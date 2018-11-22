Magnificent

Posted on 1:48 pm, November 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Advice from Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth to staff:

If you need to change teams, companies or careers to make sure your day-to-day life matches your passions, we will be sad to see you go, but we will understand.

What happened next, however, was less than magnificent.

Following worker complaints of insensitivity, Mr. Bosworth apologized.

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2869461, posted on November 22, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Following worker complaints of insensitivity, Mr. Bosworth apologized.

    Behind the Wall of Pay – but I am guessing the Silicon Valley Techs, Programmers and HR Workers’ Soviets threatened to bring Spacechook down and forced the ‘management’ back in their box ?

  2. bemused
    #2869485, posted on November 22, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    You’ve given them an inch, now expect to deliver them a mile.

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #2869500, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Oh look-a Facebook matching Ken Dolls -Zuckerberg and Bosworth . Pathetic

  4. Rafe
    #2869516, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Someone tell us what he did wrong.

  5. Rebel with cause
    #2869517, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    The context of this is Facebook employees getting super butthurt because one of their senior execs is a friend of Brett Kavanaugh and publically supported him at the Senate hearing.

    Honestly, these people have the emotional development of children.

    Bad man is bad. Men with bad man are bad. Stay away from bad men.

  6. duncanm
    #2869522, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Following worker complaints of insensitivity

    He should have immediately fired those ones.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2869543, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Nassim Nicholas Taleb

    Verified account

    @nntaleb
    Follow Follow @nntaleb
    More
    Large corporations own regulators… the retrospective bribe.
    Should be ILLEGAL.

    Facebook hires former US antitrust enforcer https://www.ft.com/content/b807dfc0-ed1d-11e8-8180-9cf212677a57 … via @financialtimes

  8. The BigBlueCat
    #2869546, posted on November 22, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    duncanm
    #2869522, posted on November 22, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    Following worker complaints of insensitivity

    He should have immediately fired those ones.

    Or ignored them.

  9. bemused
    #2869565, posted on November 22, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Someone tell us what he did wrong.

    From a normal person’s or SJW’s point of view? The former, nothing. The latter, everything.

    His biggest error was to apologise. Never, ever, apologise. Say what you mean and mean what you say.

  10. Jannie
    #2869590, posted on November 22, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    If I want to find out what happened next I have to pay money to the WSJ.

    Reading this article has been a big disappointment.

