A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria

More than 600 notifications are being sent to criminals who were represented by or had dealings with a high-profile gangland lawyer to tell them their cases could be tainted, after she worked as a supergrass informing on her clients in Victoria’s biggest legal scandal.
…
Informer 3838’s actions are unprecedented in Australia’s criminal history.
The lawyer used the secrets of her clients, and others she had dealings with, many of which were provided under the cloak of confidential privilege, to aid police in their prosecutions.
Informer 3838’s recruitment as an informer also brings into question the actions of police command, including former chief commissioners Simon Overland and Christine Nixon, as well as prosecuting and government agencies who were thought to be privy to the arrangement.
There have already been calls for a Royal Commission.
Calls for a Royal Commission? Why not just arrest the people involved now?
Maybe because there is insufficient evidence to convict former chief commissioners. It would also be interesting to know whether the current chief commissioner was involved, and whether the prosecuting agency and investigating police in Georg Pell’s case were involved.
Why not just arrest the people involved now?
What crime has been committed? Surely lawyer breaching confidentiality is a civil matter?
Perversion of justice.
The Royal Commission will be to cloud the issues and try to divert attention away from any thing that could be politically damaging. This is why they do not just arrest the people involved.
If the allegations are true this is a disgusting miscarriage of justice.
Timing of this revelation, post State election, is interesting…
Interesting side note.
As part of its case to avoid publication of its own criminal activity, VicPol undertook a risk assessment of what would likely happen to the bent barrister and family if Tony Mokbel and his six [ahem] associates found out they had been dudded by their brief. Unsurprisingly, the risk of death to the barrister was considered “almost certain“.
Despite that cheery prospect, the Court was told:
Says it all.
Massive breach of a barrister’s ethical duties. Should not be allowed to work again as a lawyer.
Its not just bad, its stupid.
Blind Freddy could see the result would be a massive retrial.
Its one thing for a lawyer to be a little “bent” and give off the record info (to either crims or police) its quite another to have been an actual informant.
And the incredible, mind blowing stupidity of the upper ranks who approved this (including the DPP) should see them billed personally for the costs of every case.
H0w long has there been a suppression order over this case ?
Faustus – a little more here
I think most of us can guess who it is
The actions of this lawyer have left me gobsmacked.
But not the plod?
