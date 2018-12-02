Getting to young people: Generation Liberty at IPA

Movement at the IPA station, there is a national coordinator of Generation Liberty including campus coordinators. Renee Gorman has moved on from campus agitation at the Uni of Sydney to the hive in Melbourne to organize nationwide action. At the 30 minute mark of this podcast she is talking about her plans and aspirations.
The capitalist process, not by coincidence but by virtue of its mechanism, progressively raises the standard of life of the masses.— Joseph Schumpeter
