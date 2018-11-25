How to steal so that those who are robbed actually believe they are being made better off!

Keynesian economics defined and explained: an economic theory whereby the rich steal from the poor who are made to feel grateful because they are led to believe they are benefitting from the money taken from them and parcelled out by governments to be spent by their friends.

It may create hardship, but it is a stable sort of hardship in its own way, with the voters coming back for more at every election.

Carbon taxes may be a new means of achieving the same end but through a different form of deceit.