Climb every mountain

Posted on 11:22 am, November 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Come and celebrate the launch and release of Marc Hendrickx’s new book:

A guide to climbing Ayers Rock — Marc Hendrickx

With Roger Franklin, online editor of Quadrant, launching this important book.

DATE AND TIME

Wed. 5 December 2018

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm AEDT

LOCATION

Il Gambero

166 Lygon Street

Carlton, VIC 3053

Tickets here.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Climb every mountain

  1. Rob
    #2869377, posted on November 22, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Having climbed and enjoyed the experience 3 times, this development appalls me.
    On one occasion it was 113F and our entire family climbed to the top.
    Light clothing, big hats, and plenty of water. All good.
    We all cherish the memory of this splendid achievement.

  2. Caveman
    #2869407, posted on November 22, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    ……those who have undertaken the climb, have been made to feel guilty about simply enjoying the natural world.

    No different to a boat trip on Katherine Gorge , the indigenous guide could white bash fast enough.

  3. John Michelmore
    #2869442, posted on November 22, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    What is the saying “Welcome to Country”!

  4. Forester
    #2869482, posted on November 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Climbed in in 1975, it’s a long way up!

    You think you’re finally near the top, but you’re just at the top of the current hump, looking at the next long hump. Once you get to the top there are lots of dips and ridges to negotiate. If it was in Europe there would be a cafe on top, so I think we Gubbas should get a pat on the back for that.

    I would expect back in the dream time it would have been a particularly spiritual experience for a young tribal initiate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.