect back in the dream time it would have been a particularly spiritual experience for a young tribal initiate.