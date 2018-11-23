The smartest political leader of all time

Wherein #Obama dismisses the value of every political figure he’s dealt with in the entire world in one minute and nineteen seconds. Amazing therefore that the “world’s smartest man” accomplished absolutely nothing in eight of the longest years in history. pic.twitter.com/hMg3iK3jlN
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 21, 2018
Of course, accomplished nothing positive, but you know what he means. And here is something else along the same lines from the worst American president ever. And yet it will be his wife fighting Bill Clinton’s wife for the Democrat nomination in 2020, and who’s to say she wouldn’t win. Knowing anything at all, or having no policy sense whatsoever, no longer seems to be a qualification for the left. See below.
Discussed more fully here: Off-teleprompter Obama rambles, nearly incoherently attacking American global warming skeptics
The forces of stupidity, ignorance and what can I have for free seem to overwhelm everything else.
Does he have brain damage?
Bless James Woods, but it is not about ‘accomplishments’ and has not been for quite some time.
When you claim to be a ‘fixer/messiah’ the worst thing you can do is implement policies that will work and actually achieve what you have promised, because if that happened, you would be out of a job. Once an issue – real or imagined – is fixed or resolved, the spotlight will move from you very quickly. To regain that spotlight and all that goes with it, you will have to do the hard yards convincing the lemmings that another problem or issue is worth assigning you special worship privileges again. That is not the best use of either your time or energy.
So the key is to never resolve that original issue you claimed to be the messiah for. Make a lot of distracting hand movements like a magician, blame others, and if necessary, enlarge a small hole in the fabric here and there, so there is always a valid reason why your omnipotence has not borne fruit.
My apologies for the slight blasphemy, but socially/culturally speaking, no-one wants an unemployed messiah. He or she is simply sad to look at, and very few will actually look at them, thus rendering their existence somewhat redundant.
If you to be known as a fixer or messiah, DO NOT actually accomplish anything! Keep yourself in the spotlight. You know and we all know that you were made for it. Don’t let us down!
If you WANT to be known …
The words Arrogance and Hubris come to mind as I watch that man speak in that video.
It was a damn pity that the first African/American to become President of the United States of America…. was Barack Obama. A crying shame actually.
Never going to see this autopsy level analysis fisted/ foisted up the fundament/ upon the situational awareness of the sleepwalkers. Don’t bother to poll the Lugenpresse. Guys Never canvass or comment on the Lugenpresse.. You are just giving these scoundrels oxygen.
The ultimate hollow man. Not that anyone seems to care.
God help us if The Wookie becomes POTUS. Suddenly the whole world becomes your school kid’s lunch box.
God help us if The Wookie becomes POTUS.
Bear, I believe the biggest worry is what if Mr. Trump decides not to seek nomination for 2020?
Without Trump, the Demonrats will be put anyone forward, anyone at all, and they will win with little trouble.
It is never too early to worry about succession when there is no comparable individual to succeed the incumbent.
The Republicans need to focus (quietly, mind you) on the Post-Trump Era.
It will come before we blink.
Saved “Govt Motors” so that teh world got a few more of teh General’s Gen IV V8s.
Imagine how arrogant this turd was when he was coked off his head?
That’s quite understandably really. Just look at the Australian Prime Ministers he’s met and dealt with for example; Julia Gillard, Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott & Malcolm Turnbull. Collectively, their value could be easily dismissed in under one minute and nineteen seconds.