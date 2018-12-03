Rest for the wicked

I’m away until Christmas and mostly out of internet range. Open threads and the like will appear more or less as scheduled.
Comments caught in the spaminator and spam filters will have to wait until I get back.
Remember naughty words, posts with multiple links, excessively long posts, and multiple posts of the same already auto-moderated posts all get auto-moderated. As does mistyping your email address and changing your user-name. Try to avoid doing these things.
For those of you who do get auto-moderated, some music.
Have a good break Sinc. And thanks for all your efforts.
If they haven’t worked out the forbidden words by now, they never will. 😄
Christmas balls
Oops, I mentioned Christmas b.a.l.l.s. which sent me straight to the moderator.
Thanks for all your work on this blog – it is much appreciated.
Have a wonderful family Christmas and recharge the batteries ready for 2019 (a little environmental joke there). All the very best.
2019 looks like being a cracker of a year. Intrigue, mutiny, lies and unbridled plunging of snouts into the trough – and that’s just at a Federal level. The Spaminator will be working overtime. By the end of the year, we can only guess at what new words or even acronyms will be cast out.
Pass the popcorn.
By the way Sinc, enjoy your break – I think 2019 will test us all.
Thank you for a great year, your Doomlordship. It’s a great website. Enjoy the break. Feel free to drop in with a travelogue.
err Sorry.
Have a good break Sinc
Thanks for 2018 Sinc, and looking forward to 2019.
Thanks Sinc for putting up with us for most of the time. Are you sure the Cat isn’t the research for a psych thesis.
Have a WEB as the comrades at alpbc say ,bet you dont get as long a break as them though. Hope the Latest French Revolution is more of a success than the last one
LOL! But Fuck is ok ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Looks like my original comment earlier this evening went straight to the moderator! Or vanished into thin air.
Enjoy the break, oh Doomlord. We who await freedom from the spaminator salute you. Impatiently, music notwithstanding.
Sorry Megan – your comment vanished.
I had to re-read that to work out what misty ping was.
Sounds vaguely Christmassy: eggnog, chestnuts roasting on an open fire, misty ping on the windows and all that.
The only comment of mine that ever went into the spaminator had a totally innocent mention of Gr-sh- m’s L-w.
Have a good break Snic. I’ll even forgive you for vapourising a few of my comments from moderation. I can only assume it was by accident.