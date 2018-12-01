Green Energy Markets in Fantasyland

Apparently you can make this stuff up.

Renewable generation installation has accelerated to such an extent it is on track to provide almost 80 per cent of the electricity market by 2030, according to research from consultancy Green Energy Markets.

Key points:

•Rooftop solar installations are up 76pc on this time last year

•By end of the year rooftop solar capacity will exceed that of the closed Hazelwood power station

•Renewable financing faces big challenges from the likely collapse of power prices.