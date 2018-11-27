Daniel Andrews and power prices

I know you are not supposed to beat dead horses, but lets give the carcase of the Liberal Party in Victoria another whack while it is still warm. The Weekend Australian is still on the breakfast table and beside the bowl of Weetbix is a piece by Graham Lloyd on the parties heading for a clash over market intervention re power.

After the closure last year of Hazelwood power station which supplied about a quarter of Victoria’s power, wholesale power prices jumped 80%.

How long does it take the wholesale price rise to flow on to household bills?

Someone explain how the Victorian Liberals did not make that price rise sufficiently well known and understood in the electorate to romp home? Instead they were getting beaten up for offering more coal-fired power.

And how come so many people across the nation think that Labor will do better on power then the Coalition?

OK there is the Turnbull/Wilson effect. And in the same article we find that the Business Council of Australia supports the Paris line on emission reduction. What is going on in the board rooms of the nation? Perhaps they need more females. But wait, who is the chair of the BCA? OK what about more people who know about science and engineering? That’s it! More female scientists and engineers!