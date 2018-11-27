How Credible is the latest National Climate Assessment Report?

US National Climate Assessment Reports have been issued in 2000, 2009, 2014 and 1917/8. The report in 20i4 was a standard IPCC-style doomsday scenario and people at Cato produced an alternative report in the same colour scheme and format to give a more credible appraisal.
The latest edition looks like a carry-over from the previous administration. Some 13 agencies including NASA are involved. Say no more. President Trump has rejected the more lurid conclusions because has been taking advice from Will Happer from the early days of his administration. Happer is now the official Science Czar.
More information. I will get to Patrick Michaels at Cato and find out what is happening.
How credible were the statements issued by the soviet union ? When you consider who wrote them about as true as any climate report written by “scientists“ _who are financed by climate money confiscated from the taxpayer , or the statement “malcolm turnbull is a dyed in the wool true menzies liberal “.
Truth is anything we want to force on the peasants for our personal benefit .
I am however amazed that there are only 79 clinate scientists in 40 countries and 93.7 say there is climate change ,what a load of insulting crapnfrom the rentseekers and carpet baggers who are corrupting western civilisation . “A la guillotine les globalistes mort aux fascistes “
Fiction.
There’s still no actual global warming happening in the real world climate data. Only in the models and the adjusted temperature datasets. Both are fictitious too.
Roger Pielke jr, who is a world expert in weather extremes, is quite caustic about their extreme weather claims which are completely opposite to the actual data, which shows extreme weather has decreased markedly.
Scientists rip new federal climate report as ‘tripe’ – ’embarrassing’ – ‘systematically flawed’ – Key claim based on study funded by Steyer & Bloomberg
Chicken Little was a tyro compared to these millenarian nutters.