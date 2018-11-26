Liberty Quote
All systems either of preference or of restraint … completely taken away, the obvious and simple system of natural liberty establishes itself of its own accord. Every man, as long as he does not violate the laws of justice, is left perfectly free to pursue his own interest in his own way, and to bring both his industry and capital into competition with those of any other man.— Adam Smith
-
-
Q&A Forum: November 26, 2018
25 please
Not sure I will be able to stay awake, but 13 please, Carpe.
21, please, Carpe.
62 please Carpe.
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
I thought Senator Jim Molan had withdrawn, saying he wasn’t interested in defending the Liberals after being put at fourth on the Senate ticket.
Jim Molan, Doug Cameron and Tom Switzer? I’ll watch.
He has, replaced by Eric Abetz.
The Panel
Eric Abetz – S.F.L
Wee Dougy Cameron – Incoherent Dribbler
Mehreen Faruqi – HARPY HARPY GREENFILTH
Tom Switzer – Has a Bob each way
Yasmin Poole – Grievance Monger
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Yasmin is a 20 yr old student/consultant. No nepotism to see here folks.
Thirty three please Carpe
“Panellists: Jim Molan, Liberal Senator for NSW; Doug Cameron, Shadow Minister for Housing and Homelessness; Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Senator for NSW; Tom Switzer, Centre for Independent Studies; and Yasmin Poole, People’s Panellist.”
Jim Molan…decent but lightweight….I heard he had pulled out.
Doug Cameron…Scottish Stalinist…reincarnated from a 1938 Moscow show trial.
Mehreen Faruqi….putrid anti-Semite and racist…an utter disgrace to Parliament…the worst of the worst and that’s saying something.
Yasmin Poole…no doubt a leftist stooge.
Tom Switzer….very attractive.
Snowcone…..eternal dickhead.
New Yasmin?
What about the puuurrrrrr WUKKAS?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
For those in timezones other than EDST you can stream on iView or Periscope
If Molan has removed himself from the equation it will be another of those nights where pretty much everyone else is in furious agreement. 29 please Carpe san.
People’s panellist- appointee from the Vic Gov to the play-lunch U.N. where she apparently speaks for a million youth, now appointee from The ABC where she apparently speaks for normal people. I doubt she’ll say anything surprising, just boilerplate SJW.
Sounds about right.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Tonight’s tequila word is “toxic”.
Please, where or what is this “periscope”?
36 please. Go Doogie!
Snowcone…..eternal dickhead.
Yes! He is all about “look at me; look at moi!” Dickhead!
Use the link and refresh for tonight – then it will live stream when the show starts
https://www.periscope.tv/QandA/1jMKgEkLRDOJL
32 please Carpe …. Abetz is the sacrificial conservative tonight then?
YouTube live streams too.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Dopey 36
So Dougie Cameron is on tonight eh??? Breathtaking……
Sorry – 35 please Carpe
32 is gone, pick another number – it could be a winner.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Dopey 36
BigBlueCat 35
Hi everyone.
53 please Carpe.
Jim Molan not on ?
Who’s the replacement?
Huh, power’s been out.
May I have 17 please,Carpe?
Hi Peter, Abetz.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Dopey 36
BigBlueCat 35
Custard 53
Vic in Prossy 17
47 please. Abetz and Switzer won’t get a full sentence in.
I’m back after a long hiatus.
36 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Dopey 36
BigBlueCat 35
Custard 53
Vic in Prossy 17
A Reader 47
Am I too late?
If not
Legs 11 please
Thanks
Rumble time!
Ok Troops
It’s time, so dress like cohen the barbarian, cry FREEEEEEDOM and;
llleeeetttssss get rreeeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleee
The barbarian is a hebrew????
1st question from the fat kid who just came off a cupcake binge
Turtle!
snowcone quoting tim wilson – a fucking gaystapo greentard quisling
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Stackja 25
Elle 13
ZK2A 21
Cpt Seahawks 62
Dan Dare 33
Megan 29
Dopey 36
BigBlueCat 35
Custard 53
Vic in Prossy 17
A Reader 47
Turtle 36
Westie Woman 11
Abetz is taking the fight up to them
Bit late in the game smiley.
