The big money game driving alarmism and wind power

The Friends of Science organization in Canada has published an outstanding critique of the latest IPCC Special Report SR15. There is a particularly important section on the big money players who have taken over from Big Oil in the role of central villains in climate science. The problem is that the new Big Players are Big Solar and Big Wind and they are playing for the alarmist team. Not that Big Oil ever contributed more than small change to the realist camp and they changed sides over a decade ago.

The crucial sections of this very compact 34 page report are not far in under the headings A Climate of Conflict of Interest, ClimateWorks Foundation – Global Cap and Trade Plan, and Carbon Serfdom.

A Climate Conflict of Interest explains how Enron got into the game of emissions trading after some experience with cap and trade for sulphide emissions that were a big worry before CO2. Before they hit the wall they were a huge player in Washington to promote the Kyoto Accord because they saw the unlimited financial opportunities in emission trading. They could see that the big money plays would be the rules governing emission trading, the rules governing transfer rights between countries and the rules governing a gargantuan clean energy fund. [Are we starting to get the picture kiddies?]

Then as the climate scare started to grow they saw that this could be Gods gift to drive the frightened public (or at least gullible politicians) into compliance with their unvetted, non-transparent, economically and environmentally disastrous plans.

Next the section on ClimateWorks describes how a whole cohort of multibillionaires got into the act to maintain political pressure for climate funding, fund all the most influential environmental NGOs and behind the scenes plan the global carbon trading scheme that can deliver untold billions into the pockets of the chosen.

Then the ultimate objective Carbon Serfdom so the citizens can have a power allocation and when that is used up they can buy more from others who have been more frugal. Hence the role of Smart Meters so Big Brother can switch off your air conditioning when it suits.

That gives the flavour. Read and learn. I know this is old hat for some people but some others of us are just starting to get a glimpse of the deep financial state that is at work.

This is an introduction to the project.