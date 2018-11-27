Dan Mitchell on Obama and Trump and the economy

Posted on 9:08 am, November 27, 2018 by Rafe Champion

A nuanced analysis of the way things are going in the US.

During his final days in office, I gave a thumbs-down assessment of Barack Obama’s presidency. Simply stated, he increased the burden of government during his tenure, and that led to anemic economic numbers.

Now the economy seems to be doing a bit better, which is leading my friends on the left to make two impossible-to-reconcile claims.

1. It is doing better, but Obama deserves credit.
2. The economy isn’t doing better.

I’ve previously explained that the first argument doesn’t hold water. Today, let’s address the second argument.

Not as favourable for the Trump administration as I expected, given the amount of deregulation he has done.

