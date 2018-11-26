Q&A Forum: November 26, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, November 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
156 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 26, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2872590, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Panellists: Jim Molan, Liberal Senator for NSW; Doug Cameron, Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness; Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Senator for NSW; Tom Switzer, Centre for Independent Studies; and Yasmin Poole, People’s Panellist.

    25 please

  2. Elle
    #2872595, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Not sure I will be able to stay awake, but 13 please, Carpe.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2872601, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    21, please, Carpe.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872607, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2872608, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I thought Senator Jim Molan had withdrawn, saying he wasn’t interested in defending the Liberals after being put at fourth on the Senate ticket.

  7. Elle
    #2872609, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Jim Molan, Doug Cameron and Tom Switzer? I’ll watch.

  8. Socrates at the Pub
    #2872612, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I thought Senator Jim Molan had withdrawn,

    He has, replaced by Eric Abetz.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872618, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    The Panel

    Eric Abetz – S.F.L
    Wee Dougy Cameron – Incoherent Dribbler
    Mehreen Faruqi – HARPY HARPY GREENFILTH
    Tom Switzer – Has a Bob each way
    Yasmin Poole – Grievance Monger

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872622, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62

  11. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872625, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Yasmin is a 20 yr old student/consultant. No nepotism to see here folks.

  12. Dan Dare
    #2872628, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Thirty three please Carpe

  13. Cassie of Sydney
    #2872629, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    “Panellists: Jim Molan, Liberal Senator for NSW; Doug Cameron, Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness; Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Senator for NSW; Tom Switzer, Centre for Independent Studies; and Yasmin Poole, People’s Panellist.”

    Jim Molan…decent but lightweight….I heard he had pulled out.

    Doug Cameron…Scottish Stalinist…reincarnated from a 1938 Moscow show trial.

    Mehreen Faruqi….putrid anti-Semite and racist…an utter disgrace to Parliament…the worst of the worst and that’s saying something.

    Yasmin Poole…no doubt a leftist stooge.

    Tom Switzer….very attractive.

    Snowcone…..eternal dickhead.

  15. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872632, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    What about the puuurrrrrr WUKKAS?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872633, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872637, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    For those in timezones other than EDST you can stream on iView or Periscope

  18. Megan
    #2872638, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    If Molan has removed himself from the equation it will be another of those nights where pretty much everyone else is in furious agreement. 29 please Carpe san.

  19. Dave in Marybrook
    #2872640, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    People’s panellist- appointee from the Vic Gov to the play-lunch U.N. where she apparently speaks for a million youth, now appointee from The ABC where she apparently speaks for normal people. I doubt she’ll say anything surprising, just boilerplate SJW.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872643, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Snowcone…..eternal dickhead.

    Sounds about right.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872644, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29

  22. Dave in Marybrook
    #2872645, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Tonight’s tequila word is “toxic”.

  23. Socrates at the Pub
    #2872646, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Please, where or what is this “periscope”?

  25. Elle
    #2872651, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Snowcone…..eternal dickhead.

    Yes! He is all about “look at me; look at moi!” Dickhead!

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872654, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Please, where or what is this “periscope”?

    Use the link and refresh for tonight – then it will live stream when the show starts

    https://www.periscope.tv/QandA/1jMKgEkLRDOJL

  27. The BigBlueCat
    #2872655, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    32 please Carpe …. Abetz is the sacrificial conservative tonight then?

  28. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872656, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    YouTube live streams too.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872658, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29
    Dopey 36

  30. The BigBlueCat
    #2872659, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    So Dougie Cameron is on tonight eh??? Breathtaking……

  31. The BigBlueCat
    #2872662, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Sorry – 35 please Carpe

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872663, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    he BigBlueCat
    #2872655, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    32 please Carpe …. Abetz is the sacrificial conservative tonight then?

    32 is gone, pick another number – it could be a winner.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872665, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29
    Dopey 36
    BigBlueCat 35

  34. Peter Castieau
    #2872671, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Hi everyone.

    53 please Carpe.

    Jim Molan not on ?

    Who’s the replacement?

  35. Vic in Prossy
    #2872673, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Huh, power’s been out.
    May I have 17 please,Carpe?

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872677, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29
    Dopey 36
    BigBlueCat 35
    Custard 53
    Vic in Prossy 17

  38. a reader
    #2872681, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    47 please. Abetz and Switzer won’t get a full sentence in.

