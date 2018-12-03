Projection to its very core. A psychological study that will be examined long after the subject has left this mortal coil. Malcolm Turnbull’s Twitter spray over plan to automatically preselect Craig Kelly.
Malcolm Turnbull today publicly urged successor Scott Morrison to call a snap election early next year to limit harm from his “destructive, mad, pointless” removal as prime minister.
His comments come after a spray in a series of tweets on Sunday night, where he hit out at plans for a Liberal MP to avoid a preselection battle.
Mr Turnbull told a senior Liberal Party moderate that Mr Morrison’s plan to re-endorse all MPs was about “keeping his arse” in the job, reports The Australian.
“We should force Scott to an early election because all he’s about is keeping his arse on C1,” Mr Turnbull reportedly said in reference to the Prime Minister’s commonwealth car.
Sorry about the crude language but our former PM is a man of no class, filled with bitterness, bile and hatreds. For this reason alone I would return the Coalition at the next election. More on Mal’s discontent here: Malcolm Turnbull tells MPs to defy Scott Morrison to save Gladys Berejiklian.
Moves are afoot to convince members of the moderates faction in the NSW Liberal state executive to support Scott Morrison in his push to have Craig Kelly’s candidacy for Hughes endorsed — against former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wishes.
You have to convince “moderates” to support their own sitting PM. What must the radicals be like?
And in the midst of it all, the Coalition still has a potential to win the next election given just how bad the Opposition would be as government.
Malcolm, you are and always have been a narcissistic posturer. Now just piss off.
MT is very strange.
Stimpson…come on down!
Lord Waffles is proving to be a psychotic narcissistic. ScoMo should seek to have him involuntarily sectioned and his mobile phone confiscated.
I campaigned against Tirnball for King at his first election. I knew he was a prick after becoming cognitive that he had threatened a vicarious with lawfare so he could married quickly without bans being posted.
Not delighted to be proved right. Still he is causing the Lids to implode. Well,done that man.
“… to limit harm…”
Here’s a tip Mal – before you lecture others about harm to the party, reflect on your own behaviour when you got ousted as leader. Save the party at the election? Yeah – save them from YOUR ridiculousness, arrogance, hubris, over-inflated ego and completely unsuitable to the Liberal party labor-lite policies you promoted.
You should go back to your first choice of political parties – Labor, where you belong.
Malcolm Turnbull is the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics
Chris Kenny
Associate Editor (National Affairs)
It wasn’t easy to write on the weekend that Malcolm Turnbull and his “Malcontent” supporters were actively working to destroy the Coalition government. It is a tough reality to confront when you once worked for the man, enjoyed a friendship and aspired for him to be successful.
Besides, writing those words was bound to generate tough responses from the many Liberal moderates, media commentators and Leftist activists who will always support Turnbull as a bludgeon against conservatives, pretending he is blameless in his own demise. But who could doubt my conclusion now?
In his Twitter flurry yesterday and interview today he dropped any pretence. He has kissed goodbye to his promise not to be a “miserable ghost.” Instead he confronts Scott Morrison as a vengeful spectre — the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics.
He lost the prime ministership the same way he seized it and in return plunged the government into minority by quitting parliament and cruelling the pitch for the Liberal candidate, Dave Sharma. The former prime minister refused to lift a twitter finger or sign a letter to help Sharma during the campaign yet tweeted up a storm yesterday to try to kill off his conservative backbench critic Craig Kelly.
The organisational issues at play are complicated and longstanding. Suffice to say the systems of the Liberal Party ought to be such that preselection interventions are unnecessary. But the last time Kelly was threatened, it was Turnbull who intervened to help him.
The NSW Liberal Party is corrupted by factions and needs fixing — urgently. For Turnbull to pretend otherwise and urge Kelly to take his druthers is disingenuous. The biggest laugh Turnbull ever got as prime minister was soon after he rolled Tony Abbott when he told a NSW Liberal state council meeting that the party was “not run by factions”.
Turnbull rightly says the party should not give in to blackmail from its own preselected members yet he was the prime minister who delivered a one seat majority then said he would quit parliament if he was overthrown. He was and he did — and he helped ensure the seat was lost.
There is no purity in this argument. There is no moral high ground to be found.
While reform of the Liberal Party and expurgation of the NSW branch form the backdrop for this latest conflagration, and might well have played a role in its genesis, the pressing question for the government is how to deal with this Nightmare on Capital Hill. Turnbull is in a scary mood and no longer cares for niceties.
