Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?

Social justice warriors love progressive policies that disadvantage the rich for the (possible) benefit of the poor. (Interesting thought, how often do the poor suffer as well in the medium to long term. Think job creation).

Can someone imagine a more regressive policy (taking from the poor to give to the rich) than the subsidies and the feedback payment for rooftop solar? And that was before the battery bonus that Electricity Bill is offering.

What happened to the light on the hill?

Has someone from the Coalition said anything along those lines yet?

On reflection, I suppose they can’t say that because they have been living happily with the solar subsidy for years. Still, now that Bill has gone right over the top they could say that our emission reduction target is not as stupid as yours and our solar subsidy position is not as regressive as yours.