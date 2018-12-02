Peter O’Brien: The Liberal’s reactionary right

We are getting used to commentators such as Peter Van Onselen and Niki Savva railing against the ‘reactionary right’ or the ‘hard right’ of the Liberal Party, who apparently had the numbers to tear down Malcolm Turnbull but not enough to install one of their own in his place. Generally, one takes their observations with a grain of salt but every now and then the itch to respond becomes irresistible.
Just what is the agenda of this ‘reactionary right’ that is such an anathema to all right-thinking conservatives? Let’s see. Opposition to the continued destruction of our energy infrastructure, opposition to the as yet unspecified damage to be inflicted on the wider economy to combat the entirely imaginary threat of climate change, opposition to the inexorable march towards a politically correct society based on identity politics, opposition to the vile and insidious Safe Schools program, opposition to the trashing of free speech, opposition to the surrender of our sovereignty to the UN, opposition to the increasing polarization of our society under the banner of multiculturalism. Need I go on?
But Peter Van Onselen, for example, believes the ‘reactionary right’ is out of touch with mainstream voters:
The problem for the Liberal Party is that it is perceived as dominated by climate-change deniers and opponents of issues such as same-sex marriage. It is electoral poison among younger voters. Added to this is a gender problem. Women aren’t joining the party’s ranks and, even when they do, they struggle to get preselected.
Van Onselen gives only three examples. I’ll deal with climate change later but has PvO forgotten that the arch reactionary righter, Tony Abbott, devised a mechanism whereby the Party’s official position on same-sex marriage could be overturned by a conscience vote based on the result of a public plebiscite? Has he forgotten that we now have same sex marriage, enacted under a Liberal government? On the gender issue, it may be true that women struggle to get pre-selection but at the national executive level, at least, under Nick Greiner’s presidency, three of four vice presidents are women.
Here’s Niki Savva:
Many voters no longer recognise the Liberal Party. It has forgotten how to speak to women and young people. Kelly O’Dwyer laid it out at a private meeting called by the Prime Minister to allow his Victorian MPs to vent when she warned the party was regarded as homophobic, anti-women, climate-deniers. “It has to stop,” she said, regretting the demise of the live-and-let-live philosophy of the Liberal Party she joined as a teenager.
‘Live and let live’ as the philosophy of a political party? Really? That’s a great recipe for getting elected!
And here is Savva again, this time employing that time-tested leftist technique – the strawman argument:
A party that prided itself on being a broad church is now marked by intolerance. Alternative views are treated contemptuously, as is anyone who dares put them forward. This is the modern face of the Liberal Party created by those who hog the airwaves and the screens, still parroting the mantra that Morrison has to get out of Paris, as if that is going to convince any normal person — emphasis here on normal — that this will make it rain in Longreach, give the cows in Gippsland free rein on emissions or cut power bills in Brisbane or Boothby.
No-one who promotes ditching the Paris agreement makes these claims, which are nonsensical in any case.
If the next-generation leadership of the Nationals, represented by Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, can talk easily about climate change because he thinks it’s real, because his constituents think it’s real, because they see its effects on the quality of the environment around them, then surely it’s safe for suburban Liberals to say those words about a policy that dare not speak its name without being pilloried: Climate. Change.
I doubt very much that David Littleproud really believes in climate change. His recent appearance on Q&A would seem to give the lie to Savva’s assertion.
So the theme that the ‘reactionary right’ is taking over the Liberal Party to the detriment of its election chances has now gained holy writ status in most of the mainstream press. One of the things that the Left does well is hammer home its message ad nauseam. The Right not so much. They seem to have the view that once having rationally stated their position, the unassailable logic should be enough to sway voters. In recent times, the only Liberal who defied that limp-wristed tradition was Tony Abbott.
So let’s have a look at the record.
Turnbull was not travelling too well as Opposition Leader after he allowed himself to get shafted over the Godwin Grech affair. No doubt there were murmurings against him then by disaffected conservatives but it was not until he conspired to grant Kevin Rudd his crowning glory, the ill-fated ETS, that they moved against him. This was a step too far out of the hallowed halls of the ‘broad church’ and Tony Abbott took over, which led to the landslide victory in 2013. Notable in this phase was that Abbott retained Turnbull’s services on the front bench as Shadow Minister for Communications. No doubt this magnanimity was driven, in part, by the fact that Turnbull was seen to have had some skills in this area.
Once in government, Abbott made some mistakes (notably breaking a promise about ABC funding and sticking by his woke paid parental leave scheme) but he also had significant achievements –stopping the boats, axing the carbon tax, cutting back on corporate welfare and making a decision on Sydney’s second airport to name a few . That didn’t stop Turnbull and his cohorts scheming against him almost from day one. Another mistake Abbot made was to back away from his commitment to reform Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. This could be seen as a sop to the moderates , a concession to the ‘broad church’ concept. As was his agreement to hold a plebiscite on same-sex marriage and his commitment to be bound by the result.
