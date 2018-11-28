Whose Money is it?

Are you enjoying your hamster-wheel yet? Would you like another carrot cube?
If we didn’t allow our federal government, its agencies and quangos to become so big in the first place, we would not be debating the need for a federal ‘integrity’ commission. We also wouldn’t be funding a museum to house Julie Bishop’s stinky used shoes (yes, really).
Unfortunately, our federal government is the biggest game in town and it’s been acquiring extra influence and power for some time.
Federal government spending
Don’t believe me?
Here’s a federal budget pop-quiz for you: when was the last time the federal government spent more than 25% of GDP for 7 years running?
The answer, of course, is never… until now (see pages 11-5 and 11-6).
(Note: I’m assuming here that the federal government will have no trouble in meeting its 25.4% and 25.0% spending ‘targets’ for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years).
Just stop and think about the above:
- Before even a single cent is coerced out of our pockets by State and Local governments (and their agencies and quangos), the Federal Government hoiks-out a quarter of our productivity*.
- The current record levels of federal government spending have been achieved under a Liberal government. Now stop and think about what a Shorten-Labor federal government is going to do from mid-2019 onwards…
(*) PS: when you add in what State and Local governments take**, we’re well on our way to being a 50% socialist nation. (Shhhhhh, be cool man).
(**) PPS: sorry, but 2016-17 is the latest available data available for this. Yes, that’s the ABS giving yet another ringing endorsement for government efficiency.
Federal government revenue
Still having trouble believing me about how big our government has become?
Then, how about we change over to the tax side of the equation and compare the increase in government revenue with the average wage for the last 15 years?
To be ‘fair’, you will see that this analysis includes the years in which government revenue decreased during the GFC.
Firstly, let’s look at the Federal Government’s revenue for the last 15 years:
- Government receipts 2003-04: $217.8 billion
- Government receipts 2017-18: $445.1 billion
- Average annual increase over 15 years: 4.9% (or 4.88% for those handy with a scientific calculator) (Note: the average over the last 10 years has been 4.3%).
As for average wages, I’ll illustrate this one graphically and let you decide whether you think our wages have risen by more or less than 4.9% over the same time:
Trying to get people to absorb the true state of our federal finances – and the impact it is having on their everyday lives – is no easy task. That said, I’m hardly surprised given the advent of:
- the welfare state – where literally half the population pays no net tax; and
- PAYG/PAYE tax – where people are divorced from their money from the time they earn it, such that they think it was never theirs to begin with (it’s ‘the government’s’ – just ask Kelly O’Dwyer for example).
Just imagine how different things would be if people went back to paying their tax in arrears. What would people think of the government’s big spending projects and welfare payments then – if they had to physically hand their money over to the government themselves like any other bill?
The fact is that most people are now so enamoured with ‘getting by’ and ‘the cost of
smashed avocado sandwichesliving’ that they are completely apathetic to how the political system is being run and, more importantly, what is happening to their hard earned money.
Make no mistake, the government is getting bigger and we are getting smaller – and we’re allowing it to happen. The problem is that, when people become apathetic, they become controllable… and fungible.
First comes ‘intervention’.
Then ‘regulation’.
Then ‘protection’, ‘support’ and ‘democratic socialism’.
After that, all that’s left is a complete takeover.
An interesting measure is real per capita GDP growth; perhaps real, per capita disposable income growth.
The cost of debt and government is cutting into labour demand and living standards.
Trigger alert, please.
Keep the Cat a safe place.
Comparing federal government revenue with wages is pretty disingenuous, seeing as wages have lagged behind productivity and GDP growth for unrelated reasons. How about comparing it with GDP instead?
Also, I hope you didn’t just compare a change in nominal values with a change in real values.
You miss the point monty. The government is not only wasteful, but interest payments are now sucking demand out of the plebs. You and other socialists NEVER acknowledge how costly taxation is, even in direct terms, let alone deadweight loss.
Price index
% of real GDP
monty, you’re not up to this, go away.
This was the final line from my post in another thread. I think it is also a relevent inclusion here:
Anybody not making plans for the protection of their family and their wealth from the cold dark hand of an all pervading Leftist government in Australia is, IMO, either naive or irresponsible.
Seriously folks, if Shorten and Co are elected next year (and in particular if they hold both Houses), all bets are off and the tax/spend machine will be turbocharged.
