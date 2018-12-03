A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria

Posted on 11:07 am, December 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

More than 600 notifications are being sent to criminals who were represented by or had dealings with a high-profile gangland lawyer to tell them their cases could be tainted, after she worked as a supergrass informing on her clients in Victoria’s biggest legal scandal.

Informer 3838’s actions are unprecedented in Australia’s criminal history.

The lawyer used the secrets of her clients, and others she had dealings with, many of which were provided under the cloak of confidential privilege, to aid police in their prosecutions.

Informer 3838’s recruitment as an informer also brings into question the actions of police command, including former chief commissioners Simon Overland and Christine Nixon, as well as prosecuting and government agencies who were thought to be privy to the arrangement.

There have already been calls for a Royal Commission.

From the Herald Sun.

Calls for a Royal Commission? Why not just arrest the people involved now?

  1. pbw
    #2877619, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:14 am

    prosecuting and government agencies who were thought to be privy to the arrangement.

    Maybe because there is insufficient evidence to convict former chief commissioners. It would also be interesting to know whether the current chief commissioner was involved, and whether the prosecuting agency and investigating police in Georg Pell’s case were involved.

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2877625, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Why not just arrest the people involved now?

    Because they have friends in high places and I got where I am today on their coattails and they know about the skeletons on my closet!

  3. John Constantine
    #2877627, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Always looked dodgy as the lifestyle was flaunted in the victorian media and she glamoured around untouched.

    The grand old tradition of victorian crooks dobbing their mates in for a leg up.

    Doesn’t seem to work with the new tribes of crims.

    Never find a peoples liberation army aligned crime minion even opening his mouth about the time of day.

    [ of course when the peoples liberation army own all the security cameras, pretty hard to get away with being seen near a copper doing dobbing.]

    Comrades.

  4. Delta
    #2877629, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Why not just arrest the people involved now?

    That’s simple to answer. Labor’s red shirts rort.

  5. Rebel with cause
    #2877634, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Why not just arrest the people involved now?

    What crime has been committed? Surely lawyer breaching confidentiality is a civil matter?

  6. Rockdoctor
    #2877637, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Funny this pops up after the election. Hmmm….

  7. Sinclair Davidson
    #2877639, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:38 am

    What crime has been committed?

    Perversion of justice.

  8. John64
    #2877643, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Informer 3838?

    Surely a case of Informer 38-24-38.

  9. Hay Stockard
    #2877645, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Government fixing of the courts does not just pervert the course of justice. It is akin to the rape of Democracy. Australia descending further in to being a third world shit hole.

  10. CameronH
    #2877646, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    The Royal Commission will be to cloud the issues and try to divert attention away from any thing that could be politically damaging. This is why they do not just arrest the people involved.

  11. H B Bear
    #2877647, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Ah VicPol, Australia’s most politicised police force, you’ve done it again.

  12. stackja
    #2877648, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:46 am

    But the High Court’s decision published this morning to allow the DPP to alert criminals over the “systemic” misconduct is expected to trigger a domino of revelations and legal actions which will embroil police bosses, government agencies, some in the judiciary and political leaders.

    Dan?

  13. Confused Old Misfit
    #2877649, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Why not just arrest the people involved now?

    Because…look mate; if we open an official investigation a lot of stuff is going to come out that really shouldn’t and a lot of people are going to get badly mauled and maybe have their lives ruined.
    Besides, the only people that get anything out of this are the damned lawyers! Sorry, I forgot you were one! But you know what I mean? We don’t want to be seen throwing the taxpayers money around too freely, do we?
    And you know, we may need some of these people again, going forward.
    Anyway, if we all just keep schtum the press will get tired of it and it will all blow over in a week or two.
    OK? You good with that? Good man!

  15. stackja
    #2877653, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:49 am

    The Herald Sun has followed the matter for years, but has until today been prevented from revealing extensive details of what occurred between 1999 and 2014.

    Whittlesea Council CEO Simon Overland, who as a senior police officer presided over the Purana taskforce set up to end the gangland war, is expected to face scrutiny. His then boss, Christine Nixon, who he followed as chief commissioner, will face questions.

  16. Terry
    #2877655, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:55 am

    The Peoples’ Democratic Republic of Victoriastan.

    This Federation’s most progressive and liveable shithole.

    Nuke the joint from orbit. It’s the only way.

  17. Gerry
    #2877662, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Both Commissioners were Labor appoints IIRC …Labor and the law ….what a tangled web ….

  18. stackja
    #2877663, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Vic ALP accident prone. Vic voters are strange.

  19. lotocoti
    #2877668, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Die Staatssicherheitsdienst VicPol is the shield and sword of the Victorian Demokratische Republik.

  20. Baldrick
    #2877669, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    In any other State this might get a run but Victorian voters have already sent a clear message to their political Labor ‘red-shirt’ overlords, they don’t care.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2877682, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    More than 600 notifications are being sent to criminals who were represented by or had dealings with a high-profile gangland lawyer to tell them their cases could be tainted

    Oh great. So now the entire Victorian justice system will be tied up for years rehearing the cases of these people all because their SJW lawyers will use this precedent to extract legal aid from the Vic government.

