What do we want? Trump. When do we want him? Now

France, on their way to becoming a 3rd world country chants. WE WANT TRUMP🤣 pic.twitter.com/koLOqLEEMb
— jack white (@HorseRacingCOO) December 3, 2018
The left and the complacent do not see that for us the only way forward into a future that will be connected to our own past is via the policies of a Donald Trump. Freedom, prosperity and the preservation of Western Civilisation, never mind ridding ourselves of the left-madness of “climate change”, are embodied in what PDT now represents. It’s catching on. If even the crowds in the street of France are chanting “We want Trump!” you can see where the sentiment outside elite opinion is now found. The whole story is found here: French Citizens SHOCK Leftists with Chant “We want Trump!”
PROBABLY LONDON: As noted in the comments, looks more like London than Paris. Same difference. If you are looking to preserve our way of life, PDT is the way forward. It wasn’t staged and you will not find it in the media.
This is not France, the coppers are British.
I think that is a Tommy Robinson rally.
Hark!: lulz
Unfortunately for Australia our system of elections totally prevents the emergence of our Trump. The only way to any position of influence is with the permission of the cabal of self interested backroom persons who control the programmes to be inflicted on the country. The manipulation of the protection of the position of party leader just passed demonstrates the determination to araldite the seat of power to a pair of buttocks chosen by the party without any interests for the wellbeing of the country.
Hark!:
Failing to have the “emergence of our Trump” has coincided with how many years of no rescission now? Oh, but it’s all sure to collapse in the terrible heap any day now, is it?
Us angels recommend this: you might think the world is going to hell in a basket, but a fair slab of every generation over the age of 50 or 60 has felt that way since Adam. You might think that the world would thrive and be a wonderland of riches if only your economic and political theory were put in place to fullest extent – but that can blind you to seeing how other economic policies in this and other countries have done pretty good, actually. And when it comes to catastrophism about pro-environmental policy, capitalists and vested interests always fret and whine about how it will be kill economic activity – but if done wisely, people and companies adapt.
As for Western civilisation – it’s cool, but has not been without its problems. It also changes. And will be around a long time yet. Stop catastrophising about it and immigration.
Besides, Chinese food is pretty tasty!
Recession!
Cantonese maybe, the rest not so …. how do you like your scorpions – deep fried? Your silk worms – with or without soy sauce? Your dog – salted, roasted or grilled? Sea cucumber – braised or in a consomme? Snake – grilled or braised? Pigs intestines – with or without boiled rice?
I’m not being racist of course, but merely pointing out some culinary delights that many regional Chinese enjoy that you might not find so appetising.
Trump cheerleader gets caught sharing a piece of obviously fake news and carries on without missing a beat: “Same difference.”
Correct.
All good humans will be eating mainly plant, microbial or fungal derived protein sources in 100 years anyway. You should study tofu cooking in preparation.
Always with the knowall condescending wrongology, trollscum. The fuckwit leftard ruling class has zero self-awareness.
Harken’s such a groovy, hip cat, funky, in the groooooove, sick, awesome and also a fucking prophet!!!
The wisdom of a 20 something on display is so cringeworthy really.
I’m embarrassed for him.
Well at least I hope he’s that young, or what’s the excuse?
Hark! Tom:
Confession is good for the soul. Repeat after me: “I was completely wrong in my prediction for a Red Wave tsunami in the midterm elections. I call other people ‘wrongologists’ all the time, and need to acknowledge that I joined their ranks, big time. I will be more modest in my name calling, and predictions, in future.”
Your soul will feel cleansed.
Chinese food, in China, bears slight resemblance to Chinese food any where else I have eaten it, whether in Australia, the USA, the UK, France or Malaysia, for instance.
After two weeks of eating it in China I have been desperate to get my hands on something edible.
To paraphrase Terry Pratchett, if you have to make a meal out of chicken feet this only means some bugger has stolen the rest of the chicken.
Trollscum, I did not predict a Red Wave. I simply predicted there would be no Blue Wave. The DNC winning the House by a wafer-thing margin of 40 seats and going backwards in the Senate was not a Blue Wave. You idiot.
Trump is truly the man for the hour,to think one man coukd strike such fear i to the elite aparat of the whole world ,he is playinng them off a break ,anticipating their every shifty move and exposing them for fraudulent lying scum .Here they were confident t of their power with their own corrupted media and public servants,covering their stupidity performing criminal actions , stealing like the clintons krudd and giliard with no consequences . Promoting a bullshit scam on climate and profiting hugely like gore and the turnbulls.
Suddenly the internet negates their propaganda machine exposing the crimes ,the people are awakening,in the USA they elect Trump instead of the criminal clinton and the poop hit the fan for them all over the West ,now there isnt a western government t that isnt covered in poop and the closet communists s are exposed .
They claim gerbil worming will doom the world ,more like the deploreables action will doom their world .
Send them to hell ,if Satan will admit them ,I hear hes a bit particual about who gets in ,and rightly so ,people are there for a very very long time .
But you guys know better.
You’re panicking the world’s gonna end.
Full stop.
God these people are fuckwits.
Notice the similarity with Monty.
No self awareness.
This is what hypocrisy requires.
Nah, the French are screwed.
They just have the shits because now it is their money being taken from them and given back to them through an exaggeratedly theatrical show of beneficence. They have had no trouble for decades having other people underwrite the cost of the things they receive.
The English still feel an affinity to America (shared language, history, and the ‘special relationship’, and do not reflexively despise it as the French do, who preen themselves on the culture and nation that their forebears laboured to create for them yet are utterly disinclined to make the least effort themselves.
Hark! to Tom.
Uhuh.
Don’t worry: you’ll always have Rasmussen.
Not one of Steve’s best.
No not one of Steve’s best.
Definitely a Tommy Robinson rally in England.
Yes, extremely lame. Not sure why Steve thought the French would be chanting in English.
The Krauts and Frogs have always been pissed at the Anglos cos, like everything else, we did our Revolutions better. Theirs always had lots of dead bodies, terror and the rise of a Socialist-Fascist meglomaniac with bugger all to show for it at the end.
After a little family dispute the U.S produced the Constitution and a country unparalleled in world history. The Poms sometimes had to do a bit of head chopping but it was usually a pompous elitist twat who had got out of hand, as opposed to tens of thousands during Reign of Terror. Mostly they avoided it (King John) and also ended up better off and with a firm foundation to be built off and copied globally.
If French and German think their culture is so superior why would they have imported barbarian hordes to destroy it? They riot over fuel prices and weep and Tealight when their countrymen are blown up and run over. Think about that.