The two figures for government receipts are nominal, not real.
Are you sure monty? Are you sure they don’t have the same base year?
Are you sure there is a significant difference in the rate of increase between the real and (?) nominal figures?
Let’s say there is. Why shouldn’t we include inflation?
I think it’s time we called a spade a spade. Much of what the government engages in is the very definition of theft – taking without consent. With all the fuss being made over consent in the setting of ‘inappropriate behaviour’, surely it’s time we turned the consent spotlight on the government. Many of the things the government does to the lifters in society are done without their consent, and cause them a great deal of harm.
The same standards should apply to the government as they seek to apply to us, especially “Thou shalt not steal”.
Not True. Look at the outrage that a small budget cut generates. We’re (as a total population) not allowing it to happen, we’re demanding it happen. As 50% of the population are now net welfare recipients the push for greater spending will increase until the whole house of cards comes crashing down.
Gary North:
“You Can’t Beat Something with Nothing”
This is a fundamental law of politics. It applies equally well to theological debate. A critic who challenges the worldview of a rival needs to present a developed, workable alternative. It does no good to label a rival theological position as deviant, heretical, peculiar, and so forth unless your own position is specific, comprehensive, and practical.
I do not see any Blueprints, show us Blueprints.
thanks.
I looked it up, Dot. You should try that some time, it’s very educational.
Government revenue increases are driven to a large part by inflation, population growth and GDP growth. Pretending that they aren’t is innumeracy.
Depressing stuff Marcus, it’s like bashing your head against the wall trying to get the public interested in this.
Low taxation, free markets and the rule of law are minority positions. People that support these things need to accept they are in a tiny minority, and the only way they will have any influence is to pursue these goals with absolute ruthlessness.
monty “looked it up” and spewed out an insult.
Now monty, tell us what the data actually was – no prevarication; you looked it up, after all.
If you’re up to it, tell us why inflation isn’t a tax as well, as well as if the growth rate either deflated or with the control variables taken out is different at all.
[I’m not even sure that you’re right monty – see this:
http://www.abs.gov.au/AUSSTATS/[email protected]/Lookup/5506.0Explanatory+Notes12016-17
REVISIONS
“15 GFS data are revised on an annual basis. For this reason differences can occur between equivalent aggregates published in earlier years.”]
Now, why would prior years be revised monty, possibly in each year of publication?
Rebel with cause:
“People that support these things need to accept they are in a tiny minority, and the only way they will have any influence is to pursue these goals with absolute ruthlessness.”
you mean like in USSR from The October Revolution till 1991, or like Mao,Hitler…
Don’t get your back up, I wasn’t accusing you of anything upthread.
But you are very, very lazy.
Case in point. Look it up yourself.
Thank you Marcus, a very important and informative post.
Sadly, I suspect stevem is right. Otherwise great article–we need to be constantly reminded of just how much money the federal government churns through.
monty looked at the data and cannot categorically state if it is real or nominal.
It’s like Homer Paxton is back.
The idea that government spending should automatically increase with GDP, population and inflation is just demented.
GDP goes up – less need for welfare.
Inflation – so what, unless you have a massive army of public servants.
Population – we are spending more and more and less on physical infrastructure. Spending 100 mn to assess 75 mn of actual road construction is a joke.
The idea that pensions should drop just because the population increased is just demented.
No wonder you went into law. Economics was obviously too hard for you.
Listen shithead, I have a first, you failed economics 101.
I will keep on pointing that out everytime you rise above your station in life.
Now inflation is an issue at all, what does that mean, monty?
You’re trying to say it is a cost, but no one pays for it? You’re a fucking charlatan.
Joe Hockey introduced sending out the breakdown of Fed government spending with NOAs. I doubt many people look at it, but still worth a try.
Payment of tax at the end of the financial year without any pre-payments would mean most taxpayers would end up in payment plans with the ATO, so not much would change.
GDP……………………………….here we go again……………………………..
A complete socialist’s measuring stick taking in government spending!!!!!!!
What this shows us is what we can already see out in the real world.
Australia, without government spending is grinding to a standstill, and when that spending finally stops, which it has to, Hello Venezuela………………………………
Immigration boosts government spending when you bring people into a socialist shithole with no real private sector boom.
That ain’t a good economy, that’s the very worst scenario.
And our private sector is dying, yet the socialist Liberals point to GDP!