More wind, more expensive power, more blackouts

Cats and indeed the world can look forward to a 10 minute Youtube explanation of the low points in wind supply that make the whole RE shooting match non-viable until we have cost-effective mass storage.
Filmed last night and coming soon.
To be followed by The German Trifecta of Failure. Spend trillions to get more expensive power, less stable grid and no reduction in emissions.
And the breaking local news, spending $10 Billion to destroy industries that use electric power.
Batteries included?
The coming (cyclic) cold spell has been known about for many years.
Combine that with the CAGW’s de-industrialisation of the West and you get the planned civil unrest for tighter controls, mass starvation and population reduction.
Anyone think this is not intentional?
stackja, labelling standards require the following declaration:
“Batteries not included”
Look on the bright side: the generator I installed after South Australia’s ‘state black’ event ran for 9 hours on Wednesday due to a storm outage, and it was the 2016 event that motivated me to install it. Its now done over 100 hours and I am all set for the summer blackouts.
The UN head of environment has been forced to resign following an audit. The official reason is because he spent inordinate amounts on travel which indeed he did. But take a look at the rest of what he wasted money on https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/22/un-chief-quits-in-air-miles-scandal/ Perhaps Malcolm should apply for his job?
H/t to zyconoclast for linking this story on the open thread this morning:
Peter Foster: Another report reluctantly admits that ‘green’ energy is a disastrous flop (FP in Canada)
I am amused that the punditocracy at The Australian have digested Shorten’s renewables policy and the result today is SQUAWK! I like this one the best:
Labor faces power industry backlash
Let me be the first to say to them all: WE TOLD YOU SO, YOU STUPID, STUPID PEOPLE.
Sheesh.
I mentioned to a rampaging leftist who travels the world campaigning for all soros inspired revolutionary freedom fighting, that ruinables were claimed by the right to be decivilisational.
She laughed and said of course, but it is simply too soon to go public with that bit.
Her global travels she claims have shown her how women in the third world have nothing in the way of possessions, but are just so happy.
Compared to the misery and suffering of western wymynsys that are oppressed by men and r.pe culture
Barefoot in mudhuts, but clapping and singing and being happy. Rewilded proles are the decivilised future.
While Homo Davos Class choppers overhead earnestly progressing the revolution.
And the response to that will be?
“Bruce you a such a negative person.
Get onboard with technologies of the future.
Trust the science!”
rambler
It will more likely be “what if we changed the world for the better for no reason?”
Which ignores the significant negative impacts of reducing fossil fuel generation.
‘Her global travels she claims have shown her how women in the third world have nothing in the way of possessions, but are just so happy.’
Yet, for some strange reason she does not choose that lifestyle for herself.
Meanwhile, in another country, far, far away, where thoughts are thought differently and things are actually done: OPEC’s Worst Nightmare
Prepare for the perfect climate …
Paris region to launch world’s biggest fleet of electric bicycles
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-paris-bicycles/paris-region-to-launch-worlds-biggest-fleet-of-electric-bicycles-idUSKBN1ND2BM
Another climate model that “struggles”.
PS: The story underneath in link above might be of interest as tobacco & bitcoin collide …
French tobacco shops to sell bitcoins via fintech company
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-bitcoin/french-tobacco-shops-to-sell-bitcoins-via-fintech-company-idUSKCN1NQ2GO
Her global travels she claims have shown her how women in the third world have nothing in the way of possessions, but are just so happy.
Why do I get the feeling that she has not personally adopted the “nothing in the way of possessions” philosophy?
Snap NB, hadn’t scrolled down.
Rafe: ‘And the breaking local news, spending $10 Billion to destroy industries that use electric power.’
But more importantly, the list of our basic industries that absolutely rely on medium to large amounts of stable, reliable base load power (such as steelmaking, and aluminium and copper refining, fertilisers, etc. – see the RET legislation for a full list of about 200 companies that have some degree of exemption) that will cease to exist under Shorten and the Greens crazy ‘renewables’ policies.
Having an exemption from the full RET cost impost currently helps these industries to stay profitable, but as the amount of base load power is reduced under these crazy policies, a point is reached where they just don’t have access to sufficient reliable power and have to close down, with major negative knock-on effects on employment, investment, the balance of trade, etc. Welcome to the Third World, Australia! But both the ALP and Greens are silent on this, for obvious reasons. We must keep hammering them about this major defect in their energy policy.
PS I am glad to see in today’s msm that some industry leaders are starting to wake up and criticise these mad policies – let’s hope its not too late.
Electric bicycles are quite popular amongst a certain sort of people.
The ones who have a remarkably long time to wait until they can reapply for their car licences.
Methinks these bikes will mysteriously evaporate, like a snowflake on a globally warmed summer day.
Is that a solar-powered generator? I’d hate to think you’re pumping out greenhouse gasses …
(It’s ok, I’m being facetious)
While France has nuclear power (along with solar and wind generators), I’d bet that many of these electric bikes will either just disappear or end up at the bottom of the Seine.
Surely those who fund these share schemes must realise how economically unviable these schemes are … but I guess they figure it’s other people’s money they are playing with.
Batteries are nonsense simply because when electricity is in demand the ‘old’ power plants run at 1500MW flat out. No battery can ever achieve that.
Eh, this whole thing is easily sabotaged by a few motivated individuals. I have to assume that as that isn’t happening, it’s the same political games as always. The people at the top get paid either way, so no one really cares what the outcome is. I often wonder if “the right” would abide by a democratic decision to enslave them, all the legalities having been followed to the letter. It seems to be a political movement for people full of ideas yet bereft of the courage to act on them.
a point is reached where they just don’t have access to sufficient reliable power and have to close down, with major negative knock-on effects on employment, investment, the balance of trade, etc. Welcome to the Third World, Australia! But both the ALP and Greens are silent on this, for obvious reasons. We must keep hammering them about this major defect in their energy policy.
The coalition say way too little about it too.
The happy clappy moments are simply a temporary reprieve from these womens daily fight for survival. What an evil self-absorbed superficial Marxist bint.
No doubt the third world women were even happier when that “evil self-absorbed superficial Marxist bint” finally decamped from their squalid surrounds.
Be Thankful For Fossil Fuels
There are many things to be thankful for today, but Clear Energy Alliance reminds us that fossil fuels should be high on your list:
Not 10 Min YouTube Video, but a Great 3 mins 47 Secs Video
Global cooling arrives courtesy of what looks like the start of a grand solar minimum. Mount Hotham snow cam a week before the start of summer. Enjoy, snowflakes.
UN Environment Chief Forced to Resign for Racking up Too Many Air Miles…
AEMO Summer Readiness plan
Suffer in your jocks, fuckwits
These treasonous swine should be detained for life on Heard Island ,accomodated in tents and fed penguin soup twice a day ,but of hay in the soup for roughage dressed in orange coveralls and thoongs ,with no visitors .
Strong wind, less power?
