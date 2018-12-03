Projection to its very core. A psychological study that will be examined long after the subject has left this mortal coil. Malcolm Turnbull’s Twitter spray over plan to automatically preselect Craig Kelly.

Malcolm Turnbull today publicly urged successor Scott Morrison to call a snap election early next year to limit harm from his “destructive, mad, pointless” removal as prime minister. His comments come after a spray in a series of tweets on Sunday night, where he hit out at plans for a Liberal MP to avoid a preselection battle. Mr Turnbull told a senior Liberal Party moderate that Mr Morrison’s plan to re-endorse all MPs was about “keeping his arse” in the job, reports The Australian. “We should force Scott to an early election because all he’s about is keeping his arse on C1,” Mr Turnbull reportedly said in reference to the Prime Minister’s commonwealth car.

Sorry about the crude language but our former PM is a man of no class, filled with bitterness, bile and hatreds. For this reason alone I would return the Coalition at the next election. More on Mal’s discontent here: Malcolm Turnbull tells MPs to defy Scott Morrison to save Gladys Berejiklian.

Moves are afoot to convince members of the moderates faction in the NSW Liberal state executive to support Scott Morrison in his push to have Craig Kelly’s candidacy for Hughes endorsed — against former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wishes.

You have to convince “moderates” to support their own sitting PM. What must the radicals be like?

And in the midst of it all, the Coalition still has a potential to win the next election given just how bad the Opposition would be as government.