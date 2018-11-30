“Climate Change is a [Cultural] Marxist Hoax”

Do you want to know the near perfect dye marker to determine whether someone is on the left or the right? Just ask them about climate change. This is an article worth your attention: Brazil’s New Top Diplomat: Climate Change is a Marxist Hoax. I think he has explained the mania over climate change (aka global warming) with uncommon accuracy.
Brazil’s newly appointed foreign minister, Ernesto Frago Araujo, who starts his new job in January under President Jair Bolsonaro, has stated that the climate change issue was invented by “cultural Marxists” to help push a globalist agenda that is anti-growth and anti-Christian, reported The Guardian and the Daily Mail.
I think he is also right about the anti-Christian ideology which I would prefer to discuss as anti-Western Civilisation, and I don’t think of it as pro-China as such but rather anti-capitalist in its fundamental ethos. But these are side issues. This is what climate change really fundamentally is on about:
“An important part of the globalist project is to transfer economic power from the West …” said Araujo, and “a key part of Trump’s project is to disrupt that process, which is already happening.”
As for global warming, “the left has sequestered the environmental cause and perverted it to the point of paroxysm over the last 20 years with the ideology of climate change,” he wrote. The climate scientists “gathered some data suggesting a correlation of rising temperatures with increasing concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, but ignored data suggesting the opposite, and created a ‘scientific’ dogma that no one else can challenge on pain of being excommunicated from good society. This is just the opposite of the scientific spirit.”
The evidence for climate change is so flimsy to the point of non-existence that it would have been astonishing that it has kept rolling along were it not for its actual underlying agenda.
AGW hoax to make rich poorer and poor richer. Of course the ‘poor’ need ‘leaders’ to handle the new riches.
A small group of scientists are now predicting a new mini-ice age! Rug up and don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story. The sad thing for Australians is how many of the gullible youngsters have swallowed this bile and now tout it as truth.
The climate scamsters at the UN learned from the Ozone layer hoax and the Montreal protocol that roped in all the governments of the World. That was the blueprint.
They haven’t quite succeeded 100% yet with AGW because this scam is so much larger and too many people are paying through the nose, thus resisting.
Make no mistake, once this scam is bedded down, the plan is to target water that moves between borders. Rivers, seas, oceans and lakes across borders would all be under control just like energy.
Control energy, control water and you have 100% control.
Seeing that the recent US climate report, it turns out, was assembled by an Obama activist with financial support from Tom Steyer and George Soros, you have to think there’s a definite smell of Marxism hanging over the whole sorry mess.
Obama official helped prepare dire National Climate Assessment
So much taxpayer money is wasted on this stuff.
wow – a very succinct and pointed summary of the climate hoax.
Unusual to see such common sense coming out of Brazil.. their strong religious (Catholic) core has actually seen the threat, despite the papacy.
Compare and contrast Brazil’s new Foreign Minister with the litany of ours over the past decade.
Trump, Bolsonaro, Salvini and Duterte are not flukes. These men are MEN. People follow masculine leadership in droves.
Regrettably we had two of the most beta cuck golden shower receiving pussies as our leaders. And the liberals still don’t get it and have now openly advocated for men to step aside for more women in parliament in Victoria. You Libs deserve extinction.
And that ladies & gentlemen is exactly why we all should be pushing for Nuclear Energy so we do not destroy our economies, or transfer to Communists or Socialists regimes.
Here is another analysis of the ‘climate report’ written a few days ago: https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/11/26/4-problems-with-the-new-climate-change-report/
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/
Summary
The US has unquestionably been experiencing a remarkably benign period of weather in recent decades.
Extremes of weather are now much less severe and less common than on many occasions in the last century or so.
Of course, the U.S. Global Change Research Program, who put together this report, NOAA, who are the lead agency, and the assortment of climate scientists who wrote it never intended the public to see the real facts. Those would have been far too inconvenient to their agenda.
And even if they had done, I doubt whether the BBC would have reported it!
wot duncan said.
