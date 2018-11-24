Why more wind power won’t work: the killer periods with low wind

Cats are invited to view the Beta version of More Wind Power, Higher Electricity Prices, More Blackouts (and minimal reduction of emissions).
Work is required on subtitles, also pace of delivery and a few other things. Still the message is there with the numbers, without the distraction of science and politics to confuse and infuriate people.
Sydney strong wind created havoc. Turbines will create blackouts.
Demand and its peaks not displayed on the graph yet.
The pollutant that windmills are designed to deal with is the pollutant that is the free folk of first world western industrial civilisation.
The Tyrants of the world are bribing the Homo Davos Class of the West to deindustrialise and decivilise the free peoples because of the existential threat freedom poses to totalitarianism.
De-electrification of western industrial settlements and imposing of windmill powered socialist bespoke compliance, dobbing, monitoring and bollard painting services is exactly the plan of the Tyrants and Juntas looting cartels.
Not only do the traitor Class of the West blow up their own infrastructure, but they tax the proles of the West to buy the dynamite.
And the medals to pin on the traitors chests for their unswerving craven treachery.
Comrades.
Content is good Rafe, but your writing has more gravitas than your direct to camera presence. I think it would have more impact with a more fluid presenter.
Thanks Rafe