In the event, Abbott never made it past November 2015 but no front bench position for him. However, some of his closest allies (Cormann, Dutton etc) remained in Cabinet and served Turnbull loyally, despite his disastrous performance in losing 14 seats in the 2016 election, losing 38 Newspolls in a row , crashing out in the Longman and Mayo by-elections etc etc. They were still supporting him at the time he sprung his ill-judged leadership spill in an attempt to thwart a mooted challenge by Dutton. The trigger for all this was Turnbull once again pushing the ‘climate change’ envelope beyond what was acceptable to the conservatives, as they had made clear when they toppled him the first time. In his time as Prime Minister, Turnbull made no concessions to the right apart from the fact that he held the line on asylum seekers. (It seems somewhat sad to say that something essentially negative like stopping the boats was Tony Abbott’s greatest achievement – but it was something Turnbull could never have done and even he was smart enough to know that his job depended on holding the line.) During this period, Christopher Pyne, leader of the self-proclaimed Black Hand faction, boasted openly that the Left faction now had the whip hand.
We now have conservative Senator Jim Molan relegated to an unwinnable position on the NSW Senate ticket. We have conservative Member Craig Kelly almost certain to lose his pre-selection to a former Labor operative. We have Tony Abbott, perhaps the most successful Opposition Leader in history, under siege in his own seat. What happened to ‘live and let live’?
And what do we hear? The ‘reactionary right’ are talking over the Liberal Party.
It seems to me that the conservative wing have been content to’ live and let live’ on almost every issue except climate change. That is the fault line that runs through the Party.
Feather-weight philosopher, Peter Van Onselen, in a recent column in the Australian observes:
(Senate President Scott) Ryan’s point is that you can believe in climate change and still vote Liberal (or be a Liberal).
‘Believe in climate change’. (Voice goes up an octave) ‘Believe in climate change’! What a mindless statement. Van Onselen likes to claim that Abbott and co are not true Conservatives. ‘Belief in climate change’ sounds like the very antithesis of conservatism to me.
Climate change has become an ideological issue when it should be a scientific/economic issue with arguments on both sides. But the Left will not allow this. With them, as in all issues, it is an all or nothing approach. You cannot question ‘the science’, you cannot question the cost effectiveness of proposed actions, you cannot even debate if adaptation might be a more appropriate response than costly mitigation. To do any of these things is to be dismissed as a ‘climate denier’.
Even belief in God – the ultimate act of faith – allows for variations and nuance. But not climate science.
Van Onselen claims:
The problem with self-stylised conservatives today is that they are readily prepared to tear down institutions if it advances their campaigning cause.
What institutions are under threat from these renegades, one has to ask? Responsible government? The rule of law? The separation of powers? Religious freedom? Freedom of speech? Trial by jury rather than Twitter?
The only tearing down I can think f is the tearing down of a successful first term Prime Minister.
Where are we now after the reactionary right revolution?
We have an accidental two-bob-each- way Prime Minister who can’t bring himself to cut loose from the legacy of the man who’s now trying to destroy him, we have a two bob each way Treasurer who thinks business needs a social licence to operate, we have a Defence Minister presiding over both the emasculation of our fighting forces and a major defence purchase designed more to save seats in South Australia than to save the lives of sailors. I could go on but you get the picture. The only remotely conservative Member in a senior position is Angus Taylor and even he will not state the obvious – that the Paris Agreement is a crock. Takeover by the ‘reactionary right’? Give me a break.
The only reason the Coalition can must for its support is “imagine what it will be like if the ALP win”.
This has been the only argument the coalition has been able to mount since the stupid idiots brought Malfunction Trumble back.
The argument is getting very tired. We now have a Uniparty system in this country. That’s the one we laughed at in the old Soviet Union when they had elections with only one option.
Trumble has been successful at what he set out to do years ago; destroy the Liberal Party and had the country over to the new Soviets at the UN.
Our only salvation will be a Senate that refuses to pass anything proposed by the Uniparty.
Reactionary right to what?
The big omission from this article is immigration. The Liberal Party’s strategic reliance on the population ponzi growth model is arguably the number one source of tension withinthe party. You can’t claim to be a liberal or a conservative party if you have to import 250000 migrants a year to avoid technical recession
The greatest threat to our productivity, long term growth, and arguably our cultural inheritance, is immigration.
The Liberals appear finished as a centre-right party. The “broad church” left has run it into the ground.
They either regroup and expel all the lefties or the remaining conservatives have to go elsewhere.
Purge or Split.
