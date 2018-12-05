IPCC Contradicts ‘Experts’, & Pours Cold Water on Man Made (Reversible) Global Drought Hysteria

Graham Williamson Guest Post
Previously, In their AR5 Report, the IPCC have demonstrated that:
- Globally droughts are NOT increasing & any previous ‘evidence’ that humans were causing droughts is now seen to be exaggerated, alarmist or totally false.
- Droughts are much less severe in modern times as atmospheric CO2 levels have risen.
- The current AR5 Summary for Policymakers does not draw attention to the conclusions described in the scientific report.
The IPCC continue to point out, in their October 2018 SR15 report that as emissions are increasing there is little or no evidence global droughts are increasing, and they also continue to point out that there is no convincing evidence that humans are causing droughts, hence reinforcing the findings of their previous AR5 report. Note that these facts are typically excluded from official IPCC ‘headline statements’ and the ‘summary for policymakers’. Like their previous Report, the IPCC again emphasise that when they refer to ‘climate change’ or ‘global warming’, they include natural climatic variations which of course cannot be controlled by man, by the UN, or by carbon taxes. One difference in the latest report though, is that they now prefer to compare the effects of 1.5 degrees of warming to 2 degrees of warming, rather than compare the current era to pre-industrial times.
Notably however, Climate Councillors Will Steffen (also a contributor to the IPCC Report), Dr Annika Dean, Lesley Hughes & Martin Rice, have failed to reveal these IPCC conclusions in their ‘Fact Sheet’, claiming instead, “Climate change is likely making drought conditions in southwest and southeast Australia worse.” Since IPCC have defined climate change as any climatic change, natural or otherwise though, this seems a perfectly reasonable conclusion, after billions of dollars of research.
Similarly, in their report, ‘Deluge and Drought: Australia’s Water Security in a Changing Climate’, authors Will Steffen, Rob Vertessy, Annika Dean, Lesley Hughes, Hilary Bambrick, Joelle Gergis and Martin Rice, refuse to publicise the good news reported by the IPCC concerning droughts, human causation, and climate change. Instead, these authors claim:
“On-going failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal, oil and gas, globally and here in Australia, has already negatively affected Australia’s water security and will increasingly affect it into the future…….Significant impacts on and risks to our water security are already evident, and these risks will continue to escalate unless deep and rapid reductions in global greenhouse gas pollution can be achieved.”
According to Dr Benjamin Cook however, a climate scientist at NASA, the IPCC have made new discoveries and changed their views regarding droughts since their earlier AR5 Report:“The multitude of contributing factors to a drought means that identifying the sometimes-subtle signal of climate change is tricky. In part because of this, the fifth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2013 concluded that there was low confidence (pdf) that any significant trends in drought could be detected or attributed to climate change. Since then, however, the science of detection and attribution – concerned with identifying changes in the climate system and their causes – has advanced considerably.
Findings from more recent studies using state-of-the-art models and techniques have significantly advanced our understanding of drought and climate change. These studies, using climate models, the observational record and palaeo climate information, have clearly demonstrated that climate change has played a role in recent droughts. In the Mediterranean, for example, declines in rainfall driven by climate change have increased drought risk across the region, amplifying recent events including the drought that preceded the Syrian civil war.”
But to cite the IPCC SR15 report directly, there is “High confidence in dryness trends in some regions, especially drying in Mediterranean region (including Southern Europe, Northern Africa and the Near-East) Low confidence in drought and dryness trends at global scale.” Could not be much clearer. There is no convincing evidence to support increasing droughts on a global scale.
And when it comes to ‘attribution’ or human causation, according to SR15, there is “Medium confidence in attribution of drying trend in Southern Europe Mediterranean region. Low confidence elsewhere, in part due to large interannual variability and longer duration (and thus lower frequency) of drought events, as well as to dependency on dryness index definition.”