My new prayer is that the masses will be looking for heads when the penny drops that they have been robbed by the climate change racket.
“Gimme more money or I will fry the planet!”
It’s worth bearing in mind that the global warming scare can actually be traced back to the Thatcher government’s attempts to promote nuclear over coal. That’s the rock the Leftists will hide behind if this accusation ever gains currency. However, it can’t be denied that they took it and ran with it, and that now it’s almost entirely driven by a Leftist agenda. After all, if the catastrophic prognoses are correct, then nuclear would indeed seem the obvious answer. Yet it never is.
Radio news reporting this morning, breathlessly, about a new scientific report that “confirms” AGW and expanded on its dire consequences for Australia: hotter, drier summers, yada yada yada. Quick sound clip from the scientist (who sounded 90 years old!) stating that, yes, AGW was real and we’d better do something about it. Totally unchallenged.
No matter the truth (and I think AGW is a crock), we are losing the battle.
It’s actually an amalgam of a whole lot of vested interests – socialists wanting new taxes and money redistribution, greens who don’t like the smell of exhaust gases or noisy cars, windmill and solar panel manufactures, carbon credit traders, researchers after grant money, lots of consultants, bureaucratic empire builders etc etc.
Thatcher wanted to go nuclear to destroy the coal miners who were contolled by KGB clients. Scargill was a raving narxist fascist to the core,so Thatcher was trying to destroy the type of people niw using her as a poor excusefor u.n.communist fascist globalism . What ever it takes as the firebug said , socialists are lower than cockroaches ,vermin.
For the whole of Thursday 29 November 2018, wind power in Australia (5452MW nameplate capacity) failed to achieve better than 20% capacity factor and hit as low as 5.6% (317MW) at 10:30am.
Today. Friday 30 November 2018 has also failed to achieve better than 20% and has seen a low of just 1.6% (89.4MW) at 7:50am.
It isn’t just these one off low points that are the issue as battery storage could solve those short instances.
Wind output fell below 5% (262.7MW) at 1:55am this morning and hadn’t recovered above that level until 9:25am
https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy/2018/november/30
“Nice planet you have there, be a shame if anything happened to it” is more like it. They should go after them in the USA with RICO laws – they are certainly racketeering!
So clear and unambiguous. Ernesto Frago Araujo is correct. It is fascinating that this is Christianity fighting back. The secular world has largely rolled over in the face of a secular religion and political crede.
RB is referring to Michael Kroger. Rather than resigning following the fiasco on Saturday, he says other men should step aside – for women.
Sat at a public event last night with a Liberal party ‘adviser’ who said, inter alia:
– Tony Abbott is what’s wrong with the Liberal Party
– Poor Malcolm was ‘untimely ript’
– Climate change is the weather vane – if the person you’re talking to is anti-Climate Change, he’s a loon
– Malcolm had no socialist/uni-party policies
– renewables are cheaper than coal
– coal gets more subsidies than any other energy source
– Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman are the bright lights of the party.
After that, I said I was looking forward to burning the party to the ground, and he was horrified that I wouldn’t support the Liberals any more.
Says it all…
Not just a hoax, but a childish fantasy not supported by empirical science, in spite of the massive propaganda over the past decade designed to scare poorly educated children.
But please leave out the adjective “cultural” to describe the ideology involved, which means nothing on main street. Marxism is Marxism. If you don’t know what it is, look it up. It is, for example, the primary force driving energy policy in Australia, a capitalist country, which will become an impoverished socialist country with stagnant wages and a falling standard of living if it is implemented.
The irony is globall warmings is a reworking of the Eden myth where the paradise of nature was despoiled by the use of fossil fuels. And just like Eden where God banished Adam and Eve to a harsh unnatural world AGW says the backlash from nature to humanity’s abuse of nature will be equally harsh.
I am fascinated by Liberal failure to reign in the ABC in relation to climate change. I see no reason why a rogue statutory body should be free to pursue its own agenda, against Australia’s interests. Why is it that arm-waving soy-boys have the most fight these days?
