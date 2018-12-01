Peter Baldwin on identity politics and free speech

Peter Baldwin is the convenor of the Blackheath (Blue Mountains) Philosophy Forum. In the 1970s he was excited by the New Left and later as a member of the left faction in the NSW ALP he was seriously bashed by a rival faction.

Lately he has taken a stand against identity politics and this is the second in a series of papers that he is writing.

The main aim of this article is to underscore the gravity of the longer-term threat to free speech in nominally free Western societies arising from the digitalization of communication, the dominance of a few social media corporations, and disturbing evidence that the ideology of identity politics has engendered a growing antipathy to free and open debate of contentious issues within these vastly powerful and largely unaccountable organisations.