How Credible is the latest National Climate Assessment Report?

US National Climate Assessment Reports have been issued in 2000, 2009, 2014 and 1917/8. The report in 20i4 was a standard IPCC-style doomsday scenario and people at Cato produced an alternative report in the same colour scheme and format to give a more credible appraisal.

The latest edition looks like a carry-over from the previous administration. Some 13 agencies including NASA are involved. Say no more. President Trump has rejected the more lurid conclusions because has been taking advice from Will Happer from the early days of his administration. Happer is now the official Science Czar.

More information. I will get to Patrick Michaels at Cato and find out what is happening.