Seems the UN is concealing their ‘new’ evidence! How many more billions of dollars must be transferred from the poverty stricken to the climate change industry before the message becomes clear?
According to the IPCC and contributing scientists from around the world, the claim that humans are causing global droughts by CO2 emissions is NOT supported by science, even in spite of an exceedingly wasteful prolonged attempt to do so. Now we are supposed to believe that according to the science, when it comes to droughts, global emissions are only targeting the Mediterranean area! Not only does science not support such claims, the suggestion that droughts are potentially reversible by a carbon tax, or by transferring power and resources to the UN, is sheer nonsense. The UN would also like to control our borders for us! And the UN wants to transfer our climate funds to developing countries such as China. These are political initiatives, popular with those who seek global power at any cost.
But perhaps there is some kind of secret evidence of which I am unaware. As long ago as 2012, Climate Commissioners Tim Flannery, Roger Beale and Gerry Hueston claimed Australians are causing climate change in other countries, perhaps in the Mediterranean:
“Australia has the highest emissions per person of any developed country” and “the average Australian produces emissions almost five times that of the average Chinese person and 16 times that of the average person from India,” ……….“Emissions generated in one country will contribute to the impacts of climate change in all countries”
Although I requested the scientific evidence upon which their claims were based, I am still waiting! Need to be patient, though their report was titled “The Critical Decade”.
Australia’s greatest risk factor with regard to water security is the failure to build new water storages while having a rapidly growing population.
Perhaps someone could let the ABC and David Attenborough know the good news. Oh, and harken.
During the winter months of QLD and NSW drought – temperatures were at or below the average minimum.
After winter, those minimums have increased marginally
But every time they bang on about ‘unprecedented’ heat waves and bushfires in QLD – realise that they are using them duplicitously as propaganda to support their Global Warming meme.
Still flogging the highest emissions per capita horse. Let’s import a few hundred thousand third worlders and get that number down.
Thanks for the info Alan.
I’m building a database of climate change facts that debunk the CC hoax, so I can be well armed in debating my sadly brainwashed two grand-daughters. This piece fits the bill.
Love ’em dearly but they will not listen to any counter arguments, so entrenched is their belief. Their school pushes this barrow all the time.
The most disturbing fact is not that they are brainwashed, but that they now see no good in the whole world at all. Their distress in seeing doom and gloom all around them is the main issue I want to change through challenging their world view.
Hark! – testing.
Hark! – well I just spent 15 mins criticising this silly simplistic analysis but it has gone into moderation.
Shorter version: drought attribution is complicated – modelling changing rainfall patterns is complicated.
Even short thought should make it obvious,though that AGW and changing rainfall may mean, even if number of droughts globally stayed the same:
changes in where droughts occur
severity of droughts increasing when they do occur (more heat meaning more evaporation)
more droughts broken by damaging severe floods (may mean more loss of top soil and therefore detrimental to long term fertility)
long term regional drying even if not in technically in drought
Denialists have for years been thinking they are clever for noticing what they think are contradictions when you have a sped up hydrological cycle. The problem lies in their over simplistic understanding (which is actually wilful) rather than in the science.
Harken,
All that has bugger all to do with CO2.
Hark, OSC:
Their distress is only going to be increased by seeing their grandfather a victim of shallow amateur analysis that denies scientists are right. You are part of the problem for them.
Here’s how you make them feel better – write this on a card and read it to them: “OK, I am no expert and so I am going to trust the scientific opinion on climate change, which is overwhelmingly that its real and we should have policies to encourage low CO2 emissions. I will not vote for a party that doesn’t have good policy in this area.”
Just an angel helping smooth over family relationships.
Harken.
They closed down an agricultural college north of Shepparton because the government withdrew funding for it, and instead put the funding into climate studies in the cities.
The academics chased the money down there and became global warming alarmist scientists overnight.
And laughed about it.
No correct result, no more funding.
Always follow the money.
The UN is headed by a global socialist and China continues to build hundreds of coal power stations and the UN couldn’t give a shit.
