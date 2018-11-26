Monday Forum: November 26, 2018

  7. thefrolickingmole
    #2872177, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:41 am

    The russians delayed my rightful 1st place.

  9. struth
    #2872179, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Josh Friedchickenburger is a little boy in way over his head.

    A symbol of all that is wrong with the party of careerist traitors.

  10. struth
    #2872181, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I claim this thread in the name of our one true hero, the man, the dude, the ayatollah of rock and rolla, yes, folks, the President of the USA, a one DONALD TRUMP.

  11. stackja
    #2872182, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Old thread discussion about death duties. The rich organized ways around. Poor didn’t have much. So so-called middle class paid.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2872184, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Has anyone here read the “Guns of August”?

    Barbara Tuchman also wrote “The Zimmerman Telegram”, about how British intelligence intercepted, and used, the German offer of an alliance that dragged the Americans “off the fence” and into the First World War, over Woodrow Wilson’s dead body. Good reading.

  14. struth
    #2872186, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Meanwhile here in the People’s Socialist Constant Earth Hour Indigenous Nations Hivisastan………………………………………………….

  15. Jessie
    #2872187, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Reposted

    Qld commenting that the intensity of the fire covering 9000 hectares fire is unusual for that area.
    Massive area under native title also.

    You can feel it in your heart’: Indigenous groups celebrate landmark Gladstone-Bundaberg native title decision

    Bounded by Port Curtis (Rockhampton), Callide Power station, Ports of Gladstone and Bundaberg ? Fraser Island and various mining ventures. And fresh water.

    QCD2017/010 – Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda People

    Poor firefighters and volunteers ……………….
    I expect the greenhouse gas emissions will be immeasurable. Hence no economic value can be value-added to such a geographical calamity. Including the coral and turtles being affected by debris and soil run-off

  16. Hay Stockard
    #2872189, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I can’t believe how the SFL party has degenerated into the total clusterfuck it is now. The sooner it implodes up itself the kinder it will be. How they have the hide to,call,themselves Liberals,is beyond me. Slimy socialist hyena party is a more fitting name to them.
    Don’t get me started on the SCALP.

  17. C.L.
    #2872190, posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Tim Wilson calls for the Liberals to abandon electricity:

    ‘Get real, voters aren’t hugging coal’

    Tim Wilson says Victorian voters sent Liberals a clear message and want a clear agenda on environment.

