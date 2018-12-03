There are lessons here for us

That was Drudge; this is Instapundit.

MORE ON THE FRENCH RIOTS: “There are parallels between what is happening in France and almost every other developed country, including Canada, as comfortable urban elites seek to impose their climate change agenda on a broader population just struggling to pay its bills and earn an honest buck. No amount of hand-wringing over the fate of the planet, be it by the IPCC or by the likes of Ms. Binoche, is going to resonate with people who do not feel the elites have their interests at heart.”

Especially when they don’t. Also, an elite whose main theme is how morally superior it is to its countrymen is in a poor position to call for sacrifice.