  39. Turtle of WA
    #2872682, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    I’m back after a long hiatus.

    36 please Jugulum.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872683, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29
    Dopey 36
    BigBlueCat 35
    Custard 53
    Vic in Prossy 17
    A Reader 47

  41. Westie Woman
    #2872684, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Am I too late?

    If not

    Legs 11 please

    Thanks

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872688, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Ok Troops

    It’s time, so dress like cohen the barbarian, cry FREEEEEEDOM and;

    llleeeetttssss get rreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleee

  44. The BigBlueCat
    #2872690, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    The barbarian is a hebrew????

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872694, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    1st question from the fat kid who just came off a cupcake binge

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872698, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    snowcone quoting tim wilson – a fucking gaystapo greentard quisling

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872700, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Stackja 25
    Elle 13
    ZK2A 21
    Cpt Seahawks 62
    Dan Dare 33
    Megan 29
    Dopey 36
    BigBlueCat 35
    Custard 53
    Vic in Prossy 17
    A Reader 47
    Turtle 36
    Westie Woman 11

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872704, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Abetz is taking the fight up to them

    Bit late in the game smiley.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2872705, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    snowcone quoting tim wilson – a fucking gaystapo greentard quisling

    I met that unprincipled retard at an IPA talk by a climate sceptic.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872707, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Ok, karisma kapoor wades in – straight to the grievance mongering.

  53. The BigBlueCat
    #2872708, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2872704, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm
    Abetz is taking the fight up to them

    Bit late in the game smiley.

    Yep – snowcone editorialising and getting his just desserts …

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872710, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Greens are my food’s food.

  56. Turtle of WA
    #2872713, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    A government funded girl called Yasmin who’s too young to know f all. Haven’t we already seen this crap?

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872715, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    can they put up subtitles when wee duggy warbles

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872716, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Yasmin Ocassio-Cortez

  59. The BigBlueCat
    #2872717, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Dougie’s mouth is moving but I can’t understand a word he’s saying ….. speak English laddie!

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872719, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Eh doogy – ther-b-truble-t-mill

    watch ma tea you furkin eejit, yu stuupud

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872720, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Lucky he talks so slowly the subtitles keep up.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872724, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    socialist left in a decent frock thinks conservative only make up 10% of the population

    Fat bint – go eat a mince pie flounder.

  64. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872728, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Thank god for SSM.

  65. The BigBlueCat
    #2872729, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    My God … she believes being left means being centrist ….

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872732, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Onto the Jim Molan question – just say photious is a douchnozzle you pussy.

  67. Elle
    #2872733, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    A culling of conservatives?? Snow cone, you wish!

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872734, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    wee doogy says something – no subtitles

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872736, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    looking like some good interruption numbers tonight.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872737, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    onto a mum who enables her childs trannie fetish

  71. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2872738, posted on November 26, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Dougie’s mouth is moving but I can’t understand a word he’s saying ….. speak English laddie!

    The hardest working person in Parliament is the unfortunate individual tasked with translating Dougie’s grunts into the English language.

    ABC ran a doco on him, in his union days. Massive desk, collar and tie, and on a hanger behind the door the work jacket and jeans he wore, while playing at being a “wukka.”

  72. The BigBlueCat
    #2872739, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Dougie wants schools to be LGBTI indoctrination centres ….

  73. Elle
    #2872740, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Treat transgender with respect? We do! It’s the activists that don’t!

  74. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872742, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Translated; schools should f with kids minds everywhere.

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872743, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    wee doogy of the subtitle says something

  76. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872744, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Enrichment is the parents role.

  77. Elle
    #2872745, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Out dated school curriculum?? WTF?

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872746, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Old white dude, silence!!!

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872747, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Switzer is on fire

    Yassy of the grievance thinks enabling trannie kids are peachy.

    Abetz goes to the bullying question doing well until interrupted by yassie the smartarse and snowcone who diverts.

    Asshats.

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2872748, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Child calls mature gentleman old and crowd claps. How very tolerant.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872752, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Just say it Abetz – a cock in a frock is not a girl

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872755, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    FFS just tell the questioner she is enabling her childs mental illness

    FMD it’s a taswegian

  83. a reader
    #2872756, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    If it’s such a problem why doesn’t mythical transgender teenager start at a different school when they chop off their willy?

