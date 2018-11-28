Liberty Quote
A growth model based on people on welfare spending more. What could go wrong?— Alan Anderson
-
-
Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
It’s that time on a Wednesday already …
Golly.
Number two’s
#4
It simply is not allowed in universities. Say what you like about the common sense of an institution that is paid in contingent loans and has an incentive to fail people…
From last thread
Can’t go to bed I’m on a roll betting wise.
Top Ten
I am a God
LOL
Will pay for it tomorrow but by being only half there.
America has a proper highway system. Australia blows its road budget on roundabouts and speed humps.
Still, like most of America’s working class, truck drivers there are treated appallingly.
Good to see that Australian medical researchers are addressing the important topics.
How long does it take to poop Lego? Scientists swallow toy heads to solve burning question
Wimps! Real researchers would do the study using classic Lego rectangular blocks, not smooth round ones.
On the other hand I think I can safely say they are top candidates for the next Ig Nobel Prize in physiology.
They’ve got decent roads, decent trucks and the ability to get a clean shower and toot……………..
My previous comment about the yanks over here actually really highlights how stupid we are for putting up with what they wouldn’t accept.
E Michael McKinney – How was the chemistry useful as a finance guy? Not doubting you. Its just interesting.
Trying to assess mining projects in a world where people are trying to understand what rapid adoption of EV’s and renewables mean. Trying to understand different battery chemistries, assess which will win and therefore which raw materials are needed. What is the risk of substitutes? Which materials are available to scale up the mining and is there enough? How are power grids going to cope? Which sources of energy are going to gain market share from others etc.
You need a bit of a BS detector. You also need to have a lot of views over political economy in some of this stuff too. There is a big difference between what humans should be doing and what we are doing.
Top 20
Stupid.Forken. Liberals. What’s left of them!
Sweet 16 and never been…(never you mind).
Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm – Publiilus Syrus
Compared to what we put up with here, if I could get a job driving in the States, I would jump at it.
But due to corruption, they don’t want fully qualified diesel mechanics with years of experience driving American trucks and crash gearboxes, with loads and lengths unimaginable over there, a person who values their western values and would slot straight in, when they can get a third world towel head who can’t speak English and couldn’t drive a greasy stick up a dog’s arse, and doesn’t know how to use toilets, cooks curries inside the truck and as has happened here in Australia, these monkeys have actually cut a hole in the cab floor to shit through so they don’t have to stop every five minutes to deal with their explosives runs from the ethnic slop they eat.
There has actually been a company in Australia that has been banned from a service workshop because the mechanics lifted the cab to find the engine covered in shit.
That’s the people they want.
Not me.
I concur with your last two posts wholeheartedly Cactus. Ignorance IS NOT bliss.
You were brought up under the conventions of Western Civilisation, Struth. You aren’t diverse enough to shit on the engine.
And Lego?
How many white Australians would jump at the chance to live in the States?
Thousands, especially now.
Their deep state, like here, may as well put as sign up saying no whites or Christians allowed.
Diversity is our strength.
Unless you are Robert Oppenheimer
Learning math later in life when you know some physics/chemistry/whatever is a lot harder than a mathematician learning physics/chemistry/economics/whatever.
Hire a mathematician and they will learn whatever else is required for the job (at high speed).
Lego is a solid.
they don’t eat solid anything.
Morning all
The biggest crackpot in Australian economics is a mathematician and amateur economist.
40% annual ROI for building public roads, he reckons. Geez, what a BS artist. These local government conventions lap that up like leftovers on an engine bay.
Sounds like the failed genii at LTCM…”we have a model…”.
Welcome to a new Death to the Lieborals thread. Number 286 in an ongoing series. Please mind your language.
Maocolm’s Performing Stick Insect’s comments on Lieboral leadership are provoking much mirth on Twitter.
She’s done.
Most academic economists are failed mathematicians who bail when it gets too hard.
modellers are a problem
You mean the famous ones with utterly bizarre ideas. I know some very good applied economists (econometricians who aren’t purely theorists).
Keynes is probably a great example of a little bit of knowledge being dangerous. He did one semester of economics as a student. Also, remember he went bankrupt as a trader.
Another 40 deg day in NQ. Dry heat from NW winds though so very tolerable, just waiting for the sea breezes to kick in or the predicted storms start popping up… Oh and next week GFS throwing up a cyclone in Coral Sea… One extreme to the other, fun & games…
I have a question for the Liberals
If Abbott won in a landslide in 2013 with Axe the Tax how come the LNP lost Victoria because of not climate change enough?
