Open Forum: December 1, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, December 1, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Open Forum: December 1, 2018

  2. zyconoclast
    #2876237, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Brexit: Cross-party bid to stop ‘no-deal’

    A cross-party group of MPs will use next month’s landmark Brexit vote to try to ensure the UK cannot leave the EU without a deal.

    They want to amend the “meaningful vote” motion to rule out “no deal”.

    The BBC understands Conservative, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrat, Plaid Cymru and Green politicians are involved.

    MPs are due to vote on the prime minister’s Brexit agreement with the EU on 11 December.

    Theresa May has repeatedly said voting the deal down would risk a “no-deal” Brexit.

    But amendments being discussed in Westminster would seek to rule that out. Several sources told the BBC they think such an amendment is the only one that could command a majority.

    It would not be legally binding, but a source said if MPs back the amendment it would be a clear “expression of parliamentary opinion”.

    Another source says it would “knock out” leaving the EU without a deal as a realistic option.

    A third source said there was a “growing consensus” against a “no-deal” Brexit.

  4. mh
    #2876239, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Mundine KO’d 1min 30s.

    🤪🥊

  5. zyconoclast
    #2876240, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

    So we have chocolate flake and snowflake.

    Trump Judicial Nominee Set To Fail Amid Voter Suppression Charges

    South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — the lone African-American Republican in the Senate — sealed Farr’s fate by saying on Thursday that he opposed the nomination. His opposition, along with Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake and all Senate Democrats, means there is not enough support for the nomination to go forward.

    Farr is President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, and had been under scrutiny for defending a controversial voter ID law and other possible suppression of black voters in that state. A Justice Department memo obtained by the Washington Post this week detailed voter suppression efforts aimed at African-Americans during the 1990 campaign of the late Sen. Jesse Helms, R-N.C., for which Farr was the top lawyer.

  6. Indolent
    #2876241, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Another source says it would “knock out” leaving the EU without a deal as a realistic option.

    Perfect – for the remainers. The EU will refuse to come to any reasonable agreement and they’ll be stuck there forever. So much for democracy.

  7. Elle
    #2876243, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Am I the only girl in the top ten?

  8. JC
    #2876244, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:12 am

    No Elle. There’s a few ahead of you.

  10. zyconoclast
    #2876246, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Millennials projected to overtake Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation

    Millennials are on the cusp of surpassing Baby Boomers as the nation’s largest living adult generation, according to population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2016 (the latest date for which population estimates are available), Millennials, whom we define as ages 20 to 35 in 2016, numbered 71 million, and Boomers (ages 52 to 70) numbered 74 million. Millennials are expected to overtake Boomers in population in 2019 as their numbers swell to 73 million and Boomers decline to 72 million. Generation X (ages 36 to 51 in 2016) is projected to pass the Boomers in population by 2028.

  11. mh
    #2876248, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    #USMCA

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1068491952696557575?s=20

    The 3 leaders talking about the new NAFTA deal. Trump’s body language not good. But then he is standingd next to Justin Trudeau..

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2876250, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Am I the only girl in the top ten?

    Depends.

    How big are your boobs?

  13. m0nty
    #2876252, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Generation X (ages 36 to 51 in 2016) is projected to pass the Boomers in population by 2028.

    Die you bastards.

  14. Elle
    #2876253, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:33 am

    How big are your boobs?

    Am I in a frat house?

    Bouncy.

    Bed soon.

  15. mh
    #2876254, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:33 am

    ESPN
    ESPN
    @espn
    ·
    13m
    It took Jeff Horn less than two minutes to knock out Anthony Mundine in their middleweight bout.

    https://twitter.com/espn/status/1068494547662110720?s=20

    (Video)

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2876255, posted on December 1, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Die you bastards.

    What’s the matter, oh Fascist hyena? No big inheritance from your Boomer parents?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.