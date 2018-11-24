Open Forum: November 24, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, November 24, 2018
25 Responses to Open Forum: November 24, 2018

  3. mh
    #2870420, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    25m
    Republicans and Democrats MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall. After 40 years of talk, it is finally time for action. Fix the Border, for once and for all, NOW!

    Dims and RINOs, fucking do it NOW!

  4. Elle
    #2870427, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:16 am

    I’m in moderation x3.

    As a G*rman-J*w, I tried to express both very basic G*rman and Hebr*w.

    No context, I know. It was to do with the number one.

  6. Elle
    #2870433, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:19 am

    There ya go. That got posted. Note to self; don’t speak your native tongue here – G*rman and/or Hebr*w … with a Kiwi twang 🙂

  7. mh
    #2870434, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Elle, maybe you are the lady on the Ancestry tv ad with the annoying Kiwi voice.

  8. Elle
    #2870438, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Oh good lord! Mh, her accent is horrendous! I sound nothing like her. Arky and I round our vowels. We’re a tad posh; in a Remuera kind of way. 🙂

  9. mh
    #2870444, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Why can’t Ms Ardern smooth out her annoying accent?

    She was mixing with posh English types when she worked in London, so why still sound like that? Aaarrghhhh!

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870454, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

    1st Xi … yes!

    I’m sitting up here, in the hills overlooking the Avon, drinking good Scotch, and reflecting on the fact that life is pretty cruizy.

  12. Bruce in WA
    #2870455, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Just took a hot drink up to my wife. She’s watching the ALPBC; a show about domestic violence and the scourge it is in Australia (sic).

    Every single example they gave was a … let’s be delicate … non-European! So what should be the logical conclusion?

    No, wrong! It’s blame all men, regardless of background, ethnicity, religious belief or, indeed, guilt.

  13. Bruce in WA
    #2870457, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Sounds like the real deal. And yes, I had breakfast with my daughter at Hillarys Marina this morning and thought exactly the same thing!

  15. Elle
    #2870459, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

    It is a cringe worthy accent.

    I lost it purposefully when I first came to Australia. I was teased to the point of change.

    I was working in a pub as a bar maid. Not sure what the PC term is now? Bar wench? No, that’s not right.

    Anyhoo.

    The middys were $2.60.

    When asked by the customers what the price was, I couldn’t say 60 without sounding weird.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870461, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

    There’s the occasional lunch in the Swan Valley – I’d recommend Janes,- just off the Toodyay road, Chapel Hill – when the place isn’t jammed with tour buses – and Sitella’s.

  17. mh
    #2870462, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Elle, I suspect the customers were teasing you about your NZ accent as a reason to speak to you….while they had a sly perv at your norks.

    🍻

  19. Rockdoctor
    #2870466, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

    LOL can back this up as I was doing the same in Townsville pubs when young. Especially if I saw a greenstone pendant…

  20. Bruce in WA
    #2870468, posted on November 24, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Jane Brook … our favourite go-to. Highly recommend the reserve Malbec.

  21. C.L.
    #2870469, posted on November 24, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Politicians and their police pets renew propaganda campaign to ban privacy:

    Terrorists off radar, police warn.

    Whole article:

    Australia’s top police chiefs have warned that more than 80 per cent of terrorist suspects are now using secret messaging apps, as Labor MPs push to fast-track new anti-terror laws that would allow police to break open encrypted communications.

    Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the take-up rate among high-risk criminal groups using encryption technology — particularly terrorists — had escalated rapidly and police were struggling to keep up with the plethora of new communication channels.

    “We have been using the term going dark for a while. I think the reality is they have now gone dark,’’ Mr Ashton told The Weekend Australian.

    “In so many of the (counter-terrorism) investigations, we are blindsided by a lack of access to encrypted technology, partly text but also phone calls. Those are the main areas, but there are others.’’

    NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said the failure of politicians to keep pace with technological change was having far-reaching, global implications. “The inability for legislation on technology to keep up with terrorism and organised crime is one of the biggest threats globally,’’ he told The Weekend Australian.

    He said NSW had invested heavily in cybercrime but any further national legislative moves would be welcomed.

