Liberty Quote
Higher taxes discourage the “animal spirits” of entrepreneurship. When tax rates are raised, taxpayers are encouraged to shift, hide and underreport income. Taxpayers divert their effort from pro-growth productive investments to seeking tax shelters, tax havens and tax exempt investments. This behavior tends to dampen economic growth and job creation.— W. Kurt Hauser
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Bela Bartok on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- RobK on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Percy Popinjay on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Ivan Denisovich on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- jupes on French protesters 1 Macron 0
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- . on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- Rococo Liberal on Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- French protesters 1 Macron 0
- Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
- IPCC Contradicts ‘Experts’, & Pours Cold Water on Man Made (Reversible) Global Drought Hysteria
- Progressing towards Green energy in Germany
- How the wind comes and goes
- What do we want? Trump. When do we want him? Now
- Q&A Forum: December 3, 2018
- Rest for the wicked
- There are lessons here for us
- David Brewer: It’s the subsides, Stupid
- “Destructive, mad, pointless”
- A bit of a scandal breaking in Victoria
- Monday Forum: December 3, 2018
- The big money game driving alarmism and wind power
- Getting to young people: Generation Liberty at IPA
- Peter O’Brien: The Liberal’s reactionary right
- Catallaxy Literary Awards Christmas Present Suggestions
- John Adams: Stage four cancer
- Countdown to Christmas I
- Wreckers and saboteurs without an ounce of policy sense
- Green Energy Markets in Fantasyland
- Peter Baldwin on identity politics and free speech
- CIS papers and Alan Moran’s Climate News
- Open Forum: December 1, 2018
- World energy outlook double-talk
- Low wind day and improved video show.
- “Climate Change is a [Cultural] Marxist Hoax”
- The caravan invasion of the US. Men looking for work, funded by the UN and World Without Borders
- The Orwellian world of left feminism
- Are rooftop solar subsidies the most regressive policy ever?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Oh My God!
This is going to be the best open forum thread EVAH!
2nd
Winning!
Woo hoo. Top 10.
I’m really enjoying see the lefties in St Kilda being terrorised by African gangs.
African gangs that don’t exist, of course.
7th?
From candy, on the previous thread:
“I thought Donald Trump saluting George Bush’s coffin was appropriate. The Bush family would appreciate it, is all that matters.
Anyway, there has to be some gesture at a coffin, not just standing there. An actual physical gesture to finalise paying the respects. Melania Trump put hand on heart, as well. I thought it simple and appropriately done.”
Back in the eighties, I was given the job of organising a visit to the US by the then Defence Minister, Kim Beazley.
The US embassy loaned me a ‘protocol manual’ describing, with illustrations, how a visiting dignitary was expected to behave when visiting American sacred sites.
Basically, they were expected to place their right hands over their hearts as a sign of respect. The illustrations in the manual showed how, and at what stage of the proceedings, this should be done.
The illustrations involved – presumably – models, but for some reason these models all looked like corrupt and sleazy Latin American Caudillos.
In the end – much to my relief – the Americans decided to upgrade the visit to some sort of special guest status and took over all the arrangements. The speculation was that they had picked Beazley as a future Prime Minister! y
Video here of Donald and Melania paying their respects to President Bush
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/trump-salutes-former-president-bushs-casket-in-capitol-rotunda/videoshow/66932438.cms
Just the best, with great people, believe me, I know.
FMD, an (tautology alert) anti-semitic lefty has been fired from Usyd!
A lifetime radical, Dr Anderson was convicted but later acquitted of the 1978 Hilton Hotel bombing in Sydney.
So a State institution hired a terrorist to indoctrinate kids and has only just got around to getting rid of him because he is becoming too embarrassing.
Dr Anderson attracted criticism from federal education ministers for his numerous trips to Syria and North Korea, where he expressed solidarity with their dictatorial regimes and condemned western imperialism and the United States.
So, to repeat, the State, instead of stripping a domestic terrorist of the citizenship of the country he hates and sending him to North Korea, gives him a highly paid taxpayer funded gig at a top University.
Of course the fuckstick is screaming about free speech now. And, lest you need reminding, Usyd routinely charges, censors or simply shuts down speakers promoting liberty and free markets, refused the Ramsey Western Heritage Centre and hosts an annual conference on Socialism.
Lastly, if this were a lecturer “of the right” displaying a Swastika and defending people wearing ‘Death to Israel’ badges, the screams of “NAAAAAZI!” would be heard on the secret Nazi moon base. Yet, because the wanker is a lefty there isn’t so much as squeak.
