The Orwellian world of left feminism

Anything that is taken up by the left sooner or later becomes destructive and divisive. Christian charity becomes the welfare state and “social justice”. Etc. No wonder some of the most active feminists of my generation no longer answer to the label. Here is the situation in show business, thanks to a thoughtful comment from Joely Richardson. Any relation to Ralph? No.

Richardson tells me that ‘sometimes now at work the men are almost strait-jacketed. And there’s a level of playfulness that’s gone. Then, sometimes, women are not as aware as they should be that if this exists for the men, then it means we have to behave in that way, too.’ Richardson wrestles with whether or not to say something more for a moment. ‘I don’t know if you feel this, but on the days when I really try, and I’ve had my hair and make-up done and nobody says ‘oh you look nice’, because it’s really politically incorrect now…’ She shrugs: ‘I think that’s sad – don’t you?’”

Not related, but the remarkable career of Ralph Richardson. That is pronounced Rafe by the way!