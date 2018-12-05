Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, December 5, 2018
78 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 5, 2018

  2. mh
    #2879072, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    This is going to be the best open forum thread EVAH!

  6. Fred
    #2879080, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    I’m really enjoying see the lefties in St Kilda being terrorised by African gangs.

    African gangs that don’t exist, of course.

  8. Des Deskperson
    #2879093, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    From candy, on the previous thread:

    “I thought Donald Trump saluting George Bush’s coffin was appropriate. The Bush family would appreciate it, is all that matters.

    Anyway, there has to be some gesture at a coffin, not just standing there. An actual physical gesture to finalise paying the respects. Melania Trump put hand on heart, as well. I thought it simple and appropriately done.”

    Back in the eighties, I was given the job of organising a visit to the US by the then Defence Minister, Kim Beazley.

    The US embassy loaned me a ‘protocol manual’ describing, with illustrations, how a visiting dignitary was expected to behave when visiting American sacred sites.

    Basically, they were expected to place their right hands over their hearts as a sign of respect. The illustrations in the manual showed how, and at what stage of the proceedings, this should be done.

    The illustrations involved – presumably – models, but for some reason these models all looked like corrupt and sleazy Latin American Caudillos.

    In the end – much to my relief – the Americans decided to upgrade the visit to some sort of special guest status and took over all the arrangements. The speculation was that they had picked Beazley as a future Prime Minister! y

  10. .
    #2879095, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    mh
    #2879072, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    This is going to be the best open forum thread EVAH!

    Just the best, with great people, believe me, I know.

  11. Mr Rusty
    #2879098, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    FMD, an (tautology alert) anti-semitic lefty has been fired from Usyd!

    A lifetime radical, Dr Anderson was convicted but later acquitted of the 1978 Hilton Hotel bombing in Sydney.

    So a State institution hired a terrorist to indoctrinate kids and has only just got around to getting rid of him because he is becoming too embarrassing.

    Dr Anderson attracted criticism from federal education ministers for his numerous trips to Syria and North Korea, where he expressed solidarity with their dictatorial regimes and condemned western imperialism and the United States.

    So, to repeat, the State, instead of stripping a domestic terrorist of the citizenship of the country he hates and sending him to North Korea, gives him a highly paid taxpayer funded gig at a top University.

    Of course the fuckstick is screaming about free speech now. And, lest you need reminding, Usyd routinely charges, censors or simply shuts down speakers promoting liberty and free markets, refused the Ramsey Western Heritage Centre and hosts an annual conference on Socialism.

    Lastly, if this were a lecturer “of the right” displaying a Swastika and defending people wearing ‘Death to Israel’ badges, the screams of “NAAAAAZI!” would be heard on the secret Nazi moon base. Yet, because the wanker is a lefty there isn’t so much as squeak.

    Which just goes to show that anti-semitism is so rife on the left that nobody even bothers calling it out.

  12. brennan
    #2879099, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Woot! A rare early entry. Still haven’t finished reading Monday’s OT.

  13. Rafe Champion
    #2879105, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Helping to carry the drinks.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2879106, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Gaia must like us.

    Resources Are Almost 5 Times as Abundant as They Were in 1980

    From the linked story:

    Humanity is enjoying a world of increasingly cheap and ever more abundant mineral, agricultural, forestry and energy resources reports a brilliant new study, the Simon Abundance Index. … They find in real price terms their basket of commodities decreased by an average of 36.3 percent between 1980 and 2017.

    That’s great, but their breakthrough insight is that, since 1980, global real hourly income rate per capita has grown by more than 80 percent, which means that the commodities that took 60 minutes of work to buy in 1980 now take only 21 minutes of labor to buy in 2017. As a result, the “time-price” of their basket of commodities has fallen by 64.7 percent.

    The SAI devised by Tupy and Pooley elegantly refutes the primitive zero-sum intuitions peddled by the likes of Ehrlich and his acolytes that afflict so much of popular and policy discourse with respect to population and resource availability trends.

