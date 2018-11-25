How to steal so that those who are robbed actually believe they are being made better off!

Keynesian economics defined and explained: an economic theory whereby the rich steal from the poor who are made to feel grateful because they are led to believe they are benefitting from the money taken from them and parcelled out by governments to be spent by their friends.
It may create hardship, but it is a stable sort of hardship in its own way, with the voters coming back for more at every election.
Carbon taxes may be a new means of achieving the same end but through a different form of deceit.
A man who steals $300,000 from the citizens of the state, and then steals another $1,000,000 to try to cover it up gets elected in a landslide. Go figure.
Hey Steve Kates, You just wrote an political economy text book, and it only took about 100 words.
Are there any thoughts out there as to what will eventually happen with all the debt in the world. No country seems to be debt free and the world (official) debt exceed $100 Trillion. True debt is higher again. Eventually the piper has to be paid (maybe the undertaker).
Maybe there is an attitude that fiat money has become irrelevant and if debt goes to 1000 Trillion we just keep counting and it is never repaid. The other end of that stick can only be extreme inflation to remove the debt. Any ideas on the outlook?
Nice to see the top of the crime-fighting list is DV. Certain parties who have been in the news must be rubbing their hands with glee.
And first brought to us by conservatives not progressives.
Also, where did you get that picture? The idea of asking for a government that “doesn’t violate my rights” is so spot on that I’m surprised to find it here. Especially from someone who supports tariffs and regulating immigration, etc…