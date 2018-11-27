Concerns of youth

A large census of the concerns of 18-24yo people across the nation. Could have some interesting information, my son showed me a table on the major concerns, he thought I would be interested to see that Climate Change only scored 5%
Housing affordability 28
Mental health 17
Jobs 16
Unfair treat & discrim. 12
The economy 7
Climate change 5
Drugs and alcohol 4
I think it would be better to get the top five or something like that because that cohort is so Greenwashed that I cant believe that most of them don’t have a bee in their bonnet about warming and CO2.
In terms of immediate impact you can see the point of jobs and housing affordability although I would expect the housing issue to kick in more towards 30 or 40 when they leave home (a bit of sarc).
Such a small number for the state of the economy is a red flag, I suppose they see that as a distant abstract thing (like the climate?) compared with immediate concerns especially jobs. I would have expected jobs to be top by a wide margin, I suppose the housing affordability picks up some of that as a proxy. That is why asking for the top concern gives a distorted picture, maybe somewhere there is a point score for concerns to give more weight to the ones that are not No 1.
But mental health and unfair treatment? Truly a snowflake generation.
Housing affordability is the economy, more or less. Thank god they know climate change is bollocks.
Looks like 51% is the economy (housing, jobs and economy), 21% health and 17% hand waving b/s.
Perhaps the other 11% haven’t got out of bed yet. 🙂
Seriously though, it’s very refreshing.
“Thank god they know climate change is bollocks.”
Sure, they were indoctrinated – same as in the sixties, all the hippies had been told “drugs are bad, hmmk?”, but it never stopped them. Why would anyone think this lot is any different in that respect?
Eighteen to twentyfour covers a lot of growing up. It would be interesting to see the breakdown by age.
A whole generation of Australians will never ever vote anything but for left wing positions because of housing affordability.
Renting leads to communism.
But the Liberal Party are completely captured by the property developer and renewable energy scammers.
No fear, chillun’s.. the future looks bright.
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/youth-unemployment-rate
Mental health is the endgame of the drugs issues for a lot of young people …..brothers and sisters, parents have a huge impact on young people’s day to day lives
As folks in Canada are starting to ask:
“What do you plan to do for an economy after you’ve run out of real estate to sell to Chinese money launderers?
That’s a great link duncanm. If you plug in 1990 as the start date, the yoof unemployment rate peaked at 20% in ’93. The lowest rate was 7.5% in 2007 and then we had the GFC and RGR and ATM. The trifecta of mediocrity in fiscal policy and governance, where its flatlined between 12-13% for over a decade.
If it heads up to the 20% rate again, a lot more than 7% will think the economy needs fixing.
Rohan – also note the projections for yoof unemployment trend downwards
“sarc” ? or a gentle hint for the boy?. 🙂
Good to read some less doom and gloom Rafe, cheers.
For a very tiny proportion of users – just like alcohol.
Drugs and alcohol a problem.
I can see the problem with alcohol – the amount of excise and other taxes is absurd.
Very good question, worth asking.
I agree, when I learnt I was paying $1075 of excise tax per kg of tobacco, I was inconsolable, a broken man who could not trust his fellow “human” beings…