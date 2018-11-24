Line rider – Beethoven’s fifth

Posted on 10:22 am, November 24, 2018 by Steve Kates

Sent from my son. Line riders have been around since 2006 apparently as some kind of video game, but new to me and the musical additions are a later arrival. The visuals exactly match the music and almost make you think the music was created just so the lines could follow the music along.

15 Responses to Line rider – Beethoven's fifth

  1. Annie A
    #2870628, posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:02 am

    This is great… have seen it on Facebook … just showed my daughter 15 yrs… she loved it… How briliant was Beethoven! Thanks for sharing…

  3. Mak Siccar
    #2870638, posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:13 am

    One of the last things I want to hear before I fall off the twig is Beethoven’s 5th piano concerto.

  4. WolfmanOz
    #2870640, posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:14 am

    What a lovely change of a pace from the usual depressing posts/blogs about the state of politics/economics today !

  5. One ScoMo doesn’t make a Spring
    #2870644, posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Really enjoyed that. Well done sir.

  6. jupes
    #2870654, posted on November 24, 2018 at 11:41 am

    So we learnt classical music from Looney Tunes and the current generation will learn it from Line Riders.

    I think we win.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2870671, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Mak,

    The second movement is brilliant, isn’t it. After the string introduction it is like a nocturne.

  8. Mother Lode
    #2870674, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Overture to The Magic Flute, please.

  9. Fat Tony
    #2870739, posted on November 24, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    That was really good – it showed me the complexity of the music. A new found appreciation of Beethoven’s genius.

  10. Bruce
    #2870740, posted on November 24, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Beethoven’s Seventh, particularly the 2nd movement, the Allegretto. Good speakers are useful for the full experience.

    Here.

  11. Bruce
    #2870743, posted on November 24, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Different interpretation and better recording of that movement: Here.

  12. ACTOldFart
    #2870747, posted on November 24, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    A musical snob is one who can hear the William Tell Overture without thinking of the Lone Ranger

  14. manalive
    #2870753, posted on November 24, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Very clever, thanks Steve I admit to being something of a Beethoven tragic.
    Did you realise that Beethoven’s music is “phallic” and “hegemonic” and that when listening to Beethoven’s 9th ‘feminist musicologist’ Susan Kaye McClary feels as if she is being raped?
    The frenzied final movement of the 5th seems to me more apt.