    Numerous stories in the MSM today about Trump destroying the Earth; from Arnie, Barbra Streisand, Attenborough, the UN and other usual suspects. Somehow I think they are just as wrong as Ehrlich and his merry band of moping moochers.

  15. John Constantine
    #2879107, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Their ABC announce victory by a few votes for the ABC rural independent that beat the nationals up at mildura in the vicco election.

  16. Elle
    #2879109, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Helping to carry the drinks.

    I’ll have a G&T thank you, Ralph. Keep it on ice. I’ll be home soon. Thank you.

  19. Anne
    #2879114, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Liz Cronin says GHWB was executed but Joe M. is suggesting the Deep State killed him as a timely distraction from the D5 avalanche coming this week.

    Here’s Liz.

    https://youtu.be/UvlU-Yb9P3s 2mins

  20. Elle
    #2879115, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    I saw your comment to me at the end of the other thread, Rae. Why are you even acknowledging me? You hate my people. Sinc deleted your obscene anti-Semitic comment. I was kind and wished you well with your illness. You responded with J*w hatred. Fuck off!

  22. John Constantine
    #2879124, posted on December 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    https://www.sheepcentral.com/fake-fur-and-type-availability-spurs-crossbred-wool-prices-to-new-peaks/

    RENEWED demand for crossbred wool bound for fake fur garments has helped lift the 25-28 micron categories into record territory.

  23. Dan Dare
    #2879126, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Not 21 today. Unfortunately.

  24. m0nty
    #2879129, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    I see Mueller has updated Michael Flynn’s status. In short, Mueller recommends no gaol time for Flynn because he delivered such good material on Trump over 19 interviews.

    Flynn sang like a bird. Trump’s tweetstorm over this should be epic.

  25. notafan
    #2879130, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    While clearly increasing fuel taxes to save the planet is a bit bag of stupid, I wonder how much of the rest was real reform?

    Is gas and electricity subsidized, or are the price increases to appease gaia?

    As for striking ambulance officers, my knee jerk is that some serious featherbedding was being threatened.

    BBC on French wows

  26. Mother Lode
    #2879131, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Smashing dinner last night at Huberts, in Bligh Street.

    I was intrigued to see that they had a stage to one side of the dining area over which hung the sign “Mr Creosote’s Stage”.

    I looked on Goolag and can only find one Mr Creosote.

    I assume therefore that the stage is named after someone who champions individual freedoms and responsibility, limited government and reduced waste – hence I could not see him on Goolag.

  27. Mother Lode
    #2879132, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Any day now. Any daaaaay…….

  28. Rae
    #2879135, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Ellederly, try not to be impolite. Next thing we know your tag team mate will be here mimicking your lack of decorum.

    I wasn’t acknowledging you on the other forum. I was correcting your clouded vision of the PGiC and his Slovenian friend.

    As to the comment deleted by Sinc some time ago, you are again incorrect. That comment was made in response to, and as a direct criticism of, an earlier comment by another.

  29. notafan
    #2879138, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    George Bush death at 94 clearly the work of an assassin.

    This tells us there is a fruit look for every occasion.

    Still waiting patiently for those thousands of sealed indictments, or are they so last week?

  30. Rae
    #2879139, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Not 21 today. Unfortunately.

    Happy Birthday anyway. Have a great day.

  31. Elle
    #2879141, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Raelene, you are the most impolite contributor here. You have plenty of form.

    Tag team? A fellow J*wish contributor? A like-minded person? That makes us a tag team? Ok.

  32. Speedbox
    #2879143, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Recently received from Cory Bernardi’s AC.

    That’s why I say the political fix is in. Labor and Liberal both know that they will swap sides inside the chamber but as long as it is kept between them, they’ll act to protect each other.

    It means we will have continuing failures no matter who forms government. Any differences between them will be on the margins lest they mess up the cosy duopoly.

    The result will be further erosion of your freedoms, bigger government, higher taxes and ballooning debt. Immigration will continue unchecked, the cost of living will continue to rise and our way of life will be forever changed.

    We can’t meekly accept that future for Australia. No matter how difficult the challenges we face, more government is not the solution. It just layers more problems on top of the existing ones. That’s because they don’t care about you, your family or the country. The major parties only care about themselves and how they can hang on to the reins of power.

