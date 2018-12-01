Countdown to Christmas I

An old favourite.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Strictly, libertarianism is only a philosophy of government. It does not offer a vision of the good or moral life. A libertarian can, in theory, hold any social belief they like. All they have to do is oppose the government forcing those beliefs on others.
OMG, you mean the ‘Festive Season’.
An old Cattalaxy standard 🌲🎄🎄
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-I1CfiIRz6Y
Cletus t Judd, Grandpa got runned over by a John Deere.
“Grandpa got runned over by a John Deere
Walking home from the Moose Lodge Christmas Eve
Now you can say there’s no such thing as Santa
But after suing John Deere, I believe…
He’d been a-guzzlin’ old Jack Daniels
And smokin’ that wacky weed-
He mixed it with his medication
And run off with some bleach-blonde named Bernice
When we found him Christmas mornin’
We thought he had a heart attack
But he had tar prints on his forehead
And incriminatin’ hickies on his neck
(ON HIS WHAT???)
CHORUS
But we’re all ashamed of Grandpa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfQAcu2b-OI
Banjo versus guitar.
Dueling Jingle Bells.
Top Stuff!