Which just goes to show that anti-semitism is so rife on the left that nobody even bothers calling it out.
Woot! A rare early entry. Still haven’t finished reading Monday’s OT.
Helping to carry the drinks.
Gaia must like us.
Resources Are Almost 5 Times as Abundant as They Were in 1980
From the linked story:
Numerous stories in the MSM today about Trump destroying the Earth; from Arnie, Barbra Streisand, Attenborough, the UN and other usual suspects. Somehow I think they are just as wrong as Ehrlich and his merry band of moping moochers.
Their ABC announce victory by a few votes for the ABC rural independent that beat the nationals up at mildura in the vicco election.
Helping to carry the drinks.
I’ll have a G&T thank you, Ralph. Keep it on ice. I’ll be home soon. Thank you.
Hump day.
*Rafe. Oy vey! Sorry.
Liz Cronin says GHWB was executed but Joe M. is suggesting the Deep State killed him as a timely distraction from the D5 avalanche coming this week.
Here’s Liz.
https://youtu.be/UvlU-Yb9P3s 2mins
I saw your comment to me at the end of the other thread, Rae. Why are you even acknowledging me? You hate my people. Sinc deleted your obscene anti-Semitic comment. I was kind and wished you well with your illness. You responded with J*w hatred. Fuck off!
Get your free solar quotes!
https://www.sheepcentral.com/fake-fur-and-type-availability-spurs-crossbred-wool-prices-to-new-peaks/
RENEWED demand for crossbred wool bound for fake fur garments has helped lift the 25-28 micron categories into record territory.
Not 21 today. Unfortunately.
I see Mueller has updated Michael Flynn’s status. In short, Mueller recommends no gaol time for Flynn because he delivered such good material on Trump over 19 interviews.
Flynn sang like a bird. Trump’s tweetstorm over this should be epic.
While clearly increasing fuel taxes to save the planet is a bit bag of stupid, I wonder how much of the rest was real reform?
Is gas and electricity subsidized, or are the price increases to appease gaia?
As for striking ambulance officers, my knee jerk is that some serious featherbedding was being threatened.
BBC on French wows
Smashing dinner last night at Huberts, in Bligh Street.
I was intrigued to see that they had a stage to one side of the dining area over which hung the sign “Mr Creosote’s Stage”.
I looked on Goolag and can only find one Mr Creosote.
I assume therefore that the stage is named after someone who champions individual freedoms and responsibility, limited government and reduced waste – hence I could not see him on Goolag.
Any day now. Any daaaaay…….
Ellederly, try not to be impolite. Next thing we know your tag team mate will be here mimicking your lack of decorum.
I wasn’t acknowledging you on the other forum. I was correcting your clouded vision of the PGiC and his Slovenian friend.
As to the comment deleted by Sinc some time ago, you are again incorrect. That comment was made in response to, and as a direct criticism of, an earlier comment by another.
George Bush death at 94 clearly the work of an assassin.
This tells us there is a fruit look for every occasion.
Still waiting patiently for those thousands of sealed indictments, or are they so last week?
Happy Birthday anyway. Have a great day.
Raelene, you are the most impolite contributor here. You have plenty of form.
Tag team? A fellow J*wish contributor? A like-minded person? That makes us a tag team? Ok.
Recently received from Cory Bernardi’s AC.
That’s why I say the political fix is in. Labor and Liberal both know that they will swap sides inside the chamber but as long as it is kept between them, they’ll act to protect each other.
It means we will have continuing failures no matter who forms government. Any differences between them will be on the margins lest they mess up the cosy duopoly.
The result will be further erosion of your freedoms, bigger government, higher taxes and ballooning debt. Immigration will continue unchecked, the cost of living will continue to rise and our way of life will be forever changed.
We can’t meekly accept that future for Australia. No matter how difficult the challenges we face, more government is not the solution. It just layers more problems on top of the existing ones. That’s because they don’t care about you, your family or the country. The major parties only care about themselves and how they can hang on to the reins of power.
For the insiders, it’s a cosy little club. For the rest of us, it’s a dangerous protection racket.
Pretty much says it all.
Elle,
Didn’t Baldrick teach you anything?
Don’t let creepy Rae spoil your day Elle , that’s what it feeds on.
Don’t start with Rae like nicknames, Elle.
You’ll be down to his level in no time.
