Political madness on three fronts

I will mash these all together rather than put up three posts since they really are all about the same kind of thing: political madness.
First there is the disaster with the re-election of Dan Andrews, but I am not sure that electing Matthew Guy would have been much less of a disaster. That there was even an election going on in Victoria was something I only barely noticed. Labor will only raise my taxes and shovel heaps of money into useless construction projects – my favourite being the one billion being spent on the new train station at The Shrine. Not only will no one take the train there around 364 days of the year, but there are around half a dozen tram lines that go there already from the city. But if your aim is to create wealth-depleting forms of employment, it’s about as good as anything.
The worry is that our Federal Libs will draw the wrong lessons. At the national level, the name of the game is border protection. I realise that it is no longer fashionable to make distinctions between Australians who want to live in Australia and non-Australians who want to live in Australia, but there is a distinction, and the Libs have got to make it an election issue.
Let me meld this into climate change. I understand that there must be no end of people contributing to the party who wish to see subsidised “renewables” but you have to resist. But while some ideas are crazier than others, this one has a kind of madness that really ought to terrify anyone, specially since the probability of a new ice age seems higher than a rapidly heating planet. But how’s this: Controversial sun barrier technically possible, would be “remarkably inexpensive”.
Spraying sun-dimming chemicals high above the Earth to slow global warming could be “remarkably inexpensive”, costing about $A3.1 billion a year to run over a 15-year period, according to a study by US scientists.
Some researchers say the geo-engineering technique known as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) could limit rising temperatures that are causing climate change.
As yet unproven and hypothetical, it would involve the use of huge hoses, cannons or specially designed aircraft to spray large quantities of sulphate particles into the upper layer of the atmosphere to act as a reflective barrier against sunlight.
Total costs to launch a hypothetical SAI effort 15 years from now would be $A4.8 billion, scientists at Harvard University said in a report published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, adding that average annual operating costs would be about $A3.1 billion a year over 15 years.
And the last takes us to the next political sensation in the United States: Fox News has found a new ‘villain’ in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is hardly a villain, more a figure of fun, someone to laugh at. But I wouldn’t laugh that much myself, since she really does represent the future of a large proportion of the Democratic Party in the US, and of parties on the left everywhere.
In addition to being a Latina woman, she’s calling for bold, progressive initiatives for America that Fox News has deemed socialism. (In reality, Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic Socialist and is championing issues like Medicare for all and raising the minimum wage to $15 — not the government taking control of all means of production, as we would see in traditional socialist governments.)
Bringing the political culture of The Honduras to the US.
Those “US scientists” need to be sectioned and locked away from what’s left of sane society.
Given that the dust and muck going into the atmosphere from previous volcanic eruptions has historically cooled the planet, the idea of “spraying sun-dimming chemicals high above the Earth” would trigger global cooling, which when combined with a natural cooling cycle, would likely push the planet into another ice-age.
Which begs the question – would that be intended or unintended consequences?
Heavy snow across Midwest, including Chicago, complicates post-Thanksgiving travel
Smoke and mirrors?
The federal LNP just needs to hold out through this summer then they can hammer home the power issue as Vic, SA and to a lesser extent NSW goes dark. But they have to go on the front foot on that and also every other important issue like border control/population growth, law and order etc.
Then de-select career elite LINO wets like Tim Wilson.
But they won’t, so we Ozzies are screwed.
The Vic LNP needs to oust Kroger and Guy. Get in real leaders with presence, vision and the spine to apply that vision. Only those with experience from outside the Political bubble can apply.
But they won’t, so we Victoriastani’s are screwed.
IIRC Flannery was banging on about that around a decade ago.
IIRC correctly.
I had to sigh deeply when I read that the LNP views that it must renew itself and move to the left because it’s out of touch with mainstream Australians who want action against climate change, more immigration, more social justice, more free stuff, everything that is antithetical to what the LNP that I once knew stood for.
The current LNP now deserves to become a footnote in Australia’s history as they are nothing but a lighter version of the Left and moving more to the Left. They think they are on the far right and need to move back to right of centre, little realising that they are in reality more than a little left of centre.
So why bother voting for the LNP?
Steve,
Wasn’t there a group trying to persuade governments to launch Sulphur Dioxide into the atmosphere to stop Global Cooling in the eighties?
Rohan – ta.
The prick is lying.
Remember Acid Rain?
Too much sulphur from burning coal led to dilute sulphuric acid contaminating the forests of Europe. Or so the Greens said.