    Meanwhile courts which are already reluctant to prosecute African gangs are going to be even more reluctant because of their increase workload.

  23. incoherent rambler
    #2877692, posted on December 3, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    I predict lots of response like:

    Oyve dunn nuffink rong!

  24. Hydra
    #2877716, posted on December 3, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    If the allegations are true this is a disgusting miscarriage of justice.

  25. Perfidious Albino
    #2877732, posted on December 3, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Timing of this revelation, post State election, is interesting…

  26. Mr Rusty
    #2877733, posted on December 3, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Wait….

    Crime and perversion in Victoria?

    That’s not breaking news. It’s a day ending in a ‘y’.

  27. Dr Faustus
    #2877775, posted on December 3, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Interesting side note.

    As part of its case to avoid publication of its own criminal activity, VicPol undertook a risk assessment of what would likely happen to the bent barrister and family if Tony Mokbel and his six [ahem] associates found out they had been dudded by their brief. Unsurprisingly, the risk of death to the barrister was considered “almost certain“.

    Despite that cheery prospect, the Court was told:

    …the barrister had declined to enter the police witness protection program, “taking the view that Victoria Police cannot be trusted to maintain confidentiality”.

    Says it all.

  28. Dr Bray
    #2877782, posted on December 3, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Lie down with crims, get up with fleas.
    Just stop taking the briefs!
    Massive breach of a barrister’s ethical duties. Should not be allowed to work again as a lawyer.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2877793, posted on December 3, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    Gangland informant lawyer scandal: Notorious cases could be tainted
    Tony Mokbel is among dozens of Australia’s most notorious criminals to be told their convictions and lengthy prison sentences are based on evidence provided by their defence lawyer when the lawyer was a police informant.

    By Rachell Baxendale and Chip Le Grand
    5 minutes ago December 3, 2018

    Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a royal commission into the recruitment and management of police informants, following revelations today that Victoria Police used a defence lawyer as a registered informant at the height of Melbourne’s gangland war.

    The announcement comes after suppressions were this morning lifted on a High Court decision which described Victoria police’s use of the lawyer as an informant as “reprehensible conduct” which corrupted potentially dozens of high profile convictions of central gangland players.

    “As I get more and more information on this I am left in no doubt that a royal commission is the right thing to do,” Mr Andrews said.

    Flanked by new Attorney-General Jill Hennessy and Police Minister Lisa Neville, Mr Andrews said the work of the commission would begin early in the new year and be completed by December 2019.

  30. thefrollickingmole
    #2877811, posted on December 3, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Its not just bad, its stupid.

    Blind Freddy could see the result would be a massive retrial.

    Its one thing for a lawyer to be a little “bent” and give off the record info (to either crims or police) its quite another to have been an actual informant.

    And the incredible, mind blowing stupidity of the upper ranks who approved this (including the DPP) should see them billed personally for the costs of every case.

    I expect Mdme Nixon was off getting a pie and wasnt present at the meeting that made the decision.

  31. John Constantine
    #2877836, posted on December 3, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Can we jail Nixon if we can’t afford to feed her?.

    A porkasaurus is for life, not just for Christmas.

  32. Atoms for Peace
    #2877838, posted on December 3, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    H0w long has there been a suppression order over this case ?

  33. Udo
    #2877844, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Bracks and Brumby Governments 2005-2009….Enough said.

  34. duncanm
    #2877845, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Faustus – a little more here

    For the sake of completeness, the response I received from Victoria Police in late 2014 to my letter was nothing but disingenuous and offensive. For the writer to reply by inferring that anyone other than police members were responsible for the leaking of highly sensitive confidential information detailing my role was and is simply absurd.

    confirmation that an extremely dangerous Italian organised crime family has learned this type of detail is nothing short of horrifying

    During 2005 I became aware of high-level drug trafficking, money laundering, witness tampering, firearm offences and a variety of other serious criminal activity by virtue of the contact I had with certain clients and their ‘‘crews’’ and ‘‘supporters’’. I also watched as Police either totally failed to investigate much of this offending or, failed in being able to obtain evidence to be able to arrest and charge offenders….

  35. Notafan
    #2877849, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I think most of us can guess who it is

  36. Robbo
    #2877856, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    The actions of this lawyer have left me gobsmacked.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2877867, posted on December 3, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    I also watched as Police either totally failed to investigate much of this offending …

    coz the perps were young and naive?

  38. Confused Old Misfit
    #2877921, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    coz the perps were young and naive?

    Nah, ’cause it was the way in their “cultcha”!

  39. Squirrel
    #2877925, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    What an excellent cue for another instalment in the Underbelly franchise – just the thing for the newly merged (and nicely positioned for cross-promotion) Nine/Fairfax.

  40. JC
    #2877927, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Robbo
    #2877856, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    The actions of this lawyer have left me gobsmacked.

