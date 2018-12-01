I have dwelt on the 45-40 party room tally when Malcolm was finally booted and have often wondered whether the score was actually: Skeptics 45 – Idiots and Buffoons 40.

In the light of all this, what am I to make of the following?

Cabinet Minister Kelly O’Dwyer has told colleagues the Liberals are widely regarded as “homophobic, anti-women, climate-change deniers” during a crisis meeting of federal Victorian MPs.

As far as the first two of the three go, I am in complete agreement with this:

Assistant Treasurer Stuart Robert, a Queensland Liberal MP, said he had seen no evidence the Liberal Party was homophobic, anti-women or stacked with climate-change deniers.

As for the third, Ms O’Dwyer and Mr Robert have precisely identified the problem. Why isn’t the party stacked with climate change deniers, that is, why isn’t it stacked with people with enough common sense to recognise idiocy when it is right before their eyes?

These are some of the most politically incompetent people I have ever seen in politics. What do they stand for? What do they care about so much that they are willing to sink their own ship rather than help it sail onwards? Wreckers and saboteurs without an ounce of policy sense. Do they really believe that if Malcolm can’t be PM, then they would rather ruin the chances for the Libs at the next election, that it would be preferable for the ALP to be in government rather than themselves?