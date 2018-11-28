The Orwellian world of left feminism

Anything that is taken up by the left sooner or later becomes destructive and divisive. Christian charity becomes the welfare state and “social justice”. Etc. No wonder some of the most active feminists of my generation no longer answer to the label. Here is the situation in show business, thanks to a thoughtful comment from Joely Richardson. Any relation to Ralph? No.
Richardson tells me that ‘sometimes now at work the men are almost strait-jacketed. And there’s a level of playfulness that’s gone. Then, sometimes, women are not as aware as they should be that if this exists for the men, then it means we have to behave in that way, too.’ Richardson wrestles with whether or not to say something more for a moment.
‘I don’t know if you feel this, but on the days when I really try, and I’ve had my hair and make-up done and nobody says ‘oh you look nice’, because it’s really politically incorrect now…’ She shrugs: ‘I think that’s sad – don’t you?’”
Not related, but the remarkable career of Ralph Richardson. That is pronounced Rafe by the way!
She hasn’t worked it out.
It’s not merely politically incorrect.
It’s terrifyingly dangerous.
One wrong word and you can be destroyed financially and socially.
Forever.
To hell with that.
Keep the banter above the belt and there’s no problem. What can they charge you with? Being a smartarse?
The attached article is lengthy, but is worth reading, as are the comments following it.
Rohan its not the law as much as the vibe of it!
They will soon, Rohan
The Left’s push for ‘inclusivity’ is having significant detrimental effects on not just men, but especially women. Transgenderism is beginning to displace women in many endeavours. The unintended consequences of Leftist feel-good activism will always lead to the opposite of what they seek, if not worse. The Left will hate what I’m writing for one of my blog posts.
If wymynses think they are discriminated against now wait till blokes start adopting the Mike Pence rules for dealing with them, as they surely will. Own goal ladies,
Feminism now is not intended to benefit all of the female gender. It is a highly selective ideology for the advancement of First World females ONLY. Actually, it is designed to benefit just the self-acknowledged elite of First World females.
Calling them feminists – their preferred label – is not only inaccurate, but does a great disservice to the many other females out there, quietly achieving in their own lives and contributing to their families, communities, and, sometimes, the nation as a whole.
We need to find a new phrase to more accurately describe the selectivity of the narcissists. Not something simply derogatory for the sake of it, because that will last as long as a sense of beyond-the-bubble awareness in the Festering Corpse Party.
Hmmm. Feminism seems to fit nicely with Islam.
Leftists take over stale causes and distort them towards socialism. They lack the ability to create. The original feminists got everything they wanted: votes, jobs, property rights. Having achieved their purpose they gave up and went on with their lives.
The cause was then picked up by a new generation of so called “feminists” who just stole the name and then invented new and pointless demands for the purpose of making people miserable and making themselves feel important. Be divisive, make your demands unreasonable, respond irrationally when called on it. They cloaked themselves in the legitimacy of the earlier cause and pretend to speak on behalf of all women.
The “Progressive” checklist:
* Steal the vocabulary, distort it to your own ends;
* Divide people into tribes and set them at each other’s throats;
* Pretend to speak on behalf of a whole segment of the population despite having no legitimate authority;
* Outrage, distraction and name calling when put under scrutiny.
It’s a system, this is merely one facet.
The technical charge is being a male smartarse, and severe penalties apply.
Thanks Tel, I will probably pick up those points for a post some day soon. You could call them some extra or modified rules in the Alinksi playbook.
Another point to make is that the all the credibility of the left comes from their appropriation of themes from Christianity and classical liberalism (call them parasitic) – justice, helping the poor and weak, freedom, human rights but all those things get distorted into destructive and divisive forms because the only things the left ADDS are mistaken (central planning), counter-productive or divisive and usually all three.
The thing is to find a way to explain this to individuals who we meet among the cohorts of red guards that are being produced by the education system.
Irksome that it has taken almost 50 years after I started to read Popper and Hayek to get crystal clear about this. Better not be too hard on the 20 somethings who have gone through uni and never even heard of Popper and Hayek or non socialist liberalism.
from the linked ref. Alexis de Tocqueville understood it almost two hundred years ago.