Victorian election 2018

Posted on 6:00 pm, November 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Victorian election 2018

  1. Baldrick
    #2870819, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    It’ll be another four years of Socialism in Victoria because as we know, Socialists love free things and there’s nothing more stupid than a Stupid.Fucking.Victorian.Liberal trying to outspend Da Labor Pardy.

    Andrews to be returned with a slightly increased margin. The only hope is in the Victorian Legislative Council.

  2. dopey
    #2870820, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    ABC calling it early. Seats in Doubt…88.

  3. Mrs B
    #2870828, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Following Avi’s fb feed. Hilarious!

  4. Y
    #2870830, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Gangs-R-Us vs Milquetoast Losers. What a choice.

  5. Muddy
    #2870837, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    To think that I used to identify as a Victorian.
    Thank goodness for everything-is-now-fluid.

  6. JMH
    #2870838, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Victorians will hand over control to China tonight. Nobody knows what the gormless Andrews signed away but you can bet, it is NOT nice!

  7. littledozer
    #2870846, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    20 bucks says the Socialists will win a seat in the Northern Metro Upper House

  8. Bruce
    #2870847, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The Greens Vic. spokescretin, Ms. Ratbag just on their ABC.

    Talking points straight out of the SJW handbook / BLM.

    Victoria, and the rest of the country seem headed for dire times.

  9. min
    #2870848, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Apathetic voters get what they deserve . Liberals had no money and did not hit hard at all the rorts. No more CFA if Andrews wins, 25 billion debt that was only announced yesterday. Unfortunately I won’t get any of the freebies , no tampons,no baby bundle no free breakfast and lunches ,no solar panels only blackouts and higher energy prices .
    I am still annoyed that in the accident that put a young boy in ICU no breathalyser test was done.

  10. Megan
    #2870849, posted on November 24, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I’m totally depressed by the whole fandangle.

  11. miltonf
    #2870854, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    I am still annoyed that in the accident that put a young boy in ICU no breathalyser test was done.

    Me too- what contempt they have for regular folks

  12. cohenite
    #2870856, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Swings to the alp; this country is totally ratshit.

  13. H B Bear
    #2870858, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Australia’s first neo-Marxist state to get another serve – good and hard.

    Australia – where you can go to an election with Ministers under police investigation and refusing to co-operate and it has no impact on your electoral prospects. Abandon hope all ye who enter Victoriastan.

  15. miltonf
    #2870860, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Are neo Marxists and cultural Marxists the same? Maybe one is French and one is German.

  16. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2870863, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Victorians will hand over control to China tonight. Nobody knows what the gormless Andrews signed away but you can bet, it is NOT nice!

    China’s first antipodean naval base in return for some shiny trinkets and blankets.

  17. JMH
    #2870866, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Oh-fucking-God. I cannot fathom the abject stupidity of Victorian voters. The entire State deserves to die a really nasty, Chinese-induced death. Too stupid to survive until tomorrow!

  18. Rae
    #2870868, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Dan’s the Man. Labor are romping it in.

  19. Farmer Gez
    #2870869, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    When most of the State is on the payroll you don’t change the boss.
    Fwit Faine proudly announces that he thinks it’s about middle aged men in suits leading the Libs and not enough diversity.
    I’ll follow the cash.

  20. H B Bear
    #2870871, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Time for the entire Victoriastani Lieboral Party to go for a walk on the ice.

  22. Bruce
    #2870875, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    And now THEIR SBS is flogging a “news item” about the devastating effect of “climate change” on the US economy.

    News as propaganda; propaganda as news; how quaint!

  23. littledozer
    #2870876, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    LOL the Eltham numbers are out of this world.

  24. jupes
    #2870878, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Oh-fucking-God. I cannot fathom the abject stupidity of Victorian voters. The entire State deserves to die a really nasty, Chinese-induced death. Too stupid to survive until tomorrow!

    Dunno.

    Liberal and Labor have the same policies but Labor’s will bring on the destruction a bit quicker.

    Maybe the Vics just want to bring it on and get it over with.

  25. stackja
    #2870879, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    10% votes? Quite a projection.

  26. Muddy
    #2870880, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    H B Bear
    #2870871, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Time for the entire Victoriastani Lieboral Party to go for a walk on the ice.

    Is it possible for holograms to fall through the ice?

  27. Bruce
    #2870881, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    “China’s first antipodean naval base in return for some shiny trinkets and blankets.””

    Darwin deal?

    South Africa has done a deal for “visiting rights”with the PLAN.

    China effectively owns the Panama canal.

    NEXT!

  28. hzhousewife
    #2870882, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    China’s first antipodean naval base in return for some shiny trinkets and blankets.

    I doubt any Victorian actually knows that this has occurred.

  29. areff
    #2870883, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    It’ll be another four years of Socialism in Victoria

    It would have been four years of socialism if Guy had won. No big difference. When you have a party rotten in root and branch, with a HQ team that can’t make hay with all the scandals, rorts and corruptions of Team Andrews, the fact is they don’t deserve to win.

    Four years from now — when stamp duty receipts are shrinking from the property downturn, African gangs are acting up every night and the state has had serial blackouts every summer, then they might have a chance.

    Sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. The worsening has begun.

  30. Caveman
    #2870884, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    So with the big win for ALP does that mean they can fuk the Greenz off, they dont need them anymore.

  31. Peter Castieau
    #2870885, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    So no pre-poll votes counted yet.

    40% of all votes (I understand) were pre-poll

  32. Petros
    #2870888, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I just presume that the Liberals don’t want to win elections. It makes more sense to me that way.

  33. John Constantine
    #2870890, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    See you all at the Purges.

    Comrades.

  34. RobertS
    #2870891, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    I can’t believe this. I think something is seriously wrong here. I know that the average person is a dickhead but this result is unbelievable.

  35. H B Bear
    #2870892, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. The worsening has begun.

    Cain/Kirner worse?

  36. areff
    #2870893, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Cain/Kirner worse?

    at the very least

  37. Nick
    #2870894, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    I won’t have anymore sympathy for Victorians when the jungle bunnies next run amok. They had their chance.

  38. stackja
    #2870895, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Victorians have amnesia.

  39. cohenite
    #2870896, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    The greens have a coal encrusted dildo being shoved up their tofu arses by the liars; but their job is done, the hunchback and roz ward are one and the same.

  40. H B Bear
    #2870898, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Cain/Kirner worse?
    at the very least

    That will take some doing. Collapse of the Chinese dog box property Ponzi will go some way. Turtle Head Bowen as Federal Treasurer will help as well.

  41. Robber Baron
    #2870900, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    When you stand at a polling centre and virtually all young people take a greens or labor card and then you see the overwhelming majority of Indian/Middle Eastern/African and Chinese take Labor cards you just know the liberals are going to be in opposition for a very long time.

    Clearly immigration and the education system have gifted labor victory.

  42. littledozer
    #2870901, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Clearly immigration and the education system have gifted labor victory.

    No doubt but in 2010 the party was on the ascendancy in Vic.

    Then Scott Ryan and kelly O’Dwyer thought they deserved a cabinet position……Guy and Ryan are best mates say no more.

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870902, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    I won’t have anymore sympathy for Victorians when the jungle bunnies next run amok. They had their chance.

    Fair comment.

  44. Robber Baron
    #2870903, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Matthew Guy and Michael Kroger must resign tonight.

    The expensive champaign will be drunk tonight at Point Piper. Come on Mal…tweet your happiness!

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870905, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Rachel Baxendale
    7 MINUTES AGO | 7.54pm
    Labor gains in traditional Lib seats

    We’re seeing huge swings to Labor in traditionally solid Liberal territory in Melbourne’s east.

    In the seat of Evelyn, held by the Liberals by 9.59 per cent, the Libs are now only just ahead 50.4 (-9.2) to the ALP’s 49.6 (+9.2) two-party-preferred, with 18.1 per cent counted.

    In Ringwood, held by the Liberals by 5.07 per cent, there’s been a 10.0 per cent swing to Labor, with 24.0 per cent counted.

    In Ferntree Gully, held by the Liberals by 7.74 per cent, there’s been an 8.7 per cent swing against the Liberals with 21.7 per cent of the vote counted.

    There look to be similarly significant swings in other eastern Melbourne seats including Mount Waverley, Forest Hill and Croydon.

    Breaking, from the Oz.

  46. cohenite
    #2870907, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Kroger is an empty vessel like most the libs. I was at a sceptic rally in Sydney a long time ago and Kroger undulated in and cast his shit filled eyes over the throng which wasn’t sufficient to garner his attention and he said as much.

  47. Crazyoldranga
    #2870912, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Apparently the Liberals leader is a man named Matthew Guy. Who knew? I don’t recall any real election campaign form the Liberals except for trying to get people to go to a website to see what the party stood for. Can’t remember the URL so didn’t bother. These people are rank amateurs compared to the communists running the Labour, spelt correctly, Party.

  48. candy
    #2870913, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    This will give great heart to Bill Shorten that he is heading in the right direction (ie, left) and also Malcolm Turnbull and his family who will feel vindicated that he was on the right path as well and was dumped by the “crazies” as he calls the conservatives.

    I can only imagine MT is wondering why he vacated Wentworth and did not stay on the backbench.

  49. Oh come on
    #2870914, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Clearly the Liberals need to reposition themselves to be even more like Labor.

  50. Twostix
    #2870915, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    If after this federal liberals don’t cut immigration to -900000 a year tomorrow we know they’re mega cucks.

  51. JMH
    #2870916, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. The worsening has begun.
    Let’s hope so, areff. I hope I live long enough to see the absolute pain. I really want to witness it.

  52. Robber Baron
    #2870917, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Also Nick Demiris must resign. What a campaign manager!

    Deport all Greeks.

  53. Elle
    #2870918, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    The worsening begun a long time ago, areff. Move to Sydney. Or better still, let’s all go fishing! Need to escape.

  54. memoryvault
    #2870920, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Reading through the comments above it is stunning to see the majority of Cats seem to think it would make any difference who won the election.

    The Uniparty won. It was never going to be any other way. Stop kidding yourselves.