The evidence for climate change hasn’t improved in the intervening four years
Australia’s alleged contribution to the alleged problem is minuscule
And every gloom and doom prediction by the snake C02 salemsn has failed to eventuate
I know the answer though (you just made it up)
some of those here
We have to the stop sign girls employed while the blokes stand around looking at the pot hols.
The ABC says Abbott and Dutton are responsible. Outrageous ! Malevolent saboteurs !
Malcolm Turnbull is an angel. He departed the field leaving it clear for his successors.
Got that ?
There has actually been a company in Australia that has been banned from a service workshop because the mechanics lifted the cab to find the engine covered in shit.
Please tell me there is a link to that somewhere.
Im doing a toolbox presentation tomorrow and want to put that up as a “productivity improvement” and see what reaction I get.
She’s loved by the diamonds and botox crowd, which is why she is so popular in Curtin.
She is a policy and achievement free zone, but she does play the backroom and fundraising game particularly well.
I reckon it would be hilarious to make her Oppo leader in 6 months. The facade will blow up quicker a Palestinian in a gelignite factory.
Mark A, no one likes DrBeauGan so your #3
I think the right approach is to
1) dump the Liberals,
2) catch the Labor and Greens MPs
3) Establish KPIs for responsible government: we will be shortening the MPs from the lower extremities by 100mm for every % the spending exceeds the revenue, and 200mm for every % the debt increases year by year.
Some would say to shoot some to encourage the others but I believe in rewarding good performance, and the rewards being shared equally.
TITS-PLIBBERS-WRONG 2019!
You mean a mouse and a bee at a schvitz.
Really ? He’s a breath of fresh air and rationality.
I’d give money to see Julie Bishop doing the mall and shopping centre walk-abouts in an election campaign. She’d have so much to give the average fatigued mum struggling to pay the electricity bill while picking up some snags and chops for the family.
Bring it on.
Who do you think has been our worst foreign minister in recent years? Objectively.
Marise Payne isn’t nominated because she hasn’t been in the role long enough.
Nominees below.
Gareth Evans
Alexander Downer
Stephen Smith
Kevin Rudd
Bob Carr
Julie Bishop
Its not easy is it?
Most of them like to visit Paris & NY and sell us out to the Clintons and China.
No one really seems to have made any impact in our Asia Pacific patch on defending and advancing our interests.
No, that’s just from inside the industry.
It is a company that does the Nullabor to Perth and employs these guys to go depot to depot, they all pile into the truck to do the same thing one Aussie truck driver accomplishes anyway.
They can’t steer straight, can’t reverse, can’t speak English and have no road craft.
They don’t answer the UHF when they need to.
Many frightening and rock throwing incidences occur when they are coming toward you and especially if you have an oversize load.
The corruption is incredible in this situation.
They seem to get licences to drive what takes Australians years to get up to driving, with extensive testing.
They are excused their log books by the authorities, because they can’t write.
It is amazing to see.
The authorities let them get away with murder, and quite literally so…………………….
“The biggest crackpot in Australian economics is a mathematician and amateur economist.”
Who might this be?
Rubbish.
There’s even a song to prove the opposite.
“I don’t like BeauGan oh no
I love him”
There’s 10cc worth of like in there.
The tyranny of the bourgeoisie.
FFS, Gosford council spends half a million each on tarted up roundabouts when most of the peninsula is still waiting for kerbing and guttering.
monty tells us it is because of inflation, GDP growth and population growth. No money is wasted, y’see?
oy like bogey
I live in the Labor electorate of Eltham. Under Kennett it was a Liberal seat.
The issues I hear people talk about are crowded roads, crowded trains and useless police.
The Liberals could win if it campaigned on these issues. No need for a LBGTI tourism taskforce or free televisions.
That’s because I’m a smartarse. And a smartarse who beat you into third place this morning.
And fscken traffic lights.
Dannograd has to be the most traffic lighted city in the world!
Far worse than Sydeneye.
here is is
useless little girl police
Roger:
US employers are struggling to fill roles because they can’t get enough people to pass drug tests.
That war on drugs is doing so bloody well, isn’t it?
It has cost our society untold billions in just about everything, and the problem hasn’t even been touched – it’s gotten worse. And the money is causing an even greater problem with the crims having just about every judge, politician and public service senior bureaucrat dancing to their tune.
Sounds like a subject for its own thread.
Thanks for the vid Custard. I hope Bernardi is successful but you know the media will be working overtime to ensure that that doesn’t happen.