    For the insiders, it’s a cosy little club. For the rest of us, it’s a dangerous protection racket.

    Pretty much says it all.

  33. mh
    #2879145, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Elle,

    Didn’t Baldrick teach you anything?

  34. bespoke
    #2879146, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Don’t let creepy Rae spoil your day Elle , that’s what it feeds on.

  35. 132andBush
    #2879148, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Don’t start with Rae like nicknames, Elle.
    You’ll be down to his level in no time.

  36. .
    #2879149, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    notafan
    #2879138, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    George Bush death at 94 clearly the work of an assassin.

    This tells us there is a fruit look for every occasion.

    Still waiting patiently for those thousands of sealed indictments, or are they so last week?

    Q CRUMB DROPS

    SHEEPSKIN WAS TARGETED BY DEEP STATE ELEMENTS IN US NAVAL INTEL. MATRIX HAS SOME INFO. SEEDS OF BLUEBERRIES POPPING UP. JFK JNR AND TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR SEEN NEAR LAUREL CANYON. PATRIOTS ARE PROTECTING THEM NOW AT DULCE BASE.

  37. C.L.
    #2879150, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I tried to allude to this earlier but Catallaxy’s stupid filter wouldn’t allow a mystery word.
    There is another grand g lobby con afoot: Labor and the left-wing media (BIRM) are today re-badging the religious liberty question as their attempt to stop g-ys being excluded from schools. There is no evidence that any such expulsions have occurred. That is not the issue.

    And get this: Morrison has announced it will be a conscience vote for Liberals. That means the usual suspects will be free to vote against religious liberty while staying ‘true’ to the party. It should, of course, be a strictly whipped bloc vote.

  38. C.L.
    #2879151, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    I tried to allude to this earlier but Catallaxy’s stupid filter wouldn’t allow a mystery word.
    There is another grand gay lobby con afoot: Labor and the left-wing media (BIRM) are today re-badging the religious liberty question as their attempt to stop gays being excluded from schools. There is no evidence that any such expulsions have occurred. That is not the issue.

    And get this: Morrison has announced it will be a conscience vote for Liberals. That means the usual suspects will be free to vote against religious liberty while staying ‘true’ to the party. It should, of course, be a strictly whipped bloc vote.

  39. mh
    #2879152, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    This thread is not firing up yet. C’mon!

  40. .
    #2879153, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Oh and there are 42,500,500 sealed indictments that are on their way!

  41. C.L.
    #2879155, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Ah.
    The word e-x-p-e-l-l-e-d is now banned at Catallaxy.

  42. Death Giraffe
    #2879156, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Model A colour scheme:
    From last thread.

  43. bespoke
    #2879157, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    ‘Raelene’ is funny though. 🙂

  44. Death Giraffe
    #2879159, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Sorry was only going to put link, instead of taking up more realestate, but seems to have automatically put it in.
    I thought you had to highlight the link and then cut and paste into link box?
    But I just pasted link and vid comes up in full.
    Technology. It’s beyond our control now.
    You will be yearning for the days of the Model T once Skynet goes fully online!

  45. Death Giraffe
    #2879161, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    In further thrilling bird news, I just gave it a dish of water and added more shade.
    Help.
    I think I’m turning into a girl.

  46. C.L.
    #2879162, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Liberals ban men from defending themselves in court …

    Domestic violence perpetrators will no longer be able to cross-examine their victims in court.

    Legislation passed federal parliament on Wednesday, with cabinet minister Michaelia Cash confirming the government would fund legal aid to represent those affected by the bill.

    The bill bans people who have been accused of violence against their partners from cross-examining them, making it a requirement for them to have a lawyer to instead conduct the questioning.

    Abusers no longer able to grill victims.

    The Australian of course means alleged domestic violence perpetrators and alleged abusers.
    And that points to the problem, doesn’t it?

    The legislation removes a right to self-defence on the premise that they are all guilty.

  47. .
    #2879163, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Gee wow. I should get married hey?