I could go on, but you are a gullible fool.
People who don’t believe in Man made Climate change (the UN) as proved by their actions have succeeded in brainwashing twats like you.
Free yourself from the chains of socialist propaganda turning you into such an hysterical knob.
Hark struth: I have a comment to you in the open thread.
You have to face the reality one day that you in a small minority for a reason – the conning victim is you, not the vast majority of scientists. That is how the world works. The Creationists are wrong; the anti-vaxxers are wrong; the moon landing was a faked conspiracy are wrong. Denialist are wrong.
Accept that and be happier!
so I am going to trust the scientific opinion on climate change
Yes it is scientific opinion not fact. Science can tell us if the world is warming. But science cannot say what is the cause. Science can only give an opinion or best guess as to the cause of climate warming.
Just heard on the radio some farmer furious at the National parks/Govt in Queensland for banning burnoffs. The fires are intense in Queensland not because it is warmer but because back burning has been reduced
Not half as clever as you, dickhead like the other day when you suggested we used wind and AA batteries in a modern industrial civilization.
You ridiculous clown, Harksie. You ridiculous clown, the electricity would cost us up to 20 times more. Call the Hotline.
Harken Now say:
“You have to face the reality one day that you in a small minority for a reason – the conning victim is you, not the vast majority of scientists. That is how the world works. The Creationists are wrong; the anti-vaxxers are wrong; the moon landing was a faked conspiracy are wrong. Denialist are wrong.
Accept that and be happier!”
Conspiracy Theories:
There are, of course, good conspiracy analysts and bad conspiracy analysts, just as there are good and bad historians or practitioners of any discipline.
Albert Einstein No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right; a single experiment can prove me wrong.
Denialist have plenty evidence that Global worming is baloney, that is why do not call it that way any more.
For the country as a whole or any area you care to look at, except for the SW, the total annual rainfall trend 1910 – 2017 has increased or is stable.
Maybe they need to build more windmills in SW of WA.
Harken the Fake Angel believes that Al Capone was a respected businessman who make a few minor actuarial errors when filling in his tax return. Anything else would be some sort of “conspiracy theory”, right?!?
no he is trying to say that we, Denialist are Crazy, insane, kookoo…
and that he Harken Now is not.
I generally agree with this, except I doubt if science can actually tell if the world is warming – there are too few points where they collect the data (at ground level or in the oceans), and those at ground level are subject to “adjustment” because of localised urban incursion and the heat that buildings themselves put out into the environment (thereby affecting the temperature measurements over time). Remember “ClimateGate” and those emails???
The other issue relates to given that climate change is a reality (the climate has always changed), can any of the catastrophists tell us what the global climate should actually be? What should the temperature be? Moisture content? Sea level? Ice at the poles? The number of polar bears? The rate of change on any of these? How much should we spend to reduce CO2 (which is highly unlikely to be the “culprit”)? And how will a reduction in Australia’s CO2 emissions (any how many ppm is needed) to impact on global CO2 emissions? These are important questions (which are usually avoided by climate alarmists).
It would seem that CO2 is not a significant forcing when it comes to the greenhouse effect – water vapour is the main forcing, along with the sun. And water vapour (in the form of clouds) has a dampening effect.
We’ve always had droughts since settlement (and before that) and we should expect droughts for a long time to come. There is no evidence that I know of that the droughts we’ve had in the last two decades have been any worse than other droughts in history – their impact may have been more catastrophic since there’s more population, development and agriculture in areas prone to drought. But the climactic severity doesn’t appear to be any different (anyone have any stats on that?)
Since climate does change anyway, we would be best served to prepare for the impacts of the change in climate, and not by spending on ineffective means to try to prevent something that is unpreventable.
Harken Now is using A favorite tactic of socialist:
Smear campaign and The moral high ground campaign
The moral high ground, in ethical or political parlance, refers to the status of being respected for remaining moral, and adhering to and upholding a universally recognized standard of justice or goodness.