  84. The BigBlueCat
    #2872757, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    “Gender diversity is perfectly normal”. … no it isn’t … let’s draw a normal distribution curve and place transgenders on the curve … definitely not normal.

  85. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872758, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Child calls mature gentleman old and crowd claps. How very tolerant

    And diverse.

  86. a reader
    #2872760, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    That greens moron is well…a moron

  87. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872761, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Current year, Orange Man bad.

  88. The BigBlueCat
    #2872762, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Green Muslim talking crap – she wouldn’t get away with that back home …

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2872764, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    The left value youth and stupidity over age and experience. Values follow fashion. Like dresses and shoes.

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872765, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    And the pakistani cabbie joins in – i have to wonder – does she have a levelof BO that would make a maggot gag

    Goes onto marginalised communities – WTF, there are communities of tranny kids?

  91. The BigBlueCat
    #2872767, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    “There won’t be a need for quotas in the Parliament” … right on Eric.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872769, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Tranny mum – kids have never heard of identity politics

    Mummy sure has – you evil shit.

  93. a reader
    #2872771, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    How has 1/16 of fuck all managed to take over the entire public conversation in political circles? And why are the rest of us horrible for not believing that a bloke wearing a dress is still a bloke?

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872772, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Yassy goes for buzzword bingo, and it is 6 buzzes

  95. Elle
    #2872773, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    You don’t know what transgender politics is? You just spewed forth exactly that!

  96. Turtle of WA
    #2872774, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Just say it Abetz – a cock in a frock is not a girl

    Well said.

    Or this.

    Every cell in your so called son’s body is female, and that cannot be changed.

  97. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872775, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Yhasbeen has a permanent smug.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872779, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Ok – the pakistani cabbie quips – “go straight to the muslim tony”

    Why not – she’ll just obfuscate anyway

    Skoll a beer if she does the race card.

  100. Elle
    #2872780, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Here we go – fuzzy wuzzy, care bear fucking crap!

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2872782, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Sex has been the left’s best method of distraction since the 60s. They promote socialism and decline and when anyone complains they’re all “Let’s talk about sex”.

  102. Turtle of WA
    #2872784, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Yhasbeen has a permanent smug.

    Comes with the name.

  103. The BigBlueCat
    #2872785, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Greenie is reading between far too many lines … making shit up!

  104. The BigBlueCat
    #2872786, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Tom is doing alright tonight.

  105. Elle
    #2872787, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Mental illness? No! Calculating Islamic extremists!

  106. The BigBlueCat
    #2872788, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    “You should go back to Scotland, mate” … good line Tom … Dougie should take your advice.

  108. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872790, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Go back to Scotland. Yes!

  109. Turtle of WA
    #2872792, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    They got their Gotcha.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872793, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    doogy goes for the christian bashing

    typical islam apologist

  111. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872794, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    SocialSJS = socialist in wee doggy

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872795, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Yassies mum is a muslim – woh ticking all the grievance boxes tonight

  113. Elle
    #2872796, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Mental health? Sweetheart, you are naive.

  114. The BigBlueCat
    #2872797, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Tom eyerolls when Dougie speaks … Tom knows bullshit when he hears it.

  115. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872799, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I heard; Go back to Scotland (from England).
    Eg Scotland is socialist, England not quite, so go away wee doggie.

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872801, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    onto energy prices

    this should be a gerbil warmening fest

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2872805, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Turnbull’s NEG legacy was a gift to Labor. The idiot Libs can’t say anything.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872806, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Fuckit just get doogy some shorbread and heroin

    Doogy was at Liddel – the home of the 9 day fortnight.

  120. The BigBlueCat
    #2872807, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Libs need to get serious about gerbil worming one way or another … fence-sitting is giving them splinters!

  121. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872808, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Wee Doggy is predictable NPC.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872813, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Abetz is doing well

    Better than i thought

  127. Bushkid
    #2872817, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Late to the party, did Sen Molan turn up?

  128. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872818, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Back to yassie – she admits she don’t know shit about power generation

    They always talk super quick when they have no idea what they are on about

    Just an observation.

  129. Turtle of WA
    #2872819, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Yazz: Young people aren’t interested in boring sciencey stuff like energy but we totally believe in renewables and hate coal.

