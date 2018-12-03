Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, December 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

79 Responses to Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #2878064, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    May I have 25 please, Carpe?

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878066, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa – bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2878068, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    38, please Carpe.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878075, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2878079, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    One thing QA will never run out of lefty tossers to talk rubbish theres a lot of it about .

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878080, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    The Panel

    Billy Bragg – Socialist Greenfilth
    Linda Reynolds – Tonight “moderate” sacrifce
    Lisa Singh – HARPY HARPY
    Amanda Vanstone – Jenny Craig 10 Most Wanted contender
    Martin Matthews. – Fence Sitter

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878081, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878082, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    The show will probably finish with Billy O’Nadsack singing about the wukkers

  10. Peter Castieau
    #2878084, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Evening everyone.

    53 please Carpe.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878086, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48
    Custard 53

  12. Westie Woman
    #2878088, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Can I have lucky 13 please

    Thanks

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878089, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48
    Custard 53
    Westie Woman 13

  14. mh
    #2878090, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Billy Bragg – good to see the ABC are searching far and wide for a variety of opinions.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878096, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Ok

    Not a huge turnout

    But it’s time, so powder your body with flour, bang your head to heavy metal and;

    llllleeeetttsssss get rrreeeaaaadddyyyy to rrrruuuuummmbbblllleeee

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2878101, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Billy Bragg? Doesn’t he support that barking mad, swivel eyed loon Jeremy Corbyn?

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878102, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48
    Custard 53
    Westie Woman 13
    Dopey 21

  20. JC
    #2878104, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Amanda Vanstone – Jenny Craig 10 Most Wanted contender

    Lol. It’s a total lost cause. They wouldn’t take her on.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878105, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Vanstone opens with some common sense

    SLF chants the party mantra.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878108, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    ALPfilth thinks that is not the same as krudd/gilzilla/krudd

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878109, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Why is the SFL dressed like a smelly lesbian?

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878111, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    billy greenfilth doesn’t like conservatives

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878113, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Onto the Craig Kelly matter

    SFL cocks it up as usual

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878114, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Vanstone defends the ABC – stupid bint

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878116, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48
    Custard 53
    Westie Woman 13
    Dopey 21
    Rob K 9

  30. Cpt Seahawks
    #2878118, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Martin was in the BeeGees?

  31. RobK
    #2878119, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    I think the panel need a double scotch each to loosen up a bit…..might have one myself.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878122, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Martin was in the BeeGees?

    3rd roadie on the left, the one with the industrial strength hairdryer

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878124, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Next question – maderates have been appeasing the conservatives.

    aaaaaaaahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    Moron.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878130, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    billy greenfilth – conservatives – narrow minded old filth that need to be represented.

    Arsehat

  35. Elle
    #2878131, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    From 9:32pm – 18 please Carpe.

  36. A reader
    #2878134, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Give me 6 please Carpe. There’s no conservative or proper liberal on it

  37. A reader
    #2878136, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    You’d think Billy Bragg would have learnt a thing or two about conservatism coming from a place where Jacob Rees-Mogg is a household name

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878137, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Next question more women in the Army – yeah hows that working out for you.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878138, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    SFL – women make fabulous MP’s.

    you mean like jacky lambie the DVA malingerer

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878140, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Vic in Prossy 25
    ZK2A 38
    Cpt Seahawks 48
    Custard 53
    Westie Woman 13
    Dopey 21
    Rob K 9
    Elle 18
    A Reader 6

  41. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2878143, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    SFL – women make fabulous MP’s.

    you mean like jacky lambie the DVA malingerer

    She wore the big, reflective gauntlets, and made sure all the trucks in the convoy went the same way, FFS

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878145, posted on December 3, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Oh god – this is only half way through

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878147, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    ALP – our affirmative action has worked, FMD

    Junkies Missus
    Creepy lesbian
    4 calling birds
    3 shrieking loons
    2 crack ho’s
    and an MP legs in the air.

  44. RobK
    #2878148, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Poor kid thinks no one cares.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878149, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Next question – young people.

    Nah fvk em.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878151, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    They all hate the carbon polludion, tweenies protesting is inspiring.

