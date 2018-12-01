Liberty Quote
The worship of the state is the worship of force. There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. The worst evils which mankind ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: December 1, 2018
1
Brexit: Cross-party bid to stop ‘no-deal’
A cross-party group of MPs will use next month’s landmark Brexit vote to try to ensure the UK cannot leave the EU without a deal.
They want to amend the “meaningful vote” motion to rule out “no deal”.
The BBC understands Conservative, Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrat, Plaid Cymru and Green politicians are involved.
MPs are due to vote on the prime minister’s Brexit agreement with the EU on 11 December.
Theresa May has repeatedly said voting the deal down would risk a “no-deal” Brexit.
But amendments being discussed in Westminster would seek to rule that out. Several sources told the BBC they think such an amendment is the only one that could command a majority.
It would not be legally binding, but a source said if MPs back the amendment it would be a clear “expression of parliamentary opinion”.
Another source says it would “knock out” leaving the EU without a deal as a realistic option.
A third source said there was a “growing consensus” against a “no-deal” Brexit.
Podium?
Mundine KO’d 1min 30s.
🤪🥊
So we have chocolate flake and snowflake.
Trump Judicial Nominee Set To Fail Amid Voter Suppression Charges
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — the lone African-American Republican in the Senate — sealed Farr’s fate by saying on Thursday that he opposed the nomination. His opposition, along with Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake and all Senate Democrats, means there is not enough support for the nomination to go forward.
Farr is President Trump’s nominee to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, and had been under scrutiny for defending a controversial voter ID law and other possible suppression of black voters in that state. A Justice Department memo obtained by the Washington Post this week detailed voter suppression efforts aimed at African-Americans during the 1990 campaign of the late Sen. Jesse Helms, R-N.C., for which Farr was the top lawyer.
Perfect – for the remainers. The EU will refuse to come to any reasonable agreement and they’ll be stuck there forever. So much for democracy.
Am I the only girl in the top ten?
No Elle. There’s a few ahead of you.
JC!
Millennials projected to overtake Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation
Millennials are on the cusp of surpassing Baby Boomers as the nation’s largest living adult generation, according to population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2016 (the latest date for which population estimates are available), Millennials, whom we define as ages 20 to 35 in 2016, numbered 71 million, and Boomers (ages 52 to 70) numbered 74 million. Millennials are expected to overtake Boomers in population in 2019 as their numbers swell to 73 million and Boomers decline to 72 million. Generation X (ages 36 to 51 in 2016) is projected to pass the Boomers in population by 2028.
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
#USMCA
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1068491952696557575?s=20
The 3 leaders talking about the new NAFTA deal. Trump’s body language not good. But then he is standingd next to Justin Trudeau..
Depends.
How big are your boobs?
Die you bastards.
How big are your boobs?
Am I in a frat house?
Bouncy.
Bed soon.
ESPN
ESPN
@espn
·
13m
It took Jeff Horn less than two minutes to knock out Anthony Mundine in their middleweight bout.
https://twitter.com/espn/status/1068494547662110720?s=20
(Video)
What’s the matter, oh Fascist hyena? No big inheritance from your Boomer parents?