Thanks Kneel. And yes, RICO the bastards.
Indeed.
It’s rather cute that for a while Jay Wetherill did actually think it was about carbon dioxide emissions. But obviously that was when he was just young and naïve.
Bela Bartok
#2875779, posted on November 30, 2018 at 12:24 pm
I said I was looking forward to burning the party to the ground, and he was horrified that I wouldn’t support the Liberals any more.
Well done, Bela Bartok!
I like to think of the Libs as having been infiltrated by the left years ago. Pity the infiltrators though. Unless they reveal their hand and go independent or join the ALP in government, they will be out of a job. 🙂
I read somewhere that there are 102 climate models, and the most accurate one is the Russian model. This unfashionably predicts very low heat increases, and for some reason it is ignored. Go figure….
Today, the Climate Council says the Adani decision poses a “grave risk” to Australia.
Climate Council chief executive Amanda McKenzie questioned the announcement when large parts of Queensland were burning and gripped by drought.
“As Australia’s climate breaks down before our eyes, driven by the pollution from fossil fuels and threatening lives, LNP Minister applauds a new coal mega-mine from a multinational he calls a ‘little Aussie battler’,” Mr Bandt wrote on Twitter.
“Matt Canavan, you are a danger to human life.”
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/senator-matthew-canavan-cops-backlash-over-tone-deaf-tweet-during-bushfires/news-story/2efed2488ee3660cc6b556e9eb7ca75e
Coal miners to blame for Queensland floods, says Australian Greens leader Bob Brown
https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/coal-miners-to-blame-for-queensland-floods-says-australian-greens-leader-bob-brown/news-story/cbfe12042fa9c4149ea3c10524f57344
Is there nothing coal miners can’t do?
Won’t anyone think of the children? And the Little Reef that Could.
And, like Good Germans under the Third Reich, Australia’s “news media” reprints this laughable propaganda made up by activists without a shred if scientific proof without question.
Even the propaganda ministry of the Chinese communist government laughs at our gullibility.
A few counterprotestes with signs “Your teachers are lying to you” would be pretty effective.
protesters, Freudian, possibly
DOesn’t matter what we say or do
nothing wil change the growing mass hysteria except results that are different to what they are expecting
climate:-
if nothing happens, then that’s because good guys are fighting evil deniers
if it gets worse, well that’s because of fossil fuel and deniers
if it gets better, then what? the good fight is winning .. never, becaus that means they have won and can stop. Never going to happen
hat eto say it,but we need the oppostie of what they are saying, a cooling is what we need, big time cooling and even if some are not happy with it, it serves the purpose of calling out the charletons
one poor outcome of this, scientists will lose more credibility that they are now
sad really .. but maybe, just maybe, we’ll get Nukular power out of it
Hark! It is very simple: continue with this febrile conspiracy belief, and condemn any party with a substantial number who believe it to the electoral fringe forever. (At least in Blessed Australia: compulsory voting is good for helping prevent stupid populist ideas get over the line.)
You all need to start a new party: the Climate Change is a Socialist Conspiracy and Other Stuff That Everyone Else is Wrong About Party. [Membership open to those with a Senior’s Card, geologists who have spent too much time in the sun, men who have been done wrong by a woman and think about it daily, and women who are married to those men.]
Oh yes, propellers on sticks work so well they don’t any subsidies.
Hang on, yes they do!
Alex, the present science , even if you believe it, suggests the economic reaction should be zilch.
Now go away and see if that wind is blowing 🙂
I bet you wake up each morning in Singapore and check to see the weather report if there’s any wind. You big time wind farmer you.
How’s dame Edna?
I don’t know why some of you guys even worry about da science. The economics fucks the warmers like Alex the wind farmer more than gang bang porn movie.
Holmes a’court’s kid is also a big time wind farmer. It’s like the new coming out for kids with wealthy parents. Go out wind farming. It’s the new subsidised crop.
Exactly. How pissweak are our traitors in Govt.