  55. stackja
    #2870921, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    ALP never held to account.

  56. Petros
    #2870923, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    We Greeks are not all leftards, Robber Baron.

  57. JMH
    #2870924, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Matthew Guy had the tomes of all tomes to use against Andrews. The gormless ‘tard wimped the challenge. He deserved to lose. And Victoria will suffer as a consequence of his utter ineptitude. Fall on your sword, you useless thing!

  58. stackja
    #2870925, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    mv – The alternative?

  59. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870926, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Matthew Guy had the tomes of all tomes to use against Andrews. The gormless ‘tard wimped the challenge. He deserved to lose.

    He did seem to run a fairly insipid campaign, yes.

  60. memoryvault
    #2870929, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    mv – The alternative?

    There isn’t one. Compulsory preferential voting virtually guarantees Libs/Nats or Labor win.

  61. John of Mel
    #2870930, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The Uniparty won. It was never going to be any other way. Stop kidding yourselves.

    For me personally the the greatest disappointment is that Victorians don’t really care about integrity, principles, what being pushed on their kids at schools.

    Fishing sounds good, Elle.

  62. Death Giraffe
    #2870931, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Are we there yet?

  63. NB
    #2870932, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Road to Venezuela.
    There are large forces out there, and they are winning.
    I’m not sure the Libs even tried, did they? Now they are being instructed to go further left. Well, maybe, but before trying that, how about mounting an election campaign, and with that try promoting some traditional liberal perspectives. That might be a good start.
    Anyhow, if the whole of the right has allowed the left to appropriate all the major institutions over the last 30 years with barely a murmur, why should they win? Should we adopt the American nickname, the ‘Stupid Party’?

  64. areff
    #2870933, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Thanks for the invitation, Elle, but I’m a straight-laced Victorian, and Sydney’s sinful ways wouldn’t suit.

    Mind you, I’m watching Useless Liberal John Pesutto on ABC24 and hearing him say, in effect, Turnbull’s ouster cost the Vic Libs big time and how the party has to get more in tune with the “modern” electorate.

  65. Y
    #2870934, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Australia – where you can go to an election with Ministers under police investigation and refusing to co-operate and it has no impact on your electoral prospects. Abandon hope all ye who enter Victoriastan.

    Yep. I hate this dump.

  66. areff
    #2870936, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Matthew Guy had the tomes of all tomes to use against Andrews. The gormless ‘tard wimped the challenge. He deserved to lose.

    Not once did Guy criticise the cops for charging Milo/Southern’s promoters for protection from the ferals.

    Not one word.

    He’s no loss, and the Liberals’ loss is no loss either. They’d have been labor-lite for four years, then thrown out like Baillieu/Napthine.

    Old friend of mine looks like she’ll take Sandringham. She’s labor but honest

  67. Neil
    #2870937, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Australia – where you can go to an election with Ministers under police investigation and refusing to co-operate and it has no impact on your electoral prospects.

    Not true. That would only occur with LABOR ministers under police investigation. If Coalition ministers were under police investigation things would be different

  68. yackman
    #2870938, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    The electorate of Benambra (NE Vic) will probably hold Lib but the two “Independents” are pulling 15% each and the Shooters & Fishers are pulling 10%. The Greens are down at 4%.

  69. Y
    #2870939, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I’d be amazed if there was a more useless force, anywhere in the universe, than the Victorian liberals.

  70. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870940, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    7 MINUTES AGO | 8.35pm
    Kroger must resign — Kennett

    Former Victorian liberal premier Jeff Kennett has called for Michael Kroger to stand down tonight as Victorian Liberal Party president.

    “There is one person who should stand down tonight, it’s Michael Kroger,” Mr Kennett told 7 News Melbourne

    Breaking, from the Oz.

  71. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2870941, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I’d be amazed if there was a more useless force, anywhere in the universe, than the Victorian liberals.

    Victoria police?

  72. Muddy
    #2870943, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Execute the survivors, or at the very least, the captains.

    I also share memoryvault’s cynicism, for reasons I have explained repeatedly in the past.
    Not everyone is both willing to, and capable of, learning. Some are content to identify as victims.

  73. John of Mel
    #2870944, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    She’s labor but honest

    Any honest person would have quit Labor in disgust a long time ago.

  74. John Constantine
    #2870946, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Since the viclibs last won yarragrad has imported another million diversity voters and buried half a million stale pale ones.

    The Tyrant for life of all the chicoms looks set to harvest a rich stream of tribute from his investment in the best Australian politicals money can buy.

    Comrade maaaaates.

  75. Y
    #2870947, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Victoria police?

    Nope. They’re doing exactly as they intend.

  76. Fisky
    #2870949, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Steve Bracks is openly gloaying how the Belt and Road initiative won seats for Labor.

  77. Snoopy
    #2870950, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    She’s labor but honest

    Any honest person would have quit Labor in disgust a long time ago.

    Honest and tolerant.

  78. m0nty
    #2870951, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Great victory for the best premier in the country. Corks popping at the Spring St jacuzzi tonight.

  79. Y
    #2870952, posted on November 24, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    This is just a preview, by the way. Main event next year. Should be fun.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.