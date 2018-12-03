A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria

More than 600 notifications are being sent to criminals who were represented by or had dealings with a high-profile gangland lawyer to tell them their cases could be tainted, after she worked as a supergrass informing on her clients in Victoria’s biggest legal scandal.

Informer 3838’s actions are unprecedented in Australia’s criminal history.

The lawyer used the secrets of her clients, and others she had dealings with, many of which were provided under the cloak of confidential privilege, to aid police in their prosecutions.

Informer 3838’s recruitment as an informer also brings into question the actions of police command, including former chief commissioners Simon Overland and Christine Nixon, as well as prosecuting and government agencies who were thought to be privy to the arrangement.

There have already been calls for a Royal Commission.