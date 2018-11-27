Daniel Andrews and power prices

I know you are not supposed to beat dead horses, but lets give the carcase of the Liberal Party in Victoria another whack while it is still warm. The Weekend Australian is still on the breakfast table and beside the bowl of Weetbix is a piece by Graham Lloyd on the parties heading for a clash over market intervention re power.
After the closure last year of Hazelwood power station which supplied about a quarter of Victoria’s power, wholesale power prices jumped 80%.
How long does it take the wholesale price rise to flow on to household bills?
Someone explain how the Victorian Liberals did not make that price rise sufficiently well known and understood in the electorate to romp home? Instead they were getting beaten up for offering more coal-fired power.
And how come so many people across the nation think that Labor will do better on power then the Coalition?
OK there is the Turnbull/Wilson effect. And in the same article we find that the Business Council of Australia supports the Paris line on emission reduction. What is going on in the board rooms of the nation? Perhaps they need more females. But wait, who is the chair of the BCA? OK what about more people who know about science and engineering? That’s it! More female scientists and engineers!
We just need scientists to remember the scientific method, and stop calling modelling “science”. Doesn’t matter if it is climate forecasting or economic forecasting, they are a model. While it has aspects of the scientific approach (mainly the maths) modelling is more an art than a science.
As for the Vic liberals, I am disappointed there are still some left. What do they stand for, besides discount TVs? What a pathetic joke of a party.
The wind and solar lovers had their defence ready before the Liberals, or anybody, launched any attack.
It’s privatisation!
South Australia blackout was weather!
Then a whole bunch of repetitive nonsense like:
Batteries are coming!
They’re getting cheaper!
Pays for itself!
Where was the politician stating emphatically and consistently that destroying coal power would destroy lives , with higher costs and blackouts?
That light in the tunnel is approaching very quickly.
Sigh.
Modelling ,without scientific verification, requires the use of a black cockerel, sacrificed at midnight,in the light of a full moon while dancing naked around a fire in a forest clearing.
OK there is the Turnbull/Wilson effect.
Exactly. With the official Photios Party line being a frenetic campaign for the Labor/Greens viewpoint on climate, any bolt-on attempt to say “oh but we’re more responsible than them” is just seen as self-contradiction and as contrary to the “consensus”.
And in the same article we find that the Business Council of Australia supports the Paris line on emission reduction. What is going on in the board rooms of the nation?
“Business” includes people who produce things, but it also includes “financial intermediaries”.
The financial intermediaries love the renewable energy certificate scheme because it’s a zero sum game of trading a purely artificial item. That’s their forte. It gives them opportunities to make money at other people’s expense.
And even the producers are largely run at Board and C suite level by people whose real “talents”, such as they are, consist of lobbying, PR, politicking and rent-seeking.
There’s little if any prospect of the Business Council ever articulating the views of people who create jobs and wealth.
Wet, left leaning LINO’s in Victoria still don’t get it. You are NEVER going to beat Labor by veering toward them, only if you offer a clear alternative. SCOMO is doomed unless her grows a pair and goes for Shorten throat. Everyone who owns or is buying a house, your house prices will crash under Labor as it removes a large chunk of buyers from the market & lets face it, the “I want a cheap home and I want it now” sector are always going to be Labor voters. It will only be when the CFMEU start screaming about a massive downturn in home construction that this “policy” (a la Keating) will be wound back. Boats will start up under labor and they won’t have the will to stop them. The welfare hoovers will sweep in and some of them will die trying. Renewable energy is expensive. It is expensive all over the world. Provide some proof for all to see. Electricity Bill will ensure much higher power prices and run industries out of business. There you go SCOMO and the LINO’s. Just gave you a campaign strategy, which I bet you will ignore.
There you go SCOMO and the LINO’s. Just gave you a campaign strategy, which I bet you will ignore.
Of course they will. It would be universally rejected over the sauvignon blanc at Clifton Hill dinner parties.
The liberals have forgotten what “policy” is. All they do now is float from objecting to labor’s position to objecting to the greens position and back again, round and round they go, no direction NO POLICY of their own.
Turncoat succeeded in his mission to destroy the liberal party, he should now join the labor party, they must want him now, or maybe they still don’t. Maybe labor are still smarter than the liberals in choosing members.
“More female scientists and engineers!”
female
OMG, you so binary!
(sorry, I might have been out of line with that, yes being a dick this morning IS fun)
The Libs as I knew them are dead and dusted.
My only hope is that the next Federal parliament has a good number of Heinz variety smaller parties with a conservative lean to them.