    But not the plod?

  41. candy
    #2877934, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Was she having an affair with a gangland criminal and became corrupt?

    Otherwise why was she wasting her young smart self on hanging around very bad men.

  42. John Constantine
    #2877937, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Royal commission into why this was buried until the week after their Andrews Nazgul occupying regime won the election.

    Comrades.

  43. JC
    #2877940, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Is she a decent looker, Candy?

    You know the Cat rule pertaining to this, right?

  44. John Constantine
    #2877941, posted on December 3, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    The mafia would have had this information for nearly as long as the ABC has.

    But the treasure map of the location and value of every privately-owned gun in Victoria is totally safe.

    Comrades.

  45. candy
    #2877964, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    JC I really don’t know what you are talking about.

    But it would not surprise if the lady lawyer had been involved with a gangland criminal and was not a total innocent about the people she met in that world. Otherwise why would a smart young lady lawyer travel down that path.

  46. Snoopy
    #2877966, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Was she having an affair with a gangland criminal and became corrupt?

    Candy understands that with corrupt women it almost always comes down to who they’re rooting. My guess is is she was getting rooted by a cop.

  47. John Constantine
    #2877967, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Anybody want to bet that no matter how hard they have to twist to do it, their ABC will not mention the word mafia for the whole scandal.

  48. JC
    #2877968, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    candy
    #2877964, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    JC I really don’t know what you are talking about.

    It’s been a Cat rule for years and I can’t believe you’ve missed it. If she’s a decent looker she gets a break and you go after the cops, really hard.

    If it’s who I think it is, then she’s a really good looker. I recall there was a pic of a lawyer in the hot seat for a while… ages ago. She may have deteriorated since then though, in which case the rule wouldn’t apply. We have to see what she looks like now!

  49. John Constantine
    #2877969, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Drug test all ABC employees before they start work, like miners and truck drivers.

    When they depend on their connections for the stuff that gets them by, they ain’t gonna rock the boat.

    Leave the compulsory drug testing landmine for shorten.

    Wouldn’t mind it for politicians and staffers either.

    And those fucks from get up.

  50. Tintarella di Luna
    #2877971, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    ABC Journalist ejected from Question Time for not following dress code — didn’t wear a jacket

    Compare the skinned rabbit-armed red-shoe donor and the dress of the jouralist ejectee

    This is from the Oz — parliament is dealing with the really really important issues:

    ABC journalist Patricia Karvelas has sparked a social media crusade after she was kicked out of the press gallery during question time for failing to wear a jacket, despite prominent parliamentarians also regularly showing their arms in the House of Representatives.

    Karvelas tweeted “I have just been kicked out of question time because you can allegedly see too much skin. His (sic) insane” with a picture of her white short-sleeved top, in a post that has been retweeted more than 900 times.
    Manager of opposition business Tony Burke asked the Speaker Tony Smith to investigate the matter at the end of question time, to which Mr Smith vowed to make inquiries.

    Leader of the House Christopher Pyne pointed out there was a dress code for journalists and politicians – including that men should wear a jacket and women are advised to uphold a similar standard while in the chamber

    Karvelas’ tweet sparked outrage, led by Greens MP Adam Bandt who pointed out he had tried to get the “ridiculous ‘bare arms’ rule” changed last year.

    “Sadly, it didn’t succeed then. I hope this time things are different,” he said.

    Former foreign minister Julie Bishop is often photographed in sleeveless tops or dresses, while One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has also dressed in short sleeves and was even able to wear a burqa into the Senate in a stunt that was widely condemned.

    The dress code rules in the Senate have been relaxed but are still strict in the lower house.

    It is not uncommon for journalists to be ejected from the press gallery for not wearing a jacket but Karvelas’ post appears to have triggered momentum for change.

  51. stackja
    #2877975, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Tint – Senate must accept that PK is wearing the pants.

  52. Snoopy
    #2877976, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    It is not uncommon for journalists to be ejected from the press gallery for not wearing a jacket but Karvelas’ post appears to have triggered momentum for change.

    I’m sure Patricia Karvelas had absolutely no idea what she was doing. It wasn’t a setup at all.

  53. H B Bear
    #2877994, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Chrissy Pyne wears the pants in the Reps. The ALPBC has long had a problem with anyone telling them what to do. Gotta leave that co-op mindset in Ultimo and Southbank comrades.

  54. John Constantine
    #2877998, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    How much to redo five hundred mafia trials?.

    What price the vicpol time diverted from new crims?.

    Will the Andrews Nazgul yarragrad regime spend a billion to not convict any new criminals?.

  55. stackja
    #2877999, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    John C – Will a certain person awaiting court be included?

  56. Frank
    #2878001, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Compare the skinned rabbit-armed red-shoe donor

    That photo really is rather special, the delusional level of self regard coupled with the lack of self awareness at how she looks would have to make for a textbook case of something unsavoury. Aged slapper with a Gidget complex or whatever the DSMV is calling it these days.

