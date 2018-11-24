Liberty Quote
The verdict of the historical research is unavoidable. It is the state itself that created the political ‘necessity’ for the welfare state.— Arthur Seldon
Victorian election 2018
It’ll be another four years of Socialism in Victoria because as we know, Socialists love free things and there’s nothing more stupid than a Stupid.Fucking.Victorian.Liberal trying to outspend Da Labor Pardy.
Andrews to be returned with a slightly increased margin. The only hope is in the Victorian Legislative Council.
ABC calling it early. Seats in Doubt…88.
Following Avi’s fb feed. Hilarious!
Gangs-R-Us vs Milquetoast Losers. What a choice.
To think that I used to identify as a Victorian.
Thank goodness for everything-is-now-fluid.
Victorians will hand over control to China tonight. Nobody knows what the gormless Andrews signed away but you can bet, it is NOT nice!
20 bucks says the Socialists will win a seat in the Northern Metro Upper House
The Greens Vic. spokescretin, Ms. Ratbag just on their ABC.
Talking points straight out of the SJW handbook / BLM.
Victoria, and the rest of the country seem headed for dire times.
Apathetic voters get what they deserve . Liberals had no money and did not hit hard at all the rorts. No more CFA if Andrews wins, 25 billion debt that was only announced yesterday. Unfortunately I won’t get any of the freebies , no tampons,no baby bundle no free breakfast and lunches ,no solar panels only blackouts and higher energy prices .
I am still annoyed that in the accident that put a young boy in ICU no breathalyser test was done.
I’m totally depressed by the whole fandangle.
I am still annoyed that in the accident that put a young boy in ICU no breathalyser test was done.
Me too- what contempt they have for regular folks
Swings to the alp; this country is totally ratshit.
Australia’s first neo-Marxist state to get another serve – good and hard.
Australia – where you can go to an election with Ministers under police investigation and refusing to co-operate and it has no impact on your electoral prospects. Abandon hope all ye who enter Victoriastan.
FMD
Are neo Marxists and cultural Marxists the same? Maybe one is French and one is German.
China’s first antipodean naval base in return for some shiny trinkets and blankets.
Oh-fucking-God. I cannot fathom the abject stupidity of Victorian voters. The entire State deserves to die a really nasty, Chinese-induced death. Too stupid to survive until tomorrow!
Dan’s the Man. Labor are romping it in.
When most of the State is on the payroll you don’t change the boss.
Fwit Faine proudly announces that he thinks it’s about middle aged men in suits leading the Libs and not enough diversity.
I’ll follow the cash.
Time for the entire Victoriastani Lieboral Party to go for a walk on the ice.
ABC have called 44 seats for Labor with 10.7% counted.
45 seats needed to form government.
And now THEIR SBS is flogging a “news item” about the devastating effect of “climate change” on the US economy.
News as propaganda; propaganda as news; how quaint!
LOL the Eltham numbers are out of this world.
Dunno.
Liberal and Labor have the same policies but Labor’s will bring on the destruction a bit quicker.
Maybe the Vics just want to bring it on and get it over with.
10% votes? Quite a projection.
H B Bear
#2870871, posted on November 24, 2018 at 7:25 pm
Time for the entire Victoriastani Lieboral Party to go for a walk on the ice.
Is it possible for holograms to fall through the ice?
“China’s first antipodean naval base in return for some shiny trinkets and blankets.””
Darwin deal?
South Africa has done a deal for “visiting rights”with the PLAN.
China effectively owns the Panama canal.
NEXT!
I doubt any Victorian actually knows that this has occurred.
It’ll be another four years of Socialism in Victoria
It would have been four years of socialism if Guy had won. No big difference. When you have a party rotten in root and branch, with a HQ team that can’t make hay with all the scandals, rorts and corruptions of Team Andrews, the fact is they don’t deserve to win.
Four years from now — when stamp duty receipts are shrinking from the property downturn, African gangs are acting up every night and the state has had serial blackouts every summer, then they might have a chance.
Sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. The worsening has begun.
So with the big win for ALP does that mean they can fuk the Greenz off, they dont need them anymore.
So no pre-poll votes counted yet.
40% of all votes (I understand) were pre-poll
I just presume that the Liberals don’t want to win elections. It makes more sense to me that way.
See you all at the Purges.
Comrades.
I can’t believe this. I think something is seriously wrong here. I know that the average person is a dickhead but this result is unbelievable.
Cain/Kirner worse?
Cain/Kirner worse?
at the very least
I won’t have anymore sympathy for Victorians when the jungle bunnies next run amok. They had their chance.
Victorians have amnesia.
The greens have a coal encrusted dildo being shoved up their tofu arses by the liars; but their job is done, the hunchback and roz ward are one and the same.
That will take some doing. Collapse of the Chinese dog box property Ponzi will go some way. Turtle Head Bowen as Federal Treasurer will help as well.
When you stand at a polling centre and virtually all young people take a greens or labor card and then you see the overwhelming majority of Indian/Middle Eastern/African and Chinese take Labor cards you just know the liberals are going to be in opposition for a very long time.
Clearly immigration and the education system have gifted labor victory.
