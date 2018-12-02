John Adams: Stage four cancer

Liberty Quote
A man’s liberties are none the less aggressed upon because those who coerce him do so in the belief that he will be benefited.— Herbert Spencer


And what treatment will the patient accept?
Anyone got a suggestion for those who are not in debt? And who have a few million in liquid assets? And who have various non-liquid assets such as a home and holiday home and vehicles and boats and such all paid off.
OK. Gold looks good, but it’s heavy, and needs to be discretely stashed out of govt reach. A few big bars and lots of smaller ones (say 1 oz) . But what else?
Please consider the possibility that, should there be a mass collapse, govts may confiscate (or freeze) anything held in banks or funds (super and all other), deposit boxes or whatever.
So…what to do?
If everything goes belly up, anybody that appears to have prepped for the downturn will be declared unsound and the State will have them beaten to death and their prepping distributed to the party faithful.
The true wealth will be having sixty military age cousins living close enough to you to riot on your behalf if the State sends around inspectors, true wealth will mean being able to join in with your sixty military age cousins to loot the stale pale male preppers that had the privilige to stack something away for hard times.
Get your dentistry work up to date, check your appendix and tonsils, breed up a tribe of loyal fighters and build an online identity that is passionately progressive so when they go looking for proof you are sound you can point to a history of trolling Nazis.
Comrades.
Went to the pub last night and had an old lefty friend[ good public service job] buy me a beer and take me away for a quiet chat, her cousin with a good job in a big bank head office had just told her to get out of property and she was worried about her super.
You can’t say it is too late to change your voting history now, can you?.
When even relentless boosters on the cat are telling anecdotes about the property market going tight, nobody can see where the next leg of the Ponzi upwards comes from.
If Ponzis dont boom they do the other thing.
Comrades.
Gold is useful in small lots, or “Taels” as some in Asia call them.
HOWEVER the stuff is only worth the current agreed price /barter value. You cannot eat it, use it for defence or as general medicine.
An old friend told me years ago that the ONLY “commodities” of lasting and universal value were:
1. Small-arms ammunition; correctly stored.
2. Water purification and storage equipment.
3. Non-perishable pharmaceuticals and medical necessities.
4. Protective clothing.
ALL ELSE is, as they say in the classics, vanity.
Bruce. I already have lots of that stuff here and there, where no-one will accidentally find it.
The question really revolves around a total breakdown of the economy, and in law and order…..and then
the eventual (maybe) return to some sort of normality. Food etc gets you through the initial chaos, and then what?
How to store a few million bucks so’s it will remain worth a few million bucks?
Civil asset forfeiture is a legal process that allows the government to seize assets and cash from citizens without any due process or judicial oversight.
You don’t even have to be charged with a crime. You are assumed guilty unless you can somehow prove your innocence.
Of course, not everyone has this ability… if you aren’t local, state, or federal law enforcement, this is called stealing, and you go to prison.
A 2015 report showed that law enforcement used civil asset forfeiture to steal more from US residents than every thief, robber, and burglar in America combined.
The Indiana Solicitor General was arguing in favor of civil asset forfeiture when Justice Stephen Breyer asked him a hypothetical.
Breyer asked, if a state needs revenue, could it force someone to forfeit their Bugatti, Mercedes, or Ferrari for speeding? Even if they were going just 5 miles per hour over the speed limit?
And the utterly appalling answer from the Indiana Solicitor General was, yes.
That’s right… the official government position is that they can steal any amount of your property in “connection” with any crime whatsoever, no matter how trivial the crime may be… even exceeding the speed limit by 5 miles per hour.
This is how overbearing and authoritarian the government has become in the land of the free.
This is how much power your local cop has… and the power only grows as you go to state, and federal officials.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-01/government-now-wants-seize-your-car-going-5mph-over-limit
I don’t hear anything there that would mean anything to anyone who doesn’t understand why such debt levels are bad, what it could lead to and what the corrective actions could be.
It’s time to stop speaking in riddles.
“Please consider the possibility that, should there be a mass collapse, govts may confiscate (or freeze) anything held in banks or funds (super and all other), deposit boxes or whatever.”
what happened in Iceland, Ireland, Cyprus ,Greece , Venezuela … will happen all over the world life goes on, some win some lose, Venezuela
https://au.news.yahoo.com/utterly-disgraceful-new-video-shows-desperate-fight-baby-formula-015002460.html
This is how hard looters will go just to buy stuff they can sell for a profit. Imagine the days of the credit unwinding and the end of the dogbox apartment Ponzi.
Good locks, window shutters and try to get it so they can’t burn you out.
What effect will the union mafia pary s plan to scrub negative gearing , increase taxes on the wealthy , (the taxpaying workers),destroying industry , depriving people of electricity and increasing migrant numbers to ensure perpetual left voter numbers that ensure power remains in globalist communist hands .
Be an interesting display of utter ineptitude and malice . If that doesnt start a bloody y revolution humanity is doomed ,the globalist communist fascists must be extterminated like hitlers socialist fascists ,their soul mates . It has gone too far this crrap and must be ended , who do these bastards think they are , God ?
When I finished paying my mortgage I rang up and asked when they were sending me the deeds that the land was in my name (not real ownership, just Torrens Title but still worth something). They said they were planning to keep it in their name and I should just leave the account open and they would have everything for safe keeping. You actually have to pay a bunch extra to get them to give it over.
Now how many people are stilling on the trailing end of a mortgage owing perhaps 10% or less of the current day market value of their house? Quite a few I think. And if the bank ever gets in trouble, those title deeds are on their books as an asset and collateral… at full market value! Think about what could happen.
we are the yellow vests:
nous sommes les gilets jaunes
“One of the difficulties faced by the government in seeking to talk to protesters is that the mainly-spontaneous grassroot movement, organised through social media, has steadfastly refused to align with any political party or trade union.”
https://www.rte.ie/news/europe/2018/1130/1014424-france-protest/
Keep your mechanists skills up to date.
Household debt in Australia is at 122% of GDP, significantly higher than about any other country you can look at.
Just demanded and paid ($350) to have my title returned. When I asked why the title was not stored at the bank, they said that was the practise now – the Government stores it, or was I told another furphy.
The best asset class to me is land, God is not making that much more at the moment. If you have water you can keep yourself alive.
They said they were planning to keep it in their name and I should just leave the account open and they would have everything for safe keeping.
Our solicitor said “go and ask for it, get it, place it in a safe custody such as our strong room.”
Who to believe, him or the bank?
Ultimately, the assets you need are relative safety, shelter and food.
Might not be ultimately secure in the city, but then again, maybe not anywhere.
Depends on the scenario.
I didn’t know we are hunter gatherers.
Land cannot be hidden from the State.
Sin taxes on the capital value of land are seen by the left as far easier to budget on than taxes as a share of profit or turnover.
Refuse to pay their penal land tax and they take the land.
Combined council and water authority rates on farmland are now in excess of a hundred percent tax rate on income in bad years. Forced to borrow to pay tax.
Imagine if the Tyrant of all the chicoms puts a punitive tariff on australian grain and wool, and the godless commo local shires still insist on their sin tax on farmland to fund them to save the planet through overseas travel and ruinable energy and refugee dispersal area welfare plantations. You can’t live off grid on your own land, you have to earn enough to pay the punitive sin tax on land ownership.