As far as I can tell the “mass hysteria” is not growing. The whole global warming schtick isn’t getting the ticket sales that it used to get, and it’s way down on the list of things people care about.
Every scare story prediction that doesn’t happen gradually turns away a few more people.
Bruce is right. They do always play the man after getting beaten a few times on the science.
Yes, it is surprising how much of this sort of romanticism is abroad in the zeitgeist. AGW is punishment for humanity’s evil ways. The call is for us all to revert to a bucolic pre-industrial life (but without the cows!) and live according to communal rules, led by the all-knowing seers of the left. We will be miraculously clothed, fed, watered and housed because the world is beautiful and nature will provide if we reduce our evil consumption enough.
AGW is a cult, morphed into a world-wide religion of peace, harmony and ever-arriving ‘cargo’ from nowhere. No more and no less than that. Those poor youngsters today barracking for a future without jobs, although like the Childrens’ Crusade of the past, they know not what they are signing up for. They bleat out their little hearts, and do so with the highest of ideals, for unformed minds are easily led, as both history and the Pied Piper myths suggest.
Bow down to Gaia and all will be well. If most of humanity dies off in the process, well, that is our just due and only the Elect and the Saved will survive. Guess who they are? The usual communists.
I like nuclear power because we can have environmentally friendly energy which will make the green loons lose their minds and also because we can have nuclear weapons too.
You hope you never need them but they might give some of our erstwhile neighbours a moment of pause.
Numerical military superiority doesn’t mean as much then.
So this is what we have come to.
Any candidate who uttered those words will get my vote. Regardless of party or views on anything else.
Yo listenin’ troughers.
Hark! Tel: no, there is no point in chasing denialism’s endless, hydra-headed, already debunked (over and over and over again) talking points and memes. You only believe your clique of contrarians, and appear way too readily convinced by their graphing skills and lack of ability to get anything disproving the reality published in proper journals.
Hence the call to “go meta”: to invite you people who cling to your conspiracies and views supported by a handful of contrarian climate science types to think to yourselves: how is it possible that the denialist points I think kill this science idea dead are not actually accepted by the vast majority of scientists, their professional bodies, religious bodies with science advisers, Communist nations, capitalist nations, nations somewhere in between, most media (except that with the same political ideology as mine), the military, and NASA?
Think deeply. Well, actually, you don’t need to think deeply at all. There is a simple explanation.
You’re wrong.
But but but the pharisees say …
Wind farming 🙂
That’s definitely the part of Climate Change™ aka Climate-Industrial Complex that appeals to latter-day or neo-Marxists and specifically it’s a transfer from the relatively poor in relatively rich countries to the relatively rich in relatively poor countries.
Those miserable self-satisfied Climate Change™ enthusiasts are not interested in the welfare of the 1.3 billion people living without any access to cheap reliable power, or if they are they preach solar panels and windmills à la ‘let them eat cake’.
Another reason for the appeal of CC™ to neo-Marxists is that it offers a similar historical determinism to the old-fashioned variety except that instead of a guaranteed future utopia if their plans are followed, now it’s a future dystopia if they aren’t — whereas a dreadful dystopia is the inevitable result of both versions.
“It isn’t just these one off low points that are the issue as battery storage could solve those short instances.”
for 80% of 5.5GW? I dont think so
Hark!
We in Heaven lack genitalia, otherwise we’d say “what a wank”.
tel “As far as I can tell the “mass hysteria” is not growing. The whole global warming schtick isn’t getting the ticket sales that it used to get, and it’s way down on the list of things people care about.”
except the 200 schools whose kids emptied out to protest about climate change
it’s not going backwards, it is progressing .. we’ve lost a PM who was determined to go that way, now a resignation from the party in parliament
don’t know about you, but I see and here it every day on the increase
Harks, you’re the best NPC’er who’s climbed the wall (like in WW Z).
Let’s go wind farming. 🙂
May 7, 2014
‘600 page litany of doom’: Weather Channel Co-Founder John Coleman
‘When the temperature data could no longer be bent to support global warming, they switched to climate change and now blame every weather and climate event on CO2 despite the hard, cold fact that the “radiative forcing” theory they built their claims on has totally failed to verify.’
