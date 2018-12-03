There are lessons here for us

PARIS WORST RIOTS SINCE 60S
TAX REVOLT VIOLENT
That was Drudge; this is Instapundit.
MORE ON THE FRENCH RIOTS: “There are parallels between what is happening in France and almost every other developed country, including Canada, as comfortable urban elites seek to impose their climate change agenda on a broader population just struggling to pay its bills and earn an honest buck. No amount of hand-wringing over the fate of the planet, be it by the IPCC or by the likes of Ms. Binoche, is going to resonate with people who do not feel the elites have their interests at heart.”
Especially when they don’t. Also, an elite whose main theme is how morally superior it is to its countrymen is in a poor position to call for sacrifice.
How would it be if Labor abandoned the Paris Accords and then stopped the boats? Shorten would be Prime Minister for life. At least the Libs should try this out since they are already half way there on stopping the boats while everything else is a sure loser.
Saw a video grab of macron waving to the crowd, which had only been half heckling him before he started his waving crap, then the hate started.
Until there is real fear in our one party state political class, they will happily keep taking their bribe payoffs and mouthing their cash for comment slogans.
How can a politician be more afraid of chrissy pyne and stabby mcstabby bishop than the mob of proles?.
The mildest hint of unhappy people sends their abc into conniptions of bollard building and claims of violence against women. They know what they are stirring up but hope they can get away with it until it is too late to turn back.
Once the Ponzi goes, they lose their protection, don’t they understand that?.
I’m turning around on this boat thing.
Let them come by boat, and only by boat.
It is the ones our elites are picking to come through the normal channels who got us where we are now.
Beyond The Bubble, nothing exists. All that appears to exist beyond are reflections or illusions from within The Bubble. Holographic ‘Others’ that seem to speak and breathe and frown at those within, are simply projections of our individual anxieties. These holographic ‘Others’ cannot be permitted to distract from the Collective Future Bliss that is certain to be ours when all within The Bubble conform and co-operate.
Remember, Steve: If you are not committed to a life of comfort and reward within The Bubble, you have chosen to not exist. Beyond The Bubble there is nothing. Why would you choose nothing?
Choose The Bubble. Be something.
John Constantine
#2877825, posted on December 3, 2018 at 3:18 pm
Until there is real fear …
BINGO!
Fear is the most powerful human motivator.
But we are too afraid to use it.
Oh, the ironing.
French police surrender to protesters. Vive La France!
BREAKING ! French Police Remove helmets and stand with the yellow vest demonstrators
Meanwhile back in the stupid country, our own plod are busy lying their arses off about the state of our nation and breaking every law in the book!
We’re F😱cked!
Do you have the time?
1789 n’est-ce pas ?
Howard Hill
#2877860, posted on December 3, 2018 at 4:47 pm
Stupid Forken Liberals!
What ends up happening to the elites when the French peasants are upset?
Anyone know?
Do they have form?
It wasn’t the peasants doing the guiliotening
It was the replacement elite, then their replacement elite
So why does the French government need to increase the taxes on fossil fuels (ostensibly to discourage their use) if renewables are already cheaper and “getting cheaper every day” (as the spruikers are fond of saying) – doesn’t quite add up, does it…………
I am starting to develop a modicum of respect for the French.
Keep going frogs…keep going.
The French government is famous for rolling over.
The Age of Stupidity, sung to lyrics of the old Alvis Presley tune
Bit like that old Chinese proverb, ‘may you govern in interesting times’!