Smear campaign of personality assassination, to make the victim look crazy, to slander him …
Only a fool would take any notice of anything the climate scammers say,they are the biggest liars around . Its like going to a lecture on the sanctity of the church given by a cardinal at the vatican , they only preach to the converted ,no dissent allowed .
Oh Great Spaminator, I surrender!
eeeew
troll
Maybe they should listen to the eminent atmospheric scientists who don’t accept the consensus of the 97% who claim that climate change is down to atmospheric CO2 concentrations.
For many of the 97%, alarmism has resulted in increased funding – cash they wouldn’t have had otherwise for the programs. It’s perhaps the “shallow amateur analysis” that CO2 is the cause of climate change that allows this – I’d rather they look beyond CO2 for other forcings (eg. the sun – oh wait, that’s has been proven).
Climate change analysis is a complex business … but the correlation between the increase in atmospheric CO2 and climate change does not of itself prove causality. But it is consistently used by alarmists to push their position. And Australia can do bugger-all about global emitters who exceed our contribution to global CO2 output 99:1 At least the plants are well-fed.
As a refresher, always good to watch this.
Barking How is a troll but anyway…
I am an expert and climate doom is nonsense. No, I will not publish my actual name and get doxxed.
Any number of actual experts have, however, gone public and stated that it is nonsense.
In any case, even if CO2 was a problem, Australia contributes a tiny amount to human emissions which are themselves a tiny amount of natural emissions. And Australian emissions are a tiny amount of just the increasing emissions (not total, just the increases) of China and India.
Per person emissions is utterly, irrevocably and completely irrelevant. CO2 is not a problem but, if it were, it is total emissions that would matter.
Since at least 1970 (actually, 1968, Ehrlich, P & A, The Population Bomb) we have had 10 years to fix things before disaster. More accurately, doom mongers have been predicting the end of days, for forever. It is a scare tactic.
“You have to face the reality one day that you in a small minority for a reason – the conning victim is you, not the vast majority of scientists. ”
Heh.
Tell Judith Curry, and both the Pielke’s – these are scientists with publication records in the area.
None of them say “AGW is crap”, but they DO say “it’s been exaggerated”.
For instance, Pielke Jnr published on weather damage and concluded – matching the majority of previous papers – there is NO TREND once you adjust for inflation, exposure etc etc.
Or Pielke Snr, who showed in published papers that 2m SAT is significantly affected by surface effects, so the results at 10m, 20m and 50m can be significantly different (often > 10 deg C and ALWAYS warmer at the surface).
Or Curry, who has – ever since she dared to take SM seriously and actually investigate various claims herself – been focusing on uncertainty analysis and the complete LACK of anything remotely resembling what any statistician would call “significant”.
None of this “proves” a hoax, or even “wrongness”, however they ALL introduce an aspect that has been downplayed – and the effect of these, in toto, is a significant question mark that the consensus seems set on ignoring. Odd really, considering that they are the ones shouting “denier!”.
“Denialist are wrong. Accept that and be happier!”
Instead of demanding immediate action with no plan on how to go about it in a way that works, how about starting with the small steps and working up to it? Like, “here’s our prediction for the next 20-30 years” then if that is “good enough” to convince people, THEN we start on programs that actually reduce CO2 output? Oh, we went down this path, and instead of pulling back from the dire predictions as the actual science suggests as prudent, the “believers” doubled-down and keep saying “worse than we thought!”. And worse than that, the “fixes” didn’t actually reduce CO2 output anyway, despite being mind-numbingly expensive.
