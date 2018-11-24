Line rider – Beethoven’s fifth

Sent from my son. Line riders have been around since 2006 apparently as some kind of video game, but new to me and the musical additions are a later arrival. The visuals exactly match the music and almost make you think the music was created just so the lines could follow the music along.
This is great… have seen it on Facebook … just showed my daughter 15 yrs… she loved it… How briliant was Beethoven! Thanks for sharing…
Simply brilliant!!!!
One of the last things I want to hear before I fall off the twig is Beethoven’s 5th piano concerto.
What a lovely change of a pace from the usual depressing posts/blogs about the state of politics/economics today !
Really enjoyed that. Well done sir.
So we learnt classical music from Looney Tunes and the current generation will learn it from Line Riders.
I think we win.
The second movement is brilliant, isn’t it. After the string introduction it is like a nocturne.
Overture to The Magic Flute, please.
That was really good – it showed me the complexity of the music. A new found appreciation of Beethoven’s genius.
Beethoven’s Seventh, particularly the 2nd movement, the Allegretto. Good speakers are useful for the full experience.
Different interpretation and better recording of that movement: Here.
A musical snob is one who can hear the William Tell Overture without thinking of the Lone Ranger
Really like it…
But not as much as this version
Very clever, thanks Steve I admit to being something of a Beethoven tragic.
Did you realise that Beethoven’s music is “phallic” and “hegemonic” and that when listening to Beethoven’s 9th ‘feminist musicologist’ Susan Kaye McClary feels as if she is being raped?
The frenzied final movement of the 5th seems to me more apt.