    Smithers, unleash the hounds

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878154, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    skoolboy – the decisions will affect future generations, and future generations and he keeps using the same term that mummy pounded into his tiny 1980’s haircut friggin head.

    In a just world he would be a chimney sweep who begs for coppers at the bus stop.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878155, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    SFL – I really believe in klimate Khange – that is why you mill be unemployed by May next year you malodourous cretin.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878157, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Singh – a big shout out to the klimate kiddies and their semi-literate signs

    She thinks high power prices are due to SFL infighting.

    This is just pathetic.

  50. John Constantine
    #2878158, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    James May is reassembling a horny model train set, and has just used the “clever gripping screwdriver” he bought especially for jobs like that. I just looked online and they are near forty bucks each.

    Screwdrivers that can change your life or enraged halfwits on q and a that make you give up on it.

    Comrades.

  51. RobK
    #2878159, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Taswegian wants to hand the next generation to a new dark age.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878160, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    RobK
    #2878148, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Poor kid thinks no one cares.

    Personally i couldn’t give a toss about the little toad.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878167, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    These people are what Billy Connoly would call beigeists.

    They are just beige, no colour or life to ant of them

  54. John Constantine
    #2878168, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Most of the assembly line at the horny model train factory in old Britain were women, prized for attention to detail.

    Now that stuff is done by chicom peoples liberation army slave labour, and western wymynsys do q and a, and would be totally enraged if they had to fix anything.

    Funny how they all betray their feelings on q and a that they will be giving the orders and running the purges in the borderless world.

    More likely they will be making toys in peoples liberation army puppetmasters workshops for happy little chicom property dogbox apartment developer Landsharks kiddies.

    Comrades.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878170, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Next question – the modern slavery act

    Da fuk????

  57. John Constantine
    #2878172, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    James May’s reassembler makes you want to wander out to the workshop with a tin mug of sweetened tea.

    Q and A makes you want to wander down to the ABC with a bottle of cocktail.

    In the style of Comrade Molotov.

  58. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878173, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Q and A makes you want to wander down to the ABC with a bottle of cocktail.

    In the style of Comrade Molotov.

    Fact Check: True

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878176, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    This has now become a confusing mess – the pavlova train smash of public discussion.

  60. RobK
    #2878179, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    John C,
    I have three different types of screwdrivers which hold the screw in place. One has a split shaft and slider, one has two spring claws on a slider, the other has a plastic cone near the end that holds the screw. What type was James using?

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878181, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I hope snowcone is enjoying his 12 week break

  62. RobK
    #2878182, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Slavery has been illegal for a long time.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878183, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    alptard wants an anti-slavery commissioner, are you shittng me.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878186, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Last question – some old hipster fellates Billy Bragg, tossbag.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878189, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    They are angling for the group hug and a rousing chorus of kumbya

  67. Robber Baron
    #2878191, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Just switched on. Who is bucky beaver?

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878192, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    taswegian goes back to da klimate khange – Sod.Off.Swampy

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878193, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Just switched on. Who is bucky beaver?

    Labour Lite

  70. Farmer Ge
    #2878194, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Reading comments as I never watch the big poser Bragg.
    Never worked a day in his life. Soft as a marshmallow.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2878195, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    It’s finally over

    Interruptions came in at 22

    Another Jackpot.

  74. John Constantine
    #2878198, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    https://twitter.com/mrjamesmay/status/718307093485371395?lang=en

    James describes the screwdriver he wanted on twitter.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuwjUZCSB2Y

    James uses his screwdriver on his hornby train model on youtube.

    [Needs tea in a mug]

  75. RobK
    #2878200, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Thanks Carpe.
    Thanks John, yeah i have one of those.😊

  76. John Constantine
    #2878202, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    I might just have to keep using a dab of grease on the tip of the screwdriver for the fiddly stuff.

  77. Westie Woman
    #2878203, posted on December 3, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Good night Carpe and thanks..

  78. Viva
    #2878213, posted on December 3, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I popped in because I thought Brendan O’Neil was on. He wasn’t. So I hastily left.

  79. mh
    #2878236, posted on December 4, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Billy Bragg sings about a stacked press:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gWXA8O28fso

    But he would have no problem with 94 % of the US media being openly hostile against
    Trump. Cockhead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.