“Climate Change is a [Cultural] Marxist Hoax”

Do you want to know the near perfect dye marker to determine whether someone is on the left or the right? Just ask them about climate change. This is an article worth your attention: Brazil’s New Top Diplomat: Climate Change is a Marxist Hoax. I think he has explained the mania over climate change (aka global warming) with uncommon accuracy.

Brazil’s newly appointed foreign minister, Ernesto Frago Araujo, who starts his new job in January under President Jair Bolsonaro, has stated that the climate change issue was invented by “cultural Marxists” to help push a globalist agenda that is anti-growth and anti-Christian, reported The Guardian and the Daily Mail.

I think he is also right about the anti-Christian ideology which I would prefer to discuss as anti-Western Civilisation, and I don’t think of it as pro-China as such but rather anti-capitalist in its fundamental ethos. But these are side issues. This is what climate change really fundamentally is on about:

“An important part of the globalist project is to transfer economic power from the West …” said Araujo, and “a key part of Trump’s project is to disrupt that process, which is already happening.” As for global warming, “the left has sequestered the environmental cause and perverted it to the point of paroxysm over the last 20 years with the ideology of climate change,” he wrote. The climate scientists “gathered some data suggesting a correlation of rising temperatures with increasing concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, but ignored data suggesting the opposite, and created a ‘scientific’ dogma that no one else can challenge on pain of being excommunicated from good society. This is just the opposite of the scientific spirit.”

The evidence for climate change is so flimsy to the point of non-existence that it would have been astonishing that it has kept rolling along were it not for its actual underlying agenda.