    LOL.

    More triggering by based C.L. and based Dot.

    Triggered “Feminist Christian” gal can’t accept reality.

  48. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2879164, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    I see some Cats are already anticipating tonight’s double feature on SBS’s naughty channel: X-Files the Movie followed by X-Files: I Want to Believe.

    You’ll have to amuse yourselves until 8:30pm though.

  49. Tom
    #2879167, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Their ABC announce victory by a few votes for the ABC rural independent that beat the nationals up at mildura in the vicco election.

    John Constantine, the defeated Nationals member for Mildura Peter Crisp was a good mate of my (lefty) brother. I just texted him about how the billion-dollar ABC bully pulpit orchestrated the same dirty, dishonest campaign in Indi in 2013 where the “rural independent” was a Green fruitloop just like Ali Cupper, the successful “rural independent” in Mildura. I hope he eventually gets it.

  50. Farmer Gez
    #2879168, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    RENEWED demand for crossbred wool bound for fake fur garments has helped lift the 25-28 micron categories into record territory.

    Why?
    Because the Winters coming.
    Polar bears with frost bite.

  51. Rococo Liberal
    #2879169, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    CL
    How does the Federal Government have any power over the courts in the states? Surely this new law can only apply in Commonwealth territory

  52. John Constantine
    #2879171, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    If their ABC wymynsys want to work as volunteers for political campaigns, fair enough.

    But shouldn’t they take leave without pay from their government jobs to do so?.

  53. .
    #2879172, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    The bill bans people who have been accused of violence against their partners from cross-examining them, making it a requirement for them to have a lawyer to instead conduct the questioning.

    The irony is, this might benefit abusers…

    Next week:

    ALLEGED ABUSERS MUST REPRESENT THEMSELVES IN COURT.

  54. C.L.
    #2879173, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    That young woman is actually shocked to learn that young men want to marry virgins with no tattoos?
    Did she seriously think they want a woman who’s bedded 25 men and has “YOLO” inked on her arse?

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2879174, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Did she seriously think they want a woman who’s bedded 25 men and has “YOLO” inked on her arse?

    Or someone with with “Property of the Hells Angels” inked on said part of her anatomy?

  57. thefrollickingmole
    #2879177, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    .

    So a chap should suspend judgement of “Inky Annie the ex-biker bike” because jesus would forgive her for her sins?

    As a certain chap was to remark after his marriage was annulled (a near impossibility) “whats, the bishop making virgins now?

    Previous behavior is a quite valid way to assess possible future behavior.

  58. Mother Lode
    #2879178, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    Domestic violence perpetrators will no longer be able to cross-examine their victims in court.

    Isn’t the purpose of the court case to determine whether they are indeed perpetrators and/or victims?

    Interesting that government benches are bursting with lawyers. Pity there is no one there with a commonsense grasp of justice.

  59. Farmer Gez
    #2879179, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Legislation to ban sexual discrimination in schools is the ultimate in chasing rabbits down holes.
    I went to a Catholic school and never heard anything said about homosexuality by teachers or priests, in fact we had two gay female teachers who lived together and they taught for many years at the school.
    They didn’t march the corridors with rainbow flags of course.

  60. Death Giraffe
    #2879180, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    and has “YOLO” inked on her arse?

    ..
    Tattoos are passe.
    One day they will be able to genetically engineer a screen under the skin of a womans arse such that you can check your messages and watch Youtube videos.

  61. Ivan Denisovich
    #2879181, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    The authoritarian instincts of abortion activists on display yet again, this time in Ireland:

    Parliament is getting close to passing a radical abortion bill that would legalize abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to six months in a wide variety of circumstances. It would force taxpayers to pay for abortions and force Catholic hospitals to provide them. The bill also strictly limits conscience protections for medical professionals like them.

    Government leaders want medical workers to be ready to begin aborting unborn babies Jan. 1, 2019, but the medical community is pushing back.

