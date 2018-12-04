A nice day to demonstrate how the wind comes and goes. We have about 5GW of installed capacity at present with a lot more on the way, hard to say how much but it could be as much as 20GW over a couple of years. Just in time to replace Liddell in 2022?
Never mind the installed capacity or even the average provision that might be 30% of installed capacity. It is the lowest points that kill the system and that was clearly not considered before the rush to unreliable energy.
It can never work without mass storage. It is being done backwards as explained by a jovial Dutchman who has crunched the numbers for the Netherlands and Germany. He estimated the number of Tesla batteries required to make the combination of wind and solar work his smallish country. The combination of machine translation and his turn of phrase makes for fun reading. I have the translation but can’t find the original link (work continues, it is such a good source).
That flattening of wind-& solar power by using battery storage appears to be rather disappointing. In reality, only 2.66% of the total power requirement can be pushed forward one day. The storage requirement for the remainder is still around 4.1 TWh. The 3 to 4 million Tesla’s used for this are also directly the maximum. There are simply not enough days when you can save a day surplus to use it the next day.
What about pumped hydro?
By far the cheapest way of power storage are pump-water basins, approximately €2.5 cents per kWh. The ‘ free ‘ wind current is then used to fill the water basins. To move that current surplus from the left in the graph to the right (the required 4.1 TWh storage) would then cost about €105 per billion a year. or about €13,300 per year per household. Only the storage that is and just apart from the question of where we are in the Delta Netherlands that will build water basins then.
Backwards, as he said!
And this is the story of peaks and troughs in Australian wind power for those who missed it the first couple of times.
GOOD NEWS, this the original link, it is in Dutch and if you don’t happen to be able to read it you can get an entertaining machine translation.
Less than 5% (290MW) of nameplate capacity (5452MW) since 11am today.
Luckily the sun is out so solar should pick up some slack but this doesn’t always happen during the day.
The situation in the daytime is interesting to see Solar making a contribution but that is just completely misleading and beside the point. The whole of the daytime is pretty much beside the point. The point of critical interest is the evening peak, winter and summer.
In the evening Solar becomes irrelevant. If we are depending on the wind to make up the difference between reliable supply from coal, gas and hydro and whatever people would like to use, we are stuffed.
Rafe, the key points to focus on are definitely evening peak in summer and the night time.
It’s all good and well for the pro renewable lobby to crow about the good days but the system is only as strong as its weakest link which is when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t up.
I find it interesting that most Green commentators dont understand the impact of capital costs on the true operating cost of renewable energy facilities, preferring to refer to them as “free” or “low cost”.
Its as if the capital cost of building the facility, and the necessary grid upgrades to connect them (hidden in the ever-increasing “network costs”), and necessary backup conventional generation for when the sun dont shine or the wind dont blow, are not part of the total project power cost.
The fact that these totally useless politicians want to base our societies needs on variables like wind and sun with a tiny bit of help from batteries is indicative of the madness which is corrupting Weastern Society. Many of these muppets went to university ,obviously a total waste of time and money if they pass cretins like these as graduates . I always thought universities were to give graduates a usefull function in life ,even if it was only how to lie like a lawyer. Seemingly they are crucible s of left wing indoctrination . a dogma that has no usefull function except to give power to those who dont deserve it. Just wait tilll the blackouts start during hestwave connditions . The pollies will back off from this folly ,gotta save me career ya know I mean where woukd useless article like me get a real job .
Dave I don’t think we can expect the Green commentators to do better any time soon, we have to get good at talking to people who are concerned about their bills so we can explain what is going on without reference to climate science and if possible without challenging their political allegiance. Just keep it about the arithmetic. We need to get better numbers for the costs you mentioned, they are buried and they need to be dug up