His floating of an election date is an open plea to have the federal government put down before the NSW Liberals wear the wrath of voters. The way the Liberals are heading they could see a Freddy Krueger state election nightmare, quickly followed by a federal election sequel.
One Liberal branch is pushing to expel Turnbull from the party. He must now be sailing close to the party rules that saw former MP Ross Cameron expelled last year for criticising colleagues (rules, admittedly, that were absurdly implemented for a party that is supposed to valued free expression and debate).
Such action would only inflame the situation. Morrison needs to find a way to ignore Turnbull – which will be very difficult given the ABC will offer him a national, uncritical megaphone anytime he chooses.
It is deeply sad to watch a man writing himself into history in this way. Think of Kevin Rudd, who should be remembered for a national apology but instead is remembered for bitterness and recriminations. Turnbull should be remembered for same sex marriage and the US refugee resettlement deal but instead seems intent on a reputation for demolition.
Morrison’s only hope is that voters soon tire of the circus. And he might finally stop getting asked that silly question about why Turnbull is no longer prime minister.
Common sense has not been sufficient to prevent the Liberal Party from inflicting the same leadership self-harm we saw from Labor. Post-election, serious rule changes around leadership selection are imperative. Whatever is left of the party will need to guard against future nightmare scenarios.
Hasn’t this tosser been expelled from the party yet?
Malcolm Turnbull is the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics
Chris Kenny
It wasn’t easy to write on the weekend that Malcolm Turnbull and his “Malcontent” supporters were actively working to destroy the Coalition government. It is a tough reality to confront when you once worked for the man, enjoyed a friendship and aspired for him to be successful.
Besides, writing those words was bound to generate tough responses from the many Liberal moderates, media commentators and Leftist activists who will always support Turnbull as a bludgeon against conservatives, pretending he is blameless in his own demise. But who could doubt my conclusion now?
In his Twitter flurry yesterday and interview today he dropped any pretence. He has kissed goodbye to his promise not to be a “miserable ghost.” Instead he confronts Scott Morrison as a vengeful spectre — the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics.
He lost the prime ministership the same way he seized it and in return plunged the government into minority by quitting parliament and cruelling the pitch for the Liberal candidate, Dave Sharma. The former prime minister refused to lift a twitter finger or sign a letter to help Sharma during the campaign yet tweeted up a storm yesterday to try to kill off his conservative backbench critic Craig Kelly.
The organisational issues at play are complicated and longstanding. Suffice to say the systems of the Liberal Party ought to be such that preselection interventions are unnecessary. But the last time Kelly was threatened, it was Turnbull who intervened to help him.
The NSW Liberal Party is corrupted by factions and needs fixing — urgently. For Turnbull to pretend otherwise and urge Kelly to take his druthers is disingenuous. The biggest laugh Turnbull ever got as prime minister was soon after he rolled Tony Abbott when he told a NSW Liberal state council meeting that the party was “not run by factions”.
Turnbull rightly says the party should not give in to blackmail from its own preselected members yet he was the prime minister who delivered a one seat majority then said he would quit parliament if he was overthrown. He was and he did — and he helped ensure the seat was lost.
There is no purity in this argument. There is no moral high ground to be found.
While reform of the Liberal Party and expurgation of the NSW branch form the backdrop for this latest conflagration, and might well have played a role in its genesis, the pressing question for the government is how to deal with this Nightmare on Capital Hill. Turnbull is in a scary mood and no longer cares for niceties.
His floating of an election date is an open plea to have the federal government put down before the NSW Liberals wear the wrath of voters. The way the Liberals are heading they could see a Freddy Krueger state election nightmare, quickly followed by a federal election sequel.
One Liberal branch is pushing to expel Turnbull from the party. He must now be sailing close to the party rules that saw former MP Ross Cameron expelled last year for criticising colleagues (rules, admittedly, that were absurdly implemented for a party that is supposed to valued free expression and debate).
Such action would only inflame the situation. Morrison needs to find a way to ignore Turnbull – which will be very difficult given the ABC will offer him a national, uncritical megaphone anytime he chooses.
It is deeply sad to watch a man writing himself into history in this way. Think of Kevin Rudd, who should be remembered for a national apology but instead is remembered for bitterness and recriminations. Turnbull should be remembered for same sex marriage and the US refugee resettlement deal but instead seems intent on a reputation for demolition.
Morrison’s only hope is that voters soon tire of the circus. And he might finally stop getting asked that silly question about why Turnbull is no longer prime minister.
