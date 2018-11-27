Concerns of youth

A large census of the concerns of 18-24yo people across the nation. Could have some interesting information, my son showed me a table on the major concerns, he thought I would be interested to see that Climate Change only scored 5%

Housing affordability 28

Mental health 17

Jobs 16

Unfair treat & discrim. 12

The economy 7

Climate change 5

Drugs and alcohol 4

I think it would be better to get the top five or something like that because that cohort is so Greenwashed that I cant believe that most of them don’t have a bee in their bonnet about warming and CO2.

In terms of immediate impact you can see the point of jobs and housing affordability although I would expect the housing issue to kick in more towards 30 or 40 when they leave home (a bit of sarc).

Such a small number for the state of the economy is a red flag, I suppose they see that as a distant abstract thing (like the climate?) compared with immediate concerns especially jobs. I would have expected jobs to be top by a wide margin, I suppose the housing affordability picks up some of that as a proxy. That is why asking for the top concern gives a distorted picture, maybe somewhere there is a point score for concerns to give more weight to the ones that are not No 1.

But mental health and unfair treatment? Truly a snowflake generation.

You can download the whole thing here.