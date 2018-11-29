The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders

Posted on 9:28 am, November 29, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The story on the ground. Watch and listen to this if you don’t watch anything else today.

This entry was posted in American politics, International, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders

  1. bemused
    #2874814, posted on November 29, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I watched that yesterday. Surely it’s not true? Those aren’t men, they are merely children that have had a hard life.

  2. Mark M
    #2874829, posted on November 29, 2018 at 10:14 am

    That would explain why the caravan is not heading in the opposite direction to the capital of socialism, Venezuela, as championed by these Australians:

    https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/remember-the-australians-who-begged-chavez-to-guide-us/news-story/bf4929f6e68e725817baac355df6bff8

  3. Old School Conservative
    #2874830, posted on November 29, 2018 at 10:15 am

    A fascinating insight to humanity’s perennial problem of average people being used as pawns by the elites.

    It was particularly interesting to compare the MSM narrative of footsore hordes walking thousands of miles on their own, to the reality of food trucks, buses, coaches, organised travel and accommodation, and medical vans.
    Just like a real army.

  4. old bloke
    #2874835, posted on November 29, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Why does the USA continue to fund the UN?

  5. A Lurker
    #2874858, posted on November 29, 2018 at 10:54 am

    The truth is that the UN is actively involved in human trafficking in order to destabilise sovereign Western nations.

    Remind me again why Australia is part and parcel to this treachery?

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2874888, posted on November 29, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Ban world without borders as a terrorist group and jail its members for life,Find the financiers ,soros etc and try them for high treason and excecute them . Evict the u,n. From manhatten ,deport all u,n ,officials ,if US citizens try for high treason and jail them ,confiscate un properties and sell ,remove all finance from u.n. Stop all aid to u.n. Members . Deport all exiled Australian primee ministers ,and build an electrifieed wall using coal fired power

  7. John Comnenus
    #2874890, posted on November 29, 2018 at 11:32 am

    I am shocked, shocked I tell ya, that the UN is behind this. I cant believe the UN would support human trafficking, but then again they support genocidal racist terrorism so one shouldn’t be surprised.

    What I don’t get is why all these swarthy people want to go to racist America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.