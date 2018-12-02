Catallaxy Literary Awards Christmas Present Suggestions

It is a sad fact that neither of my books made it into the finals of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards this year. Given who the Prime Minister was at the time, and the subject matter of the books, I was not entirely surprised, but nevertheless disappointed. Still, it is not too late for you to turn these publications into just the right sort of Christmas gift for just the right sort of friends and relations.

The book that explains the election of Donald Trump as president is The Art of the Impossible. It was the complete collection of my assembled blog posts that began in July 2015 and through to the day of the American election in 2016.

Rightly, wrongly, I think there is no book like it to explain why and how PDT became president. And because it was written day-by-day through the election campaign by someone who actually wanted PDT to become president, it tells a story in a way that can never again be told, with all the tension and the deep uncertainty that came with following the events as they happened and where the alternative was Hillary Clinton.

Also not short-listed in the Children’s Literature section by the former PM was my Economics for Infants illustrated by the enormously talented Liam Capello.

This one at least won’t make you any enemies if you give it to their children, but whether it ever gets to their children once their parents have read it through is another story. One of the few pro-capitalist, free market children’s book anywhere. And if you read it, you will see why it could never make it past the adjudicators at the PMLAs. For children eight or older, but there is no upper age limit for which the book might not be instructive.