No doubt but in 2010 the party was on the ascendancy in Vic.
Then Scott Ryan and kelly O’Dwyer thought they deserved a cabinet position……Guy and Ryan are best mates say no more.
Fair comment.
Matthew Guy and Michael Kroger must resign tonight.
The expensive champaign will be drunk tonight at Point Piper. Come on Mal…tweet your happiness!
Breaking, from the Oz.
Kroger is an empty vessel like most the libs. I was at a sceptic rally in Sydney a long time ago and Kroger undulated in and cast his shit filled eyes over the throng which wasn’t sufficient to garner his attention and he said as much.
Apparently the Liberals leader is a man named Matthew Guy. Who knew? I don’t recall any real election campaign form the Liberals except for trying to get people to go to a website to see what the party stood for. Can’t remember the URL so didn’t bother. These people are rank amateurs compared to the communists running the Labour, spelt correctly, Party.
This will give great heart to Bill Shorten that he is heading in the right direction (ie, left) and also Malcolm Turnbull and his family who will feel vindicated that he was on the right path as well and was dumped by the “crazies” as he calls the conservatives.
I can only imagine MT is wondering why he vacated Wentworth and did not stay on the backbench.
Clearly the Liberals need to reposition themselves to be even more like Labor.
If after this federal liberals don’t cut immigration to -900000 a year tomorrow we know they’re mega cucks.
Sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. The worsening has begun.
Let’s hope so, areff. I hope I live long enough to see the absolute pain. I really want to witness it.
Also Nick Demiris must resign. What a campaign manager!
Deport all Greeks.
The worsening begun a long time ago, areff. Move to Sydney. Or better still, let’s all go fishing! Need to escape.
Reading through the comments above it is stunning to see the majority of Cats seem to think it would make any difference who won the election.
The Uniparty won. It was never going to be any other way. Stop kidding yourselves.
ALP never held to account.
We Greeks are not all leftards, Robber Baron.
Matthew Guy had the tomes of all tomes to use against Andrews. The gormless ‘tard wimped the challenge. He deserved to lose. And Victoria will suffer as a consequence of his utter ineptitude. Fall on your sword, you useless thing!
mv – The alternative?
He did seem to run a fairly insipid campaign, yes.
There isn’t one. Compulsory preferential voting virtually guarantees Libs/Nats or Labor win.
For me personally the the greatest disappointment is that Victorians don’t really care about integrity, principles, what being pushed on their kids at schools.
Fishing sounds good, Elle.
Are we there yet?
Road to Venezuela.
There are large forces out there, and they are winning.
I’m not sure the Libs even tried, did they? Now they are being instructed to go further left. Well, maybe, but before trying that, how about mounting an election campaign, and with that try promoting some traditional liberal perspectives. That might be a good start.
Anyhow, if the whole of the right has allowed the left to appropriate all the major institutions over the last 30 years with barely a murmur, why should they win? Should we adopt the American nickname, the ‘Stupid Party’?
Thanks for the invitation, Elle, but I’m a straight-laced Victorian, and Sydney’s sinful ways wouldn’t suit.
Mind you, I’m watching Useless Liberal John Pesutto on ABC24 and hearing him say, in effect, Turnbull’s ouster cost the Vic Libs big time and how the party has to get more in tune with the “modern” electorate.
Yep. I hate this dump.
Matthew Guy had the tomes of all tomes to use against Andrews. The gormless ‘tard wimped the challenge. He deserved to lose.
Not once did Guy criticise the cops for charging Milo/Southern’s promoters for protection from the ferals.
Not one word.
He’s no loss, and the Liberals’ loss is no loss either. They’d have been labor-lite for four years, then thrown out like Baillieu/Napthine.
Old friend of mine looks like she’ll take Sandringham. She’s labor but honest
Australia – where you can go to an election with Ministers under police investigation and refusing to co-operate and it has no impact on your electoral prospects.
Not true. That would only occur with LABOR ministers under police investigation. If Coalition ministers were under police investigation things would be different
The electorate of Benambra (NE Vic) will probably hold Lib but the two “Independents” are pulling 15% each and the Shooters & Fishers are pulling 10%. The Greens are down at 4%.
I’d be amazed if there was a more useless force, anywhere in the universe, than the Victorian liberals.
Breaking, from the Oz.
Victoria police?
Execute the survivors, or at the very least, the captains.
I also share memoryvault’s cynicism, for reasons I have explained repeatedly in the past.
Not everyone is both willing to, and capable of, learning. Some are content to identify as victims.
Any honest person would have quit Labor in disgust a long time ago.
Since the viclibs last won yarragrad has imported another million diversity voters and buried half a million stale pale ones.
The Tyrant for life of all the chicoms looks set to harvest a rich stream of tribute from his investment in the best Australian politicals money can buy.
Comrade maaaaates.
Nope. They’re doing exactly as they intend.
Steve Bracks is openly gloaying how the Belt and Road initiative won seats for Labor.
Honest and tolerant.
Great victory for the best premier in the country. Corks popping at the Spring St jacuzzi tonight.
This is just a preview, by the way. Main event next year. Should be fun.