‘
The current bad science is all based on a theory that the increase in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere from the exhaust of the burning of fossil fuels leads to a dramatic increase in “the greenhouse effect” causing temperatures to skyrocket uncontrollably.
This theory has failed to verify and is obviously dead wrong. But the politically funded and agenda driven scientists who have built their careers on this theory and live well on the 2.6 billion dollars of year of Federal grants for global warming/climate change research cling to this theory and bend the data spread to support the glorified claims in their reports and papers.’
+1
Well done!
I must admit, after thinking about, Alex is correct. We need to do lots more wind farming. :-0
Since WWII, scientific inquiry has increasingly merged with the goals of power and profit.
Thomas Kuhn portrayed scientific activity not as an openminded philosophical quest but as puzzlesolving — the extension and application of existing paradigms.
Kuhn argued that being a scientist involved obedience to “dogma” and a narrowing of perception. Science remained, of course, the most reliable knowledge we had, but whatever moral authority might follow from regarding science as uniquely free of prejudice was no longer available.
One consequence is that a great deal of scientific inquiry has merged with institutions whose goals are presumed to include profit and power, not the disinterested search for truth—and certainly not moral uplift.
Nor does the new scientism solve the long-standing problem of whom to trust.
If the disinterestedness and selflessness of scientists can be no more relied on than that of bankers, then scientific conclusions should be no more trusted than financial derivatives
http://bostonreview.net/steven-shapin-scientism-virtue
Science Has Spoken: Global Warming Is a Myth by Arthur B. Robinson and Zachary W. Robinson
https://stephenschneider.stanford.edu/Publications/PDF_Papers/RobinsonAndRobinson.pdf
It’d give more targets for hurricanes! The ones on Puerto Rico look rather sad.
So do the solar panels – this article is from yesterday:
What Could Take the Shine Off of Solar? A Waste Problem
Fun pics. Not only were the panels blown around like confetti but they’re so worthless for recycling no one wants to clean the mess up.
There’s an irony about the climatistas pushing wind and solar so hard despite them being unworkable for stable grid electricity. They say that extremely extreme weather is due to CO2 emissions. For some reason they haven’t worked out that the extremely extreme weather is going to trash all those solar panels and wind turbines they are building at such great cost. Then trash them all over again right after they’re expensively rebuilt. And etc.
Good thing global warming hasn’t actually happening for decades or they’d be in a pickle.
Environmentalism as Religion by Michael Crichton
I studied anthropology in college, and one of the things I learned was that certain human social structures always reappear. They can’t be eliminated from society. One of those structures is religion.
Today, one of the most powerful religions in the Western World is environmentalism. Environmentalism seems to be the religion of choice for urban atheists. Why do I say it’s a religion? Well, just look at the beliefs. If you look carefully, you see that environmentalism is in fact a perfect 21st century remapping of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and myths.
There’s an initial Eden, a paradise, a state of grace and unity with nature, there’s a fall from grace into a state of pollution as a result of eating from the tree of knowledge, and as a result of our actions there is a judgment day coming for us all. We are all energy sinners, doomed to die, unless we seek salvation, which is now called sustainability. Sustainability is salvation in the church of the environment. Just as organic food is its communion, that pesticide-free wafer that the right people with the right beliefs, imbibe.
Eden, the fall of man, the loss of grace, the coming doomsday—these are deeply held mythic structures. They are profoundly conservative beliefs. They may even be hard-wired in the brain, for all I know. I certainly don’t want to talk anybody out of them, as I don’t want to talk anybody out of a belief that Jesus Christ is the son of God who rose from the dead. But the reason I don’t want to talk anybody out of these beliefs is that I know that I can’t talk anybody out of them. These are not facts that can be argued. These are issues of faith.
And so it is, sadly, with environmentalism. Increasingly it seems facts aren’t necessary, because the tenets of environmentalism are all about belief. It’s about whether you are going to be a sinner, or saved. Whether you are going to be one of the people on the side of salvation, or on the side of doom. Whether you are going to be one of us, or one of them.