Common sense has not been sufficient to prevent the Liberal Party from inflicting the same leadership self-harm we saw from Labor. Post-election, serious rule changes around leadership selection are imperative. Whatever is left of the party will need to guard against future nightmare scenarios.–
Malcolm Turnbull is the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics
It wasn’t easy to write on the weekend that Malcolm Turnbull and his “Malcontent” supporters were actively working to destroy the Coalition government. It is a tough reality to confront when you once worked for the man, enjoyed a friendship and aspired for him to be successful.
Besides, writing those words was bound to generate tough responses from the many Liberal moderates, media commentators and Leftist activists who will always support Turnbull as a bludgeon against conservatives, pretending he is blameless in his own demise. But who could doubt my conclusion now?
In his Twitter flurry yesterday and interview today he dropped any pretence. He has kissed goodbye to his promise not to be a “miserable ghost.” Instead he confronts Scott Morrison as a vengeful spectre — the Freddy Krueger of Australian politics.
He lost the prime ministership the same way he seized it and in return plunged the government into minority by quitting parliament and cruelling the pitch for the Liberal candidate, Dave Sharma. The former prime minister refused to lift a twitter finger or sign a letter to help Sharma during the campaign yet tweeted up a storm yesterday to try to kill off his conservative backbench critic Craig Kelly.
The organisational issues at play are complicated and longstanding. Suffice to say the systems of the Liberal Party ought to be such that preselection interventions are unnecessary. But the last time Kelly was threatened, it was Turnbull who intervened to help him.
The NSW Liberal Party is corrupted by factions and needs fixing — urgently. For Turnbull to pretend otherwise and urge Kelly to take his druthers is disingenuous. The biggest laugh Turnbull ever got as prime minister was soon after he rolled Tony Abbott when he told a NSW Liberal state council meeting that the party was “not run by factions”.
Turnbull rightly says the party should not give in to blackmail from its own preselected members yet he was the prime minister who delivered a one seat majority then said he would quit parliament if he was overthrown. He was and he did — and he helped ensure the seat was lost.
There is no purity in this argument. There is no moral high ground to be found.
While reform of the Liberal Party and expurgation of the NSW branch form the backdrop for this latest conflagration, and might well have played a role in its genesis, the pressing question for the government is how to deal with this Nightmare on Capital Hill. Turnbull is in a scary mood and no longer cares for niceties.
His floating of an election date is an open plea to have the federal government put down before the NSW Liberals wear the wrath of voters. The way the Liberals are heading they could see a Freddy Krueger state election nightmare, quickly followed by a federal election sequel.
One Liberal branch is pushing to expel Turnbull from the party. He must now be sailing close to the party rules that saw former MP Ross Cameron expelled last year for criticising colleagues (rules, admittedly, that were absurdly implemented for a party that is supposed to valued free expression and debate).
Such action would only inflame the situation. Morrison needs to find a way to ignore Turnbull – which will be very difficult given the ABC will offer him a national, uncritical megaphone anytime he chooses.
It is deeply sad to watch a man writing himself into history in this way. Think of Kevin Rudd, who should be remembered for a national apology but instead is remembered for bitterness and recriminations. Turnbull should be remembered for same sex marriage and the US refugee resettlement deal but instead seems intent on a reputation for demolition.
Morrison’s only hope is that voters soon tire of the circus. And he might finally stop getting asked that silly question about why Turnbull is no longer prime minister.
Common sense has not been sufficient to prevent the Liberal Party from inflicting the same leadership self-harm we saw from Labor. Post-election, serious rule changes around leadership selection are imperative. Whatever is left of the party will need to guard against future nightmare scenarios.
I maintain that it is never conducive to good behaviour to pander to a two year old having a tantrum, particularly when it is in a public area. Giving in only rewards bad behaviour and ensures that it will be repeated whenever the child doesn’t get his/her own way. Malcolm is definitely living up to my expectations.
Craig Kelly, what a hill to die on!
Malcolm Turnbull; Ghost Who Walks. (old jungle saying)
Malcolm Turnbull; Ghost Who Walks, man who cannot die (old jungle saying).
When talking about the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party, this can only be a good thing.
Dame Edna and some Ruddesque nonentity.
Malcontent is clearly a bitter and twisted person (I hesitate to call him a man) – he is acting like a petulant baby, tossing the toys out of the pram, or a two year old having a hissy fit in the middle of K-Mart because Mum won’t let him have that toy.
He was never a true Liberal in the Menzies sense – Turnbull is a wrecker extraordinaire … it’s time he was vanquished from the Liberal Party, which is as it should be because then he can join his old mates at the ALP (as if they could ever trust him). Time for Turnbull to play “F*** Off” – he can go first.