I met that unprincipled retard at an IPA talk by a climate sceptic.
Greens are for eating!
Ok, karisma kapoor wades in – straight to the grievance mongering.
Yep – snowcone editorialising and getting his just desserts …
Greens are my food’s food.
Yasmin is a vacuous young fool
A government funded girl called Yasmin who’s too young to know f all. Haven’t we already seen this crap?
can they put up subtitles when wee duggy warbles
Yasmin Ocassio-Cortez
Dougie’s mouth is moving but I can’t understand a word he’s saying ….. speak English laddie!
Eh doogy – ther-b-truble-t-mill
watch ma tea you furkin eejit, yu stuupud
Lucky he talks so slowly the subtitles keep up.
socialist left in a decent frock thinks conservative only make up 10% of the population
Fat bint – go eat a mince pie flounder.
FMD this is a stacked audience.
Thank god for SSM.
My God … she believes being left means being centrist ….
Onto the Jim Molan question – just say photious is a douchnozzle you pussy.
A culling of conservatives?? Snow cone, you wish!
wee doogy says something – no subtitles
looking like some good interruption numbers tonight.
onto a mum who enables her childs trannie fetish
The hardest working person in Parliament is the unfortunate individual tasked with translating Dougie’s grunts into the English language.
ABC ran a doco on him, in his union days. Massive desk, collar and tie, and on a hanger behind the door the work jacket and jeans he wore, while playing at being a “wukka.”
Dougie wants schools to be LGBTI indoctrination centres ….
Treat transgender with respect? We do! It’s the activists that don’t!
Translated; schools should f with kids minds everywhere.
wee doogy of the subtitle says something
Enrichment is the parents role.
Out dated school curriculum?? WTF?
Old white dude, silence!!!
Switzer is on fire
Yassy of the grievance thinks enabling trannie kids are peachy.
Abetz goes to the bullying question doing well until interrupted by yassie the smartarse and snowcone who diverts.
Asshats.
Child calls mature gentleman old and crowd claps. How very tolerant.
Just say it Abetz – a cock in a frock is not a girl
FFS just tell the questioner she is enabling her childs mental illness
FMD it’s a taswegian
If it’s such a problem why doesn’t mythical transgender teenager start at a different school when they chop off their willy?
“Gender diversity is perfectly normal”. … no it isn’t … let’s draw a normal distribution curve and place transgenders on the curve … definitely not normal.
And diverse.
That greens moron is well…a moron
Current year, Orange Man bad.
Green Muslim talking crap – she wouldn’t get away with that back home …
The left value youth and stupidity over age and experience. Values follow fashion. Like dresses and shoes.
And the pakistani cabbie joins in – i have to wonder – does she have a levelof BO that would make a maggot gag
Goes onto marginalised communities – WTF, there are communities of tranny kids?
“There won’t be a need for quotas in the Parliament” … right on Eric.
Tranny mum – kids have never heard of identity politics
Mummy sure has – you evil shit.
How has 1/16 of fuck all managed to take over the entire public conversation in political circles? And why are the rest of us horrible for not believing that a bloke wearing a dress is still a bloke?
Yassy goes for buzzword bingo, and it is 6 buzzes
You don’t know what transgender politics is? You just spewed forth exactly that!
Well said.
Or this.
Every cell in your so called son’s body is female, and that cannot be changed.
Yhasbeen has a permanent smug.
…The mum…
Ok – the pakistani cabbie quips – “go straight to the muslim tony”
Why not – she’ll just obfuscate anyway
Skoll a beer if she does the race card.
Here we go – fuzzy wuzzy, care bear fucking crap!
Sex has been the left’s best method of distraction since the 60s. They promote socialism and decline and when anyone complains they’re all “Let’s talk about sex”.
Comes with the name.
Greenie is reading between far too many lines … making shit up!