ALL of the scientists I noted above – as well as many others – have been tarred with the “denier” tag, despite the fact that all of them use the same data as the alarmists, cite IPCC as a source, and all of them can be what is classified as a “luke-warmer” – sure looks like “you’re in” or “you’re out”, and your only “in” if you agree with “the consensus” and make alarmist claims. Mann et al 98 (the infamous “hockey stick”) is the perfect example – it was the “answer” they wanted, so they didn’t check it and used it as their “poster boy” on AGW. When mistakes were found, they circled the wagons and started on the “denier” myth to cover their tracks, meanwhile quietly dropping said paper quicker than an Islamist runs from someone shouting “allah akbar!” in a crowded area of the west.
Meanwhile Al Gore and other “loud” alarmists buy beachfront property, consume more energy than >95% of the world population (often by an order of magnitude or more), and fly around the world proclaiming the evils of carbon dioxide. That doesn’t sound like they really believe it themselves, it’s just a good yarn to help them pick your pocket.
So step back and see the “big picture” as the alarmists keep saying, but never do with respect to any contrary evidence – as much as “positive” evidence “accumulates” and makes a stronger case, so it is with “negative” evidence. That is, the “faults”, when laid out, make a considerable dent in the AGW case. Neither side has “proof” and likely never will.
“In any case, even if CO2 was a problem, Australia contributes a tiny amount to human emissions which are themselves a tiny amount of natural emissions. ”
It seems that both AUS and USA are likely to be net carbon sinks, mainly thanks to lots of national parks etc. Unlike the Euro-whingers, we haven’t already chopped down all our forests, so that helps. (Sherwood forest really did exist – until they chopped it all down for wood)
Notice the difference: if the goal is “less CO2 output”, then we say “per capita is way too high!”, while if we wanted to show what good global citizens we are, we could quote net carbon and say “we are pulling YOUR CO2 out of the air! Don’t tell us we are bad on emissions when we are cleaning up your mess!”
Any politician worth the moniker would jump on that in a second, if they were looking out for us plebs. None have – you do the maths.
struth
Other comments in spaminator.
Don’t waste time debating science or politics with the herald angel.
Just point out to it that, if it really believes what it sings, the only moral (angelic?) course is for it to campaign for the immediate end to the use of fossil fuels. No more planes, trains or automobiles. Only nuclear, hydro, solar and wind power. No more burning coal, oil, gas, wood or dung.
This is the logical end to thd song it sings, force it to own that end.
Here we have example of socialist baloney with Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences:
The Depravity of Climate-Change Denial
Risking civilization for profit, ideology and ego.
By Paul Krugman Nov. 26, 2018
Sorry Paul no one is denying that climate is changing.
What is denied is The anthropogenic global warming.
It is You Paul and your pals who change name, because no global warming happening
No more planes, trains or automobiles
Also to make steel you need iron ore + heat + carbon. Coal provides 2 of those things. You cannot make cheap steel without coal and you cannot make steel without a carbon source. Coal could be replaced with gas, wood or anything with carbon.
To be fair it was a bad winter for backburning. Dry as a chip and predominately NW winds. Typical El Niño.
Hark! Get your acts together.
Some here say there is no warming at all; some say it is warming but its not greenhouse gases; some say it is warming and it might be greenhouse gases but it will never get harmful; yet others that it is warming and is CO2 and it might get harmful but it is too early to tell yet and we should do nothing while wait another 20 or 30 or 50 years.
Gee, an objective Angelic observer might think there is no intellectual consistency in denialism at all. All that matters is that the answer is the same – There is No Problem and We Want to Continue Burning Coal.
You know what that points to? Ideological motivation: assessment of the science all bent towards the same conclusion.
Now now – I can hear your croaky voices saying “it’s the scientists who have the ideological motivation”!
But here’s the thing – the science conclusions are open to be convincingly refuted, and they haven’t been.
The most you can hope from any climate scientist half credible (Curry, Spencer) for is a lukewarmer position, which is more based on the hope of sensitivity being at the lowest level of likely ranges, and/or some other mechanism explaining some part of warming. They don’t convince the great majority of other scientists on either of those matters. (They have been considered.)
Hence there is a consensus and uniformity of advice that is not ideologically motivated.
Sorry, just the way it is.