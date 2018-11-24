Liberty Quote
We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.— Tony Barry
Open Forum: November 24, 2018
Ok, I’ll be first.
Podium?
Dims and RINOs, fucking do it NOW!
I’m in moderation x3.
As a G*rman-J*w, I tried to express both very basic G*rman and Hebr*w.
No context, I know. It was to do with the number one.
5th???
There ya go. That got posted. Note to self; don’t speak your native tongue here – G*rman and/or Hebr*w … with a Kiwi twang 🙂
Elle, maybe you are the lady on the Ancestry tv ad with the annoying Kiwi voice.
Oh good lord! Mh, her accent is horrendous! I sound nothing like her. Arky and I round our vowels. We’re a tad posh; in a Remuera kind of way. 🙂
Why can’t Ms Ardern smooth out her annoying accent?
She was mixing with posh English types when she worked in London, so why still sound like that? Aaarrghhhh!
1st Xi … yes!
I’m sitting up here, in the hills overlooking the Avon, drinking good Scotch, and reflecting on the fact that life is pretty cruizy.
Just took a hot drink up to my wife. She’s watching the ALPBC; a show about domestic violence and the scourge it is in Australia (sic).
Every single example they gave was a … let’s be delicate … non-European! So what should be the logical conclusion?
No, wrong! It’s blame all men, regardless of background, ethnicity, religious belief or, indeed, guilt.
Sounds like the real deal. And yes, I had breakfast with my daughter at Hillarys Marina this morning and thought exactly the same thing!
ANZ staff and ANZ customers in Melbourne are in mortal danger …
Video and story:
The moment a MAN in a burqa and a woman in a motorcycle helmet walk into a bank – so can you guess what happens next?
It is a cringe worthy accent.
I lost it purposefully when I first came to Australia. I was teased to the point of change.
I was working in a pub as a bar maid. Not sure what the PC term is now? Bar wench? No, that’s not right.
Anyhoo.
The middys were $2.60.
When asked by the customers what the price was, I couldn’t say 60 without sounding weird.
There’s the occasional lunch in the Swan Valley – I’d recommend Janes,- just off the Toodyay road, Chapel Hill – when the place isn’t jammed with tour buses – and Sitella’s.
Elle, I suspect the customers were teasing you about your NZ accent as a reason to speak to you….while they had a sly perv at your norks.
🍻
Sly? No need to be. 🥂
mh
#2870462, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:51 am
LOL can back this up as I was doing the same in Townsville pubs when young. Especially if I saw a greenstone pendant…
Jane Brook … our favourite go-to. Highly recommend the reserve Malbec.
Politicians and their police pets renew propaganda campaign to ban privacy:
Terrorists off radar, police warn.
Whole article:
LOL says everything about the UN….
https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/environment/1581106/un-honours-park-chief-who-busted-premchai
A pint of titties please, as Gerry Dorsey used to say.
Perky! 🙂
Elle
#2870433, posted on November 24, 2018 at 12:19 am
There ya go. That got posted. Note to self; don’t speak your native tongue here – G*rman and/or Hebr*w … with a Kiwi twang 🙂
Elle, an interesting bit of history…. did you know that the first person to fly the Magen David over Jerusalem was a Kiwi?