Democratic Socialism is still Socialism. Just putting “Democratic” in front of the word Socialism is akin to putting lipstick on a pig.
Chemtrails?
Big blue cat , socialism is a branch of communist fascism ,remember the socialist international ,a front for the soviet fascists ,fellow travellers the soviets called them sneeringly . The present day left is exactly the same these days . The fascists have another name , “globalists” , but its the same pack of control freaks .
Now that we are a one party state in Australia the liberals having joined the left its going to be difficult to restore sanity . The spray the atmosphere comtades should be restrained and heavily medicated the badtards are insane and a danger to humanity like the rest of the fascists .
The BBC:
Same thing goes with Libertarianism, something else that sounds good but leaves the same heap of bodies. Except you get to bump uglies with more impressionable chickie babes.
Big blue cat , socialism is a branch of communist fascism ,remember the socialist international ,a front for the soviet fascists ,fellow travellers the soviets called them sneeringly . The present day left is exactly the same these days . The fascists have another name , “globalists” , but its the same pack of control freaks .
Now that we are a one party state in Australia the liberals having joined the left its going to be difficult to restore sanity . The spray the atmosphere comrades should be restrained and heavily medicated the bastards are insane and a danger to humanity like the rest of the fascists .
More like paying for the pig’s jackboots. The “democratic” part is the lip service.
The Victorian LNP leader was telling the voters that the LNP really cares about terrorism and African crime gangs.
Meanwhile the Federal LNP continues to import Muslims and African “youths”.
Why are voters expected to believe that the LNP is serious?
“I realise that it is no longer fashionable to make distinctions between Australians who want to live in Australia and non-Australians who want to live in Australia, but there is a distinction, and the Libs have got to make it an election issue.”
Emphatically yes – because right now, the choice is between a Big Australia Coalition and a Big Australia Labor Party and, rightly or wrongly, Labor are perceived as more likely to do things which might, at least, ameliorate the impact of some of the problems that everyday people experience from rapidly growing city populations.
Sadly, it seems like this opportunity to give a clear choice on a top-order issue has been wasted because the Government has persuaded itself that there really isn’t much of a problem anyway, and all they need to do is blather on about infrastructure and land supply, and how wonderful a rapidly growing population is for the headline GDP and for the federal budget.
Many of them will shortly find out how good it is for their post-politics employment options.
If that is so then the economy is being run by rent-seeking elites, following a Latin American model.
Buy a home generator and enjoy the fun, what else is there to do?
The amusing thing about the rise of socialism amongst Millennials is that the policies they favour tend to benefit their Baby Boomers parents. They are therefore impoverishing themselves even further.
All of this can only lead to a generation that further delays personal saving, independent thought and personal responsibility. Ocasio Cortez (Occasional Cortex) is their poster child.
It will all come to a head at some stage. Only then will the Millennials wise up to the epic selfishness of their baby boomer parents.
A sun barrier is absolute lunacy. We thought cane toads were a good idea! Sun barriers are much much worse for effects we can’t quantify!
Exactly. Why vote for half-baked progressives when you could vote for the real thing?
Until the Libs adopt a real conservative approach they will fail. No one is going to vote for a wussy centre left party in such a crowded field on the left.
Ditch all global warming crap since it’s not happening.
Control the borders.
Severely reduce immigration, especially of unassimilable Muslims.
Reduce taxes.
Cut red and green tape.
Cut government payrolls.
Balance the budget.
What we are seeing in Australia is the breakdown of the idea of “commonwealth’.
Lefties love to bang on about the tragedy of the commons yet fail to realize government is if anything more capable of abusing the commons than any individual.
For a long time the notion that there was a “commonwealth” where people contributed in order to take the roughest edges off life for the unfortunate was easy to see and sell.
It was also generally agreed certain things such as fire brigades and hospitals were good to have and we all “agreed” to help fund it.
This can only work as long as the majority dont see the commonwealth perverted by spivs and chancers more interested in their own bottom line (and this includes emotional and “muh legacy” items) then the prudent management of their taxes.
We now have the 2 major parties with no more than a cigarette papers worth of integrity separating them.
We can vote for shit or new and improved “I cant believe its not shit” as policies.
For every death tax proposed by labour there is the multiple billions spent on the Potemkin class submarines.
For every safe schools there is the funding of transsexuals in the army.
For every tax increase there is the refusal to defund the ABC.
Not to mention the death pact dressed up as carbon mitigation.
We are ruled over by the worst political class ever, both parties are the heirs to Whitlam, over-educated spivs of low intelligence and shithouse rat cunning.
