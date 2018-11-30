World energy outlook double-talk

h/t various people who have posted this link in comments, it describes a report that is supposed to describe how well the unreliable industry is going but that calls for a lot of spin. It is hard to extract the most important figures and I am trusting the cynical writer of this commentary.

Amid hundreds of graphs, charts and tables in the latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) released last week by the International Energy Agency, there is one fundamental piece of information that you have to work out for yourself: the percentage of total global primary energy demand provided by wind and solar. The answer is 1.1 per cent. The policy mountains have laboured and brought forth not just a mouse, but — as the report reluctantly acknowledges — an enormously disruptive mouse.