    The remarks followed a series of terrorist incidents this month, most notably the Islamic State-­inspired attack by Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, the Somali-born Islamist who killed Melbourne restaurateur Sisto Malaspina with a knife and left two others with stab wounds after he drove his car into a Bourke Street shop.

    This week, three men were arrested in Melbourne for allegedly preparing a mass shooting attack with a semi-automatic rifle.

    The incidents have shone a light on the increasing use of encrypted technology by criminal groups, particularly terrorists.

    Mr Ashton declined to comment specifically on the role of encryption in the recent terror plots, which are before the courts, but he said terrorism investigations required police to intervene early, making access to comms crucial.

    “The use of encrypted communications by our CT persons of interest is widespread and from a VicPol perspective we would expect that … more than 80 per cent of comms are now encrypted,’’ he said.

    Islamic State jihadi Ahmed Merhi used social media and encrypted messaging apps to communicate with a network of Australian-based extremists, whom he often encouraged to conduct attacks.

    ASIO, the Australian Federal Police and state police forces have lobbied strongly for reforms that would compel telcos and internet companies to assist police in ­accessing encrypted communi­cations, provided a court had ­issued a warrant.

    The proposed reforms have been held up in the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, which has yet to report on the bill.

    Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has made clear his growing anger at the delay, writing to the committee and demanding the laws be passed before Christmas, when ­jihadist activity often spikes.

    Bill Shorten yesterday warned that bipartisan support for expediting the committee process was not assured, saying the laws could be “botched” if they were not properly assessed.

    The Weekend Australian understands senior Labor figures believe a way through the impasse could be to split the bill and give agencies the powers they most urgently need to thwart terror attacks over the Christmas period. This could involve carving out “schedule one” of the five-part bill, giving security agencies the power to compel tech companies to assist in intercepting encrypted messages.

    AFP Commissioner Andrew Colvin said yesterday nearly every terror investigation now involved encryption. “So there are places law enforcement can’t look, can’t see, there is criminality that is being conducted using technology that is out of the reach of law enforcement. I don’t think that is a situation Australian society or the Australian community should be accepting,” he told the ABC.

    Security agencies are scheduled to meet the 11 MPs on the committee on Monday and are expected to give a classified briefing on why they want the laws passed before Christmas.

    The Coalition has a majority of MPs on the committee and could agree to the request by agencies if it does not have the support of Labor. Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, the chair of the committee, said: “Monday will be a decision point after some private hearings.”

    The Weekend Australian understands Labor’s deputy chair of the committee, Anthony Byrne, is “extremely close” with security agencies and sympathetic to their requests for greater powers.

    Sources say Mr Byrne has been in discussions with the agencies and believes breaking up the bill could be a way to move forward in a bipartisan manner. There is a belief in Labor circles that the bill is complex and only part of the legislation should be expedited; some MPs don’t want it rushed at all.

    The Opposition Leader said it was better to get the laws right in the first place rather than going back and fixing a “botched job”.

    “We absolutely want to make sure that we can discover what the terrorists are up to, stop them, put them in jail. Absolutely. We’ve just got to make sure we get the laws right,” he said.

    Attorney-General Christian Porter expressed frustration that the bill was still being assessed by the committee.

    “The joint parliamentary committee on intelligence and security by and large works well but I think a question does arise as to why it takes so long to go through a process of looking into bills,” Mr Porter said.

    Opposition national security spokesman Mark Dreyfus said Mr Porter should not denigrate the committee process.

    “It is a process that should be respected, not dismissed,” Mr Dreyfus said. “Unlike Mr Porter, Labor credits Mr Hastie for his able and efficient chairmanship of this committee, which has a heavy workload.”

    A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police welcomed “any initiatives that will assist in the prevention, disruption and investigation of matters impacting on national security”.

  23. mh
    #2870471, posted on November 24, 2018 at 1:14 am

    A pint of titties please, as Gerry Dorsey used to say.

  25. old bloke
    #2870474, posted on November 24, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Elle, an interesting bit of history…. did you know that the first person to fly the Magen David over Jerusalem was a Kiwi?

