Advice from Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth to staff:
If you need to change teams, companies or careers to make sure your day-to-day life matches your passions, we will be sad to see you go, but we will understand.
What happened next, however, was less than magnificent.
Following worker complaints of insensitivity, Mr. Bosworth apologized.
Behind the Wall of Pay – but I am guessing the Silicon Valley Techs, Programmers and HR Workers’ Soviets threatened to bring Spacechook down and forced the ‘management’ back in their box ?
You’ve given them an inch, now expect to deliver them a mile.
Oh look-a Facebook matching Ken Dolls -Zuckerberg and Bosworth . Pathetic
Someone tell us what he did wrong.
The context of this is Facebook employees getting super butthurt because one of their senior execs is a friend of Brett Kavanaugh and publically supported him at the Senate hearing.
Honestly, these people have the emotional development of children.
Bad man is bad. Men with bad man are bad. Stay away from bad men.
He should have immediately fired those ones.
Or ignored them.
From a normal person’s or SJW’s point of view? The former, nothing. The latter, everything.
His biggest error was to apologise. Never, ever, apologise. Say what you mean and mean what you say.
