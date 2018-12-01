Green Energy Markets in Fantasyland

Apparently you can make this stuff up.
Renewable generation installation has accelerated to such an extent it is on track to provide almost 80 per cent of the electricity market by 2030, according to research from consultancy Green Energy Markets.
Key points:
•Rooftop solar installations are up 76pc on this time last year
•By end of the year rooftop solar capacity will exceed that of the closed Hazelwood power station
•Renewable financing faces big challenges from the likely collapse of power prices.
It’s always 2030.
Now why is that?
How about cloudy days and nights?
If Australians can’t see through this shit they deserve all they get.
The only thing they never point out is the difference between ‘nameplate capacity and ‘capacity factor‘, the latter which represents the true ability to deliver electricity.
Bemused, they also never point out the huge RET subsidies paid to all renewables generators by domestic and small business consumers. Typically, a wind or solar farm gets a 100% subsidy! Take a look at their annual reports – e.g. Hepburn Wind. What a scam.
Renewable financing faces big challenges from the likely collapse of power prices.
They really are dimwits.
The second dot point is a no brainer if Hazelwood is shut.
Given the total energy generated yesterday by wind and solar was <2% of that how many electric windmills and solar panels must Australians own and install before we prevent our first drought?
All those brainwashed children in Victoria couldn't answer that question either, nor could their green teachers
And if you look at their bottom line after scrapping the RET, assuming that the wholesale price remains around $80 mWh, then they’re borderline unviable as an ongoing business concern.
Their gross proffit is 90% of their RET revenue. They in effect pay no net taxes. Tax hoovering rent seekers.
What if we collapse the toxic Nazi hatemonger regime that is western industrial civilisation and genocide all anglosphere culture and wipe the English language from the face of the earth ?.
Then find out climate change wasn’t really a thing?.
Isn’t any excuse to progress global and eternal Tyranny justified?.
The Stalinist revolutionary cadres that are the wymynsys indoctrinated children of today are brainwashed into the groupthink that genocide of the Anglosphere is the only way to create a global workers paradise, any excuse will do.
Royal commission into Australian education becoming a political indoctrination weapon for the death of all free living peoples, and failing to produce children with wisdom.
“We teach them to live safely as communists, so communism can be safe for a thousand years”.
The libs are about to be wiped from the face of the earth, so launching a handful of royal commissions as landmines for shorten is the way to go.
Comrades
“By end of the year rooftop solar capacity will exceed that of the closed Hazelwood power station”
Are they just plain stupid or just lying and be deceptive? The comparison is apples and oranges. If they want to compare the two how many GWh are produced by bothe systems over a year.
Capacity is not delivery. Solar might get somewhere near capacity for a few hours around lunchtime on an ideal day, but mostly it never reaches anything like capacity and total energy delivery is greatly reduced. Then there is that whole sunset thing. Meanwhile Hazelwood would spin 24×7 for 50 years.
Their gross proffit is 90% of their RET revenue.
Even that makes new build increasingly uneconomic because the wind and solar guys built on the best sites first. As more and more wind and solar farms get built they have to be on increasingly inferior sites. So the yield falls but the capital cost doesn’t.
On the other hand they get subsidies for the capital cost too, so we taxpayers get both ends of our candles burned.
Royal commission into power prices.
Would the billionaires donating to progress the genocide of western industrial civilisation allow a royal commission into why power prices are being used to topple western industry?.
Comrades.
How long can they keep this up? It’s like living in a Kafkaesque nightmare.
Until the whole scheme collapses in a few years time when constant blackouts become the norm and electricity become a luxury item rather than a necessity.
H B
“How long can they keep this up? It’s like living in a Kafkaesque nightmare.”
Till sometime after the blood has congealed in the gutters. Once they have killed / imprisoned / exiled all the competent people to get to “Year Zero” (Mk 2+), it’s back to the stone-age for the survivors, at least until culturally confident “settlers / migrants” clean the place out thorough;y.
That is what I think will need to happen as well. Also Qld and NSW withdrawing from the NEG will also force the issue as well. I can’t see Qld’ers sitting around and wanting to share power with states who are always in deficit like SA and Vic.
Bemused:
I have recently put in solar panels with plate capacity of 6.6Kwh. I’m on western side of Brisbane, so plenty of sun, panels face North.Best generation I’ve seen at any given time is a touch over 5000 watts this would be ideal conditions, blazing sun, temp 30C in the shade, funny thing is as it gets hotter the panels efficiency drops off!!! Cost 5 grand, I’m with Origin at present and they charge me 7 cents per day for their smart meter, how’s that for a nice little earner for them, cuts down their feed in tariff some what.
Me neither.
Qld still aiming for 50% renewable power (Feb 2017)
So Queensland has decided to fix that problem by having their very own blackouts!
One more power plant closure and NSW will join the deficit list, then it will be Qld alone building the electrical equivalent to Trump’s border wall.
France’s gilets jaunes have shown us the way, closely followed by Belgium’s. Take to the streets in high vis and paralyse the eco-crats and eco-leeches! #Jesuisgiletjaune!
‘on track to provide almost 80 per cent of the electricity market by 2030’
Laughable, but tragic. The only way this will be true is if, and when, we are all burning gum trees to stay warm in our caves and whirlies. Green heaven, in other words.
BoyfromTottenham
Most renewable companies are subsidy farms with a sideline in electricity generation.