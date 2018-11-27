Six months is going to be a long time in politics

The Morrison government has lost another seat in federal parliament, with Julia Banks announcing she will immediately move to the crossbench as an independent.
Ms Banks, the member for Chisholm, announced she will sit as an independent for the rest of the parliamentary term, plunging Scott Morrison further into minority government.
However Ms Banks said she would give the government support on key issues of confidence and supply.
Let me guess….she wanted tougher action on climate change?
Can’t blame her, not sure what the liberals stand for these days.
Now she’s no longer LNP she can finally name the names of her abusers and the bullies during the leadership spill.
She made a big deal of it, so why not follow through. But she will be looking for preference deals and so on to keep a seat, so I doubt it.
It just shits me that a politician can do this with impunity. My view is that if they want to do this, the only way is to resign and a by-election be called for the seat the member held. She was voted in as a member of a particular party, not as an independent. Their pension eligibility should also be reset to zero.
Agree with you bemused, save that the cost of the by election should be solely paid for by the resigning member.
That will be the last you see of Julia Banks, she wont win her seat at the next election. She hasnt the ballz to name and shame, why would an electorate vote for her. Waiting for her apperance on QnA.
bemused++
It’s an excellent time for any conservative LNP MPs to likewise defect to the cross bench.
You are going to lose your seats in the wipeout anyway, and that’s if you haven’t already been turfed from preselection. Which will happen even if you survive the election.
So why not make a statement now? You cannot save the Liberal Party because it has been colonized and taken over by the Left. They can never, ever be removed once they get control of an organization.
Conservative voters will not vote for a green-progressive Liberal Party. It is a moral position that cannot be overcome unless the lies are ditched – which means all the progressive lefty policies so loved by the current Lib Party elite.
Defect now, while you can still get press coverage. There’ll be no press coverage when you lose your seat in the upcoming election.
I keep saying it: get rid of every woman in politics; they are all useless useless useless incompetent l*ing sh*ts or hanging off the coattails of some man in order to benefit themselves. They are a disgrace to my biological sex. I do not want women in Parliament- they just damage the girl brand. If the Victorian Liberal Party had any cojones they’d immediately announce their new candidate and start campaigning now and really put the boot in. But the Liberals are just lettuce leafs.
Hell hath no fury like a Liberal parliamentary non-entity scorned.
No one would have ever heard of the cloth-eared bint if she hadn’t spat the dummy over Turnbull.
Still, good on her for helping destroy the Liberal Party. Serves them right for allowing socialists like her to join.
Not even Maggie T? Affirmative action is the real problem.
Dot,
Naming Margaret Thatcher is not a refute of the argument that women are crap in politics.
She was an outlier, and she’s dead.
Agree Jules and the ex liberal stooge has the hide to criticise the right in the liberals. If they didn’t have the left green trash like Banks ,Turnbull,Pyne , etc we would not be having this conversation. Throw out all the homosexuals and socialists they are not a good fit for a centre right party.
Sure. Get rid of affirmative action and let the chips fall where they may.
A Friend lives in her electorate has never seen her or had anything from her .
She is also the one who walked out of an address she was going to our group when she found out only 2 in her electorate. She treated Liberal women the same way.
She told us she married a man with an English name together rid of her Greek name.
Hope she gets done like a dinner if she nominates again.
Ditching party affiliation should only be allowed if the relevant MP foregoes all pay until such time as the electorate endorses him or her at the next election. A contract has been broken, after all.
We are living through the most interesting politcal era since Whitlam. Back then Fraser was hated but was ahead in the polls. It was just a matter of time before he took up residence at the lodge. The incompetent Whitlam was dead man walking. Labor MPs had the look of shock on their faces, much like the ones we are seeing from Liberal MPs.
The libs know they are gone and are desperate. Expect more confused policy. Expect more spending. Expect them to say or do anything to survive. But the public won’t trust them again this cycle. They blew it the day Abbott was rolled.
