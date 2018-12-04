What do we want? Trump. When do we want him? Now

France, on their way to becoming a 3rd world country chants. WE WANT TRUMP🤣 pic.twitter.com/koLOqLEEMb — jack white (@HorseRacingCOO) December 3, 2018

The left and the complacent do not see that for us the only way forward into a future that will be connected to our own past is via the policies of a Donald Trump. Freedom, prosperity and the preservation of Western Civilisation, never mind ridding ourselves of the left-madness of “climate change”, are embodied in what PDT now represents. It’s catching on. If even the crowds in the street of France are chanting “We want Trump!” you can see where the sentiment outside elite opinion is now found. The whole story is found here: French Citizens SHOCK Leftists with Chant “We want Trump!”

PROBABLY LONDON: As noted in the comments, looks more like London than Paris. Same difference. If you are looking to preserve our way of life, PDT is the way forward. It wasn’t staged and you will not find it in the media.