Social justice warriors love progressive policies that disadvantage the rich for the (possible) benefit of the poor. (Interesting thought, how often do the poor suffer as well in the medium to long term. Think job creation).
Can someone imagine a more regressive policy (taking from the poor to give to the rich) than the subsidies and the feedback payment for rooftop solar? And that was before the battery bonus that Electricity Bill is offering.
What happened to the light on the hill?
Has someone from the Coalition said anything along those lines yet?
On reflection, I suppose they can’t say that because they have been living happily with the solar subsidy for years. Still, now that Bill has gone right over the top they could say that our emission reduction target is not as stupid as yours and our solar subsidy position is not as regressive as yours.
What…and appear to be climate change deniers?
Kelly O’Dwer would be in conniptions.
The rich will be regressed soon enough when power shortages occur and the bastards living in high rise apartments get marooned in their stalled elevator between the 42nd and 43rd floors.
I can’t wait and I’ve been dreadfully disappointed that it hasn’t happenend already.
IVF might be a worthy challenger…
Smokes and excise must go close.
Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
I would think that affirmative action, gender quotas, gender pay gap, the Workplace Gender Equality Authority and the Australian Human Rights Commission would be just as regressive.
Everything to do with climate change crap affects the less well off in every respect. Why do the Greens pursue this? Because they are all far more affluent (and full of effluent) than most average Australians. This has become patently evident in my increasingly Green leaning township, especially as wealthy tree-changers move in.