Those are the options.
Morrison is akin to their Romney at the moment, personable and Christian as he is.
If he doesn’t release his inner mongrel soon it’ll be too late.
If the Libs thought the Victorian election results were bad.. tell ’em they’re dreamin’.
I do not believe that the Liberal party is worth reviving. As has been stated in the article, the Libs have backed down on so, so bloody much. Just what do they stand for, if anything at all?
As for the line…”yeah but you don’t want Labor in do you?”… I personally don’t give a toss.
Either way we are stuffed!
Hark! to this:
It is, to all but the blind of the Right, an “ideological issue” primarily in the mind of the Right. Is this not clear from the conspiracy belief shown on the very site daily, the latest being the Katesian post that it is but a “Marxist hoax” and any Liberal who says they find the scientific advice (of too many advisory bodies to count) convincing is derided for being soft in the head and a gullible fool for falling for this grand plan to end Western, capitalist civilisation? How much plainer can it be that this is an ideological, evidence resisting response?
I keep saying, because it is obviously true: the “we must debate the science before we can decide what to do” position is supported by a mere handful of climate scientist contrarians – just as there is are extremely few medical researchers who urge caution on vaccination.
Of course, there has always been room for debate on appropriate policy response – and conservatives and capitalists have always been entitled to contend that (say) an argument that capitalism must be replaced to deal with it is unwarranted. Capitalism has successfully dealt with environmental issues before – hello, ozone recovery. But to participate in the policy response debate you need to demonstrate that you do believe there is an issue to address – otherwise your arguments are tainted by the obvious bad faith of being prepared to put up any argument because you do not want to see any effective policy at all.
That this has finally become plain to the centrists of the Liberals is a good thing. Those who want to continue a debate on the science are simply seeking to hamper the Liberals from ever having an effective and plausible policy – and the public can see that clearly.
It is the so-called conservatives who should leave the Party, because they should have enough sense to see that their desire for policy paralysis is not electorally popular, let alone a great danger to God’s creation.
These words of enlightenment should need to be made – but it appears they have to.
Now, back to my theremin.
Yes, we need more wind and carbon farming.
I suspect it is too late. He would have to act mercilessly and I don’t think he has enough support to buck the party power brokers.
He has to deal strongly with the energy situation which will involve overriding the climate wets in the party. He has to get the immigration system under control which will further inflame the wets.
He has to stop, as do all “Liberals”, dancing to the tune of the progressive left.
He has to start being a proactive conservative leader rather than a reactionary figurehead.
I doubt his own party will follow him.
They have not the guts.
Morro can rant and rave all day long, it will mean nothing so long as he keeps importing over 200,000 permanent migrants per year. That policy, along with the monstrous subprime housing bubble, the destruction of standards in tertiary education, flatlining wages, etc etc, has already killed his government.
Unfortunately the Liberals are guided by total cocks like Mark Textor and Michael Kroger who talk about occupying the centre ground. Kroger also puts on a bow tie just to emphasise how wise he is.
Trump came along as a private citizen and said that climate change (agw) was a crock of shit, and the people made him President. Hahaha
Others are catching on, but not the slow Liberals.
Brazil’s Populist Minister Slams Climate Alarmism as Marxist Ideology
https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2018/12/01/brazils-populist-minister-slams-climate-alarmism-as-marxist-ideology/
Australia’s subprime housing bubble isn’t officially called that, but subprime it is. It took nothing more than a banking royal commission to wipe 10% off the market, with much more to follow. Hopefully Labor’s negative gearing reforms will kill off what’s left of the ponzi economy.
Be very interesting to hear from any other Cats with recent tertiary teaching experience. The rampant plagiarism, shocking levels of English proficiency, the grade inflation and pressure to pass.
Harken is self medicating again.
Harken,
Whilst scientifically the null hypothesis can be shown to hold, the policy settings should follow.
The Libs are like an old shirt that doesn’t fit anymore. The debate is about whether the shirt has shrunk or the waistline has grown. Would you keep a shirt just hoping that it may fit again some day? The answer is the shirt is now an old rag that needs to be replaced. There’s a whole rack of new season shirts on display – try one on and see if it fits.
We have probably the most important election in Australian history looming ahead in the next few months. The timing will no doubt be decided on the most auspicious date to ensure victory for the current incumbent with no consideration ,except, a maximisation of the chances of victory. As there is no glaring differences between the two alternatives on offer,and our system of compulsory preferential voting which guarantees an administration by one of two cabals, I feel it is time for us to reclaim OUR vote. Decline to number any candidate who you refuse to consider for a seat in parliament Even if this means your vote will be declared “informal”the outcome will still be a “victory” for one or the other of the mediocracy forced upon us. And if this “informal” vote is great enough then a popular victory or “mandate ” to govern cannot be claimed. ,and as an added benefit they will be denied the taxpayer funded largesse of the cash for votes top up of the party coffers.YOU must decide who gets YOUR vote.RECLAIM YOUR VOTE.