Q CRUMB DROPS
SHEEPSKIN WAS TARGETED BY DEEP STATE ELEMENTS IN US NAVAL INTEL. MATRIX HAS SOME INFO. SEEDS OF BLUEBERRIES POPPING UP. JFK JNR AND TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR SEEN NEAR LAUREL CANYON. PATRIOTS ARE PROTECTING THEM NOW AT DULCE BASE.
I tried to allude to this earlier but Catallaxy’s stupid filter wouldn’t allow a mystery word.
There is another grand g lobby con afoot: Labor and the left-wing media (BIRM) are today re-badging the religious liberty question as their attempt to stop g-ys being excluded from schools. There is no evidence that any such expulsions have occurred. That is not the issue.
And get this: Morrison has announced it will be a conscience vote for Liberals. That means the usual suspects will be free to vote against religious liberty while staying ‘true’ to the party. It should, of course, be a strictly whipped bloc vote.
I tried to allude to this earlier but Catallaxy’s stupid filter wouldn’t allow a mystery word.
There is another grand gay lobby con afoot: Labor and the left-wing media (BIRM) are today re-badging the religious liberty question as their attempt to stop gays being excluded from schools. There is no evidence that any such expulsions have occurred. That is not the issue.
And get this: Morrison has announced it will be a conscience vote for Liberals. That means the usual suspects will be free to vote against religious liberty while staying ‘true’ to the party. It should, of course, be a strictly whipped bloc vote.
This thread is not firing up yet. C’mon!
Oh and there are 42,500,500 sealed indictments that are on their way!
Ah.
The word e-x-p-e-l-l-e-d is now banned at Catallaxy.
Model A colour scheme:
From last thread.
‘Raelene’ is funny though. 🙂
Sorry was only going to put link, instead of taking up more realestate, but seems to have automatically put it in.
I thought you had to highlight the link and then cut and paste into link box?
But I just pasted link and vid comes up in full.
Technology. It’s beyond our control now.
You will be yearning for the days of the Model T once Skynet goes fully online!
In further thrilling bird news, I just gave it a dish of water and added more shade.
Help.
I think I’m turning into a girl.
Liberals ban men from defending themselves in court …
Abusers no longer able to grill victims.
The Australian of course means alleged domestic violence perpetrators and alleged abusers.
And that points to the problem, doesn’t it?
The legislation removes a right to self-defence on the premise that they are all guilty.
Gee wow. I should get married hey?
LOL.
More triggering by based C.L. and based Dot.
Triggered “Feminist Christian” gal can’t accept reality.
I see some Cats are already anticipating tonight’s double feature on SBS’s naughty channel: X-Files the Movie followed by X-Files: I Want to Believe.
You’ll have to amuse yourselves until 8:30pm though.
John Constantine, the defeated Nationals member for Mildura Peter Crisp was a good mate of my (lefty) brother. I just texted him about how the billion-dollar ABC bully pulpit orchestrated the same dirty, dishonest campaign in Indi in 2013 where the “rural independent” was a Green fruitloop just like Ali Cupper, the successful “rural independent” in Mildura. I hope he eventually gets it.
RENEWED demand for crossbred wool bound for fake fur garments has helped lift the 25-28 micron categories into record territory.
Why?
Because the Winters coming.
Polar bears with frost bite.
CL
How does the Federal Government have any power over the courts in the states? Surely this new law can only apply in Commonwealth territory
If their ABC wymynsys want to work as volunteers for political campaigns, fair enough.
But shouldn’t they take leave without pay from their government jobs to do so?.
The irony is, this might benefit abusers…
Next week:
ALLEGED ABUSERS MUST REPRESENT THEMSELVES IN COURT.
That young woman is actually shocked to learn that young men want to marry virgins with no tattoos?
Did she seriously think they want a woman who’s bedded 25 men and has “YOLO” inked on her arse?
Or someone with with “Property of the Hells Angels” inked on said part of her anatomy?
From the old Fred.
Just read the URL people:
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/sport/the-times-sport/how-mens-deeprooted-bias-is-holding-back-womens-football/news-story/3a31a03013d1d91398634ca6afd4222b
.
So a chap should suspend judgement of “Inky Annie the ex-biker bike” because jesus would forgive her for her sins?
As a certain chap was to remark after his marriage was annulled (a near impossibility) “whats, the bishop making virgins now?
Previous behavior is a quite valid way to assess possible future behavior.
Isn’t the purpose of the court case to determine whether they are indeed perpetrators and/or victims?
Interesting that government benches are bursting with lawyers. Pity there is no one there with a commonsense grasp of justice.
Legislation to ban sexual discrimination in schools is the ultimate in chasing rabbits down holes.