The ALPBC are going to reed a bigger speed dial. Dr John and Fat Mandy must be having a few sleepless nights as the co-op’s “go-to” Lieborals. There will be dozens in six months time.
s.
Banks has always been part of the problem. A bed wetter of the first order.
Expect to see SloMo on the cover of Teh Womens Weekly knitting a kangaroo for Harry and Meghan’s sprog in the next issue.
mh “Let me guess….she wanted tougher action on climate change”
I don’t know what more I can do, I drive an LS3 V8 and always in Sports mode, the spots on my truck can etch glass at around 1.5km when turned on, always use the highest octane fuel available. my kids run the heating in winter with the front and back door open, likewise A/C in summer
I support climate change as best I can, each to their own
Six months.
I reckon the libs can ditch another 10 points off their primary vote within 6 months time.
Think what they could do with another 12 months.
Where on earth does the Liberal Party find these weak as water snowflakes? They endorse a nobody that knows nothing like Julia Banks apparently on the basis that (a) she was available and (b) she said she was a Liberal. Turns out that she is about as Liberal as Malcolm Turnbull and about as loyal. You get what you deserve in politics and in this case the Liberals got a hopeless bed wetter with very few, if any, redeeming features. Maybe, just maybe, the powers that be in the Liberal Party will now do something to fix their bloody awful preselection system. The Party needs decent, honest, strong, dependable and loyal individuals to stand for it at the next election. How many of the current crop that have been endorsed meet that criteria?
When we have our current one party State, bought and paid for by billionaire property developer Landsharks, the only time critical political media concerns are those as to when it is too soon to purge those not on a tyrants payroll.
Tyrannical dystopias.
We are here for a good time, not a long time, so get a council job in purging and censoring right now.
Australia’s political system has been sold as a package.
Not just the has beens owned by belt and road, not just the current political orcs unswervingly committed to economic genocide, but the preselection process is owned by the peoples liberation army puppetmasters as well.
Bought and paid for really means something in today’s Australia.
Comrades.
Dot, mh,
Are you guys talking about the same Maggie T who gave the world the biggest, longest running, costliest, most socialist scam ever dreamed up by humans?
That Maggie T?
Seriously?
This is panning out exactly like the last dreadful months of the Gillard/Rudd-redux Government. The fuckup fairies have taken over complete control and are randomly yanking the levers.
At the end, all signs of life in the Coalition will be maggots doing what maggots do.
Good as reason as any.😜 what happened to the Feminist Not A Chattel of the Patriarchy?
I lost my oh so English name which made me figure of fun, for a Sicilian one which is actually Spanish in origin. My mum also boycotted the ceremony because of passed down Irish hatred of Catholics. Said it would never last. See Mum….Still going. Turned out to be a good deal in the end.
She wanted nuclear power. You have to look at these things with both eyes open.
But she was best looking sitting behind PM at the question time. She will hard to replace.
Be aware of a Greek bearing gifts!!!!!!!!!!!
Where on earth does the Liberal Party find these weak as water snowflakes?
The really sad thing is that Banks actually worked in private enterprise (albeit as an in-house lawyer) for almost 20 years before going into politics.
If they’re able to find virtue-signalling prima donnas like hers outside the political/media/lobbying bubble, how bad must the career apparatchniks be?
Banks move is quite offensive. As a conservative member of the party i have stood by the “broad church” argument even as the party became so broad it was the size of a couple of football fields. But as howard said if you fracture the liberal conservative vote you will lose. So i stuck at it. Even though i am a sceptic of agm and see the subsidies to renewables and the ret as being ridiculously wastefull for absolutely no effect. As a conservat6i i see social policy involving live and let live. I am not anti gay or trans. And i am not anti woman. We need more women in politics. But i think we need better women politicians than the current crop. Same with the male politicians.
That said i am sick of the wets/ left bullying and taking over the party. I dont trust photios or his playmates. I dont mind sharing the party with liberal minded more left than conservative types. But i am sick of having it shoved up us. There i have had my rant. But unlike this snowflake julia banks i am not quitting.