What about salvation, sustainability, and judgment day? What about the coming environmental doom from fossil fuels and global warming, if we all don’t get down on our knees and conserve every day?
Well, it’s interesting. You may have noticed that something has been left off the doomsday list, lately. Although the preachers of environmentalism have been yelling about population for fifty years, over the last decade world population seems to be taking an unexpected turn. Fertility rates are falling almost everywhere. As a result, over the course of my lifetime the thoughtful predictions for total world population have gone from a high of 20 billion, to 15 billion, to 11 billion (which was the UN estimate around 1990) to now 9 billion, and soon, perhaps less. There are some who think that world population will peak in 2050 and then start to decline. There are some who predict we will have fewer people in 2100 than we do today. Is this a reason to rejoice, to say halleluiah?
Okay, so, the preachers made a mistake. They got one prediction wrong; they’re human. So what. Unfortunately, it’s not just one prediction. It’s a whole slew of them. We are running out of oil. We are running out of all natural resources. Paul Ehrlich: 60 million Americans will die of starvation in the 1980s. Forty thousand species become extinct every year. Half of all species on the planet will be extinct by 2000. And on and on and on.
With so many past failures, you might think that environmental predictions would become more cautious. But not if it’s a religion. Remember, the nut on the sidewalk carrying the placard that predicts the end of the world doesn’t quit when the world doesn’t end on the day he expects. He just changes his placard, sets a new doomsday date, and goes back to walking the streets. One of the defining features of religion is that your beliefs are not troubled by facts, because they have nothing to do with facts.
This climate troll is a real dickhead:
Don’t ruin a good NPC hammering for the rest of us, Cronkite.
Excellent point. There’s never been a nuclear power station destroyed by extreme weather.
So let me get this straight. I’m not allowed to get my Christianity exclusively from Christian revelation anymore. I’m not a real Christian until I renounce my independent belief in climate change. Right?
And we haven’t seen the worst of what Alexander Downer did in collusion with Clintons and Obamas in the run up to the 2016 US elections. No wonder Malcolm rushed in front of cameras to implore us not to panic as soon as election results were known.
I still think that Australia as a whole will pay for this skullduggery when Trump gets around to it.
Harken Now
#2875884, posted on November 30, 2018 at 2:14 pm
Grow up.
Oh, and go and actually read the content of those web pages and blogs and graphs you denigrate, I mean actually read them.
You might actually learn something.
BTW, good posts in rebuttal, max. Thanks.
Not just secular world, the religious world is in league with its enemies. Just look at what Pope Frankie is concerned about, it’s climate change and not people’s immortal souls.
When men of God refuse to do the right thing God has to look for others to do his work. At the moment Trump and a few other statesmen are at least heading in the right direction. Ironic really that a man universally referred to as a vulgarian does more for Christianity than the holier-than-thou hypocrites who want to tell everyone what sort of a car would Jesus drive.
Alex, Can we start up a combo farm? I reckon a carbon and wind farm combo could be a massive producer. A veritable god mine.
Enjoyed a wonderful afternoon aboard the ESS Earnslaw on Lake Wakatipu in NZ yesterday. Two triple expansion 250 horse power steam engines consuming 1 tonne of coal per hour… its fantastic.
You can do that on Earth these days!
Maybe the scientific method will come out ahead after all, let’s see what Darwin has to say.
Global warming and the global ‘migration’ (invasion) push are part of an obviously orchestrated plan to end the ‘West’ (and the Christian West) and end white nations.
This isn’t even up for debate. It is axiomatic and undeniable.
Crossie
#2876092, posted on November 30, 2018 at 8:20 pm
Not just secular world, the religious world is in league with its enemies. Just look at what Pope Frankie is concerned about, it’s climate change and not people’s immortal souls.
True. L’il Frank lamented the death of Castro. Say no more. This ray of light from Brazil is a welcome relief from the darkness.