    The Irish Examiner reports about 500 nurses and midwives signed a petition to Health Minister Simon Harris urging him to support better conscience protections. They said they are afraid of being forced out of their profession because they do not want to participate in the killing of unborn babies.

    https://www.lifenews.com/2018/12/04/500-nurses-and-midwives-slam-irish-government-after-learning-they-must-assist-in-abortions/

    I take forced to mean abide by the legislation. Catholic hospitals should refuse to provide abortions and suffer the consequences. Let the government mete out punishment and see how that plays out.

  62. thefrollickingmole
    #2879182, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Im unsure how that DV law is supposed to play out.

    Doing restraining orders it was still possible (but rare, really rare) for the accused to attend court and object to the placement (or some of the restrictions) of an order.

    This seems to be a bad law, obviously coming from some bad cases.

  63. struth
    #2879183, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Did she seriously think they want a woman who’s bedded 25 men and has “YOLO” inked on her arse?

    OK, I’ll bite.

    YOLO?

    Please explain

  64. Des Deskperson
    #2879184, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    ‘No matter how difficult the challenges we face, more government is not the solution. ‘

    Interestingly, the size of the Commonwealth Public Service (APS) appears to have declined slightly.

    The overall number of APS employees at 30 June 2018 was 150,594, a decrease of .9 percent since 30 June 2017

    The overall number of ‘ongoing’ – permanent – employees on the same date was 136,175, a decrease of .8 percent

    The overall number of ‘non-ongoing’ employees – temps – was 14,419, a decrease of 2.9 percent.

    In reality, these changes are meaningless. there are only 1501 less employees at 30 June 2018 than there were 12 months ago, and only 1080 less ‘ongoing’ employees. These are clearly normal, ongoing fluctuations in size that have nothing to do with government efforts, if any, to reduce the size of the Service.

    The numbers are still, however, the lowest they have been since the Howard regime Under RGR, the overall number of employees reached 167,331. Expect the next Labor regime to employ many more .

  65. .
    #2879185, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    The APS should have 100,000 staff or less. It is a bloated canker on the body politic.

  66. Percy Popinjay
    #2879186, posted on December 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Vale, Harry. You deserved better than someone attempting to club you to death with a beer bottle.

  67. struth
    #2879187, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    I’m guessing you only live once.

  68. RobK
    #2879188, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Was anyone able to listen to more than 10-15 seconds of the hyperventilating bint talking about men’s preferences?

  69. OldOzzie
    #2879189, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    jrwhite commented Nov 22, 2018

    [email protected]
    Here is the .xpi file. Github doesn’t allow uploading .xpi files so i added a .txt extension. Remove that after you download it. To install on firefox, naviagte to the .xpi file, right click, ‘open with’ firefox.

  70. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2879190, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Please explain

    You Only Live Once.

  71. .
    #2879191, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    The mainstream media must love being taxed into insolvency; or the ABC loves taxes for obvious reasons:

    The only mainstream media outlet that reported on this was The Australian.

    https://www.theaustraliantribune.com.au/2018/12/senator-leyonhjelms-bill-to-abolish-sin-taxes/

    Liberal Democrats Senator David Leyonhjelm has introduced a bill to parliament to almost halve Commonwealth tax collections.

    The Lower Tax Bill 2018 reduces income tax to a flat rate of 20%, while lifting the tax-free threshold to $40,000, saving a typical worker more than $6,000 a year.

    ‘My bill abolishes fuel tax, delivering motorists $1 fuel for the first time in decades,’ Senator Leyonhjelm said. ‘The bill abolishes alcohol tax, saving 75 cents from a can or pot of beer, and $25 from a bottle of spirits. ‘The bill abolishes tobacco tax, taking $20 off the price of a pack of cigarettes.

    ‘The bill reduces the company tax rate to 20 per cent, protecting investment and jobs in Australia. ‘The bill abolishes Australia’s remaining array of bizarre ad hoc import tariffs, that will deliver cheaper goods as diverse as cars, clothes and towels, guitars, umbrellas, almonds and maple syrup.’ The bill also abolishes the luxury car tax to further cut the price of cars, and the passenger movement charge, which will help our tourism industry.