Crash is coming.
Controls locked on the B-Ark as we launch into the great S-Bend.
Rohan
#2872373, posted on November 26, 2018 at 4:29 pm
The federal LNP just needs to hold out through this summer then they can hammer home the power issue as Vic, SA and to a lesser extent NSW goes dark. But they have to go on the front foot on that and also every other important issue like border control/population growth, law and order etc.
Then de-select career elite LINO wets like Tim Wilson.
But they won’t, so we Ozzies are screwed.
All of what conservative liberals demand is in the policies of AC look at their policies and that of OneNation then ask why you would vote for the liberals when Michaela Cash keeps spruking “Australia has a non discriminatory immigration policy” then goes on to say we have to strengthen our terrorist laws. What a stupid bitch, don’t invite the bastards here in the first place then we may not have more Bourke St and other terrorist acts .
Spot on. The only difference between the two major parties is that the Liberals are taking us down the road to a socialist dystopia at a slightly slower pace than the ALP.
The word “Bolshevik” means a person from the majority, similar to “We are the 99 Percent” which you might have heard. They came from the “Russian Social Democratic Labour Party”.
Gosh yes! The number of people dead from too much liberty must number into the tens or perhaps twenty or thirty. People who refused to wear bike helmets even after a finger was sternly shaken at them. Tsk Tsk! Nasty business.
Unlike the mere millions who died from too much socialism … and for a very good cause, I might add.
I thought the warmists were emphatic about the sun having no effect on global warming. So much for the science is settled.
Ridiculous as she and her proposals are Ocasio-Cortez is still just one nutcase in a Congress of 435.
She doesn’t get to raise the minimum wage, declare nationalized healthcare, or anything else that comes to her tiny mind. She only gets to vote for them IF the party allows the bill to come to the floor. Then there is the Senate, not to mention the President who have to buy off on it.
She is most useful as a warning to the rest of us about the importance of taking our votes seriously.
Evidently the person proposing the sunscreen knows nothing about sunspots and lack thereof.
Also I cannot see LNPmoving from Laborlite so be prepared to be taxed ,screwed, sitting in the dark and if you are an SFR your money taken so next gen will lose benefits when Shorten moves in.
All We can hope for is that theFederal ICAC is put in and they can go after him on certain issues.
When the big wakeup call for Australia comes, i hope its not too big as unlike the ‘greeks’ we won’t have self interested Europeans (Germans that is) to bail us out.
Hard to believe that our politicians have failed the country so badly (with handouts, immigration, global warming/renewable subsidies etc) for short-term self-interested glory (and pay) while the country struggles on. How the hell do you get back from a majority fo people ‘voting for a living’ as it has so eloquently put?
Just feel its got to be a really big shock for people to show some sanity and try and use what brains they are supposed to have
RE: block out the sun. All that has to happen is for AI to take over and humans to be turned into batteries then the Matrix will be real.
And seriously, if the sun is blocked what happens to all the solar generated power?
This morning’s letters-to-the-editor submission…
Don’t worry. The particulates have a half life around 6 months at normal jet aircraft altitudes, and 2 years at the sort of altitude these guys want to aim for. The particles eventually rain out. So unless they’re replaced the sunscreen naturally dissipates fairly quickly.
I actually looked at this idea in 2006. It is cheap and effective. When I worked out the idea I decided I’d better have a look at the actual climate data to see how big the problem was, before committing myself to that area.
Climate data said problem, what problem?
I could’ve been obscenely rich…
The shorter story is that the left + the media contingent have broken sensible politics.
Good luck and goodnight.
It is not Geo-engineering, it is wishful thinking from people who should not be called scientists. They certainly have no engineering qualifications and no ethics. Harvard does not have a recognised engineering faculty.
Do not know what chemical they are talking about but Bruce of Newcastle has one possibility correct. Actually, those pseudo-scientists should know that there is already a partial blocker in the sky ie water vapour and clouds. If it should actually get warmer the ocean (70% of the earth’s surface) will get warmer and more clouds will form as in the tropics. There are well researched articles which point to clouds actually controlling surface temperature within a small range. Places like Singapore which is close to the equator have a liveable climate
“It will all come to a head at some stage.”
Snarky banners, papier-mache heads and juvenile angst vs belt-fed weapons in the streets and 3am door-kickers?
It seems that they have not, indeed, thought it through.
Too bad if this bunch of aerosols sets off a mini ice age, replete with crop losses and starvation on a mass scale.