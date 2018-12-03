Liberty Quote
Your degree of disquiet over the week’s revelations probably depends on how comfortable you are with being bullshitted by those in authority.— Mick Ellis
-
Recent Comments
- mh on Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018
- Nob on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- mh on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria
- Makka on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Nob on Rest for the wicked
- Nob on Rest for the wicked
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Viva on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Viva on Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Steve trickler on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Old Lefty on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018
- Rest for the wicked
- There are lessons here for us
- David Brewer: It’s the subsides, Stupid
- “Destructive, mad, pointless”
- A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria
- Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- The big money game driving alarmism and wind power
- Getting to young people: Generation Liberty at IPA
- Peter O’Brien: The Liberal’s reactionary right
- Catallaxy Literary Awards Christmas Present Suggestions
- John Adams: Stage four cancer
- Countdown to Christmas I
- Wreckers and saboteurs without an ounce of policy sense
- Green Energy Markets in Fantasyland
- Peter Baldwin on identity politics and free speech
- CIS papers and Alan Moran’s Climate News
- Open Forum: December 1, 2018
- World energy outlook double-talk
- Low wind day and improved video show.
- “Climate Change is a [Cultural] Marxist Hoax”
- The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders
- The Orwellian world of left feminism
- Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
- Wednesday Forum: November 28, 2018
- Whose Money is it?
- And behind it all is Malcolm
- Pro-Trump and anti-Green all at the same time!
- How Credible is the latest National Climate Assessment Report?
- Six months is going to be a long time in politics
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 25 please, Carpe?
Konbanwa – bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
38, please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
48 please Carpe.
One thing QA will never run out of lefty tossers to talk rubbish theres a lot of it about .
The Panel
Billy Bragg – Socialist Greenfilth
Linda Reynolds – Tonight “moderate” sacrifce
Lisa Singh – HARPY HARPY
Amanda Vanstone – Jenny Craig 10 Most Wanted contender
Martin Matthews. – Fence Sitter
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
The show will probably finish with Billy O’Nadsack singing about the wukkers
Evening everyone.
53 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
Custard 53
Hi Carpe
Can I have lucky 13 please
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Billy Bragg – good to see the ABC are searching far and wide for a variety of opinions.
21 please.
Ok
Not a huge turnout
But it’s time, so powder your body with flour, bang your head to heavy metal and;
llllleeeetttsssss get rrreeeaaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbblllleeee
18 please, Carpe.
Billy Bragg? Doesn’t he support that barking mad, swivel eyed loon Jeremy Corbyn?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Dopey 21
Lol. It’s a total lost cause. They wouldn’t take her on.
Vanstone opens with some common sense
SLF chants the party mantra.
9 please Carpe
ALPfilth thinks that is not the same as krudd/gilzilla/krudd
Why is the SFL dressed like a smelly lesbian?
billy greenfilth doesn’t like conservatives
Onto the Craig Kelly matter
SFL cocks it up as usual
Vanstone defends the ABC – stupid bint
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Dopey 21
Rob K 9
very low energy panel
Martin was in the BeeGees?
I think the panel need a double scotch each to loosen up a bit…..might have one myself.
3rd roadie on the left, the one with the industrial strength hairdryer
Next question – maderates have been appeasing the conservatives.
aaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Moron.
billy greenfilth – conservatives – narrow minded old filth that need to be represented.
Arsehat
From 9:32pm – 18 please Carpe.
Give me 6 please Carpe. There’s no conservative or proper liberal on it
You’d think Billy Bragg would have learnt a thing or two about conservatism coming from a place where Jacob Rees-Mogg is a household name
Next question more women in the Army – yeah hows that working out for you.
SFL – women make fabulous MP’s.
you mean like jacky lambie the DVA malingerer
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 25
ZK2A 38
Cpt Seahawks 48
Custard 53
Westie Woman 13
Dopey 21
Rob K 9
Elle 18
A Reader 6
She wore the big, reflective gauntlets, and made sure all the trucks in the convoy went the same way, FFS
Oh god – this is only half way through
ALP – our affirmative action has worked, FMD
Junkies Missus
Creepy lesbian
4 calling birds
3 shrieking loons
2 crack ho’s
and an MP legs in the air.
Poor kid thinks no one cares.
Next question – young people.
Nah fvk em.
They all hate the carbon polludion, tweenies protesting is inspiring.
Smithers, unleash the hounds
skoolboy – the decisions will affect future generations, and future generations and he keeps using the same term that mummy pounded into his tiny 1980’s haircut friggin head.
In a just world he would be a chimney sweep who begs for coppers at the bus stop.
SFL – I really believe in klimate Khange – that is why you mill be unemployed by May next year you malodourous cretin.
Singh – a big shout out to the klimate kiddies and their semi-literate signs
She thinks high power prices are due to SFL infighting.
This is just pathetic.
James May is reassembling a horny model train set, and has just used the “clever gripping screwdriver” he bought especially for jobs like that. I just looked online and they are near forty bucks each.
Screwdrivers that can change your life or enraged halfwits on q and a that make you give up on it.
Comrades.
Taswegian wants to hand the next generation to a new dark age.
Personally i couldn’t give a toss about the little toad.
These people are what Billy Connoly would call beigeists.
They are just beige, no colour or life to ant of them
Most of the assembly line at the horny model train factory in old Britain were women, prized for attention to detail.
Now that stuff is done by chicom peoples liberation army slave labour, and western wymynsys do q and a, and would be totally enraged if they had to fix anything.
Funny how they all betray their feelings on q and a that they will be giving the orders and running the purges in the borderless world.
More likely they will be making toys in peoples liberation army puppetmasters workshops for happy little chicom property dogbox apartment developer Landsharks kiddies.
Comrades.
Oh God – 20 minutes to go.
Next question – the modern slavery act
Da fuk????
James May’s reassembler makes you want to wander out to the workshop with a tin mug of sweetened tea.
Q and A makes you want to wander down to the ABC with a bottle of cocktail.
In the style of Comrade Molotov.
Fact Check: True
This has now become a confusing mess – the pavlova train smash of public discussion.
John C,
I have three different types of screwdrivers which hold the screw in place. One has a split shaft and slider, one has two spring claws on a slider, the other has a plastic cone near the end that holds the screw. What type was James using?
I hope snowcone is enjoying his 12 week break
Slavery has been illegal for a long time.
alptard wants an anti-slavery commissioner, are you shittng me.
Most boring q&a eva.
Last question – some old hipster fellates Billy Bragg, tossbag.
They are angling for the group hug and a rousing chorus of kumbya
Just switched on. Who is bucky beaver?
taswegian goes back to da klimate khange – Sod.Off.Swampy
Labour Lite
Reading comments as I never watch the big poser Bragg.
Never worked a day in his life. Soft as a marshmallow.
It’s finally over
Interruptions came in at 22
Another Jackpot.
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai
Thx Carpe.
https://twitter.com/mrjamesmay/status/718307093485371395?lang=en
James describes the screwdriver he wanted on twitter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuwjUZCSB2Y
James uses his screwdriver on his hornby train model on youtube.
[Needs tea in a mug]
Thanks Carpe.
Thanks John, yeah i have one of those.😊
I might just have to keep using a dab of grease on the tip of the screwdriver for the fiddly stuff.
Good night Carpe and thanks..
I popped in because I thought Brendan O’Neil was on. He wasn’t. So I hastily left.
Billy Bragg sings about a stacked press:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gWXA8O28fso
But he would have no problem with 94 % of the US media being openly hostile against
Trump. Cockhead.