    ‘My plan to nearly halve Commonwealth tax collections is responsible and doable because it is coupled with even greater cuts to Commonwealth Government spending,’ Senator Leyonhjelm said. ‘Both the spending cuts and tax cuts have been independently costed and published by the Parliamentary Budget Office. ‘My bill to slash tax will not pass the parliament in the final sitting weeks before the election. But for each tax cut detailed in the bill, it will allow us to ask the major parties “Why not?”

    ‘My bill also demonstrates to voters that there is only one party serious about easing their tax burden, and that’s the Liberal Democrats.’…

    …and this rather small outfit merely replicated a press release.

  72. thefrollickingmole
    #2879192, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    There is worse than the YOLO tattoo.

    SFW, but would you marry her?

  73. Bela Bartok
    #2879193, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Had a soiree in a lefty part of Sydney on the weekend. A teacher was present, and I brought up the indoctrination of kiddies. His argument: that a child hearing only their parents views is being ‘brainwashed’ and therefore needs to be exposed to multiple ideas; school being the place where they hear other ideas and opinions that will be different to home.
    His argument – that otherwise the poor child at home will be in a ‘cage’ of indoctrination.
    I asked him WTF gave him the right to even speak about opinions etc. to my child when his job was to teach a subject (Maths in this case). Conversation ended.
    Their sense of entitlement and righteousness is sickening.

  74. .
    #2879194, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Homeschool, homeschool, homeschool.

  75. rickw
    #2879195, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Triggered “Feminist Christian” gal can’t accept reality.

    Even if she had no Tatts and was a virgin, plenty would give that one a wide berth.

  76. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2879196, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Don Dale Teen inmates awarded payout for mistreatment ordered to pay legal costs

    Amos Aikman
    Northern Correspondent
    @amosaikman
    An hour ago December 5, 2018

    Four former Don Dale inmates last year awarded between $12,000 and $17,000 each in damages for being wrongly spit-hooded, shackled or handcuffed had previously rejected settlement offers up to $150,000 and could now end up with debts instead.

    The four, some of whom have committed serious offences as adults and who cannot be named for legal reasons, were ordered to pay the Northern Territory government’s costs after a judge found tear-gassing them to end a disturbance in 2014 was not illegal.

    Justice Judith Kelly said in deciding the four cases at the NT Supreme Court last year that she had generally “preferred the evidence of the youth justice officers and prison officers” over the plaintiffs’ at times unsubstantiated claims.

    “I cannot ignore the fact that each of the three plaintiffs who gave evidence … has a

    considerable criminal history involving offences of dishonesty, and each has a motive to

    exaggerate the things they say were done to them and to minimise their own misbehaviour,” Justice wrote in her decision.

    “I do not think it reasonable at all to suggest that the corrections authorities should have

    responded to riotous and destructive behaviour in a detention centre with promises of better conditions.”

    Ironically, a new crop of Don Dale managers has lately been accused of doing just that: Youth Justice Officers are understood to be privately fuming about the perceived removal of consequences for bad behaviour in the wake of the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the NT.

    Some insiders blamed a lack of consequences for a riot last month that caused around a million dollars worth of damage and saw Don Dale closed for almost a week. Inmates’ advocates say unsuitable facilities are exacerbating bad behaviour.

    In deciding earlier this week how to award costs in the four plaintiffs’ civil cases, Justice Kelly revealed that each had initially offered to settle for $50,000 back in 2015. The then Giles government “did not respond” to those offers, she wrote.

    From the Oz. Serves them right.

  77. Winston Smith
    #2879197, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    From The Olde Fredde:
    Struth:

    If nations can’t work out what they need to do to become developed, when the examples are right there before them, subsidising them is pointless.
    The west did it without subsidy.
    And without others examples.

    Be careful, Struth. I brought this up a couple of years ago only to get abused by the Hall Monitor and his enforcers, despite it being A Very Good Question.
    I only mention it now because the Economic Sophisticates can be very abusive of the questioner, rather than the question.

  78. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2879198, posted on December 5, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    SFW, but would you marry her?

    The lady would demand a “white wedding” with all the symbols of purity and virginity, surely?

Leave a Reply