Fascinating article interviewing Julie Banks over at The Guardian.
She claims she was not elected as a Liberal or LNP candidate – rather as a member of the Turnbull Coalition Team (™) – as such she was not bound to support anyone but Malcolm and her good friend Julie Bishop, who was subjected to the ‘callous treatment’ of not getting many votes in the last leadership showdown.
She was ‘furious’ that private messages on ‘whatapps’ were somehow revealed to the media – when all those messages were reported pro-Morison and Bishop-irrelevant.
She detailed how she repeatedly refused to discuss her concerns with the leadership preferring the counsel of the newly elected Kerryn Phelps.
She has decided that Dutton should be sent to the high court and it is something that she claims she shares with Phelps (not realising that Phelps is in precisely the same position by owning medical practices that receive Medicare payments)
There are even more nuggets to be uncovered over the intolerance of the left as outlined this article.
“Just what is the agenda of this ‘reactionary right’ that is such an anathema to all right-thinking conservatives? ”
In essence, it’s practical stuff, but in a world where a large chunk of the population simply wants to be told about what it’s entitled to (not about whether and how those entitlements can be sustainably funded) telling people what they want to hear is always going to win more votes than telling them unpalatable truths.
A centre-right government should be talking to the public about the realities of Australia’s place in a global economy, and the sorts of things we need to do to survive and prosper in such a world. That would be a basis for a solid reform agenda, aimed particularly at those sectors of the economy which are still largely protected from healthy competitive forces. This goes well beyond so-called free-trade agreements and tinkering with corporate and personal tax rates.
Hark RobK:
We are sure that (literally) thousands of scientists do not agree with you. That is fine politically, if you form and vote for the “Thousands of Scientists Do Not Agree With Us – But We Know Best Party”. Stop bothering the Liberals and making them un-electable by insisting they must bend to your “don’t believe the science – it’s all a Socialist plot” attitude.
But that’s enough about Skip students. What about the foreigners?
Stranglers.
Stranglers all.
Why do we pay any attention to what stranglers like van Onselen and Savva write?
It has been obvious for a long, long time that they, and other stranglers like them, want to cut the flow of oxygen to true conservative policies that value the individual and provide opportunities for anyone, anyone at all, regardless of tribal affiliation, to improve their quality of life if they are willing to work.
I’ve often used the word ‘enabler,’ but now I believe that ‘strangler’ is more appropriate. Socially, culturally, economically, these insurgent collectivists wish to render stone-cold-dead everything that previous generations have built, and replace it with a society governed by the omniscient, omnipotent few.
They want to, and are, strangling us.
We are sure that (literally) thousands of scientists do not agree with you.
Ditto to you Harken.
What the Hark, RobK: point out to me the actual (credible) scientific associations and professional bodies that specifically say “you know, we really don’t think anything’s been proved here and governments can safely ignore this as an issue.” Point to a Meteorology office in a government that says “climate change? haha”
And don’t go quoting the Oregon Petition: no one in Heaven takes it seriously.
We are sure that argument by authority is now all you have left, and you are going to spam the Heaven out of every thread, regardless of topic. Is this intended to impress anyone? Special love interest?
By the way, if thousands of scientists disagree with me, and Freeman Dyson is on my side. I’d say that you don’t even have argument by authority.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/ann-reid/freeman-dyson-offers-up-a-smorgasbord-of-climate-change-misconceptions_b_7259170.html
Yup, I agree with that.
And here is the lame HuffPo rebuttal:
Ha ha, in an argument by authority they choose John Cook as their authority. Hey, I choose the the chemistry of photosynthesis as my authority. Jean Senebier can explain it to you, religious man so he’s no doubt available for a chat if you can spare the time from spamming.
Very well written post, a pleasure to read, thanks so much for taking the time to write it, Guest Author.
I would comment that I always felt Malcolm Turnbull was so beloved by most of the media, even though he was LNP. His Green philosophies, bringing in SSM, a very strong believer in climate change, etc. As well, urbane, intimate with high placed Muslims, an art and high culture lover – he had it all in one package. He blew himself up, paranoid that there was more support for Dutton, although there was strong support, it was never going to be enough. The media are desperate now to get rid of Abbott, Dutton and other conservatives, as revenge for losing Malcolm.
It’s not so much climate change issue at all, it’s the left media trying to destroy the conservative faction with help from Malcolm Turnbull in the background. I feel Julie Bishop or Chris Pyne may be in contention for the leadership. Even Tim Wilson.