Pro-Trump and anti-Green all at the same time!

From Powerline where the focus is on the media but really, where the focus should be on the inanity combined with smugness of the left. They ruin everything they touch, with Western Civ clearly in their line of sight.
From Powerline where the focus is on the media but really, where the focus should be on the inanity combined with smugness of the left. They ruin everything they touch, with Western Civ clearly in their line of sight.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
If we wish to preserve a free society, it is essential that we recognize that the desirability of a particular object is not sufficient justification for the use of coercion.
Say no more. I love it when reality clobbers the zombie left.
My great-uncle headed the Royal Commission into Victoria’s late 1970’s bushfires.
His two key conclusions:
How often do people need to be told that proper forest management is the best way to mitigate bushfire risk?
Nothing the CFA does would be improved by government interference.
Now we’ve got the hunchback of Spring Street back for four years.
Thanks Photios Party.
SNAP!
This is pure pwnage. Awesome.
Victoria will be no different. I go into the mountains regularly and no matter how many bushfires occur and Royal Commissions are held, absolutely nothing changes. The Greens that have infiltrated every corner of government, notably Parks Victoria, seem to want the bush and wildlife within to be incinerated.
It’s ironic that I did a blog post on just this some months ago: https://australianimage.com.au/bushfires/. The wheels on the bus keep going round and round.
The media again?
Well, that’s how they roll.
And increasingly it seems they’ll never have to answer for their crimes.
Our sister and brother-in-law are SES and country firefighting volunteers when they are off duty on their day jobs.
The damage they speak of by ignorant green-focussed bureaucrats to bush and wildlife would break your heart. They and our daughter are also wildlife carers, people should see up close the results of unnecessary bushfires due to non-clearing and no bush management that wiped our cousin’s holdings and Merino sheep flock in ACT those years ago.
What do you expect from the moronic New York Times?
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/what-californias-fire-follies-can-teach-us/
The core of the environmental ideology is that humans are a virus on the planet.
When you keep this in mind all this outcomes make sense.
A search of the official government site trove shows they lie with ‘unprecedented’ …
“UNPRECEDENTED WEATHER” YET NEWSPAPERS NOTE BUNDABERG BUSHFIRES IN NOVEMBER 1876, 1936 & 1951
http://www.warwickhughes.com/blog/?p=5976