Tom is doing alright tonight.
Mental illness? No! Calculating Islamic extremists!
“You should go back to Scotland, mate” … good line Tom … Dougie should take your advice.
Oh FFS get subtitles for wee doogy
Go back to Scotland. Yes!
They got their Gotcha.
doogy goes for the christian bashing
typical islam apologist
SocialSJS = socialist in wee doggy
Yassies mum is a muslim – woh ticking all the grievance boxes tonight
Mental health? Sweetheart, you are naive.
Tom eyerolls when Dougie speaks … Tom knows bullshit when he hears it.
I heard; Go back to Scotland (from England).
Eg Scotland is socialist, England not quite, so go away wee doggie.
onto energy prices
this should be a gerbil warmening fest
FFS get doogy subtitles
Turnbull’s NEG legacy was a gift to Labor. The idiot Libs can’t say anything.
Fuckit just get doogy some shorbread and heroin
Doogy was at Liddel – the home of the 9 day fortnight.
Libs need to get serious about gerbil worming one way or another … fence-sitting is giving them splinters!
Wee Doggy is predictable NPC.
Renewables.exe
No, no and no.
Abetz is doing well
Better than i thought
Snowie missed it.
The consultant.
Late to the party, did Sen Molan turn up?
Back to yassie – she admits she don’t know shit about power generation
They always talk super quick when they have no idea what they are on about
Just an observation.
Yazz: Young people aren’t interested in boring sciencey stuff like energy but we totally believe in renewables and hate coal.
doogy hates duurty old powah stashuns
Switzer is slapping these bitches like red haired step children
Oops, just scroll back up, no, he was replaced. Good on him for not feeding the chooks. Maybe the SFL will wake up.
Place taken by Eric Abetz. Pity, I would have paid good money to see Jim Molan wipe the floor with the haggis hunter from the wilds of the Gorbals.
The cabbie is waffling shit about how bad the greens have done.
Greenie is talking … as understandable as Dougie.
Greens don’t like vote whispering
aaaaahahahahahahahahahahah
suck shit goose
The consultant went to “the streets” once when she was 17.
Migration cuts – on to yassie
Talking super quick – so she has no idea, just a word salad and a few buzzwords
God millenials and hipsters are so predictable
Dougie the Socialist believes in public housing – he thinks we should all live in crap housing ….
Sir Doogy of Subtitle is speaking
Woooorkers, impootaant, hoosing
So we can conclude that Impotent Wookies need to be Hosed off
Will that give them that wet dog smell????
Consultant Yasmin “Marcia Brady” Smug.
Final Doogie – Damp Impotent Wookies need asylum
Or a new hose
Didn’t know he was a Star Wars guy
Had him more as a Dr Who and the Retardis
Wee Doogie Davros.
It’s not just that. And it’s not just that she announces she knows nothing about a topic, as you point out above. It’s that she childishly and proudly has no interest in the facts, or knowing anything, as though knowing stuff is for old boring people.
Except at the Cameron household. More equal and all that.
Love Abetz suit
Mea Culpa – I have one almost exactly the same, except mine has a waistcoat as well
The tie is wrong – a deep burgundy or dark purple would give it gravitas and a pale satin blue with a gold or silver diagonal stripe would work well too.
GQ assessment off
That’s what it takes to be a consultant.
Billy Brag. Boring old lefty.
Yes, some animals are more equal than others … and they wonder why Socialists are so hated by conservatives.
Absolutely correct Turtle
It has been an observation i have made that young folk when in out of their depth talk so fast in the belief that no one can pull their words apart.
Bad idea
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 51
Custard got closest at 53
*sob* another trip to the saddlers – the prize jackpots again
I’m done troops
Thank you for playing
Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks Carpe. ‘night all.
The Youtube replay has subtitles.
Essential for when Duggy Kamerad is speaking.
Crikey, isn’t that people’s panellist a ditz?
And that overweight Pakistani public servant… omfg… can she stop speaking with a forked tongue, even for one minute?