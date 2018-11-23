The left, investing in people and producing red guards

Steve’s clip on ex-President Obama ended with Barry’s exhortation that we have to invest in people. That means education and the wider forms of indoctrination through the MSM and Hollywood (short for show business at large). The left have been doing that since 1917 and especially since WW2. Tony Thomas has a must-read piece on the way that is paying off in Australian education. It started long before the Gillard initiative that he cites but that was the signal to crank up the process to industrial grade indoctrination.

I actually know one of these 20something red guards, a perfectly nice North Shore girl and about to do honours in some Arts course. She says strange things like we shouldn’t be individualistic about revising our commitment to reducing emissions. And there was some strange phrase that came up regarding policy on Indigenes, can’t recall what it was, but it was the tip of an iceberg of rubbish on the topic.

Read Tony, be concerned and be active.

By amazing synchronicity I tuned into Dinesh D’Souza just before reading Tony’s story. I know he has been around for a while and eventually my good Russian friend in the Climate Realists sent me some links. I don’t normally have an hour to spend on these things without a very special reason. Try 5 to 15 minutes of this. The first 5 mins is throat-clearing and after 15 I had to go out but I intend to listen to more.

More on red guards. I have become something of an expert on red guards in recent times. The real ones in Mao’s Cultural Revolution. One of my friends has just about finished an account of her experience in the Revolution from the day the Guards raided the family home and took off most things of value, led by her Red school friend. The following week they beat the Principal of the school to death with belt buckles. After some time in a factory and in the army she spent 8 years in a remote village where she got to become a teacher in the village school, then the County high school. When university education resumed after Mao died she got back to Beijing to study English. Fortunately she decided to write the story in English and the editing is pick and shovel work but it will be well worth while in the end.