How Turnbull made a fortune, entered Parliament and then became PM is beyond my comprehension. Can someone please explain this to me?
Calling Dr Venkman
MT is a bit dumb,, I mean seriously dumb. With a hung parliament ANY liberal can hold the govt to ransom on any vote – just like Karen P, and the rest of the independents”.
Since MT is chucking bombs – the Morrison should just get out of Paris, give MT a heart attack and let the voters choose.
Malcolm has mummy issues about rejection (how could she leave me?) and daddy issues about competence (see how hard I am trying?) that severely intrude into his relationship with the Australian electorate and Papa Liberal Party. He wants to be a Chosen One. Narcissists never see the world as it is, but only through the mirror of their own gaze.
The ALP will romp the election on the basis of ‘At Least They’re Not the Coalition’.
Trumble took the leadership on the promise that:
And then proceeded to do nothing of the sort, instead drifting on a tide of empty slogans, embarrassing reversals, and NBN-grade brainfart on-the-run policy formulation. He was a caricature empty suit for three painful years – and obvious to everyone grounded in the real world.
Morrison has inherited – and wears – the Trumble mantle whole and unchanged.
Does Sinclair still think the change to Turnbull in 2015 was a good idea?
Because he did it in a country full of corrupt, incompetent, pathetic, apathetic, lazy, arrogant, overhyped, shyster, socialist loving, unworthy gobshites.
Ironically, is this the point at which the Liberals galvanise to work against both Turnbull and Labor.
Nah, theyre the SFL’s
The ALP dodged a very lethal bullet by not signing Trumball up when he tried to join them all those years ago. They musta gone, “someday that man’s going to fuck the Liberal Party over if they’re stupid enough to take him on board”.
And then they actually did. And then he actually did. And now the Liberal Party is history and that corrupt union hack Electricity Bill will be our next PM. Agile and Innovative™ or what?
I think it’s still a touchy issues.
Morrison needs to find a way to ignore Turnbull – which will be very difficult given the ABC
Of course the thought that he might target the ABC has never crossed Morrison’s mind. No, he’d rather see his “team”, such as it is, routinely and ritually humiliated than be criticised by ABC fans who aren’t going to vote for him anyway,
If only he had a Lee Atwater on his staff, because the ABC is a sitting duck. Not on bias, which is endemic but whose definition is entirely subjective, but on mismanagement and cronyism, which everyone understands.
Who gets the production contracts and why aren’t the sums involved made public? (we still don’t know how many millions O’Brien picked up for interviewing Keating)
Who gets hired and why?
The current imbroglio with Giggles Guthrie and Justin “I’m Mal’s mate’ Milne is the perfect opportunity to expand the focus on managerial sins. All it would take to exploit is a brain.
’nuff said. It won’t happen.
If I may make a rather straight-forward analogy:
The Lieboral Party is like a condom. It matters not that you have a leader, the ‘tip of the spear’ so to speak, if there is no body behind it providing support to keep the contents of the receptacle where they belong.
The problem has never been a structurally sound body but a deficient ‘tip.’ Both have been deficient in the Lieboral Party for a long time. With or without Tony, with or without Malcanoe, with or without Mo’sBroScoMo, with or without Julie B., the Lieborals are still not a functional condom.
So let’s not get distracted by the bubble of fluid at the top, and keep reminding ourselves that this brand cannot, and has been proven not to, provide the reliability we seek; the reliability it promises on the packaging; the reliability that we paid for. If this was a condom that came with more holes than a Young Labor Camp, would you continue to purchase the same brand?
Liberal: Flaccid, but still less threatening than Labor.
Awesome.
All is proceeding exactly as the Cat Political Analyses Crowdsource has forecast – and in such record time there is no plausible gap between:
Lucy’s weaponised narcissistic man-child with mummy-issues will destroy the Hughes’ family’s hated Liberal Party
and
That’s exactly what he does !
Someone send our earliest recorded prediction to Cut-and-Paste or The Mocker, so we get the recognition richly deserved.
Mexit.
Here is the excuse to exit from all malcoms quisling sellout conventions.
Put it to parliment in a Mexit bill, if it is rejected, then go to the polls standing for something.
Take back control of australias future instead of selling it out.
Win, and do it.
Lose and when shortens looting regime begins the regime of terror, at least there is an alternative vision of hope to offer the proles.
Just a pity that the turnbullite rump stands for exactly the same crap as shorten, just paid sneakily under the table instead of openly across it in honest corruption.
