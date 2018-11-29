The story on the ground. Watch and listen to this if you don’t watch anything else today.
Liberty Quote
Every right that anyone has today is based on the doctrine that government is a creature of limited powers, and that the men constituting it become criminals if they venture to exceed those powers.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- John Comnenus on The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Dr Fred Lenin on The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- one old bruce on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Tim Neilson on Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- max on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Notafan on The Orwellian world of left feminism
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Boambee John on Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
-
Recent Posts
- The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders
- The Orwellian world of left feminism
- Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
- Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Whose Money is it?
- And behind it all is Malcolm
- Pro-Trump and anti-Green all at the same time!
- How Credible is the latest National Climate Assessment Report?
- Six months is going to be a long time in politics
- Concerns of youth
- Daniel Andrews and power prices
- Dan Mitchell on Obama and Trump and the economy
- Q&A Forum: November 26, 2018
- Political madness on three fronts
- Monday Forum: November 26, 2018
- How to steal so that those who are robbed actually believe they are being made better off!
- Victorian election 2018
- Line rider – Beethoven’s fifth
- Why more wind power won’t work: the killer periods with low wind
- Open Forum: November 24, 2018
- The ALP’s emission reduction dreams will strangle the economy
- The left, investing in people and producing red guards
- The smartest political leader of all time
- More wind, more expensive power, more blackouts
- Super Grand Solar Minimum “confirmed”
- JFK assassination @ 55
- Magnificent
- Mr Dee
- Climb every mountain
- ALP adopts direct action
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
I watched that yesterday. Surely it’s not true? Those aren’t men, they are merely children that have had a hard life.
That would explain why the caravan is not heading in the opposite direction to the capital of socialism, Venezuela, as championed by these Australians:
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/remember-the-australians-who-begged-chavez-to-guide-us/news-story/bf4929f6e68e725817baac355df6bff8
A fascinating insight to humanity’s perennial problem of average people being used as pawns by the elites.
It was particularly interesting to compare the MSM narrative of footsore hordes walking thousands of miles on their own, to the reality of food trucks, buses, coaches, organised travel and accommodation, and medical vans.
Just like a real army.
Why does the USA continue to fund the UN?
The truth is that the UN is actively involved in human trafficking in order to destabilise sovereign Western nations.
Remind me again why Australia is part and parcel to this treachery?
Ban world without borders as a terrorist group and jail its members for life,Find the financiers ,soros etc and try them for high treason and excecute them . Evict the u,n. From manhatten ,deport all u,n ,officials ,if US citizens try for high treason and jail them ,confiscate un properties and sell ,remove all finance from u.n. Stop all aid to u.n. Members . Deport all exiled Australian primee ministers ,and build an electrifieed wall using coal fired power
I am shocked, shocked I tell ya, that the UN is behind this. I cant believe the UN would support human trafficking, but then again they support genocidal racist terrorism so one shouldn’t be surprised.
What I don’t get is why all these swarthy people want to go to racist America.