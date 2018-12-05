Progressing towards Green energy in Germany

Something to be learned here!
According to Federal Audit Office data, the Energiewende has cost around 34 billion euros in 2017 alone. In addition to the federal government’s expenditure of almost 8 billion euros, this also includes the burdens on end consumers, in particular due to the renewable energy levy (EEG). “The Federal Government, incidentally, does not have an overall grasp of the costs or any transparency in this respect.”
The wastage of resources to implement the Energiewende was “unprecedented”. Last year, the federal ministries and subordinate authorities employed around 675 full-time staff, 300 of them in the Federal Ministry of Economics alone, divided into 34 departments and four divisions. In addition, there are at least 45 committees at federal-state level dealing with the green energy transition. The effort being expended here is in itself almost contradictory to one of the main objectives of the energy system transformation: the economical and efficient use of scarce resources.
“The scope of the legislation is also striking,” Scheller stated: “At national level alone, 26 laws and 33 regulations regulate the generation, storage, transmission, distribution and consumption of energy. There is, however, “no place where everything comes together, no place that assumes overall responsibility”, Scheller criticised.
In short: “A lot of effort does not necessarily mean a lot”. For despite a great frenzy of data collection there is no overall view. “The Federal Ministry of Economics uses 48 different data sources to check the status of the Energiewende on the basis of 72 indicators, and yet “there is a lack of meaningful data that could be relevant for assessment and control”. Many data would have little control value or would be available too late, but often they would “simply draw the wrong conclusions”.
I go to Germany on a semi-regular basis and have plenty of friends (Germans and French mainly) living there. A couple of them have mid-sized businesses with over a hundred employees…
I see no sign of distress nor imminent collapse, nor of poverty, nor of any real economic, nor social, malaise despite all this very obvious waste of resources on renewables. It all appears to me to just be an affluent people indulging their whims…….something like the average Joe “squandering” money at the pub for $5 schooners when he could be getting the same beers for a buck a can at the local bottle shop.
Those who know “the cost of everything but the value of nothing” (me!)may see it all as a misallocation of scarce resources. But, again, just as I could get to point B from point A much cheaper by bus, I do prefer to misallocate my financial resources by taking the Bugatti instead.
Can someone point out how they reckon the German economy has been (severely?) damaged by all this crap spending on wind and solar? Not some glib “We’ll see one day” stuff, but a real example so I won’t appear to be another Chicken Little or Boy Who Cried Wolf next time I tell my mates over there that they’ve got it all wrong. Even as their profitable businesses show no sign of stress. Cheers.
BTW: Someone paying three times the price for one bottle of plonk compared to another (when the former gets 90 points in a blind taste-testing, and the latter 95) is harmful, or “bad” in what way?
Aside from Germany’s dependence on Russian Gas and the implications this has for NATO – there are significant issues with domestic energy poverty (usually considered a 3rd world issue) detailed here.
As part of organised tour in Germany in May ,we had afternoon tea with locals at Speyer on the Rhine.
Greenies, The wife from the Caribbean busily converting Muslim refugees to Christianity. No she did not know what apostasy is. However energy prices are huge but all would be fixed with more renewables. This when Turbines falling to pieces ,nowhere to put old solar panels and jobs going because subsidies were being removed . Brainwashed people everywhere,he was a tree plantation manager so at least he had access to firewood.
handelsblatt.com/energy-bill-power-price-hikes-shock-germanys-mittelstand/23582558.html
Huh? Can explain why? Wasn’t it an economist that came up with the idea of subjective marginal utility being the basis of value?
Take note, AFTER the price increase they are paying about 6.2c per kWh (in Australian dollars) which many Australians businesses would be very, very happy with. Most Australians pay at least triple that.
http://www.energyaction.com.au/energy-procurement/aex-reverse-auction/energy-action-price-index
Electricity prices have doubled over the last 18 months. That’s bad news for Germany’s Mittelstand sector, which hasn’t done enough to hedge itself.
Big companies had locked in low prices for a number of years with futures contracts but many of those contracts are due to expire next year or in 2020 — and scores of Mittelstand firms are now facing the full brunt of the price hikes.
“I’m getting queries from a lot of companies whose contracts expire next year and who are shocked by their future energy bills,” said Wolfgang Hahn, director of Energie Consulting GmbH (ECG), which advises firms on their power purchases.
Power is a particularly big cost factor in industries like steel, aluminum and chemicals. It accounts for around a third of the production costs of chlorine, which is used in nearly 70 percent of all chemical products. Covestro, a listed chemicals group based in Leverkusen, complained that power prices in Germany are not predictable enough and that its power costs were far higher at home than at its US plant in Baytown, a city near Houston, Texas.