Turn -out
Mal -out
Mal-away
The turnbull rejection team.
Why did turnbull go?.
“He went mad and we had to put him down.”
what does Kelly O’Dwyer have to say?
Looking forward to the Potential Greatness kicking in…
An article has gone up at the Australian sadly talking about how getting rid of him in August 2016 was a tragically missed opportunity.
Just one comment, William.
Bullseye.
The likes just keep rolling on, last look 213. Masochism has me staring miserably as they gently climb up.
Ros
#2877853, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:36 pm
An article has gone up at the Australian sadly talking about how getting rid of him in August 2016 was a tragically missed opportunity.
The real “tragically missed opportunity” was when JWH persuaded him not to leave Parliament when he was overthrown in late 2009.
This followed another “tragically missed opportunity” when he was not thrown to the backbench after his stuff up with Godwin G, surely ample proof of his total lack of nous.
And in the midst of it all, the Coalition still has a potential to win the next election given just how bad the Opposition would be as government.
So let’s reward the Libs for years more of nothing, no changes to the issues that matter ;immigration and energy costs, taxes etc and a further march left. No, let’s help put this zombie down permanently.
And we thought Trumble was gawn.
He’s baack!
Where are the garden stakes?
Makka
You’re a leftwinger when it comes to economic policy. In fact, there would be no daylight between you and most of the union movement. You support wage rates derived by legislative fiat and have no respect for capital/investment. You have zero credibility and therefore no one should listen to you cheering for the destruction of the libs. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out you’re a union troll here. Go away, as no one should be listening to you other than the least mentally capable posters here.
JC, you really should shut up. You were ecstatic when Turdball took over. What a monumental error of judgement. Now he’s gone, Turdball is doing level best to bring down your precious Libs. How fkg wrong can you possibly be?
Anyone who wants open borders and low wages as much as you deserves permanent banning here. In fact, the vigour with which you campaign for high immigration and cheaper labour makes you like you a Soros plant on this blog. Disgusting , really. Now fk off and go have a playdate with your leftard bestie mUnty.
Makka
I think you’re a union troll sent here to try and cause havoc. No one I can think at this blog other than you and Monster supports centralized wage fixing.
I know why you’re not openly admitting support. That’s because if you did, you’re entire schick goes down in flames. Just sad.
How much is the CFMEU paying you by the troll hour?
Lol. Such low loser energy.
The majority on this blog want immigration slashed and the Libs destroyed but I’m definitely a CFMEU troll? Lol. That’s so unimaginative.
You however never stop campaigning for high immigration, open borders and low wages. Dozens of times each day. Remember the next Great Depression you forecasted because Trump wanted to remove all the Mexican illegals that are cutting grass? LOL. That scaremongering also fell flat.
You definitely have all the attributes of a Soros plant JC. You even vote for the right party.
Makka
Do you support central wage fixing? Yes or no.
As for the rest of the bilge, last week you were given a serious caning for misunderstanding your own stupid link which only showed a drop in the rate of wage growth – not an absolute fall. You idiot.
Your theory is incorrect. It’s the capital to labor ratio that impacts real wages. And only that, either with high or low rates of immigration.
You’re a CFMEU troll, now STFU.
A veritable condom on the penis of progress, as they say.
This is getting sad – could someone please start a Point Piper branch of the Men’s Shed.
Point Piper branch of the Men’s Shed – where they can trade carbon derivatives amongst friends.
A moment perhaps to once again remember Fiona’s poor cat.
And the late and missed Padraic Pearse “Paddy” McGuinness AO and his penchant for sitting in the front row at Turnbull’s speaking engagements and meowing.
He got the sociopath.
He’s very bitter and it’s directed at the “crazies” as he calls them (Dutton/Abbott, A. Bolt etc).
His next move might be through his mates in the party to get Dutton referred to the HC, TA knocked out of Warringah, and G. Berejilian’s government lose their election (much as he says to the opposite – knocking over of any Lib government will bring joy to his heart).
I imagine he goes to bed at night dreaming of TA losing Warringah and working on organising various groups to put up candidates to reduce TA’s vote bit by bit. Probably searching for a newsworthy, trendy, female with some charisma such as the Dr Phelps, who he can pay to become a candidate.
Bloke walks into a fancy dress shop to get a Dracula costume for Halloween.
The woman handed him a T-Shirt with Malcolm Turnbull’s face on it.
“Sorry,” he says … “You must’ve misunderstood me; I said I want to look
like a count.”