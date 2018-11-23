More wind, more expensive power, more blackouts

Cats and indeed the world can look forward to a 10 minute Youtube explanation of the low points in wind supply that make the whole RE shooting match non-viable until we have cost-effective mass storage.

Filmed last night and coming soon.

To be followed by The German Trifecta of Failure. Spend trillions to get more expensive power, less stable grid and no reduction in emissions.

And the breaking local news, spending $10 Billion to destroy industries that use electric power.