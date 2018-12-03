Monday Forum: December 3, 2018

Posted on 10:00 am, December 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
265 Responses to Monday Forum: December 3, 2018

  1. vlad
    #2877981, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Okay, vicpol gets through.

  2. vlad
    #2877982, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    test transmission two: Red Shirts.

  3. vlad
    #2877983, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Woo-hoo!

    Red Shirts gets through.

    Welcome to Vladallaxy Files, by the way.

  4. vlad
    #2877984, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    And now for the biggie …

  5. H B Bear
    #2877985, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    The Christmas banner is a welcome sight only three weeks to go.

    I’m looking forward to some hot cross buns … in January.

  7. vlad
    #2877987, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    What?!

    I can’t imagine why I got sin-binned, then.

  8. cohenite
    #2877988, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    A letter sent to daisy barham campaigns manager, nature conservation council nsw:

    I have just read your email about the school strike. Before I go on to comment on your letter I would like to point out that I’m involved in the conservation of Australian wildlife and have been for many years. My wife is also a wildlife conservationist and a recognised wildlife artist. Our children, now adults with their own children, were raised to appreciate wildlife and are now passing on their knowledge to their own children. I have been a member of many wildlife and conservation groups such as the Australian Plants Society, RAOU, Bird Observers Club and was a founding member of the South Gippsland Conservation Society and Natural Environment Incorporated. I served on the Conservation Council of Victoria for many years and was their representative on the Victorian Government’s Conservation Advisory Committee.
    Returning to your letter commending primary the school children’s strike-a subject they could not conceivably have any scientific understanding of. You are purportedly commenting on behalf of the Nature Conservation Council of NSW and so I was disappointed to see that you were using nature conservation as a platform to push a socialist agenda that embraces unionist behaviour. I have a considerable amount of knowledge about weather events and the frequency at which they might occur and have provided expert evidence for law firms, insurance companies and industry and commerce throughout Australia with some specialist appointments to advise on projects in South East Asia. Based on my expertise and my review of the analysis done by other practising scientist, the claims of an impending dangerous climate change are not supported by empirical evidence.
    When you refer to carbon emissions do you really mean carbon dioxide emissions. As you would well know that we are all carbon life forms and for most part the building blocks of our existence, plant life, are based on the presence of CO2 in the atmosphere. Increases in atmospheric CO2 can and do increase plant production including food crops. The climate in Australia varies regularly and sometimes dramatically which has been the case since the first European settlers arrived and this has been well documented.
    As for a renewable energy target. Renewable energy projects operating for long enough to understand the consequences. Firstly, the inherent intermittency of wind and solar requires that fossil fuel power plants must be on standby and these standby plant continue to generate CO2 emissions. Secondly, the encapsulated CO2 in the manufacture and construction of wind turbines in particular is so large that it is very unlikely that the intermittent output of the turbines will ever offset that amount. Thirdly, solar electricity generators produce power only under good conditions during the daytime. I always wonder how the panels work on roofs when they have clearly been installed to face east, west and sometimes south.
    The only reason renewable energy projects exist is because the industries involved get large subsidies from the government and consumers. They serve no purpose in a modern society and if CO2 emissions were a real concern the environmental movement would be embracing nuclear power.
    Finally, the adverse environmental impacts of wind farms seem to have escape you so I will fill you in on what’s happening. The wind farms near where I live have been killing birds and in particular wedge-tailed eagles ever since they were constructed. The wind farm owner’s own surveys showed that the Bald Hills killed seven wedge-tailed eagles over the two moth period it carried out a mortality survey. The survey was only over a percentage of the turbines and not the whole wind farm. This is not an unusual level of killing. A search of the internet will reveal to you how many birds and bats are being killed at wind farms around the world. As far as solar installation go you would be aware of the materials used in the manufacture of the panels and that they are hardly environmentally friendly. If you would like to understand the impact on wildlife of large scale solar installations you will find plenty of information on the internet about them frying many thousands of birds as they pass between the reflectors and the central collector. As for the batteries needed to try and make the intermittent systems work they provide limited capacity and use toxic rear earth materials.
    People in my region who live near wind turbines, and some of them supported the projects, are suffering from the low frequency noise emitted by the turbines. I know these people very well because they are the same farmers that helped me set up wildlife reserves that are now being degraded by the presence of wind turbines.
    Climate change has and always will be with us and the nonsense about human induced global warming just diverts attention away from real conservation matters. Billions of dollars are being wasted on the global warming and renewable energy scams. By comparison a very small amount could assist the conservation many threatened and endangered species.
    I will continue to do what I can to improve the protection of Australian wildlife and would like you to focus on wildlife conservation and not peddle a radical socialist agenda to children, under the guise of nature conservation.

  9. vlad
    #2877989, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Oh, spit.

    Ken Berry has died.

  10. calli
    #2877990, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    It’s a Hanukkah Menorah, albeit a very pared down one guys.

  11. Snoopy
    #2877991, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Surely the way to fuck over the market for horn is to create fake rhino horn

    The successful Chicom African entrepreneurs didn’t pay off a shitload of the African elite just to flood the market with ersatz rhino horn.

  12. Frank
    #2877996, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Peter Van Onselen: political scientist. Whatever that means. Spends too much time gelling his hair to be taken seriously.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2878000, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Ken Berry has died.

    Used to watch F Troop after school. Excellent stuff. Another show you couldn’t possibly make in these days of SJ warfare.

  14. vlad
    #2878002, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Used to watch F Troop after school. Excellent stuff. Another show you couldn’t possibly make in these days of SJ warfare.

    Same. Watched it on the ABC with my father. Better days.

  15. John Constantine
    #2878003, posted on December 3, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/03/experts-fear-impact-of-china-lifting-trade-ban-on-tiger-and-rhino-parts

    “The risks of a knock-on effect are already evident in the case of pangolins, a scaly anteater that has become the most illegally-trafficked animal in the world.

    Although cross-border sales of this increasingly rare creature have been prohibited under the convention on trade in endangered species (Cites) since 2016, Beijing’s mandarins continue to approve a legal domestic market for the scales, which are prescribed by Chinese medicine practitioners to help lactating mothers.

    This pushes more of the burden for enforcement on poorer nations, who are often ill-equipped to cope.

    There have been at least 20 interceptions of pangolin scales in the past two years. China and Vietnam are the main destination. Last month, six tonnes of pangolin scales and two tonnes of ivory from Nigeria were seized in Vietnam. In February, two tonnes of scales were confiscated from the residence of a Chinese national in Nigeria. All eight species of the mammal, which was once abundant, have been decimated. The Chinese and Malay pangolin are now critically endangered.”

    Any shellfish of value in victoria that can be grabbed from shallow water are doomed.

