I have dwelt on the 45-40 party room tally when Malcolm was finally booted and have often wondered whether the score was actually: Skeptics 45 – Idiots and Buffoons 40.
In the light of all this, what am I to make of the following?
Cabinet Minister Kelly O’Dwyer has told colleagues the Liberals are widely regarded as “homophobic, anti-women, climate-change deniers” during a crisis meeting of federal Victorian MPs.
As far as the first two of the three go, I am in complete agreement with this:
Assistant Treasurer Stuart Robert, a Queensland Liberal MP, said he had seen no evidence the Liberal Party was homophobic, anti-women or stacked with climate-change deniers.
As for the third, Ms O’Dwyer and Mr Robert have precisely identified the problem. Why isn’t the party stacked with climate change deniers, that is, why isn’t it stacked with people with enough common sense to recognise idiocy when it is right before their eyes?
These are some of the most politically incompetent people I have ever seen in politics. What do they stand for? What do they care about so much that they are willing to sink their own ship rather than help it sail onwards? Wreckers and saboteurs without an ounce of policy sense. Do they really believe that if Malcolm can’t be PM, then they would rather ruin the chances for the Libs at the next election, that it would be preferable for the ALP to be in government rather than themselves?
The party membership seems not to be quite in synch with Mzzzzz O’Dwyer, at least according to Peter van Onselen today:
Seriously, who’d vote for them? (Oz, paywalled)
Why, you could tell a Liberal Party rank and file member was coming up the street by the excessive hair and the way their knuckles are dragging behind them along the footpath. PvO should come up with a name for these awful recalcitrant people. Perhaps ‘deplorables’ would work Peter?
Dunno about them.
But Electricity Bill is required medicine.
If you’re at the poker table, and cannot pick the sucker, the sucker is you.
Kelly O’Dwyer is the problem.
The donor class of Homo Davos, the billionaire traders and developers that profit from packing australias cities tighter and higher with consumption machines, grasping billions in short term personal superprofits while socialising the multiple trillions of dollars of liabilities to be dealt with in the smoking ruins down the track.
These billionaire donors have bought the godless and curdled souls of the most corrupt political class of lickspittles poor bastard australia has ever seen.
The Rum Corps were Gentlemen.
Todays One Party State Chum Corps are slavering orcs, feasting on the carcasses of the free living folk they have sold out into eternal godless commo slavery.
Comrades.
I handed out HTVs for O’Dwyer when she replaced Costello. Don’t I feel like a dill.
whatever his merits – and I think there are many – his advocacy for Ms O’Dwyer will surely rank as one of Costello’s most inept decisions.
I was a manufacturer employing lots of people when Whitlam came to power so you can understand my deep visceral contempt and loathing for the ALP. However in the last election I preferenced them ahead of O’Dwyer and will do so again. Last time it was a protest vote but hopefully next year it will help get rid of her. What difference will one more seat make in a landslide? If we’re going to be screwed we might as well get some satisfaction out of it.
If the Liberal Party truly is a ‘broad church’, how can it’s base be so narrow, reactionary and out of touch?
If Labour and the Greens are examples of a “broad church,” then I’ll eat my hat!
When was the last time you heard a pollie from those parties stepping out of the party line?
Know the feeling. Even more so I would think for those who volunteered for Banks.
A ‘broad church’ doesn’t mean that the members include rabid Green-Left and Labor supporters. It means that it has (or should have) a broad range of people with predominantly conservative beliefs and ideals, where those beliefs and ideals can have differing levels of importance/priority.
If you believe that universal suffrage and democracy lead to people to elect honest politicians, than I can say you are crazy.
Pareto law will tell you that 80% of people are easy pray for demagogues.
First job of politicians is his reelection.
George Orwell — ‘A people that elect corrupt politicians, demagogs, thieves and traitors are not victims… but accomplices’
Yes but many of these Libs purported to be something that they were not.
It is far too late to ponder the Why?
The question is, as it has been for quite some time: What now?
Apathy emasculates.
Apparently so. The two major factions in the Liberal Party are each looking forward to spending their first term in opposition purging the other from the party whilst Bill Shorten completes the ruination of Australia.
Bingo!
The curious thing is one side wants to be just like the ALP and the other faction wants to support the half of Australia that has no major party representing them right now.
If they want to be like the ALP why don’t they join that party?
My thoughts exactly.
Alexander the great – I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.
And Australia is a nation of sheep led by a goat.
My youngest and husband are Greenies Extraordinaire on Climate Change and Renewables
As Bill Shorten and Labor/Greens destroy Australia, the young of today will learn what real misery is, especially as their expected inheritance is destroyed by Wealth Taxes and Death Duties
Pure Misery awaits the Millennials, and X and Y generations
Deloitte Millennial Survey 2018 – the Australian cut
Are millennials losing faith in business?
Australian millennials remain uneasy about the future: worried about terrorism, robots taking their jobs, and unemployment generally, and they have little confidence in the ability of business or politicians to help them.
or
We have got it all wrong on Millennials – Roy Morgan Research
Jul 26, 2018 – When it comes to house and home, close to one in five Millennials from China own their home outright, compared to one in eight Australian-born Millennials. Across the board, a greater percentage of Asian-born Millennials are light spenders compared to Australian-born Millennials.
It’s about me not us …. once it was about us but with the passage of time and a very good superannuation it has become about me …. is this a surprise ? … the surprise is that we keep going to the “politics” well expecting water and rarely get anything ….and when there is some water we find someone’s put holes in the bucket so we can get very little out …
If they want to be like the ALP why don’t they join that party?
Because they don’t have the trade union connections to get their snouts in the Parliamentary trough via the ALP.
Put it another way, they want a political career but can’t fit into the ALP culcha.
A broad church can only mean from different walks of life.
A church has the one philosophy.
If you have a political party filled with people who have differing political views and ideology, and in the Liberals case, extremely different, you don’t have a broad church, you don’t even have a political party.
As the Liberals will soon find out
At the moment their broad church, is not just non denominational, it’s more of a mosque, a synagogue, and a buddist temple, and a heathen wicker sacrificial site trying to call itself a broad Christian church.
A pathetic term.
If the government was full of ‘climate change deniers’, why are they still forcing consumers to subsidise renewables to the tune of billions of dollars? Why is it their policy to use taxpayer funds to subsidise new renewable projects? Why are we still in the Paris Agreement? etc etc
The facile argument that the Liberals are too ‘far Right’ falls over pretty quickly when you look at this government’s actual policies. Whether it’s free speech, record government spending, increasing taxation, yet more financial regulation, the ABC, the NBN, the NDIS, and subsidising the crap out of childcare, health and education, there’s not a single ‘Right wing’ policy to be found.
Like whores under a street light, they’re brazen about selling their services.
https://pstate.com.au/people/michael-photios/
and if you’re interested in a bit of green kink and can pay, satisfaction guaranteed.
https://pstate.com.au/industries/energy-resources-agriculture-environment
That such an influence peddler operates so brazenly, shaping and stacking policy for his own betterment, is the first charge against the Liberals. That they will do nothing about it is an indictment of everything else they profess to stand for.
They’re climate change denier deniers?
The “left” wouldn’t stand for one minute the “right” telling them how to run their party, or lecturing them on the composition of it.
So why should the conservative or right side of politics have to put up with it?
Many of those who prefer Turnbull as PM would never actually vote for his party (even with him as leader), yet those same people have the arrogance to want to dictate the make-up of the Liberal party!