I went to a Catholic school and never heard anything said about homosexuality by teachers or priests, in fact we had two gay female teachers who lived together and they taught for many years at the school.
They didn’t march the corridors with rainbow flags of course.
..
Tattoos are passe.
One day they will be able to genetically engineer a screen under the skin of a womans arse such that you can check your messages and watch Youtube videos.
The authoritarian instincts of abortion activists on display yet again, this time in Ireland:
Parliament is getting close to passing a radical abortion bill that would legalize abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to six months in a wide variety of circumstances. It would force taxpayers to pay for abortions and force Catholic hospitals to provide them. The bill also strictly limits conscience protections for medical professionals like them.
Government leaders want medical workers to be ready to begin aborting unborn babies Jan. 1, 2019, but the medical community is pushing back.
The Irish Examiner reports about 500 nurses and midwives signed a petition to Health Minister Simon Harris urging him to support better conscience protections. They said they are afraid of being forced out of their profession because they do not want to participate in the killing of unborn babies.
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/12/04/500-nurses-and-midwives-slam-irish-government-after-learning-they-must-assist-in-abortions/
I take forced to mean abide by the legislation. Catholic hospitals should refuse to provide abortions and suffer the consequences. Let the government mete out punishment and see how that plays out.
Im unsure how that DV law is supposed to play out.
Doing restraining orders it was still possible (but rare, really rare) for the accused to attend court and object to the placement (or some of the restrictions) of an order.
This seems to be a bad law, obviously coming from some bad cases.
OK, I’ll bite.
YOLO?
Please explain
‘No matter how difficult the challenges we face, more government is not the solution. ‘
Interestingly, the size of the Commonwealth Public Service (APS) appears to have declined slightly.
The overall number of APS employees at 30 June 2018 was 150,594, a decrease of .9 percent since 30 June 2017
The overall number of ‘ongoing’ – permanent – employees on the same date was 136,175, a decrease of .8 percent
The overall number of ‘non-ongoing’ employees – temps – was 14,419, a decrease of 2.9 percent.
In reality, these changes are meaningless. there are only 1501 less employees at 30 June 2018 than there were 12 months ago, and only 1080 less ‘ongoing’ employees. These are clearly normal, ongoing fluctuations in size that have nothing to do with government efforts, if any, to reduce the size of the Service.
The numbers are still, however, the lowest they have been since the Howard regime Under RGR, the overall number of employees reached 167,331. Expect the next Labor regime to employ many more .
The APS should have 100,000 staff or less. It is a bloated canker on the body politic.
Vale, Harry. You deserved better than someone attempting to club you to death with a beer bottle.
I’m guessing you only live once.
Was anyone able to listen to more than 10-15 seconds of the hyperventilating bint talking about men’s preferences?
jrwhite commented Nov 22, 2018
[email protected]
Here is the .xpi file. Github doesn’t allow uploading .xpi files so i added a .txt extension. Remove that after you download it. To install on firefox, naviagte to the .xpi file, right click, ‘open with’ firefox.
You Only Live Once.
The mainstream media must love being taxed into insolvency; or the ABC loves taxes for obvious reasons:
The only mainstream media outlet that reported on this was The Australian.
https://www.theaustraliantribune.com.au/2018/12/senator-leyonhjelms-bill-to-abolish-sin-taxes/
…and this rather small outfit merely replicated a press release.
There is worse than the YOLO tattoo.
SFW, but would you marry her?
Had a soiree in a lefty part of Sydney on the weekend. A teacher was present, and I brought up the indoctrination of kiddies. His argument: that a child hearing only their parents views is being ‘brainwashed’ and therefore needs to be exposed to multiple ideas; school being the place where they hear other ideas and opinions that will be different to home.
His argument – that otherwise the poor child at home will be in a ‘cage’ of indoctrination.
I asked him WTF gave him the right to even speak about opinions etc. to my child when his job was to teach a subject (Maths in this case). Conversation ended.
Their sense of entitlement and righteousness is sickening.
Homeschool, homeschool, homeschool.
Triggered “Feminist Christian” gal can’t accept reality.
Even if she had no Tatts and was a virgin, plenty would give that one a wide berth.
From the Oz. Serves them right.
From The Olde Fredde:
Struth:
Be careful, Struth. I brought this up a couple of years ago only to get abused by the Hall Monitor and his enforcers, despite it being A Very Good Question.
I only mention it now because the Economic Sophisticates can be very abusive of the questioner, rather than the question.
The lady would demand a “white wedding” with all the symbols of purity and virginity, surely?