  131. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872822, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Switzer is slapping these bitches like red haired step children

  132. Bushkid
    #2872823, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Oops, just scroll back up, no, he was replaced. Good on him for not feeding the chooks. Maybe the SFL will wake up.

  133. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2872824, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Late to the party, did Sen Molan turn up?

    Place taken by Eric Abetz. Pity, I would have paid good money to see Jim Molan wipe the floor with the haggis hunter from the wilds of the Gorbals.

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872825, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    The cabbie is waffling shit about how bad the greens have done.

  135. The BigBlueCat
    #2872826, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Greenie is talking … as understandable as Dougie.

  136. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872827, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Greens don’t like vote whispering

    aaaaahahahahahahahahahahah

    suck shit goose

  137. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872832, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    The consultant went to “the streets” once when she was 17.

  138. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872833, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Migration cuts – on to yassie

    Talking super quick – so she has no idea, just a word salad and a few buzzwords

    God millenials and hipsters are so predictable

  139. The BigBlueCat
    #2872836, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Dougie the Socialist believes in public housing – he thinks we should all live in crap housing ….

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872837, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Sir Doogy of Subtitle is speaking

    Woooorkers, impootaant, hoosing

    So we can conclude that Impotent Wookies need to be Hosed off

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872838, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Will that give them that wet dog smell????

  142. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872840, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Consultant Yasmin “Marcia Brady” Smug.

  143. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872841, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Final Doogie – Damp Impotent Wookies need asylum

    Or a new hose

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872843, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Didn’t know he was a Star Wars guy

    Had him more as a Dr Who and the Retardis

  146. Turtle of WA
    #2872847, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Migration cuts – on to yassie
    Talking super quick – so she has no idea, just a word salad and a few buzzwords
    God millenials and hipsters are so predictable

    It’s not just that. And it’s not just that she announces she knows nothing about a topic, as you point out above. It’s that she childishly and proudly has no interest in the facts, or knowing anything, as though knowing stuff is for old boring people.

  147. Turtle of WA
    #2872848, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Dougie the Socialist believes in public housing – he thinks we should all live in crap housing ….

    Except at the Cameron household. More equal and all that.

  148. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872849, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Love Abetz suit

    Mea Culpa – I have one almost exactly the same, except mine has a waistcoat as well

    The tie is wrong – a deep burgundy or dark purple would give it gravitas and a pale satin blue with a gold or silver diagonal stripe would work well too.

    GQ assessment off

  149. Cpt Seahawks
    #2872850, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    #2872847, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm
    Migration cuts – on to yassie
    Talking super quick – so she has no idea, just a word salad and a few buzzwords
    God millenials and hipsters are so predictable

    It’s not just that. And it’s not just that she announces she knows nothing about a topic, as you point out above. It’s that she childishly and proudly has no interest in the facts, or knowing anything, as though knowing stuff is for old boring people.

    That’s what it takes to be a consultant.

  150. Turtle of WA
    #2872852, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Billy Brag. Boring old lefty.

  151. The BigBlueCat
    #2872853, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2872848, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm
    Dougie the Socialist believes in public housing – he thinks we should all live in crap housing ….

    Except at the Cameron household. More equal and all that.

    Yes, some animals are more equal than others … and they wonder why Socialists are so hated by conservatives.

  152. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872857, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    It’s not just that. And it’s not just that she announces she knows nothing about a topic, as you point out above. It’s that she childishly and proudly has no interest in the facts, or knowing anything, as though knowing stuff is for old boring people.

    Absolutely correct Turtle

    It has been an observation i have made that young folk when in out of their depth talk so fast in the belief that no one can pull their words apart.

    Bad idea

  153. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872859, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 51

    Custard got closest at 53

    *sob* another trip to the saddlers – the prize jackpots again

  154. Carpe Jugulum
    #2872861, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    I’m done troops

    Thank you for playing

    Oyasumi Nasai

  155. The BigBlueCat
    #2872863, posted on November 26, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    Thanks Carpe. ‘night all.

  156. Socrates at the Pub
    #2872963, posted on November 27, 2018 at 2:30 am

    The Youtube replay has subtitles.
    Essential for when Duggy Kamerad is speaking.

    Crikey, isn’t that people’s panellist a ditz?
    And that overweight Pakistani public servant… omfg… can she stop speaking with a forked tongue, even for one minute?

